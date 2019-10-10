11 Clean Beauty Product I Can't Live Without — And You Can Buy Them All On Walmart.com
If you've made the transition to clean beauty (or if you're in the process of doing so), you likely know by now that finding non-toxic versions of your favorite skincare products isn't always easy or affordable. Since many clean beauty products are filled with whole, skin-loving ingredients instead of chemicals and fillers, they tend to cost more to produce than the drugstore-favorites we grew up loving. If this factor has held you back from exploring the world of non-toxic products, you'll be happy to know that there are a few drugstore-priced brands that are hopping on the clean beauty wave — all available on Walmart.com at an accessible price point.
Ahead, I'm sharing a few of my favorite clean beauty finds from Walmart.com — from makeup (like this 99% natural eyeliner that outperforms every alternative in my makeup bag) to skincare (including this cult-classic balm that heals my dry spots all winter long) and more.
Skincare
Makeup
Body Care
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.