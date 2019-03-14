It's officially that time of year where we can all wear green, eat Irish soda bread, drink a lot of beer, and generally pretend to be Irish for a day. I'm talking about St. Patrick's Day, of course! St. Patrick's Day might have begun as a celebration of the patron saint of Ireland, St. Patrick, but the holiday has evolved into something very different here in the United States: For most people celebrating, it's basically all about wearing green, going to parades, and and generally having a good time with alcoholic beverages. And that, of course, gives you the perfect opportunity to post some Instagram photos. You'll need the right caption to go along with your festive picture, and we've got some really funny St. Patrick's Day Instagram captions that will definitely get your post noticed.

The interesting thing about the way we celebrate St. Patrick's Day is that it's not even all authentically Irish. The first St. Patrick's Day parade wasn't even held in Ireland — it was held here, in the United States, with Irish soldiers marching in New York City. Corned beef and cabbage, Irish soda bread, and green beer aren't actually Irish either; instead they seem to be another Irish-American tradition. And drinking for the entire day? Yup, that's something else that started in the U.S.

Today, of course, St. Patrick's Day is celebrated in Ireland (and in other countries as well), but it's more for tourists than anything else.

All of that being said, this is still one of those days where you might just feel like partying with your friends, and there's nothing wrong with that. Just take a lot of pictures for social media and, of course, for memories. Using one of the captions below is a great way to give your photo that extra edge it needs. Stay safe out there!

1 Let's get shamrocked. Giphy

2 Irish everyone a happy St. Patrick's Day!

3 Wishing you a pot o' gold and all the joy your heart can hold.

4 I got a four-leaf clover.

5 Everyone loves an Irish girl. Giphy This, of course, only works if you are actually Irish. H/T to Lorelai Gilmore!

6 I'm respectfully devoting the day to eating Lucky Charms in my underwear.

7 Irish you were here!

8 It's not easy being green... except today.

9 Warning: I may be prone to shenanigans and malarky.

10 St. Patrick's Day is like Valentine's Day for people who love fun. Giphy

11 I'm here to paddy.

12 St. Patrick's Day shamROCKS.

13 The paddy don't start till I walk in.

15 I'm not Irish, but my coffee is. Giphy

16 Can't pinch this.

17 I've been preparing for St. Patrick's Day almost as long as I'll be recovering from it.

18 I'd celebrate St. Patrick's Day if they made green wine.

19 I'd rather leave my house during the apocalypse than during St. Patrick's Day.