Your Cat Would Be Way Less Gross If You Tried Any Of These Clever Things

It’s no secret that having a cat can get a little messy at times. Between the litter box, hairballs, and excess fur, there’s a lot of gross stuff to deal with. Luckily, you can help keep the messes to a minimum with a few clever products on Amazon that fellow cat owners swear by. You’ll find everything from powerful cleaning products to fur management tools and supplements to help keep your feline healthy and happy.

To curb your cat’s messy habits once and for all, scroll on for this list of clever tools that may just make pet parenthood a little less gross.

1 A Deshedding Brush To Remove Excess Hair Hertzko Pet Deshedding Tool Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you have a short or long-haired cat, you’re probably familiar with the neverending battle with pet hair — but this deshedding brush helps to gently remove excess hair so less of it winds up on your clothes and furniture. The handle of the tool has a button to easily release captured fur into the trash when finished, and the grippy handle makes for comfortable use.

2 These Pet-Cleaning Wipes That Help Deodorize & Condition Fur Inspire Naturals Pet Wipes (200 Count) Amazon $22 See On Amazon While cats are often pretty good about keeping themselves clean, they’re still subject to odors and potty messes at times. These deodorizing pet wipes help keep your cat’s fur and skin soft and fresh with a blend of antioxidants and plant-based conditioning ingredients such as aloe vera and grapefruit extract. According to reviewers, they have a mild scent, and one fan called them “a must-buy for any pet parent.”

3 A Pair Of Nail Clippers Designed For Small Paws Hertzko Professional Pet Nail Scissors Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep your feline’s claws trimmed with these nail clippers featuring an angled blade that lets you easily see where you’re cutting. The sharp stainless steel blade helps you trim claws evenly, and the grippy handle is comfortable to hold. One fan wrote, “I work at a vet clinic and these are by far the best nail trimmers I have found.”

4 This Mesh Litter-Trapping Mat To Help Keep Your Floors Clean iPrimio Cat Litter Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Prevent litter from getting tracked through the house with this trapping mat that features a textured mesh material on top to capture particles stuck to your cat’s paws. The bottom layer of the mat is completely waterproof to protect your floors, and trapped litter can be easily vacuumed up as needed. Choose from two sizes for ample coverage around all sides of most litter boxes. Sizes: 35 x 24 inches, 42 x 36 inches | Colors: 5

5 An Odor-Eliminating Topper To Add To Your Cat’s Litter Rocco & Roxie Litter Box Odor Eliminator Amazon $12 See On Amazon Reduce litter box smells with this deodorizing additive that helps keep your cat’s bathroom fresher for longer, with one reviewer writing, “Even in multi-cat households, this odor eliminator consistently keeps the litter box area fresh for extended periods.” Simply sprinkle the blend of essential oils and moisture-wicking corncob granules over the litter and it’ll go to work as your cat uses the box.

6 This Self-Grooming Cat Brush That Mounts To Your Wall Catit Self Groomer Cat Toy Amazon $5 See On Amazon Not only will this cat brush give your kitty a blissful massage whenever they want, but it’ll also aid in grooming as the bristles help detangle and collect loose fur. The curved design is easy to mount on a wall or furniture corner with the included adhesive strips, and the brush detaches for easy cleaning. Plus, for about the cost of a latte, it’s a steal.

7 A Salmon Oil Supplement For Soft & Shiny Fur Zesty Paws Pure Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil Amazon $35 See On Amazon Mix a bit of this wild Alaskan salmon oil into your cat’s favorite food for an added dose of omega-3 fatty acids. Designed to support a softer, shinier coat, this oil may also aid in joint and heart health and is made without any artificial flavors, preservatives, or colors.

8 This Trash Pail That Keeps Litter Odors Locked Inside Litter Genie Plus Pail Amazon $27 See On Amazon Keep this Litter Genie right next to your cat’s litter box for extra easy disposal of their daily deeds. Similar to the popular Diaper Genie trash pail, the Litter Genie features an odor-trapping system to keep stinky smells inside. It also includes a handy scoop with a holder and one refill bag, which can hold up to two weeks of waste before needing to be replaced.

9 A Water Additive For Cleaner Teeth & Fresher Breath Oxyfresh Pet Dental Additive Amazon $17 See On Amazon Brushing your cat’s teeth can feel like an impossible task, but this tasteless and odorless water additive will help fight tartar and plaque without a struggle. It only takes a small amount added to their daily water bowl and even helps freshen their fresh, with one fan writing, “After just a couple days of adding this to her water, her breath noticeably improved.”

