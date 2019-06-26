Your gym, jogging, or yoga outfits don't necessarily have to be bland. If you're sick of standard sports bras and black leggings, the best sexy workout clothes on Amazon can bring some style to your fitness wardrobe. The trick then becomes finding bras, tanks, leggings, or shorts that are as well-suited for moisture and movement as they are for fashion.

Oftentimes, designs like cutouts, strappy backs, and low necklines can actually get in the way of your workout. If you're looking for trendy athleisure wear, that's entirely fine — but those searching for high-impact workout clothes should pay special attention to the fabric and features that amplify support and sweat-control.

Most workout clothes will be made from materials like nylon, spandex, rayon, and polyester. These fabrics are lightweight, breathable, and effective at wicking away moisture, so they can probably stand up to your workout. (If you find a strappy bra that's made from cotton, it's likely a bralette meant for fashion and relaxation purposes.) Materials with ample stretch and mesh are also a good idea, because they provide compression and ventilation in spite of decorative qualities.

Finally, there are certain features that just make for a more practical piece of workout clothing. Hidden pockets, adjustable straps, removable padding, and high-impact capabilities will ensure that you're comfortable, supported, and equipped with your essentials. With all that in mind, here are the 18 best sexy workout pieces on Amazon.

1. A Breathable Strappy Sports Bra icyzone Padded Strappy Sports Bra $17 | Amazon See On Amazon While the icyzone padded strappy bra is obviously built for style, it's also well-designed for comfort and breathability. Instead of a moisture-trapping fabric, this one is made from a soft, lightweight mesh that allows for optimal ventilation. It's also available in just about any color you can imagine. No wonder reviewers have given it an overall 4.3-star rating. "Finally found my perfect sports bra," one raves. Available sizes: S — XXL

2. The Best Sexy Cutout Leggings SweatyRocks Cutout Workout Leggings $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Longer leggings are typically better at wicking moisture along the entirety of the leg, but that doesn't mean you can't show a little skin. SweatyRocks workout leggings are made with a high-stretch, comfortable fabric, and they feature a crisscross cutout all the way up to the mid-thigh. Buyers also love the high-waist fit and say, "These are the comfiest workout leggings I own." Get them in three different colors and six different sizes. Available sizes: XS — XXL

3. A Great Open-Back Top icyzone Open Back Workout Top $14 | Amazon See On Amazon The sleeveless, flowy design and open back aren't the only features that make this one cool and comfortable. The icyzone open-back workout top is also made from 95-percent rayon, which is "super soft" and "breathable," according to reviewers. The long hems can either be tied for more coverage, or left open for better airflow during a workout — and the top comes in nine stylish colors. Available sizes: S — XL

4. This Sports Bra With Straps In Front Helisopus Strappy Crisscross Sports Bra $17 | Amazon See On Amazon With most strappy bras, the back gets all the eye-catching design features — not the case with the Helisopus crisscross bra. This mild-compression top features keyhole detailing in the front and crisscrossed straps in the back, not to mention its padding is removable so you can personalize your level of lift. Reviewers say it's a little tight-fitting, so order a size up, but otherwise, "Super cute, fits great, provides good support and can be worn alone or under a top." Available sizes: S — 2XL

5. The Best Workout Thong, According To Reviewers Sexy Basics Active Sport Thongs (Pack of 6) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon "Best thongs I've ever owned," says one reviewer, who notes that they're high-waisted like most workout pants, so they're the "only thongs" they've ever tried "that do not show underwear lines." Besides the invisibility factor, Sexy Basics active sport thongs are also extremely stretchy, resistant to odors and moisture, and made from primarily cotton. They also come in various colors in value packs up to 12, so they can cost as little as $2.63 a pair. Available sizes: XS — 3XL

6. A Sexy High-Impact Sports Bra SYROKAN High-Impact Workout Bra $25 | Amazon See On Amazon High-impact sports bras are typically boxy and made from stiff, uncomfortable fabric. Instead, the SYROKAN high-impact workout bra uses double layers of breathable mesh fabric and various interlocking straps to ensure minimal movement during your hardest workouts. "This sports bra is a game changer and at a great price," says one reviewer with a 36H chest. "Minimizes jiggle without suffocating me in the process. I will absolutely repurchase because this is honestly the holy grail of sports bras for me." Available sizes: XS — XXL

7. This Sling-Style Bra For Optimal Comfort icyzone Sling Workout Sports Bra $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Oftentimes with strappy bras, reviewers find that the elastic bands cut into their skin, but the icyzone sling sports bra is "soft and stretchy and comfortable." That's because, instead of tight-fitting straps, this one has overlapping sling bands made from the same moisture-wicking material as the rest of the bra. It also has a stay-put racerback design, removable cups, and an interior mesh lining. You can get this pick in almost 20 colors, including solid shades, dual-color designs, and eye-catching patterns. Available sizes: S — XXL

