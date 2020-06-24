20 Great Luggage Sales For Up To 60% Off On Amazon Today

If you've been putting off splurging on new luggage for a while, now is the time to buy. Amazon Fashion's Big Style Sale is rolling out major deals on luggage. Finally, you can snag a whole new luggage set for up to 60% off original prices — money you can then put toward your next big trip.

Whether you're in the market for carry-on suitcases, roller bags for your laptop, or an entire three-piece hard cover set, you'll find a deal too good to pass up. And Amazon is offering discounts on some of the top suitcase brands out there, like Samsonite and American Tourister, in super stylish designs and colors.

So if you want an amazing luggage set that's a little more wallet-friendly, you're in luck. These picks are just waiting to be taken on your next vacation.

50% Off This Extra Sturdy & Sleek Garment Bag Garment Bag for Travel (Suits & Dresses) $29.99 $14.96 | Amazon See On Amazon A sturdy garment bag is a must-have for anyone traveling for business (or to a zillion weddings in one year), but a garment bag that also works as an overnight bag is even better. This buy has enough room to store a suit, another change of clothes, an extra pair of shoes, and, thanks to its myriad pockets, all of your electronics and toiletries in one place.

36% Off This Roller Duffle With Lots Of Pockets Wrangler 30-Inch Rolling Duffel Bag $39 $24.99 | Amazon See On Amazon With its multiple pockets and durable top handle, this Wrangler duffle is all you need for a long haul trip. It's a little too big to be a carry-on, but its roomy main compartment and two huge side pockets make it so you can pack a lot while still staying organized. Get it in four colors.

50% Off This Tote That Protect Against Identity Theft Travelon Anti-Theft Heritage Tote Bag $90 $45.34 | Amazon See On Amazon It's not often that a bag helps protect your identity, but this tote is actually tricked out with technology that keeps people from reading your personal information via radio waves. And with its slash-resistant fabric and locking straps, it might be one of the safest bags you can travel with. Get it in three colors.

45% Off This Jewelry Organizer First Avenue Travel Jewelry Organizer $14.95 $8.27 | Amazon See On Amazon Never deal with a tangle of jewelry again, thanks to this handy organizer. It comes with multiple pockets and snaps for bracelets and necklaces, as well as hooks for your earrings. As one customer said: "It fits everything I need and makes me want to buy more jewelry just to fill it. I have no problem closing the organizer but I do wear dainty minimalist jewelry."

51% Off This Classic Carry-On Set Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set (14- And 20-Inches) $79.99 $38.99 | Amazon See On Amazon With nearly 5,000 five-star reviews, this carry-on set is a sturdy and surprisingly roomy buy that can fit pretty much everything you need. The bags both have easy-to-access outer pockets and incredibly roomy inner pockets. In fact, one reviewer claimed to be able to fit almost 50 items between both bags, including shoes, her laptop, and hair tools.

30% Off This Soft-Top Carry-On Travelpro Maxlite Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage $149.99 $104.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This soft-top, expandable carry-on has some of the best details you could ever want in a bag, thanks to its ergonomic handle and smooth-moving wheels. It's outfitted with weather-proof and stain-proof coating, so you'll never deal with moisture getting inside of your bag. Available in nine colors.

47% Off This Luggage With Magnetic Wheels Travelpro Platinum Elite-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage $299.99 $160.40 | Amazon See On Amazon Never deal with snagged wheels again with this innovative piece of luggage. The wheels are magnetically-aligned, so they roll straight regardless of which direction you're wheeling in. Available in six colors.

73% Off Of This Matching Three-Piece Luggage Set Rockland Expandable Hardside Luggage (3-Pieces) $479.99 $129.99 | Amazon See On Amazon It's rare to find a three-piece set of sturdy luggage for less than $400, but this deal gives you a carry-on, a mid-sized suitcase, and a large suitcase for just $130. Each piece is outfitted with a lightweight, yet durable, shell, along with two roomy inner compartments to fit all of your belongings. Available in 36 colors.

47% Off This Backpack That's Like An Office In A Bag Kenneth Cole Reaction Travel Backpack $59.99 $31.99 | Amazon See On Amazon A well-organized backpack is a tough thing to come by, but this Kenneth Cole buy is functional and stylish. It has slots for everything – including your laptop, your tablet, your notebooks and pencils — as well as a strap that slips over your luggage handle for easy carrying-on. Get it in four colors.

