3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Bring Porn Into The Bedroom

Watching porn may be something you typically do when you're alone and horny, or trying to mix things up with a partner. Regardless of whether you’re single or in a relationship, porn doesn't have to be a solo act. In fact, bringing porn into the bedroom can boost your sex life in some pretty great ways, and no one knows that better than Aries, Gemini, and Sagittarius.
If you've never watched porn with a partner, it's definitely worth a try. As Carolina Pataky, sex therapist and co-founder of the Love Discovery Institute, tells Bustle, "Porn can be a fun way to set the mood and open the lines of communication on new and different fantasies, kinks and styles of sexual play that you want to participate in." When you make it a point to only watch porn solo, you're taking away opportunities to bond with your partner and learn more about them in a fun and sexier way.
With that said, everyone has their opinion on watching porn in a relationship, and your zodiac sign can influence how you feel. For example, more conservative signs like Virgo and Capricorn night feel more comfortable watching in private and may keep their porn preferences a secret. On the other hand, astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle that these three zodiac signs are most likely to bring porn into the bedroom.