15 Empowering National Women's Equality Day 2018 Instagram Captions
Odds are if you're recognizing the history of August 26 this year, you might be looking for empowering National Women's Equality Instagram caption ideas to drive your sentiments home. And with good reason — the day marks a very important celebration and perfect way to end the summer feeling pumped to kill it at work or school during the next year. It commemorates the anniversary of the 19th amendment, adopted in 1920 to give women in the United States the right to vote. Women's Equality Day was first celebrated in 1973, and since then it has been proclaimed by the U.S. president each year. As women, our movement for equality has come a long way since 1920 — but there is still an incredible amount of work to be done.
Women's Equality Day is so significant because it promotes a sense of solidarity that makes the women's movement all the more powerful. When women work together to recognize and uplift each other in a way that emphasizes intersectionality and the freedoms that women in every walk of life deserve, change happens. We reflect on the triumphs we've made so far to light the fire we need to keep going. Barack Obama phrased it well in his 2016 Women's Equality Day proclamation: "As we celebrate the anniversary of this hard-won achievement and pay tribute to the trailblazers and suffragists who moved us closer to a more just and prosperous future, we resolve to protect this constitutional right and pledge to continue fighting for equality for women and girls."
Here are 15 other inspiring quotes that you can share on National Women's Equality Day that capture the same spirit.