To some, Valentine's Day is incredible — to others, it's a bit of a chore. If your partner falls into the latter category, there's nothing better than a cute saying to write in a Valentine's Day card to remind them that the day doesn't necessarily need to be "commercial." Valentine's Day should be pretty simple — it's all about showing someone you love them. There's no right or wrong way to celebrate, but in general, being a little personal works best.

It might be hard for some of us to really open up — if so, the "love languages" phenomenon wouldn't even exist. People express themselves differently, and once we learn to navigate that, effective communication turns into a breeze. But, that said, you might have trouble finding the perfect way to phrase terms of endearment.

Even if you think it's a little too cheesy, trust me — today is a day that's all about cheese. Close your eyes, and think about the last nice thing that your partner did for you, and how it made you feel. Now, summarize that into a sentence. And, voila — "I appreciate the fact that you're always so considerate" is now the closer you'll use for your card.

If you're still looking for some inspiration, here are a few other cute things you can include in your card.

1. "You're the brightest part of my day." Johnce/E+/Getty Images This one is cute, since it's probably true. If you live with your partner, and can't wait to leave the office and come home to a nice hug, they truly make things better. The best part? It's not overly romantic. It's more of a simple way to say that they mean the world to you.

2. "Thank you for always being there for me, no matter what." All of us go through stressful periods in life. Since the holidays just ended, you or your partner might have just stumbled out of one. (Seriously, why is it so hard for your folks to coordinate a plan that accommodates all of your family members?) In a good relationship, the two of you are a team. Thank your partner for constantly working with you, through thick and thin.

3. "You always find the perfect way to make me smile." Again, this one is more honest and cute, and less romantic and sexy. As we grow older, things just become... well, a lot tougher than we imagined as kids. Genuine smiles are often hard to come by — but, it's a guarantee that your partner will always say something to bring one on. It's easier said than done, so make sure to thank them for that.

4. "Things get better when I hold your hand." Hand-holding doesn't hold the same weight as it did, say, high school. That doesn't mean it's not a truly sweet gesture. When you hold someone's hand, you unite as one. This one phrase will make your significant other want to shower you with affection.

5. "My crush on you grows every single day." Mark van Dam, www.IMAGESBYVANDAM.com/Moment/Getty Images Even if you've been married for a decade, it's still sweet (and pretty darn cute) to crush on your significant other. Crushes show a sense of innocence, and prove that your attraction has never dwindled — even during their weird fauxhawk phase.

6. "You make me want to be a better person." OK, so this one was inspired by As Good As It Gets — but, Melvin Udall really got it right. Sometimes as we grow older, we fall into our own schedule and routine. With a good partner, you want to try your hardest to compromise and be the best version of you possible. Even if it's a simple act — like, putting your laundry in a hamper, and not crumpled on the floor — attempts you make to grow are truly lovely, and a true sign that you obviously care a lot about your significant other.

7. "I didn't realize how good relationships could be, until I met you." Sometimes we need to suffer through a few stinkers before finding someone that makes dating seem, dare I say, easy. Compatibility is a wonderful thing. This statement just says "I'm super compatible with you" in a cuter way.

8. "I see myself growing old with you." Again, this one was inspired by a movie — The Wedding Singer, to be exact. But, there's a reason why the romantic comedy ended with such a fun little Adam Sandler song. It's because it was romantic, and a cute way of saying that you could see your love standing through the test of time.

9. "You're everything I didn't even know I was looking for." Anna Efetova/Moment/Getty Images When you start dating someone, you usually figure out who they are at a base level — you're obviously physically attracted to them, and likely share an interest or two. As the relationship started to grow, you probably realized more and more why you're such a good pair. The best relationships teach you a lot about yourself while they're occurring, and this statement sums that all up perfectly.

10. "You're the peanut butter to my jelly." Or, the chocolate to my peanut butter. Or the Nutella to my everything. There's something cute about popular food pairings.

11. "Happiness is when I'm with you." Not to get into the definition of happiness, but obviously it's an incredible emotion — and one that's often shoved aside. Your partner should always bring you happiness, but defining your happiness as your partner is definitely next level cute.

12. "You are my favorite person, by far." This goes beyond relationships — it extends to family and friendships, as well. It proves that you see your partner as more than just a significant other — they're typically the first person you'd go to when you had news to share, either good or bad. Simply put, they're the person you'd choose to spend the most time with.

13. "Nothing is safer than the sound of you reading out loud to me -the perfect date” A poem from Rupi Kaur's Milk And Honey, this one will give your partner all the feels.

14. "I love you and that’s the beginning and end of everything." Sweet, simple, and straight to the point — this quote from F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby is the only line your card needs.

15. "I don't know what I'd do without you." Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images When it's been a rough time lately, this line is all you need.

16. “To me, you are perfect." This line from Love Actually just sums it all up.