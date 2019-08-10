Bustle

11 Crochet Pieces To Wear In August 2019, Because Knits Aren't Just For Cold Temperatures

By Lauren Sharkey
Knitwear in summer? Groundbreaking. And I'm not saying that in a sarcastic Miranda Priestly tone. In fact, a certain knitted technique has proven to be particularly hot weather-friendly for decades. Most famously used in the '70s, crochet is back with a vengeance, morphing into tops, dresses, shorts, trousers, cardigans, and even an accessory or two. Keep reading for a few of the most striking crochet designs to wear this summer.

With the ability to be casual or super glam, crochet is truly suitable for any occasion. Its holey nature means you'll be kept cool in the searing heat, but warm enough when the sun makes way for a slightly chilly evening breeze.

In years gone by, patterned crochet designs were all the rage. But this year has seen a more minimalist take on the fabric. Pieces are simple, elegant, and clean. The odd vibrant colour and kaleidoscopic print is thrown in here and there, but, for the most part, you'll be able to pair the new crocheted items with just about anything.

Crochet's versatility is proven by the markets that have fallen for it. Couture fashion designers love the knit, and high street stores do too. The following pieces prove it — and there's not one crocheted bikini in sight.

1. A Cool Top

Knit Crochet Top
£17.99
£12.99
Zara
Designed in a mustard hue, this asymmetric vest will magically keep you cool. Available in UK size 8 to 12.

2. A Playsuit To Remember

Metallic Crochet Playsuit
£30
ASOS
Whether you want to wear this for a night on the town or for lounging by the pool, this crocheted playsuit is your ideal summer friend. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

3. A Festival Look

Crochet Dress
£55
£33
Simply Be
Still got a few festivals to attend? There's no need to stress about outfits with this loud and proud dress. Available in UK size 8 to 30.

4. Suitcase-Ready Trousers

White Crochet Trousers
£38
£17
River Island
Ideal for your upcoming holiday or a super hot day back at home, these pristine white trousers are a true summer staple. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

5. An Everyday Dress

Curve Crochet Button Up Mini Dress
£28
ASOS
The strappy style of this casual crochet dress will keep you cool, no matter where you are. Available in UK size 18 to 28.

6. A Striking Shade

Crocheted Top
£14.99
£8
H&M
Crochet styles don't just come in black and white. Inject a bit of colour into the knitted trend with this vibrant red lace-up top. Available in UK size 6 to 22.

7. A Summery Cover-Up

White Crochet Cardigan
£55
£38.50
Simply Be
No matter how hot the weather is, a cardi is always a good idea. This cutaway knitted style will add a bit of glam to any look. Available in UK size 8 to 30.

8. A Retro Top

Stripe Crochet Knitted Halter Cami
£29
£15
Urban Outfitters
Add a vintage touch to your summer wardrobe with this cute rainbow halterneck cami. Available in UK size 0 to 14.

9. The Trousers Of Your Dreams

Quinn Trousers
£48
£16.95
Free People
Enter the '70s this summer with these slightly flared crochet trousers. Designed in a bold blue shade, they're one half of the ultimate weekend outfit. Available in UK size 2 to 18.

10. A Poolside Look

Plus Crochet Beach Knit Midi Dress
£22
£19.80
Boohoo
Stand out on the beach or around the pool in this sunny orange dress. Available in UK size 16 to 26.

11. A Stand-Out Co-ord

En Creme High Waist Shorts
£24
ASOS
Either wear these pastel striped shorts with a simple tee or pair with the equally eye-catching cami. Available in UK size 8 to 16.

Wear a summer knit once and you'll never look back.