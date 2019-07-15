If you're here, then you're the kind of person who loves a good bargain. So welcome, friend, to
Amazon Prime Day, which is that super-exciting 2-day marathon when you can snag some of the best deals on the internet. This year, the fun starts at midnight PT on Tuesday October 13 and runs through Wednesday October 14.
But you already know that. What you're looking for is even harder to find — you're on the hunt for the
lowest prices. The cheapest goods. The best stuff for the least amount of money. So we waded through all of the deals to find great products that are — wait for it — over 50% off. Yep. now that's happy shopping.
Of course, these deals aren't designed to last — but we won't let you miss out on the deepest discounts, no matter how quickly they sell out. That's why we're constantly updating this page to make sure it's full of the absolute
best bargains, from over-in-a-flash lightning deals to big-ticket items too cheap to stay in stock.
There's no better time to shop, so three cheers for savings — whether you're stocking up on basic toiletries, nabbing the stand mixer you've always wanted, or getting a head start on holiday shopping while the prices are low. Read on (and keep checking back!) for the best finds, or
visit Amazon for even more great deals on over a million products.
85% This Google Pixelbook Chromebook Laptop
The
Google Pixelbook go is ultra-thin and ultra-light — just 2 pounds — and can operate for up to 12 hours before needing to be recharged. Plus, it's earned tons of high reviews, so if you're looking for a computer you can take anywhere, you'll want to hop on this mega-deal fast.
82% Off This Storage-Maximizing Micro HD Card
The
SanDisk microSD card can upgrade the storage on your phone or tablet, so you can take more photos and videos, without having to transfer them. It'll also speed things up, so you can use apps at a much faster rate. And if you snag it now, you can save over $150.
57% Off These Classic Skinny Jeans
There's a reason
Levi's is a mainstay in the world of denim — the fit is so good. And during this sale, you can nab a pair of their very popular skinny jeans (more than 4,600 Amazon shoppers have given them a five-star rating) for less than $30. Hurry, there's no doubt this is one deal that's going to go quick!
55% Off This Marmot Full-Length Down Puffer Coat
Marmot coats are known for being both warm and incredibly chic, and this full-length puffer filled with moisture-resistant 700-fill power down is 55% off for Prime Day. It has over 140 reviews on Amazon with an overall rating of 4.3 stars.
56% Off This Fitbit Versa Lite
Track your activity, sleep, heart rate, and even check your texts with this
Fitbit Versa smartwatch. it has a 4.5-star overall rating, after more than 14,000 reviews in total, and comes in five different colors.
52% Off This Vitamix Blender
A Vitamix is a kitchen essential for many foodies, and this
professional-grade blender is on sale for over 50% off this Prime Day. The Vitamix 5200 features a 64-ounce pitcher, stainless-steel blades, and variable speed control that allows you to create the exact texture you need for everything from nut flours to smoothies and chunky soups.
49% Off This Personal Water Filter With A Serious Fan Following
Lightweight and portable, the
Life Straw filter removes over 99.99% of waterborne bacteria and 99.9% of waterborne protozoa. It can give you up to 1,000 gallons of potable water, making it a great tool to keep in your bag for hiking, camping, and more. With over 30,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.8-star rating overall, this popular personal filter is sure to sell out fast.
79% Off These Skinny Ankle Jeans Available In So Many Sizes & Colors
These
classic Levi's jeans have a stretchy skinny leg and mid-rise waist and come in several shades of denim as well as prints, including trendy camo.
73% Off This Ultra-Comfy Calvin Klein Bralette
Boasting more than 7,000 Amazon reviews, this
Calvin Klein bralette has something of a cult following. Pick it up now at nearly 75% off — and act fast because you know this iconic bra is going to sell out fast.
80% Off This Seamless Thong From An Iconic Brand
This sleek,
seamless thong is completely invisible under clothes. Fans rave about how comfy it is, and now you score one (or several) on major discount.
77% Off This 50-Pack Of Disposable Masks
For today only you can get 50
disposable face masks for well under $10! These single-use only face masks have garnered a five-star rating from more than 4,000 fans on Amazon because they are comfortable and "actually stay on." There's also a handy, moldable nose strip to make sure the fit is exactly right.
55% Off This Metal Rolling Cart
This
three-shelf utility cart is a great way to add extra storage space to a room or build your own handy bar cart. Made of powder-coated metal with a sleek black finish, it's a great accent for kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, and more. It's even garnered hundreds of glowing Amazon reviews, so you can be assured it's a high-quality.