8. The Highly-Rated One-Shoulder Bra RUNNING GIRL One Shoulder Sports Bra $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Few sports bras are this unique — or this highly-rated. This piece from RUNNING GIRL has 4.3 stars, and reviewers are saying it's their "new favorite sports bra next to Lululemon." Its nylon mesh performance fabric wicks away moisture, its four-way stretch moves with you, and its removable cups allow you to personalize your support. Combine all this with the one-shoulder design and revealing front and back cutouts, and you've got one of the most "stylish and sexy" workout bras available. Available sizes: S — XXL

9. The Best Scrunch Butt Leggings SEASUM Scrunch High-Waisted Leggings $15 | Amazon See On Amazon High-waisted scrunch bum leggings are extremely trendy right now, and this pair from SEASUM has reviewers raving, "good quality" and "probably the softest leggings ever." Even though they're long and moisture-wicking for workouts, they also feature a center scrunch to emphasize your behind. You can get them in various different colors, and a few even have unique features like pockets, cut-outs, a cinched waist, a bow, or a capri-cut. Available sizes: S — XL

10. A Great Wide-Band Bra SHAPERX Padded High-Impact Strappy Sports Bra $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Since the straps on this SHAPERX strappy sports bra are significantly wider, reviewers say it offers much more "solid support" than other options. The unique X-shaped back not only keeps the straps on your shoulders while you move, but along with the removable pads and the compression fabric, it adds to the high-intensity capabilities. Finally, there's a mesh panel in the front for improved ventilation. Available sizes: S — XXL

11. These Best-Selling Workout Shorts With Pockets Baleaf Compression Shorts $19 | Amazon See On Amazon These number-one best-selling compression shorts from Baleaf have gained ample recognition because they're opaque, moisture-wicking, and designed to stay in place while you move. They're offered in two lengths and loads of colors, but according to reviewers, one of the best features comes in the form of pockets you can actually use: "I wore them for the first time during a 10K race ... Not once did my phone pop out." Available sizes: XS — 3XL

12. A Corset-Back Sports Bra With Halter Straps icyZone Racerback Strappy Sports Bra $13 | Amazon See On Amazon From the front, this sports bra is simple, elegant, and supportive — but turn around, and you'll find a lace-up corset strap design that buyers call, "gorgeous." The long-line design offers more support, while the padded cups can be removed if you prefer. Best of all, the lightweight, mesh-lined fabric keeps you cool during your workout. Available sizes: S — XXL

13. A Compression Crop Tank Top With A Built-In Bra Move With You Crop Tank Top $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Whereas most workout tanks are loose and flowy, the Move With You tank features compression fabric for a form-fitting design. It's made primarily from nylon and has a four-way stretch that moves with you while simultaneously wicking sweat away from your body. This top is available in tons of colors, and some even feature side cutouts and mesh keyholes. It can also be worn with or without a bra thanks to the removable pads. Available sizes: XS — XL

14. The Most Comfortable Sports Bra For All-Day Wear PUMA Seamless Sports Bra $28 | Amazon See On Amazon With its metallic Puma logo, branded crisscross straps, and removable cups, the PUMA seamless sports bra is both "comfortable and beautiful." Thanks to its 8-percent spandex construction, it's especially stretchy to move with your body, and it's also seamless to prevent chafing. "Seriously, unlike a lot of other sports bras, I can wear this all day without problems," says one reviewer. "The fit is nice, doesn't feel like it's going to impact my ribcage, and the support is also great." Available sizes: S — XL

15. The Shortest Shorts Cadmus Workout Gym Shorts $10 | Amazon See On Amazon With a 1-inch inseam, it really doesn't get much shorter than these Cadmus gym shorts. That said, they're made with four-way stretch fabric, moisture-wicking capabilities, flat seams, and a wide waistband for optimal comfort. There's even a hidden pocket so you can stash away your key or your ID. Get them in red, or opt for packs of three in varying colors. Available sizes: XS — XL

16. A Push-Up Sports Bra With A Hook-And-Eye Closure CharmLeaks Supportive Strappy Running Bra $18 | Amazon See On Amazon With ample lift in the front and a strappy racer design in the back, the CharmLeaks running bra is designed for both support and style. It's padded and has a hook-and-eye closure to offer the security of a standard bra, but its flat seams, quick-drying stretchy fabric, and well-ventilated design help to keep you cool and comfortable during your workout. This bra comes in six colors and reviewers say, "Fits perfectly with great support." Available sizes: S — XL

17. A Plus-Size Strappy Bra Core 10 Ballerina Sports Bra $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with four-way stretch fabric, a compression fit, and soft crossover cups, the Core 10 Ballerina sports bra has reviewers raving, "best sports bra I own." It's offered in five colors and sizes up to a 3XL — plus the unique wrap design and loop straps beg to be seen under open-back tops and scoop necklines. Available sizes: XS — 3XL