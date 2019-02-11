No matter how you and your partner plan on spending Valentine's Day, chances are, there's a social media post in the forecast. Taking the time and the square space to declare your love online is a perfectly thematic and romantic thing to do, but sometimes it can be hard to find the right words. To make things a bit easier for you, and so that you can focus on more important things like eating chocolate and coordinating a warm monochrome outfit, I've put together a list of Valentine's Day captions to post if you're in a relationship. Particularly if you're not big on overly-personal public posts, these quotes that I've selected will more than suffice.

Ranging from literary to psychologically profound, these quotes cover a wide range of romantic musings that are relatable, honorable, and very appropriate for Valentine's Day. When you're in a relationship, whether it's new or old, it's always good to show your partner a little love and make them feel seen and heard and special. If receiving a dedicated post on social media makes you happy, return the favor and put the spotlight on your partner. Once you've picked a quote for your post, you can use a remaining quote for your card (if card-writing is on your least favorite things to do list, too). Don't worry, your secret is safe with me.

“The meeting of two personalities is like the contact of two chemical substances: if there is any reaction, both are transformed.” - Carl Gustav Jung

“For the two of us, home isn't a place. It is a person. And we are finally home.” - Stephanie Perkins

“A loving relationship is one in which the loved one is free to be himself — to laugh with me, but never at me; to cry with me, but never because of me; to love life, to love himself, to love being loved. Such a relationship is based upon freedom and can never grow in a jealous heart.” - Leo F. Buscaglia

“To say that one waits a lifetime for his soulmate to come around is a paradox. People eventually get sick of waiting, take a chance on someone, and by the art of commitment become soulmates, which takes a lifetime to perfect.” - Criss Jami

“We are most alive when we’re in love.” - John Updike

“Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.” - Aristotle

“There is always some madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness.” - Friedrich Nietzsche

“A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.” - Mignon McLaughlin

"We've got this gift of love, but love is like a precious plant. You can't just accept it and leave it in the cupboard or just think it's going to get on by itself. You've got to keep watering it. You've got to really look after it and nurture it." - John Lennon

“Love doesn’t make the world go around. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.” - Franklin P. Jones

“To get full value of joy, you must have somebody to divide it with.” - Mark Twain

“What love we've given, we'll have forever. What love we fail to give, will be lost for all eternity.”- Leo Buscaglia

“Someone to tell it to is one of the fundamental needs of human beings.” - Miles Franklin

"But let there be spaces in your togetherness and let the winds of the heavens dance between you. Love one another but make not a bond of love: let it rather be a moving sea between the shores of your souls." - Khalil Gibran