16 Black LGBTQ Small Businesses To Support Right Now

Long before the glitter and rainbow paraphernalia, Pride began because of the Stonewall Uprising, a police raid of a gay New York City club in June of 1969, which turned into six days of protests, largely led by Black and Latinx queer and trans people, like Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera.

With this year's Pride coinciding with nationwide protests about racism, police brutality, and Black people being killed unjustly, it's imperative to reflect on history and all the Black queer and trans activists that forged the modern queer liberation movement.

The racial injustice Black Americans face goes beyond physical violence. According to a 2010 report by the U.S. Department of Commerce Minority Business Development Agency, Black-owned businesses are less likely to be approved for funding than white-owned businesses, and 2019 report by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) found that Black business owners are treated inferior at banks. In 2018, Forbes reported that if and when Black business owners do get funding, they're more likely to receive smaller loans with higher interest rates than white business owners.

If you're looking for a way to honor Pride in quarantine (or to generally do your part in dismantling systems of oppression), consider supporting one of these 16 Black LGBTQ small businesses.

1. Feelmore Adult Gallery Run by Nenna Joiner (they/them), Feelmore Adult Gallery is Oakland's only black-AFAB-owned sex shop. For people in the Bay Area (there's also a location in Berkeley,) you can get Feelmore goodies delivered to your door via Postmates. For everyone else, their online store has a huge selection of toys, lubes, lingerie, and BDSM gear, and they sell super cute shirts on their Instagram.

3. Bye Gender (Formerly: Trans Is Beautiful Apparel) Bye Gender (formerly known as Trans Is Beautiful Apparel and Werk Those Pecs) is a trans community organization helping trans people with living expenses and gender confirmation surgeries and procedures. It's currently run by model and trans activist Devin-Norelle (zi/zim).

5. Ink The Diaspora Run by Tann Parker, a tattoo consultant and artist based in New York, Ink The Diaspora is a platform and resource for POC tattoo artists and representation of tattoos on darker skin. They have a directory of inclusive tattoo shops and artists and available for tattoo consulting (i.e., doing color swatches, talking about placement, etc.) and hand-poked tattoos.

7. Ori Gallery Based in Portland, Oregon, Ori Gallery is a community art center and gallery space focusing on trans and queer artists of color, and mobilization through the arts. In addition to showing art exhibitions and hosting events, they offer classes and workshops about community organizing and art.

8. Moon Mother Apothecary Moon Mother Apothecary, run by AfroDominican herbalist Suhaly Bautista-Carolina, is an online apothecary selling plant medicines and other herbal products. Bautista-Carolina also offers virtual consultations to get one-on-one lessons about herbalism.

9. Two Minds Press Based in Philadelphia, Two Minds Press is a silkscreen press that makes handprinted apparel, accessories, and prints. You can DM them on Instagram or email them (their email is in their Instagram bio) to order.

10. 'Wear Your Voice' Magazine Wear Your Voice, an intersectional feminist magazine created by and for LGBTQ Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC). They write about politics, health, gender, identity, and so many other important topics, in an accessible and informative way. As the majority of their articles and content are free, you can donate by becoming a patron, on Venmo, PayPal, or buying from their marketplace.

12. Stuzo Clothing Stuzo Clothing is a gender-free clothing company created by Stoney Michelli and Uzo Ejikeme, the literal definition of a power couple. All their clothes are made in Los Angeles, with the mission of embracing body positivity and de-gendering the fashion industry.

13. Burkinabaé Accessories No shade here! Burkinabaé Accessories is an innovative accessory brand based in Los Angeles, created by West African designer Karen Emilienne (Emmi) Chatelain. They make eyewear, head wraps, jewelry, to encourage people to embrace their personal style and be themselves.

14. Patty Wack Vintage by Sabine Curated by Sabine Maxine Lopez, Patty Wack Vintage is an Etsy shop of handpicked vintage clothing and accessories. The shop is dedicated to making vintage more accessible and has an incredible selection.

15. BlackQueerMagic BlackQueerMagic is a line of handmade healing crystal and metal stamped pieces with a focus on Black queer and trans liberation, created by Vanessa B. Miller (she/they) a Black, queer, Jamaican woman. Miller is a self-taught jewelry maker, specializes in lapidary, gemology, and metalsmithing. The online store offers both ready-to-order and custom pieces.