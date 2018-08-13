So, you're adulting like a boss and you've filled your apartment with an abundance of plants. It's only natural that you'd want to show off your sanctuary on social media, which is why you're going to need these Instagram caption ideas for plants. Seriously, that Monstera Leaf, also known as the Swiss cheese plant, looks too good not to share. In case you haven't noticed, plants are getting just as much love on social media as adorable dog and cute kitten snaps, and your succulent garden shouldn't get left out.

"Thirty years ago, the (mostly) unkillable plants were relegated to remote deserts and dusty garden-store shelves," Alyssa Bereznak wrote for The Ringer. "Then came a drought, social media, and a generation of itinerant aspiring gardeners — and suddenly, the succulent became the trendiest members of the plant kingdom." Even if you don't have a green thumb, succulents are ideal housemates that hardly need anything.

This means they can bring you joy and spruce up your Instagram feed, even if you forget to water them for a few days ... err, weeks. And, your special succulent and superb Swiss cheese plant both deserve witty, punny, and inspirational Instagram captions for their big debut. If you want to give your plants the props they deserve, head to your social accounts to caption all the magic.

1 Aloe you very much. — Growing Social Media Giphy Myriad studies have shown that talking lovingly to your plants can help them thrive. Celebrate your adoration for your aloe plant by letting everyone on Instagram know and posting a snap with the caption: Aloe you very much.

2 Crazy plant lady. Giphy Move over crazy cat ladies, crazy plant ladies are here, they've got no shame in their game, and they're letting everyone on Instagram know it.

3 Sometimes, I wet my plants. Giphy If you do forget to water your plants on the regular, let everyone on Instagram know when you finally give your green babes a drink by posting: Sometimes I wet my plants.

4 I can't make it. I'm busy tonight (staying home with my plants). Giphy Hey, people use their pets to get out of tedious social obligations all the time. Your plants are your pets, and there's nothing wrong with declining an invitation to spend some QT with your clay-potted children.

5 Like people, plants respond to extra attention. — H. Peter Loewer Giphy For when you post that picture from your fave plant's birthday party.

6 My fake plants died because I did not pretend to water them. — Mitch Hedberg Giphy Amiright? I can't even keep a fake plant alive, so I'll admire yours instead.

7 I never want you to leaf me. — FTD Giphy If you treat your plants right, they will never leaf you.

8 Meet my new best bud. Giphy When you want to introduce your brand new flowering plant on Instagram.

9 I be-leaf in you. Giphy Sometimes even plants need a little encouragement to reach their potential.

10 I love you a lily more each day. — FTD Giphy When your plants respond to your love and care by blooming big and beautiful, it's easy to love them a "lily" more each day.

11 Stop. Hammer thyme. — KD Designs Jewelry Co Giphy Because herbs need a thyme to shine too.

12 Grow shorty; it's your birthday. — Grow With Gracee Giphy If you like to sing your plants a little tune, go on and get punny.

13 You grow girl. — Grow With Gracee Giphy When your plants are growing like the bosses they are.

14 My cactus is lookin' sharp today. Giphy But don't get too close; it can be a little prickly around strangers.

15 I don't wanna brag, but this plant is a big dill. Giphy When your dill plant is growing faster than you ever be-leafed it could, it's a pretty big dill.