If your dad thinks of himself as a foodie, you're lucky: Shopping for a Father's Day gift for him is going to be a breeze. There are tons of Father's Day gifts for foodies that are both useful and won't break your budget to choose from, so it'll be so easy to impress your dad with an awesome gift that he'll be so excited to use.

Food is something most everyone loves, and I imagine there are a lot of dads out there who have always been into cooking — but being a foodie is on another level. It's about being extra with cooking and trying new foods. It's probably a combination of all the amazing food-centric shows on TV and futuristic appliances on the market right now influencing so many people to join the foodie world — that, and the fact that food is delish.

If you, too, enjoy working with food, getting your dad a gift that the two of you can use together will be a great excuse to spend quality time together. Instead of going out to eat for Father's Day, maybe you and your dad can put together a feast for your family with the help of your extra thoughtful gift. Here are a few of the most impressive foodie gifts that you'll want to get for your dad on Father's Day, Jun. 17:

A Blender

Amazon NutriBullet Balance, Bluetooth Enabled Smart Blender $136 Amazon If your dad isn't yet smoothie obsessed, he will be once he has this super easy to use blender. Next time you go to visit him, expect to be served his own special smoothie recipe.

A Fancy Water Purifier

A Ravioli Shaper

A Kombucha Brewing Jar

Goop The Kombucha Brewing Jar $59 Goop If your dad isn't into Kombucha yet, he definitely will be once he starts brewing his own. This kit makes it really simple to ferment your own tea. Your dad will love playing with the flavors and perfecting his own brand.

A Wine Bottle Cooler

Goop Marble & Brass Single Bottle Wine Cooler $68 Goop Never has a wine cooler looked so chic. This portable bottle chiller will look classy on the table and will keep your dads white wine and rose as crisp as it gets.

A Cute Beer Opener

A Cheese Of The Month Membership

A Bagel Kit

A Stovetop Clambake

Lobster Place Stovetop Clambake Set $190 Lobster Place Your dad can cook up an entire clambake from the stove with this kit. All of the little culinary details are included to make this totally professional and delicious.

A Paella Kit

Williams-Sonoma Spanish Paella Gift Set in Paella Pan $40 Williams Sonoma This epic pan will hold enough paella to feed your entire family, and then some. The whole process of cooking paella is an exciting experience that's great for a family to do together. Perhaps these are your Father's Day dinner plans?

A Chef's Knife

Amazon Global G-2-8 inch, 20cm Chef's Knife $99 Amazon Every chef needs a fancy sharp knife. If your dad already has a knife collection in the kitchen, this will be the perfect impressive addition. And if he hasn't yet started a collection, this will be a great and dynamic first fancy knife to have around.

A Utility Apron

Nordstrom's Cathy's Concepts Apron $66 Nordstrom's If your dad isn't into aprons, this apron will make the cut. It's a utility apron that he can use while working with messy things, in the yard, or food things.

A Salt Stone

An Ice Cream Maker

William's Sonoma Zoku Ice Cream Maker $26 Williams Sonoma This is magic, literally. This bowl turns your homemade ice cream base into soft serve ice cream right before your eyes. Buy this for your dad, but also for yourself.

A Fancy Pot Of Popcorn Salt