10 This Waterproof Food Bowl Mat To Help Keep Your Floors Clean Leash Boss Water Bowl Mat Amazon $18 See On Amazon Keep food spills and water splashes contained with this waterproof mat that sits neatly under your cat’s bowls. Made of a food-safe silicone material, the mat features a raised edge to prevent messes from running off and has a nonslip surface to keep bowls from sliding around. It’s also dishwasher-safe and comes in a variety of colors and sizes to choose from. Sizes: 4 | Colors: 5

11 An Ear-Cleansing Fluid To Reduce Odors, Itchiness, & Infections Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Ear Therapy, 4 Oz. Amazon $10 See On Amazon This alcohol-free ear-cleansing fluid is great to have on hand for regular cleanings and for easing bacterial and fungal ear infections. The non-irritating formula contains lactic acid, salicylic acid, and other ingredients to help reduce odors and soothe itchy and inflamed skin. It can be used up to twice daily and is gentle enough for sensitive ears.

12 This Irresistible Scratching Pad To Help Preserve Your Furniture Coching Cat Scratcher Amazon $9 See On Amazon To help prevent your cat from scratching up the furniture and promote healthy claws, give them this fun cardboard scratch pad that’s designed to feel like tree bark under their paws. It features a wave-like shape that doubles as a comfy lounger for naps, a reversible design for long-lasting use, and measures just under 16 inches long. Sizes: 2 | Designs: 6

13 A Litter Scooper Holder To Keep Messes Contained iPrimio Universal Cat Litter Scooper Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon Keep your cat litter scooper in this cute holder that’ll help contain the particles from daily box cleaning. The universal design is made to hold virtually any scooper (even those with long handles) and allows you to customize the holder with four paw print appliques in different colors.

14 These Dental-Cleaning Treats With Probiotics For Digestive Health Purina DentaLife, 19 Oz. Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only do these cat treats come in chicken and salmon flavors that appeal to kitty’s tastebuds, but they also have a crunchy texture that helps remove plaque and tartar from their teeth. With active probiotics, calcium, taurine, and other nutrients, these treats are also great for supporting your cat’s overall health and digestion.

15 An Open-Top Litter Box With Side Walls To Prevent Litter Scatter IRIS USA Open Top Cat Litter Tray Amazon $19 See On Amazon This litter box combines the easy scooping accessibility of an open-top lid with the waste-containing benefits of side walls to help reduce messes. It’s great for cats who tend to fling litter out of the box or pee high on the sides, and it has an 8-inch opening that’s comfortable for most kitties. It also comes with a scoop that hangs easily on the side.

16 This Waterless Cat Shampoo That Nourishes Their Skin & Fur Burt's Bees Cat Waterless Shampoo Spray Amazon $7 See On Amazon Infused with apple and honey, this waterless shampoo helps cleanse and nourish your cat’s skin and fur while leaving behind a very light natural scent, according to reviewers. The pH-balanced formula is free from sulfates, parabens, and phthalates, doesn’t include any fragrances or essential oils, and won’t leave a residue behind. Just spray it on and brush through your cat’s fur.

17 A Flavored, Foam-Free Toothpaste Your Cat May Actually Enjoy Petrodex Dental Kit For Cats Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’ve had little success when it comes to brushing your cat’s teeth, consider trying this dental kit that features a foam-free toothpaste with a malt flavor that many cats like. One reviewer wrote, “My cat loves it, he'll even lick the brush afterward.” The toothpaste uses enzymes to reduce plaque, tartar, and bad breath without needing to rinse and comes with two brushes — a traditional toothbrush and a fingertip toothbrush.

18 This Best-Selling Pet Hair Remover For Your Clothes, Furniture, & Carpets ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Amazon $25 See On Amazon With over 142,000 ratings on Amazon, this fan-favorite pet hair remover is a must-have for any cat household. Unlike regular sticky rollers, this roller uses static cling to capture hair and then deposits it into a chamber that can be easily emptied with the press of a button. One fan wrote: “I’m seriously blown away by how amazing and effective and simple this roller is.”

19 A Black Light To Find Hidden Pet Stains UV Flashlight Black Light Amazon $12 See On Amazon Reduce lingering odors in your home with this UV flashlight that helps uncover hidden messes such as urine and food. It uses 51 mini LED lights to help illuminate dried stains on all kinds of surfaces, and one shopper wrote, “This UV flashlight helped me find two places they have peed! It now smells clean in my house again!”

