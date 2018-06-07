How do you like to celebrate National Best Friends Day? Do you park your friend in a comfortable chair and bask in the glow of their radiant face as if it were a happy lamp and you were your February self? Do you corral your whole crew into one room and line them up for your viewing pleasure, a pleasing panorama of your favorite faces? Maybe you have something less creepy, less stare-intensive, on the books — like brunch, or a beach day. Maybe you're scheming to build an Instagram shrine to your forever friend, your perfect pal, the Romy to your Michelle; the Mulder to your Scully; the Cher to your Dionne; the Damian to your Janice. Now is the time to decide: National Best Friends Day is on Friday, June 8, so let's get those captions sorted.

All-consuming love, be it romantic or platonic, can be a tricky thing to fit into words — especially when you're trying to wedge those sentiments into the handful of characters that fit in an acceptable Instagram caption. (You could take the full 2,200, but ideally you want to hook 'em with your pithy lede.) Here are the best songs for best friends and big loves to bring you 14 standout song lyrics for captioning your National Best Friends Day Instagram post.

1. Whitney Houston, "I Will Always Love You" whitneyhoustonVEVO on YouTube “And I will always love you / I will always love you / You / My Darling, you …” For the bestie who loves the [melo]drama and has no fear of feelings.

2. Queen, "You're My Best Friend Queen Forever on YouTube “Ooh you're the best friend that I ever had / I've been with you such a long time / You're my sunshine and I want you to know / That my feelings are true / I really love you / Oh you're my best friend” For the Abbi to your Ilana (or vice versa).

3. The Beatles, "With a Little Help From My Friends" Gieeboys on YouTube “I get by with a little help from my friends/ Mm, get high with a little help from my friends / Mm, gonna try with a little help from my friends” For those of you who keep 420-friendly company.

4. The Spice Girls, "Wannabe" SpiceGirlsVEVO on YouTube “If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends / Make it last forever, friendship never ends” It’s a PSA to would-be paramours and a friendship salute, all in one.

5. Vitamin C, "Graduation (Friends Forever)" TekkenGodZafina on YouTube “As we go on / We remember / All the times we / Had together / And as our lives change / Come whatever / We will still be / Friends forever” Here's a timely one for the besties coming off a graduation, who must now face the reality of separation anxiety. Hang in there, buds.

6. Brandy, "Best Friend" JMister2009 on YouTube “Friends may come and friends may go / But you should know that / I’ve got your back, it’s automatic / So never hesitate to call / ‘Cause I’m you’re sista and always for ya” “I know one thing never changes and / That’s you as my best friend” Really, choose any chunk of this song — all of it gets the point across.

7. DJ Khaled, "No New Friends" DJKhaledVEVO on YouTube “No new friends” Need I say more?

8. The White Stripes, "We Are Going to Be Friends" whitestripes on YouTube “We don’t notice any time pass / We don’t notice anything / We sit side by side in every class” For the back-to-school besties.

9. Destiny's Child, "Girl" DestinysChildVEVO on YouTube “I’m your girl / you’re my girl / we’re your girls” For an Instagram portrait of you and your bestie.

10. Cyndi Lauper, "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" CyndiLauperVEVO on YouTube “When the work and play is done / Girls just want to have fun” For the works-hard-plays-hard best friend, naturally.

11. The Rembrandts, "I'll Be There for You" alliemaster93 on YouTube “I'll be there for you / When the rain starts to pour / I'll be there for you / Like I've been there before / I'll be there for you / 'Cause you're there for me too” This one's for the bestie who, despite the demonstrated terrible-ness of every man on Friends and its very sexist storylines, still insists she’s a Phoebe.

12. Bikini Kill, "Rebel Girl" grunjon on YouTube “Love you like a sister, always / Soul sister, blood sister / Come and be my best friend, really / Rebel girl / I really like you, I really want to be your best friend / Be my rebel girl” For the punky bestie who maybe also happens to be your girlfriend or partner.

13. Mariah Carey, "Anytime You Need a Friend" MariahCareyVEVO on YouTube "Anytime you need a friend / I will be here / You'll never be alone again / So don't you fear / Even if you're miles away / I'm by your side" For the bestie who loves MiMi, and maybe lives far away from you.