61% Off A 400-Count Pack Of Babyganics Baby Wipes
Stock up with this 400 count pack of
babyganics baby wipes, which are formulated with gentle plant-based ingredients. Pediatrician and dermatologist tested, they're free of artificial dyes and fragrances, parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. Plus, they have over 2,700 glowing Amazon reviews.
64% Off The Arlo Wire-Free Security Cam
The
Arlo security camera syncs with your smartphone, so you can stream footage and keep an eye on things at home, no matter where you are. Cloud storage keeps recorded footage for up to 30 days, and since the camera is battery operated, you don't have to deal with any complicated wiring.
69% Off These Wildly Popular Boxer Briefs
With thousands of fans, these
Calvin Klein boxer briefs are comfortable, soft, and majorly on sale for Prime Day. While the sale lasts, you can get these briefs for under $10 — that's a whopping 69% off. These come in tons of colors, and even packs of two for more value.
Now half off, you can pick up this compact
Amazon Echo Show 5 for such a steal. Use it to pull up recipes, listen to podcasts, set alarms, manage your smart home, and so much more.
72% Off A 3-Pack Of Cotton Thongs
High quality underwear, like this three-pack of soft,
cotton thongs from Calvin Klein, is a great thing to stock up on during big sales. For Prime Day, this set of three is just $9 — that's $3 a pair. It's backed by over 4,000 reviews, has a 4.5-star rating, and comes in tons of colors.
65% Off This Calvin Klein Seamless Scoop Neck Bralette
This super-smooth
scoop-neck bralette is practically invisible under clothing — and more than 900 Amazon reviewers give it a solid 4.4 stars.
70% Off This 3-Pack Of Hipster Panties From Calvin Klein
With more than 1,000 fans, these
Calvin Klein full-coverage panties are soft, smooth, and a great deal any day. But, for Prime Day, you can get these for a massive 70% off. This set of three comes in nude as well as multi-color packs, so you can find the best pair for you.
55% Off This V-Neck Bralette
This
V-neck longline bralette is made of the softest, seamless fabric for a move-with-you feel. Nab it now at an impressive 55% off.
55% Off This Minimalist T-Shirt Bra
This everyday
T-shirt bra from Calvin Klein is a tried and true classic to have in your wardrobe — and is on sale for 55% off during Prime Day. It comes in 20 different colors, a wide range of sizes, and has the backing of thousands of Amazon reviewers. Snag it for an unbeatable price while sales last.
66% Off These Under Armour Tights
These
Under Armour tights feature moisture-wicking materials and cooling mesh panels, plus they come in 10 shades.
55% Off These Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones
With noise-canceling technology, an up-to-35-hour battery life, and comfortable design, it's no wonder that these
wireless over-ear headphones from Sony have a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, with more than 6,300 reviews.
51% Off This Highly Rated Daily Cleanser
With 600 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, Amazon fans have dubbed this "the best face wash ever" — and for today only, you can grab this
Peter Thomas Roth cleansing gel for half off. The daily cleanser gets its skin-cleaning power from a combo of gentle exfoliating acids: glycolic (for brightening) and salicylic (for clearing your pores). It also has a subtle refreshing scent.
76% Off This Multi-Pack Of Seamless Bikini Briefs
These
seamless bikini panties, from an iconic brand, come in a convenient seven-pack so there's one for every day of the week. They're ultra-comfy and best of all, majorly marked down for Prime Day. Score the deal before it sells out.
61% Off This V-Neck Bralette With A CK Logo Band
With over 2,000 reviews and a 4.5 star rating, this
Calvin Klein bralette is reviewer-approved. Made from soft and breathable cotton, the lightly lined bralette features lightly molded cups, a crisscross back, and the classic Calvin Klein logo on the band.
50% Off This Easy-To-Use Curl Machine
This
BaByliss automatic curl machine is 50% off, and it's the most foolproof way to create a heady of smooth, shiny curls — just place your hair inside the chamber and press the button. With over 1,000 reviews and a four-star rating, the curler boasts a nano-titanium curl chamber and three heat settings, so it's great for all hair types.
64% Off This Braun Electric Razor
Normally $194, this
Braun electric razor is being offered at an incredible discount for Prime Day. It makes shaving your face (or anywhere else you use it) a comfortable, efficient, and hygienic process — and it comes with everything you'd need, including a charging station and travel pouch.
57% Off This Shark Vacuum
This wildly popular
Shark vacuum has won over 5,500 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon for a reason: It comes with a wide range of attachments that work well for pet owners, parents, or anyone dealing with messes. During Prime Day, you can get this upright vacuum for more than half off its normal price.
