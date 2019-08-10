Knitwear in summer? Groundbreaking. And I'm not saying that in a sarcastic Miranda Priestly tone. In fact, a certain knitted technique has proven to be particularly hot weather-friendly for decades. Most famously used in the '70s, crochet is back with a vengeance, morphing into tops, dresses, shorts, trousers, cardigans, and even an accessory or two. Keep reading for a few of the most striking crochet designs to wear this summer.

With the ability to be casual or super glam, crochet is truly suitable for any occasion. Its holey nature means you'll be kept cool in the searing heat, but warm enough when the sun makes way for a slightly chilly evening breeze.

In years gone by, patterned crochet designs were all the rage. But this year has seen a more minimalist take on the fabric. Pieces are simple, elegant, and clean. The odd vibrant colour and kaleidoscopic print is thrown in here and there, but, for the most part, you'll be able to pair the new crocheted items with just about anything.

Crochet's versatility is proven by the markets that have fallen for it. Couture fashion designers love the knit, and high street stores do too. The following pieces prove it — and there's not one crocheted bikini in sight.