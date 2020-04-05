Wearing sexy lingerie can instantly boost your confidence and make you feel like a total bombshell, even if the only one who knows it’s there is you. And as far as confidence-boosting lingerie goes, it doesn't get much better than a sexy bra and panty set (much more practical than many of the other types of lingerie out there). Throw one on under your clothes, and you'll instantly feel more polished, no matter what your day has in store.

Everyone’s idea of what’s sexy is different, which is why you'll find 10 unique sets of lingerie, ahead, to suit all different types of personal style. Whether you're all about drama, prefer understated lace, or favor comfort as much as aesthetics, you're guaranteed to find at least one set in this edit that you'll absolutely love. Better yet, everything featured on this list is available on Amazon, which means refreshing your lingerie collection has never been easier.

Read on to discover 10 of the sexiest matching bra and panty sets you can buy right now.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

3. A Fierce Two-Piece Set Sold In Six Different Prints — Including Leopard & Plaid MAKEMECHIC Plus Size Lingerie Set $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Show off your wild side with this fierce leopard print set, which includes a bralette and matching panty made of stretchy, breathable mesh. If you need a break from animal prints, the set also comes in five other styles, including a gorgeous black-and-pink floral print. Available sizes: 1X-4X

4. A Surprisingly Comfortable Set That's Sophisticated, Yet Sexy Mae Lace Bralette & High Waisted Panty Set $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Understated enough to feel sophisticated, yet still rich in intricate details, this gorgeous lingerie set is practically perfect. It's sexy enough to feel special, but the sheer, breathable materials with which it's made are still comfortable enough for everyday wear. Featuring dainty eyelet mesh, intricate lace, and edgy crisscross details, the set comes in two colors: black or peachy cream. Available sizes: XS-XL

5. A Red-Hot Lingerie Set With Unique Strappy Details Lover Beauty Plus Size Bra & Panty Set $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Daring cutouts and a strappy choker-style detail make this sizzling lace set stand out. Both pieces are made of soft, stretchy mesh and lace; the panty has a medium-rise waist and a cheeky cut, and the bra has adjustable straps and a triple hook-and-eye closure. Choose from red and black, as well as several other sexy styles. Available sizes: 1X-4X

6. A Romantic Lace Set Trimmed With Sweet Bows Aivtalk Sheer Lingerie Set $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Sultry and sweet all at once, this romantic set consists of a sheer, unlined balconette bra and matching panty, both made of intricate lace and trimmed with sweet bows. The set also comes in several other colors in addition to black, including pink, aqua, and a rich wine red. "Some of the prettiest lingerie I've bought," commented one reviewer. "The color, material, workmanship is incredible," reported another. Available sizes: 30A-40D (panty comes in corresponding size)

8. A Classic Lingerie Set That Includes Your New Favorite Comfortable Bra Natori Feathers Plunge Contour Bra $51 | Amazon See on Amazon Natori Feathers Hipster Briefs $30 | Amazon See on Amazon The sheer mesh, dainty lace, and sweet scalloped trim add subtle sex appeal to this popular bra and matching panty by Natori. Natori's Feathers bra is a cult-favorite, thanks to its high-quality construction and comfort, making it a great choice for everyday wear. It's an especially great option for anyone who loves the romantic details often seen on bralettes and unlined bras, but prefers the support and shape that padding and underwire provide. Plus, the hipster briefs that match it are gorgeous and comfortable, too. Available sizes: 30A-38DD; S-XL