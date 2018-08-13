16 Good Instagram Captions Ideas For Plants Because That Monstera Leaf Looks Too Good Not To Post
So, you're adulting like a boss and you've filled your apartment with an abundance of plants. It's only natural that you'd want to show off your sanctuary on social media, which is why you're going to need these Instagram caption ideas for plants. Seriously, that Monstera Leaf, also known as the Swiss cheese plant, looks too good not to share. In case you haven't noticed, plants are getting just as much love on social media as adorable dog and cute kitten snaps, and your succulent garden shouldn't get left out.
"Thirty years ago, the (mostly) unkillable plants were relegated to remote deserts and dusty garden-store shelves," Alyssa Bereznak wrote for The Ringer. "Then came a drought, social media, and a generation of itinerant aspiring gardeners — and suddenly, the succulent became the trendiest members of the plant kingdom." Even if you don't have a green thumb, succulents are ideal housemates that hardly need anything.
This means they can bring you joy and spruce up your Instagram feed, even if you forget to water them for a few days ... err, weeks. And, your special succulent and superb Swiss cheese plant both deserve witty, punny, and inspirational Instagram captions for their big debut. If you want to give your plants the props they deserve, head to your social accounts to caption all the magic.
1Aloe you very much. — Growing Social Media
Myriad studies have shown that talking lovingly to your plants can help them thrive. Celebrate your adoration for your aloe plant by letting everyone on Instagram know and posting a snap with the caption: Aloe you very much.
2Crazy plant lady.
Move over crazy cat ladies, crazy plant ladies are here, they've got no shame in their game, and they're letting everyone on Instagram know it.
3Sometimes, I wet my plants.
If you do forget to water your plants on the regular, let everyone on Instagram know when you finally give your green babes a drink by posting: Sometimes I wet my plants.
4I can't make it. I'm busy tonight (staying home with my plants).
Hey, people use their pets to get out of tedious social obligations all the time. Your plants are your pets, and there's nothing wrong with declining an invitation to spend some QT with your clay-potted children.
5Like people, plants respond to extra attention. — H. Peter Loewer
For when you post that picture from your fave plant's birthday party.
6My fake plants died because I did not pretend to water them. — Mitch Hedberg
Amiright? I can't even keep a fake plant alive, so I'll admire yours instead.
7I never want you to leaf me. — FTD
If you treat your plants right, they will never leaf you.
8Meet my new best bud.
When you want to introduce your brand new flowering plant on Instagram.
9I be-leaf in you.
Sometimes even plants need a little encouragement to reach their potential.
10I love you a lily more each day. — FTD
When your plants respond to your love and care by blooming big and beautiful, it's easy to love them a "lily" more each day.
11Stop. Hammer thyme. — KD Designs Jewelry Co
Because herbs need a thyme to shine too.
12Grow shorty; it's your birthday. — Grow With Gracee
If you like to sing your plants a little tune, go on and get punny.
13You grow girl. — Grow With Gracee
When your plants are growing like the bosses they are.
14My cactus is lookin' sharp today.
But don't get too close; it can be a little prickly around strangers.
15I don't wanna brag, but this plant is a big dill.
When your dill plant is growing faster than you ever be-leafed it could, it's a pretty big dill.
16My new addition is suc-CUTE-lent.
Life sure would succ without succulents. No matter what type of plant you have, or how many adorn your home, don't keep your plant praise to yourself. Because, Instagram definitely needs more plant pics. Consider the cactus; it had you at aloe. Admit it — that's too good not to share.