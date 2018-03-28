It might feel like March just started, but April Fools' Day is actually just around the corner — Apr. 1 will be here before you know it. If you're looking to take part in the practical joke celebrations, you probably want to pick a joke that isn't super stale, boring, or over-done. It can be hard to find something different, since some jokes are classics that will probably never go away. But you're in luck: we've got ideas for some unique April Fools' Day jokes to tell your friends to make them totally freak out — or laugh, either way. Both work.

One thing is for sure: telling your friends that you're pregnant or engaged if you aren't is so overdone that, at this point, it's become a bit ridiculous. No matter how cliché it is, though, someone always attempts it, and it's usually received with eye-rolls. You can do better than that! There are plenty of ideas out there that don't revolve around the same old prank. (You also want to avoid jokes that are mean. There's no need to lie to your friend by telling them something genuinely distressing — that's not funny, it's just very upsetting.)

All that being said, check out some of the unique joke ideas below that you can tell your friends this Apr. 1. They aren't mean, they aren't too over the top, and they won't make anyone cry. Or, at least, they shouldn't do that.

1 Tell Them To Expect A Prank, Then Don't Do Anything Giphy Try this joke that will drive your friend absolutely crazy. A few days before Apr. 1, drop some hints to make them think you're going to play a big joke on them. As it gets closer, amp it up to make them expect something huge. The trick? Don't do anything at all. Your friend will spend the day wondering when they're going to get pranked, when really, nothing is going to happen.

2 Text An Awkward Question, Then Pretend It Never Happened Giphy Text message April Fools' jokes can be the best April Fools' jokes. On the morning of April Fools' Day, text your friend with a weird question. Say something like, "Hey, random question, but if I needed help getting out of a crime, would you lie to the police for me?" Then do one of two things: either act like you never said anything and ask them what they're talking about when they freak out, or just never answer them. Either way, they'll be totally spooked.

3 Make It Look Like You Went On A Big Vacation On Instagram Giphy Get inspired by what this Instagram user just admitted to doing: she faked an entire trip to Disney on Instagram to prove a point (that what you see online isn't always real). Do this to your friends. Manipulate some photos and act like you took a random trip somewhere elaborate. Of course, this will require some pre-April Fools' work, but it could be worth it if you do it right.

4 Hide Nine Items In Their Room, But Tell Them You Hid 10 Giphy If you have access to your friend's bedroom, play this little trick on them. Get some items — like, nine of them — and hide them throughout their room. Make it something like candy or food that they'll want to find quickly. When they find one, fess up, and admit that you hid 10 of them throughout the room for them to find. Really, though, you hid nine... so they'll spend a lot of time looking for one that doesn't even exist.

5 Tell Them You Signed Them Up For A Big Marathon Giphy If your friend hates running, play this little joke on them: surprise them by telling them that you signed them up for a marathon with you that's happening in a few weeks. When they say "no thanks," act like they can't back out of it. Silly, but it will work!

6 Text "I Need To Tell You Something," Then Never Respond Giphy OK, here's a joke that's a little mean but also pretty amazing. Text your friend a message that says something like, "I need to talk to you about something." They'll get freaked out and respond, and that's when you choose to never answer. Just ignore their texts and calls... but not for too long!

7 Convince Them It's A Different Day Of The Week Than It Is Giphy Get inspired by Jim and Dwight from The Office with this little trick. Convince your friend that it's a different day of the week than it really is. Of course, this is going to be tough since in 2018 April Fools' Day is a Sunday and falls on Easter. So, instead, you might want to try it on the Friday before.

8 Tell Them You And Your Ex Are Getting Back Together Giphy Want to just make up a little lie? Tell your friend that you and your ex are getting back together. Be ready with a long story and explanation as to why, as well as answers to their inevitable questions. It might really trick them — and you might get to see what they really think about your ex at the same time. Sneaky, sneaky!

9 Make Up News That A Snowstorm Is Headed Their Way Giphy At this point, just about everyone is completely sick and tired of even hearing the word "snow." If it's plausible, convince your friend that a major snowstorm is headed their way in the next few days. Honestly, they'll probably figure out you're lying pretty quickly, but it will be funny while it lasts.

10 Tell Them The Candy They're Eating Is Chocolate When It's Something Else Giphy It's Easter, so your joke could tie into that! Dip some round vegetables, like Brussels sprouts, in chocolate, then freeze them so they look like chocolate eggs. Give it to a friend and tell them it's your new favorite candy. Yikes!