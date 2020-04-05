10 Sexy Bra & Panty Sets
Wearing sexy lingerie can instantly boost your confidence and make you feel like a total bombshell, even if the only one who knows it’s there is you. And as far as confidence-boosting lingerie goes, it doesn't get much better than a sexy bra and panty set (much more practical than many of the other types of lingerie out there). Throw one on under your clothes, and you'll instantly feel more polished, no matter what your day has in store.
Everyone’s idea of what’s sexy is different, which is why you'll find 10 unique sets of lingerie, ahead, to suit all different types of personal style. Whether you're all about drama, prefer understated lace, or favor comfort as much as aesthetics, you're guaranteed to find at least one set in this edit that you'll absolutely love. Better yet, everything featured on this list is available on Amazon, which means refreshing your lingerie collection has never been easier.
Read on to discover 10 of the sexiest matching bra and panty sets you can buy right now.
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
1. A Strappy Set From Rihanna's Lingerie Line With Lots Of Daring Cut-Outs
Rihanna isn't afraid to amp up the drama when it comes to her lingerie line (or anything else, TBH) — and this strappy set proves her fearlessness pays off. Both the triangle bralette and matching open-back panty are made with rich, sumptuous velvet, although admittedly, there may be more daring cut-outs and strategically placed mesh panels than actual fabric. Choose from black or red.
- Available sizes: XS-XL
2. A Soft, Stretchy Bralette & Panty Set Made Of Hanky Panky's Signature Lace
It should come as no surprise that Hanky Panky's signature lace bralette is so comfortable — after all, the brand is already famous for making the "The World's Most Comfortable Thong." Made in the USA with soft, stretchy lace, it's cut in a classic triangle design, with a lace-trimmed band and adjustable straps. While it's not technically part of a set, most styles of Hanky Panky's cult-favorite lace panties are available in colors to match, including this gorgeous high-waisted thong.
- Available sizes: XS-XL
3. A Fierce Two-Piece Set Sold In Six Different Prints — Including Leopard & Plaid
Show off your wild side with this fierce leopard print set, which includes a bralette and matching panty made of stretchy, breathable mesh. If you need a break from animal prints, the set also comes in five other styles, including a gorgeous black-and-pink floral print.
- Available sizes: 1X-4X
4. A Surprisingly Comfortable Set That's Sophisticated, Yet Sexy
Understated enough to feel sophisticated, yet still rich in intricate details, this gorgeous lingerie set is practically perfect. It's sexy enough to feel special, but the sheer, breathable materials with which it's made are still comfortable enough for everyday wear. Featuring dainty eyelet mesh, intricate lace, and edgy crisscross details, the set comes in two colors: black or peachy cream.
- Available sizes: XS-XL
5. A Red-Hot Lingerie Set With Unique Strappy Details
Daring cutouts and a strappy choker-style detail make this sizzling lace set stand out. Both pieces are made of soft, stretchy mesh and lace; the panty has a medium-rise waist and a cheeky cut, and the bra has adjustable straps and a triple hook-and-eye closure. Choose from red and black, as well as several other sexy styles.
- Available sizes: 1X-4X
6. A Romantic Lace Set Trimmed With Sweet Bows
Sultry and sweet all at once, this romantic set consists of a sheer, unlined balconette bra and matching panty, both made of intricate lace and trimmed with sweet bows. The set also comes in several other colors in addition to black, including pink, aqua, and a rich wine red. "Some of the prettiest lingerie I've bought," commented one reviewer. "The color, material, workmanship is incredible," reported another.
- Available sizes: 30A-40D (panty comes in corresponding size)
7. A Beautiful Blue Set That'll Look Amazing Peeking Out From Under Low-Cut Tops & Sweaters
Another gorgeous set designed by Queen RiRi herself, this one consists of a plunging bralette and Brazilian panty, each made of shimmering two-tone lace with pretty scalloped edges. Obviously, the set is gorgeous, but it's remarkably comfortable, too — both pieces are soft, stretchy, and breathable, the high-rise panty won't cut in at the waist, and the pull-on bralette has no wires or padding.
- Available sizes: XS-3X
8. A Classic Lingerie Set That Includes Your New Favorite Comfortable Bra
The sheer mesh, dainty lace, and sweet scalloped trim add subtle sex appeal to this popular bra and matching panty by Natori. Natori's Feathers bra is a cult-favorite, thanks to its high-quality construction and comfort, making it a great choice for everyday wear. It's an especially great option for anyone who loves the romantic details often seen on bralettes and unlined bras, but prefers the support and shape that padding and underwire provide. Plus, the hipster briefs that match it are gorgeous and comfortable, too.
- Available sizes: 30A-38DD; S-XL
9. This Gorgeous Lace Set With Retro Pin-Up Appeal
Garters turn up the va-va-voom factor of this sultry two-piece set, which includes a lightly lined underwire bra and matching lace G-string. The panty has a high-rise waist with a scalloped lace trim, and a hook-and-eye closure in the back that adds a corsetry-inspired touch. Choose from five gorgeous colors.
- Available sizes: S-XXXL
10. An Iconic Bra & Panty Set That's Comfortable Enough To Sleep In
Proof that comfortable lingerie can be totally sexy, Calvin Klein's cotton underwear will literally always be cool. Both the scoop neck bralette and matching bikini briefs are cut in simple, sporty designs, with thick elastic bands embroidered with the brand's iconic logo. Made with a silky-smooth blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, both pieces come in a range of fun color combinations and prints.
- Available sizes: XS-XL