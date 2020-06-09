While much of social media is a vital endless scroll of anti-racist resources, petitions to sign, and devastating news, certain accounts are providing respite. On Instagram, Black therapists and mental health experts are offering support, guidance, hope, and a digital shoulder to help people cope with their outrage over the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and others.

From helpful tips to keep in mind while arguing with someone who doesn't want to talk about race, to inspiring quotes and calming breathing techniques, this content helps to break up the intensity of what's being posted right now. While it's imperative to keep a foot on the gas and not lose sight of all the work that's left to be done, pausing to process can help you find the strength to keep going.

"People are hungry for information they can take on the go and implement right away," psychotherapist Meghan Watson, who posts as @thrive_withmeg, tells Bustle. Watson has noticed "the real impact of people needing inspiration or a mid day pick-me-up that they can get from a therapist on their feed."

This kind of free public service is essential, Watson says. "Sharing my honest insight and tools are just a few additional things I can do to improve the lives of the community I’m a part of."

Here are other therapists and mental health experts to follow for a balanced mix of informative and comforting content.

@minaa_b

Minaa B., L.M.S.W. is a therapist and author who posts beautiful notes that she calls "gentle reminders." The topics that she writes about range from trauma healing, to self-love, and acceptance. Minaa has a special note for every subject that will make you feel embraced.

@dr.marielbuque

Dr. Mariel Buquè, Ph.D, is a therapist who posts resources for healing, racism-related trauma, and general information how to cope with the current state of our nation. Dr. Buquè also sits down informally to speak to her followers via prerecorded videos which she posts on her feed.

@melaninandmentalhealth

Melanin & Mental Health is a podcast and platform designed to connect people to therapists who understand Black and Latinx experiences. The content posted on this account reflects the struggle of Black and Latinx women, and also provides relevant resources and guides for dealing with trauma, grief, self-acceptance, and vulnerability.

@thrive_withmeg

Meghan Watson, M.A., is a registered psychotherapist specializing in mood, anxiety and eating disorders. She posts helpful tips for how to deal with overwhelming subject matter, how to manage burnout, and how to reassess your value system or encourage others to.

@sistaafya

Sista Afya is a mental wellness center that supports Black women with education, community support and mental health resources. On their Instagram, you can get information on their Zoom therapy sessions and Live chats that anyone can tune into.

@nedratawwab

Nedra Glover Tawwab is a licensed therapist who specializes in boundaries and relationships. Nedra shares information-packed lists that are easy to digest and share. Dealing with grief, arguing responsibly, and what activism can look like are a few of the subjects she's recently posted about.

@therapyforblackgirls

This account is run by licensed psychologist Dr. Joy Harden Bradford. Dr. Bradford is the host of the podcast Therapy for Black Girls. This feed features mindful therapy techniques and general mental health resources for the Black community.

@blackgirlinom

Black Girl In Om provides mediations and calming techniques geared towards women in the Black community. From "Mediations for a Stressed Out Black Girl" to a "Relaxing Mediation for Black Girls Everywhere" this feed will direct you to meditation tracks and also provide inspiring thoughts and mindful tips.

@fullcircletherapyservices

Therapist Sonia Ross, L.C.S.W.-C., uses her social media platform to share thoughtful quotes and tips for addressing past trauma, present grief, and healing techniques.

@elizagboquin

Eliza Boquin is a psychotherapist who helps women overcome trauma. Her Instagram is features helpful tips about dealing with hardships while remaining calm and balanced.

@thecolouredtherapist

Tigist Kebede is a therapist in Australia. Her bio reads, "Acknowledging the strength, trauma and healing of people of colour by a person of colour," and her content reflects these themes.

@blkfolxtherapy

Jardin Dogan is working on her Ph.D. in counseling psychology to be "further trained by Black folx to provide therapy to Black folx." She posts validating and informative content that encourages her followers to value their feelings and explore them, even when they are uncomfortable.

@brittanyantoinette

Brittany Phillips, L.P.C., N.C.C., is a licensed professional counselor and a trauma-informed therapist. She posts quotes from public figures, passages from literature and her own advice on dealing with trauma and grief.

@jmprofessionalcounseling

Jessica Harris, M.A., L.C.P.C., L.P.C. is a psychotherapist who specializes in anxiety. Her content provides a combination of visuals and text to break down complicated subjects and make them easy to digest. She regularly posts simple ways to take care of yourself for the day like, "I give myself permission to feel my emotions."

@curlytherapist

Sana I. Powell, M.A., L.P.C., aka, the Curly Therapist, is a licensed professional counselor who creates information-packed graphics. These posts provide resources for the Black Lives Matter movement, facts about race-related stress, how to be an ally, and more.

@blackandembodied

Alishia McCullough is a licensed mental health therapist who specializes in trauma informed education. Her social media presence aims to facilitate "racial healing" and she posts a combination of personal messages to her followers and infographics.

@drebonyonline

Dr. Ebony is a licensed psychologist who helps women deal with trauma and to improve their relationships with their body. She posts a mix of text, graphics, and video messages to her followers.

@melanatedwomenshealth

Nicola Pierre-Smith, L.P.C., runs Melanated Women's Health, a therapy practice that focuses on anxiety, trauma, and depression. On Instagram, she shares short quotes and tips that are profound and yet get straight to the point. Recently, she also shared a master reading list for literature that is relevant and necessary to read right now.

@somethingnewwithshanti

Shanti Hollis, M.S., is a mental health counselor who posts anti-racist resources and inspirational quotes. She specializes in anxiety, depression, and chronic stress.