58% Off This Carry-On Spinner Suitcase From Samsonite
This perfectly sized
carry-on suitcase can fit under airplane seats, and has 360-degree wheels and a built-in USB port for charging your devices. Hundreds of travelers swear by this high-quality Samsonite luggage, which is 58% off while Prime Day lasts.
69% Off This 2-Piece Samsonite Hardside Luggage Set
With over 6,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6-star rating, this
Samsonite two-piece luggage set is on sale for 69% off while Prime Day lasts. With side-mounted (and TSA-compliant) locks, spinner wheels, and a hard-side design, these durable suitcases will protect all of your valuables. This set comes with one 20-inch carry-on and one 24-inch suitcase — all at an unbeatable price.
73% Off This Premium 2-Piece Hardside Luggage Set
This two-piece hard-sided
suitcase set by Samsonite has earned a 4.5-star rating with more than 2,400 reviews. The full-size and carry-on suitcases are expandable, and the spinning wheels make them a breeze to maneuver. And at such a deep discount, this is a deal you won't want to miss.
68% Off This Stunning Marbled Suitcase Set
With a 21-inch carry-on and two larger 24- and 28-inch pieces, this
hardcase luggage collection will have you covered (and your belongings protected) whenever you're ready to hit the road again. With 1.5-inch expansion and four multidirectional spinner wheels on each one, getting from point A to point B just got a whole lot easier. Plus, it's all backed by a 10-year limited warranty and a 4.7-star overall rating from reviewers on Amazon.
68% Off These Crest Whitestrips With Blue Light Treatment
Crest's most professional
teeth-whitening treatment is on sale for Prime Day for a whopping 68% off. The kit comes with 10 Whitestrip treatments and light activator that weakens stains and whitens teeth in just 10 days. Best of all, the results last for up to 36 months.
64% Off This Elegant Anne Klein Watch
This
Anne Klein watch is a classic timepiece that'll last for years. The gold-tone Japanese quartz watch features a clasp closure, simple sunray dial, and a genuine diamond marker at the 12 o'clock point.
73% Off This Swarovski Crystal Watch & Bangle Set
If you're looking for a luxe gift for yourself or someone else, this
Anne Klein Swarovski watch and bangle set is a great buy. Boasting 300 reviews and a four-star rating, the gold-tone set includes a luxe watch with a Swarovski crystal bezel and two bangles with faux pearl accents.
80% Off This 23-Karat Gold-Plated Watch
For some luxury on your wrist, check out this 23-karat
gold-plated diver watch by Invicta. With more than 900 reviews and a four-star rating, the Japanese quartz watch features a unidirectional bezel, a date display, and is water-resistant up to 660 feet.
91% Off This Diver's Watch From Invicta
This stainless steel
diver's watch from Invicta is a classic timepiece that thousands of fans on Amazon. For Prime Day, it's a whopping 91% off. Available in six metal tone and face color combinations, this watch is even water resistant up to 200 meters deep.
58% Off This 3-Quart Instant Pot Ultra
The
3-quart Instant Pot Ultra has over 17,000 reviews on Amazon with an overall rating of 4.5 stars for a reason: it's a true multipurpose kitchen workhorse than can do the work of several appliances. With automatic settings for yogurt, rice, bean chili, meat stew, eggs, and more, it goes well beyond the functionality of your standard crockpot or pressure cooker — and it's currently over 50% off.
62% Off This Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen)
At 62% off, this is a Prime Day deal you don't want to miss. Use this
Alexa-enabled device to do everything from listen to music to control your smart home. With a 4.7-star rating after more than 600,000 Amazon reviews, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a home must-have.
50% Off This Vera Bradley ID Case
There's something so classic about a
Vera Bradley ID case, and for Prime Day, you can get this microfiber option in Mulled Wine for 50% off. With over 800 reviews on Amazon and a 4.8-star rating, you can be sure your ID is always secure and within easy reach with this zippered protective case.
72% Off This Cozy Crewneck Sweatshirt
This
crewneck sweatshirt is made from a 50/50 cotton-polyester blend, and the mid-weight 9-ounce fleece is perfect for keeping warm in cooler temps. It's made by Russell Athletic, the inventors of the sweatshirt, and has over 4,500 ratings on Amazon with an average score of 4.5 stars, so you know this one is going to last — and on Prime Day, it's only $5.30
80% Off This Echo Auto With 6-Month Amazon Music Subscription
Now 80% off, the
Echo Auto is ready to improve your time in the car. Just place the slim device in your car's air vent with the included clip and enjoy ad-free music (You get six months of Amazon Music free with purchase). You can also use voice command to hear the news, make to-do lists, and more.