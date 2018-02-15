As if cabin fever wasn't bad enough, this time of year means you also have to worry about getting the real thing. That's right, it's high flu season and unfortunately 2018's strain is worse than ever. Even if you've been washing your hands every five minutes, slamming Vitamin C, and regularly slathering your workspace in antibacterial gel, one crowded commute or wrong cough in your direction, and you'll find yourself laid out for a few days. If the worst has come to pass and you're feeling (or are already home) sick, at least you have one small consolation — now you'll have some time to catch up on your streaming queues. And if you're running low, here are 13 movies on Neflix to watch if you're home sick with the flu.

When you're wracked with fever and chills, there are only two ways to go with movie viewing: lean in to the feverish delirium, or distract yourself with some feel-good vibes. In either case, you're probably not feeling up for anything too heavy or complicated. This list includes films soaked in surreal visual beauty, like The Forbidden Room and Strictly Ballroom, ludicrous action movies that even if you didn't fall asleep in the middle of them wouldn't make much more sense (Batman And Robin), and plenty of classics with a twist, like the live-action Beauty And The Beast and a gal's take on Big, 13 Going On 30. So dive on in — at the very least, these films won't make you feel worse.

1 'Beauty And The Beast' (2017) Giphy It's a tale as old as time, with a modern twist — this version is live action instead of animated. The songs are the same, so you can still sing along, and since you already know the story, it's OK to nap a bit if you need to.

2 'The Forbidden Room' Kino Lorber Guy Maddin's increasingly convoluted nesting of stories within stories is intentionally confusing, digestible in chunks, and a visual feast that covers every genre and style.

3 'Strictly Ballroom' Giphy The director behind Moulin Rouge and Romeo + Juliet takes on ballroom dancing with the same flair. High drama, musical numbers, and extravagant costume are just a bonus.

4 'High-Rise' Studio Canal While this film adaptation of cerebral sci-fi author J.G. Ballard's book is a lot lighter than its source material, the period-perfect decor and video-game style climb to the top make this eye candy worth the watch.

5 'To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar' Giphy A road movie about love and friendship, featuring amazing performances and glorious wigs.

6 'Batman And Robin' Warner Movies On Demand on YouTube The perfect movie for mid-fever delirium. Remember that time George Clooney, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Uma Thurman starred in a two-hour candy colored pun-fest with nipple suits? If not, perhaps this film will break the.... ice (there are two hours of cold puns; get used to it now).

7 '13 Going On 30' Giphy A gender-swapped version of Big that's even more fun than the original. You can pretend you're part of at the sleepover while you're home wearing pajamas.

8 'xXx' Columbia Pictures Vin Diesel's X-treme sports movie has just enough flair to distract you from your cough, and a plot easy enough to follow even if you're half-awake.

9 'Doctor Strange' Giphy Marvel's most surreal superhero entry will have you double-checking your cough syrup bottle. Trippy visuals with the standard Hero storyline.

10 'Princess Cyd' Wolfe Video A warm coming-of-age story about family, sex, and love, following Cyd as she moves in with her aunt over the summer.

11 'Patton Oswalt: Annihilation' Netflix on YouTube Oswalt's first special doesn't shy away from covering personal tragedy, but his genius means you get to laugh instead of cry. Plus, his verbal style makes this totally OK to "watch" with your eyes closed.

12 'Encounters At The End Of The World' RLJE Films on YouTube Let the droning German intonations of Werner Herzog creep into your napping mind. And if you're wide awake and feverish, the gorgeous visuals of wintery, frozen landscapes will cool you down.