20 This Powerful Odor Eliminator That Smells Like Oranges ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator Amazon $16 See On Amazon When you do find pet stains or areas of your home that don’t smell as fresh as they should, use this odor-eliminating spray to destroy the stinky smell. The orange-scented formula works on all kinds of surfaces, including carpet, tile, and furniture, is free from parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, and can be used after your favorite stain cleaner to eliminate odors.

21 A Set Of Raised Food Bowls That May Reduce How Often Your Kitty Throws Up PETNF Raised Food Bowls (Set Of 2) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Make eating and drinking a little more comfortable for your cat with this set of cute raised food bowls that may also help support proper digestion. The handmade bowls are both dishwasher and microwave-safe, have an angled opening for easier access, and feature an adorable cat ear design with gold paw prints.

22 This Pet Odor-Eliminating Soy Candle In 55 Scents One Fur All Pet House Candle, 8.5 Oz. Amazon $23 See On Amazon This soy wax candle is specifically made to reduce pet smells with a blend of odor-neutralizing oils. The candle features a 100% cotton wick and a 60-hour burn time, and it’s free from phthalates, paraffin, and formaldehyde. And while there are many scents to choose from, many shoppers love the fresh citrus scent, with one fan writing, “It has a heavenly citrus scent that just smells like summer freshness.”

23 A Slow-Feeder Bowl With A Cute Fish Design Cilkus Slow Feeder Bowl For Cats Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your cat has a habit of eating too quickly and getting sick, swap out their traditional food bowl for this slow-feeder bowl with nooks and crannies for them to navigate. The food-safe melamine bowl features a cute fish design inside and has a nonslip rubber base to keep it from sliding across the floor. It’s also dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning and comes in five colors.

24 These Cat Treats That Are Designed To Reduce Hairballs PetHonesty Cat Hairball Support Chews Amazon $12 See On Amazon To keep gross hairballs at bay, give your cat these support chews that not only make it easier for them to remove hairballs but also helps keep them from forming in the first place. The treats are made with ingredients such as apple fiber, zinc, and psyllium husk to support digestion and skin health and can be given daily or as needed.

25 A Medicated Shampoo To Reduce Cat Acne, Dandruff, & Dermatitis Pet MD Benzoyl Peroxide Medicated Shampoo, 12 Fl. Oz. Amazon $21 See On Amazon To soothe itchy, scaly skin, many reviewers are fans of this medicated pet shampoo. “After one bath and one application with this shampoo, not a single speck of white dander anywhere,” wrote one cat parent. The lightly scented formula is infused with benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, and micronized sulfur and can be used all over or on targeted spots as needed.

26 This Stainless Steel Water Fountain With A Built-In Filter PETLIBRO Stainless Steel Water Fountain Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep your cat’s water bowl clean and free from dirt, hair, and debris with this drinking water fountain that delivers a continuous flow of fresh H2O. The non-porous stainless steel design features a three-stage filtration system in the lid to purify water, has a quiet 30-decibel operation, and everything but the pump and filter can be put in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

27 A Plug-In Air Purifier With Ozone & Negative Ion Functions CORNMI Air Purifier Amazon $30 See On Amazon For rooms that are especially prone to stinky cat smells (like those that house your cat’s litter box), use one of these compact plug-in air purifiers that feature ozone and negative ion functions to help remove irritants in the air. The device has three pre-set modes to deliver a combination of air-purifying treatments and can effectively treat up to 323 square feet.

28 These Digestive Support Treats With Pre & Probiotics NaturVet Scoopables Cat Digestive Support Amazon $16 See On Amazon Great for those with sensitive stomachs, these chewy treats are designed to help support your cat’s digestion with both pre and probiotics. The salmon-flavored treats may even help reduce digestive upset, with one fan writing, “My pukey cat went from throwing up most meals to very rarely throwing up.”

29 A Cozy Cat Bed That Can Be Cleaned In The Washer Bedsure Washable Cat Bed Amazon $22 See On Amazon For a comfy cat bed that can be easily thrown in the washer for cleaning, consider this plush donut bed with a soft, shaggy fabric. The nest-like design helps promote calm and serves as a cozy place for your kitty to curl up in, and it comes in multiple sizes and colors to choose from, including camel, dark gray, and green. Sizes: 5 | Colors: 10

30 This Metal Litter Scooper With A Nonstick Coating iPrimio Cat Litter Scooper Amazon $17 See On Amazon This metal litter scooper can help make easier work of a gross task thanks to its nonstick aluminum sifter and deep scoop design. It features tapered grates that only allow clean litter back into the box and an ergonomically-designed grippy handle for comfortable use. The nonstick coating makes it super easy to clean, and a wall mount is included for convenient hanging.