Gather round, fellow caffeine fiends (caffiends?), as I've got happy news for each and every one of you: National Coffee Day is on Sept. 29, and it's time to celebrate everyone's reliable, daily fix. I know, we're all just happy to know that the world's most beloved daytime beverage gets a day of appreciation, as it so deserves. But the news I'm actually here to share about the holiday is even better: Many coffee shops are offering sweet deals and freebies for National Coffee Day this year that you're going to want to take full advantage of. Because there's no better way to celebrate National Coffee Day than by enjoying a freshly-brewed cup (or two) of your favorite drink on the cheap.

For many people, drinking coffee is part of their daily routine, making every day feel a little bit like National Coffee Day (I feel like I low key owe my college education, career, and general happiness levels to caffeine, so shoutout to this magical beverage). Let's all show some gratitude for the fact that someone decided to take these little beans, roast them, and turn them into a delightfully energizing beverage by taking advantage of some of the amazing deals that are being graciously bestowed on us during this special day.

That all said, grab your coffee of choice and take a seat so you can give this list your full attention. Saturday, Sept. 29 is bound to be a big and highly-caffeinated day, and here are the top stops you're going to want to make.

Dunkin'

I'm still getting used to the fact that Dunkin' has dropped the "Donuts" from their name. But, name change or not, you can score a free cup of hot coffee with the purchase of another on National Coffee Day at any participating store. Share it with a friend, or just double-down on your caffeine intake for the day and get in touch with the true meaning of the holiday.

Peet's Coffee

Peet's Coffee is reportedly offering a 25 percent discount on the purchase of any pound of coffee beans, each of which comes with a free small cup of coffee or tea at participating locations. You can also snag the 25 percent discount for the pound of coffee beans online using the promo code COFFEEDAY18, according to People.com.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering up a free cup of coffee to anyone who visits a participating store on Sep. 29, according to their Twitter. Hit up your nearest location to get your caffeine fix with no strings attached and no purchase necessary.

Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble Cafés across the country will be offering a free cup of tall, freshly-brewed hot or iced coffee in celebration of this coffee-themed holiday. Grab your caffeine and then curl up with a good book.

Intelligentsia Coffee

Intelligentsia Coffee, a chain sprinkled throughout a number of big cities in the US, is offering a dope National Coffee Day deal where they'll give you a free iced coffee or tea along with the purchase of one of their 16-ounce reusable cups (except in Boston, where the deal is only valid with the purchase of a 20-ounce cup).

Starbucks

The queen of coffee chains has yet to announce an actual National Coffee Day Deal, but instead, they appear to be offering an early bird, buy-one-get-one-free special running on Thursday, Sep. 27 only. Get to your nearest Starbucks ASAP for some holiday pre-gaming.

Caribou Coffee & Einstein Bros. Bagels

Visit any Caribou Coffee nationwide or your nearest Einstein Bros. Bagels location that carries Caribou Coffee to get a free cup of joe with the purchase of any food item on National Coffee Day, according to IndyStar. Apparently, you'll receive a free coffee of the day in any size, free of charge. Bagels and coffee, anyone?

Stewart's Shops

This east coast chain is offering up free coffees (any size, any flavor, hot or iced) at all of their locations from noon until close on National Coffee Day, so don't sleep on this deal! Check out their Twitter for details.

Sprinkles

If you're planning to go all out and treat yourself, hit up one of Sprinkles cupcake shop locations on National Coffee Day and buy yourself a cupcake to receive a free can of High Brew Coffee in exchange, according to TODAY. Yum.

Circle K Southeast

Circle K locations in the Southeast will be offering a free medium-sized premium coffee plus belVita breakfast biscuits to customers using their app on Sep. 29, according to their Twitter. Coffee and breakfast on the house? Sounds good to me.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

This international coffee chain is offering a sweet deal for National Coffee Day, giving out free hot or iced 16 oz. coffees with the purchase of any food item in participating locations, according to People.com. Find your nearest Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and take advantage of the deal!

Wawa

This east coast chain of convenience store offers more than just snacks, gas, and a bathroom to stop into during a road trip. They've also got you covered on the coffee front. For National Coffee Day, the chain is reportedly offering customers who download their app a free cup of coffee on the holiday. They are also running a limited-time deal that goes beyond National Coffee Day where you can grab any sized coffee for only $1.

Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms will be giving away a free coffee (hot or iced) to its customers on National Coffee Day. You can score a coupon to use on Sep. 29 by texting FREECOFFEE to 64827, and check out their Twitter for all the details.