Depop is well on its way to taking over eBay — especially for the younger generation. So if you've been sleeping on this social shopping revolution, here's a quick rundown. Depop is an app that looks a little like Instagram, but serves the same purpose as eBay. Users sell both new and pre-worn items for super affordable prices, making starting a new eco-friendly shopping strategy so much easier. Some sellers have even gained "fame" for their high-quality items. With that in mind, here are the best Depop stores to know about right now.

Every single one of us knows that constantly buying new clothes is only harming the environment. But Depop is an ethical way to satisfy your fashion habit. According to the Evening Standard, 13 million people currently use the app. Many buy vintage pieces, contributing to the circular fashion economy that encourages reuse and rewear. But even buying something relatively new is still opting into the secondhand movement and is a common occurrence with many Depop sellers.

The company, thanks to its sellers, prides itself on staying ahead of the curve when it comes to trends and sustainability, reports the Evening Standard. It helps top sellers find biodegradable packaging and is hoping to collaborate with brands by giving excess fabric to Depop sellers that create their own wares.

As the UK is in lockdown to slow the spread of the novel Coronavirus, step this way for a guilt-free way to shop vintage or new (to you) garms.

1. Velvet Vintage A carefully curated collection of ‘80s and ‘90s pieces. Think classic Working Girl blazers and trousers that could be taken from the latest catwalk collections, interspersed with high-waisted jeans and vintage streetwear from Reebok, Champion and Polo Ralph Lauren. Shop on Depop.

2. Pin Lord Hear me out here. A pin store might be slightly left field, but you’ve never seen a collection of pins like it. Pin Lord’s numerous and extensive collection features characters from a number of cult classic films, cartoons and TV series, from The Simpsons memorabilia to a C3PO riding a sellotape holder (yes, you read that right) as well as slogan and pop culture pins to individualise any outfit. Shop on Depop

3. Retro Camera Shop Whether a novice photographer or already reaching influencer heights Retro Camera Shop scours the best of eBay and second hand shops to bring you the top cameras from Polaroids to classic cameras and VHS, all tried and tested by the team behind the account. Shop on Depop

4. Serotonin Vintage Started by two twenty-something siblings, Serotonin Vintage not only runs a Depop store, but also a London-based emporium. A huge range of vintage designer pieces can be found both in-store and online. So if you're in the mood for a super loud print or designer denim for less than £40, you're in the right place. Shop on Depop

5. Sold Soles If you're a massive trainer fan, Sold Soles will be your dream Depop store. Not only does it sell all the styles you've missed out on, but it even sometimes offers discounts. Currently, there's rare pieces from Adidas, Nike, Puma, and more. Shop on Depop

6. Fifi's Closet Fiona Short, the owner of Fifi's Closet, has garnered a whopping 174,000 followers on Depop. All of her pieces are sustainably sourced and run the gamut from striking festival looks to everyday staples. The best part? Most will cost you less than £30. Shop on Depop

7. Seol + Gold Whether you're on the lookout for dainty necklaces or statement rings, Seol + Gold has it all. Designed in sterling silver, 18 carat vermeil, or nine carat gold, their pieces promise not to break the bank. Shop on Depop

8. Chiara Ferragni Mega influencer Chiara Ferragni, otherwise known as The Blonde Salad, sells pre-worn designer pieces in impeccable condition. Instead of waiting for the January sales, why not head straight to her Depop for discounted shoes, bags, and more? Shop on Depop

9. Ella-Louise Fancy a new pair of dungarees? How about a boho jumpsuit? Or even the perfect pair of floaty summer shorts? Ella-Louise has them all. Plus, she sends everything in eco-friendly packaging for a little extra planet-saving. Shop on Depop

10. Jinkies Collection After some truly unique, yet 100 percent wearable, vintage pieces? All sent with sustainable, plastic-free packaging? Jinkies is where to start. Embroidered jeans, cute cardigans and quirky ‘90s classics like patterned shirts and Disney print sweatshirts there is an eco-friendly purchase for every vintage lover. Shop on Depop