40% Off This Super Stylish Samsonite Samsonite Hardside Expandable Carry-On $169.99 $101.99 | Amazon See On Amazon For a more stylish piece of luggage, pick up this Samsonite — which has a unique shape and a sturdy hard shell. It's scratch-proof and super lightweight, making it incredibly easy to toss into the overhead bin. Available in six colors.

40% Off This Handy Money Organizer Travelon Currency and Passport Organizers $24 $14.49 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of dealing with multiple forms of currency in your wallet, this smart organizer allows you to separate your bills and your passport. It's got built-in identity theft, too, so you don't have to worry about someone scanning your passport through radio waves. And, like one review says, it keeps you safe: "I like the multiple sections for easy organization and I can open one section without people around me seeing everything I have."

55% Off This Expandable Toiletry Bag Everest Deluxe Toiletry Bag $42 $18.91 | Amazon See On Amazon Stash you shaving cream and moisturizer in this durable toiletry bag that's space-saving and expandable. The zippered, flip-top opening makes it easy to see what's inside and the handle is perfect for hanging on the door knob.

41% Off These Packing Cubes That Let You Pack More In Your Suitcase Magictodoor Dual Sided Compression Packing Cubes (4-Pack) $12.99 $7.69 | Amazon See On Amazon These packing cubes compress your clothing so you can pack more in your suitcase, but they're super lightweight, so they won't incur any extra luggage fees. The set comes with four cubes in different sizes, in a range of colors like yellow, green, orange, and blue.

26% Off This Sophisticated Duffel In Aloe Green Kipling Women's Bori Duffle Bag $88.61 $43.49 | Amazon See On Amazon An upgrade on your basic gym-style duffel, this aloe green weekender bag features adjustable shoulder straps and durable carrying handles, making it a perfect overnight travel companion. It's super lightweight and also available in black.

25% Off This Compact Carry-On With A Built-In USB Port Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port, Jet Black, One Size $79 $60 | Amazon See On Amazon It's got a small footprint, this carry-on suitcase makes the most of its space, thanks to front and side pockets, as well as interior pockets for better organizing. There's a built-in USB port for charging your device, and the spinning wheels will keep up with you, even if you have to run to the gate. Choose from black, purple, and blue.

69% Off This Hard-Sided Luggage That Looks Like Marble American Tourister Hardside Expandable Luggage (3-Pieces) $249.99 $139.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Equal parts design piece and luggage, these hard-sided suitcases feature marbling to give them a little extra style. The set comes with three sizes of suitcases, so you'll be set overnighters and month-long trips alike.

49% Off These Fan Favorite Hard Shell Suitcases Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Deep Blue, 2-Piece Set $262.49 $135 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 4,500 five-star reviews, this Samsonite hard-sided luggage is a fan favorite. Made from lightweight polycarbonate, the suitcases are resilient, lightweight, and expandable. The two-piece set comes with a full-size and carry-on suitcase in deep blue, but you can opt for a handful of other colors too.

43% Off These Hard-Sided Suitcases With A Cool Pattern On Them Samsonite Omni Hardside Expandable 2-Piece Luggage Set 20" & 24" with Spinner Wheels $227.90 $129.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Another popular hard shell option, this Samsonite luggage features a surface pattern that can't be missed on the baggage carousel. The spinning suitcases are scratch-resistant and durable, so they'll last for years to come. Choose from other fun colors, like burnt purple and radiant pink.

61% Off This Classic Samsonite Luggage Set Samsonite Solyte DLX Softside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Midnight Black, 2-Piece Set $300 $175 | Amazon See On Amazon If soft sided suitcases are more your speed, you can't go wrong with this carry-on and full-size luggage set from Samsonite. Available in three colors, the suitcases offer multiple exterior pockets for better organization, as well as a USB port for on-the-go charging.

61% Off This Elegant Leather Tote Frye and Co Handbags Anise Tote $198 $77.64 | Amazon See On Amazon Nothing is chicer than this leather tote that'll look equally great slung over your shoulder while buzzing around town, or while waiting for your bags to arrive in the terminal. Featuring delicate perforations throughout, the tote is available in three classic colors: black, dark brown, and cognac.