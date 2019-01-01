Just like that ladies and gentlemen, it's 20-freaking-19. But before you go all "new year, new you" on your beauty routine, let's first reflect on all of the incredible makeup, skin care, and hair products that came out in December (of last year!). While there are a ton of new products that are launching in 2019, there were plenty of innovative and add-to-cart-worthy products that should definitely not be overlooked. It's likely that you were too busy shopping for others to notice all of the newness that came out (what a saint!). But FYI — it wasn't all holiday kits and Christmas-themed palettes. From coconut sunscreen to cannabis oil-infused lip balm, there's so many beauty goodies to consider incorporating into your new year regimen.

December's beauty launches focused on keeping you hydrated, sparkly, and bright — all great things that you should definitely carry on over into the new year. There are products from Lancer, Drunk Elephant, and MARA Beauty that all aim to brighten your complexion, while shimmer powders from Fenty and Urban Decay's newest mini eyeshadow palette will make you shine bright like the diamond you are.

Here are the best makeup, skin care, and hair products that launched in December.

LAWLESS The One Eyeshadow Palette LAWLESS The One Eyeshadow Palette $64 Sephora Buy On Sephora LAWLESS fans have been waiting for this moment. The brand finally launched its first ever eyeshadow palette and it's a stunning one at that. It features 18 shades in a variety of finishes so you can slay your eyeshadow look in an endless number of ways.

GOOD IN BED Passionfruit Skin Softening Cream GOOD IN BED Passionfruit Skin Softening Cream $54 Sephora Buy On Sephora GLAMGLOW's latest skin care offering has a rather cheeky name, but don't be fooled — this product is not messing around. It's a creamy, passionfruit evening treatment that works to exfoliate with gentle acids and hydrate with hyaluronic acid, all while you sleep.

Juice Beauty PREBIOITIX Hydrating Gel Moisturizer Juice Beauty Prebiotix Hydrating Gel Moisturizer $52 Juice Beauty Buy On Juice Beauty This new moisturizer from organic, clean beauty brand Juice Beauty is made with a patent-pending formula that's rich in antioxidants and a bio-fermented complex to balance the microbiome on your face. In other words, it'll calm distressed skin, balance pigmentation, and leave your skin feeling hydrated all day long.

Milk Makeup KUSH Lip Balm Milk Makeup KUSH Lip Balm $16 Milk Makeup Buy On Milk Makeup If you are a fan of Milk Makeup's KUSH Mascara, you're going to love KUSH's newest lip balm. It's made with lip-softening ingredients like shea, cocoa, and mango butters as well as antioxidant-rich jojoba and olive oils to protect against free radicals and environmental stressors. Last, but certainly not least, it's got hemp-derived cannabis oil in it, which will hydrate the driest winter lips.

Boracay Skin Coconut Sunscreen Boracay Skin Coconut Sunscreen $25 Boracay Skin Buy On Boracay Skin This reef-friendly, broad spectrum sunscreen from Aussie brand Boracay Skin not only moisturizes your body with its main ingredient — coconut oil — but will also protect against harmful rays with an SPF 50.

Cuvée Beauty Blowout Bombe Cuvée Beauty Blowout Bombe $45 Cuvée Beauty Buy On Cuveé Beauty Keep the champagne coming in the new year, but this time, direct it to your hair. Cuvée Beauty's new blowout cream (which is made with champagne extract) will fight frizz, hydrate your hair ,and protect your strands from heat damage, humidity, and color fade.

Lancer Corrective Treatment Lancer Corrective Lightening Treatment $125 Sephora Buy On Sephora Looking for something to combat dry skin, wrinkles, and dark spots? Lancer's new brightening serum might be your new go-to. It's made with hydroquinone, a chemical agent that faces the appearance of dark spots, age spots, and hyperpigmentation.

Drunk Elephant A-Passioni™ Retinol Cream Drunk Elephant A-Passioni™ Retinol Cream $74 Sephora Buy On Sephora Drunk Elephant fans' skin care prayers have been answered. The brand just launched a new vegan retinol product that works hard to improve the look and feel of your skin tone and texture, but is gentle enough for use in the morning (with sunscreen) and before bed.