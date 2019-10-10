Bustle

11 Clean Beauty Product I Can't Live Without — And You Can Buy Them All On Walmart.com

By
Shutterstock

If you've made the transition to clean beauty (or if you're in the process of doing so), you likely know by now that finding non-toxic versions of your favorite skincare products isn't always easy or affordable. Since many clean beauty products are filled with whole, skin-loving ingredients instead of chemicals and fillers, they tend to cost more to produce than the drugstore-favorites we grew up loving. If this factor has held you back from exploring the world of non-toxic products, you'll be happy to know that there are a few drugstore-priced brands that are hopping on the clean beauty wave — all available on Walmart.com at an accessible price point.

Ahead, I'm sharing a few of my favorite clean beauty finds from Walmart.com — from makeup (like this 99% natural eyeliner that outperforms every alternative in my makeup bag) to skincare (including this cult-classic balm that heals my dry spots all winter long) and more.

Skincare

Found Active Refreshing Face & Body Rose Spray, 97% natural, 2 fl. Oz
$8
|
Walmart
This ultra-refreshing face mist infused with rose and green tea is the perfect mid-day (or post-workout) pick-me-up. It hydrates the skin without interfering with makeup and delivers a boost of antioxidants.
APTO Skincare Healing Turmeric Mask
$16
|
Walmart
With azelaic acid, turmeric, and squalane, this soothing mask can help calm redness while gently exfoliating and hydrating skin. I typically reach for this mask after a nighttime shower for smoother skin by morning.
Andalou Naturals 1000 Roses Cleansing Foam
$9
|
Walmart
Deeply cleansing yet ultra gentle, Andalou Naturals 1000 Roses Cleansing Foam is one of my favorite clean beauty finds. Fragranced with rose water and flower extracts, this delicate cleanser makes the routine feel decadent.
Peter Thomas Roth 100% Purified Squalane Oilless Oil, 1 Oz
$23
|
Walmart
Squalane has been one of the most life-changing clean beauty discoveries. If you love the rich and hydrating feel of an oil but it just doesn't sit well with your skin, squalane is the perfect alternative.

Makeup

Burts Bees Goodness Glows Liquid Makeup
$15
|
Walmart
It isn't easy to find clean face makeup products (like foundation and concealer) that work just as well as traditional formulas — especially at affordable price points. Burt's Bees Goodness Glows liquid foundation offers medium to full coverage that's lightweight on the skin and enhanced with natural moisturizing ingredients.
Found Active Longwear Liquid Eyeliner, 99% natural, 0.09 fl. Oz
$6
|
Walmart
Another makeup staple that isn't easy to find a clean alternative for, this 99% natural eyeliner — believe it or not — outperforms my drugstore alternative. Plus, at only $6, it actually costs less, too.
Burt's Bees 100% Natural Nourishing Mascara, Classic Black
$10
|
Walmart
Not only is this mascara formula free from chemicals, but it also contains nourishing jojoba oil and glycerin to hydrate lashes and the delicate eye area.

Body Care

Native Deodorant Coconut & Vanilla 2.65z
$12
|
Walmart
This highly-rated, best-selling natural deodorant smells subtly tropical and is free from parabens and aluminum.
Dr. Bronner's Peppermint Bar Soap, 2 Pack
$7
|
Walmart
I use this all-in-one bar soap for everything from body wash to dish soap. Its ultra-clean formula enhanced with peppermint oil is refreshing and environmentally-friendly (and there's no plastic packaging!).
Weleda Skin Food Cream
$18
|
Walmart
This rich and hydrating cream is a savior for dry hands and flaky patches alike. Plus, it's free from chemical ingredients, synthetic fragrance, and petrochemicals — and smells citrusy and fresh.
Australian Gold Botanical All Natural Max Strength SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion
$9
|
Walmart
Reef safe and non-greasy, this lightweight sunscreen feels like a hydrating body cream and protects the skin with SPF 50.

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.