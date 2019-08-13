When it comes to intimate apparel, it really all comes down to what's going to make you feel your best. If that happens to be a corset and a G-string, all power to you. However, if you want your lingerie to be both sensual and comfy, the hunt for the perfect piece becomes a little more challenging, especially if you're shopping online. Yet, it's not impossible to find an undergarment that ticks both boxes. The best sexy, comfortable lingerie pieces look ravishing without feeling restricting, and the 20 options below all come with rave Amazon reviews too.

So, what makes a sexy romper or tantalizing bra and panty set feel welcomingly wearable instead of "burn-this-piece-now" unpleasant? It all comes down to material and cut. For fabrics, look for ones featuring breathable cotton or jersey that won't irritate or dig into skin. For a stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric, a polyester blend, like polyester-spandex, is a good choice. And if you're a sucker for lace, which often can feel itchy, choose a piece with lace trim or accents instead of it comprising the majority of the garment.

In terms of cut, look for either non-restrictive shapes (think: flowy robes or A-line nightgowns) or if you desire something more form-fitting, make sure it has a good amount of stretch and comes with features like adjustable straps and drawstring waistbands.

With that in mind, it's time to shop. Whether you like babydoll slips or bralette and short combos, there's a seductive lingerie piece below that is sure to pass the wearability test.

1. A Flirty Bralette & Short Set SweatyRocks Lace Trim Bralette and Panty Set $18 | Amazon See on Amazon This lace-trimmed bra and panty set is made with a polyester-spandex fabric blend, so it has some nice stretch to it. The bralette features adjustable spaghetti straps for comfort, and the elastic waistband of the shorts won't dig in. Plus, since it's a two-piece set, you'll be able to get in and out of it with ease. However, reviewers did note that for a flowier fit, you should size up. One fan commented, "Fabric quality is nice for the price! I do recommend sizing up, for example the bride wears a medium normally, but I ordered large and it looks to be the perfect size!" Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large

Available Colors: 10 different colors/prints

2. A Silky A-Line Nighty Avidlove V-Neck Mini Nightgown $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Available in two different fabric options and in multiple colors and sizes, the Avidlove V-Neck Mini Teddy oozes sex appeal, while still feeling comfortable thanks to it's A-line cut and adjustable criss-cross straps. While the set comes with a g-string, it's up to you if you want to wear it. Fans say: "Love it! The cut of this and the slight stretch in the lace makes the fit very forgiving and comfortable. The top of the back has some elastic in it which helps in the fit across the bust." Available Sizes: Small - XXX-Large

Available Colors: 14 different colors

3. A Sexy-Casual Cami Short Set RSLOVE Cami Short Set $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Boasting a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, the RSLOVE Cami Short Set includes a v-neck cami top with adjustable straps and a pair of shorts with an elastic waistband for a secure fit. The lace floral trim detail adds a feminine touch, and the lightweight cotton fabric blend makes it feel easy-breezy to wear. Fans say: "The fabric It's stretchy and comfortable [and] breathable. Surprisingly the color is like the picture, I got green." Available Sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available Colors: black, gray, white, olive

4. A Lace-Trimmed Short Robe ELOVER Lace Trim Kimono Robe $18 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a silky soft robe, look no further than ELOVER's Lace Trim Kimono. Made from high-quality polyester and cotton, the short robe is lightweight, comfortable, and perfect for a romantic night or just for lounging. The long split sleeves allow for plenty of movement and the adjustable waistband lets you further customize the fit. Fans say: "[...]I purchased this in the Royal blue, and it was true to color. It's a gorgeous shade and the lace trim on the sleeves and side make it even prettier. The material is comfy, the lace is soft not scratchy. I ordered a XL and the fit was what I expected. The belt is stretchy, which is great. There was no color bleeding when I washed it (cold, gentle cycle), and it didn't stiffen when I air dried it. [...]" Available Sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available Colors: black, white, wine red, blue

5. A Stretchy Racerback Bodysuit ReoRia Racerback Bodysuit $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you want to wear a solid hue or rock a snakeskin print, this button-down racerback bodysuit offers versatility. It can be worn as low-key lingerie or as an everyday top. And since it's made with 95 percent cotton and 5 percent spandex, the lightweight, ribbed fabric is elastic, while still having a tailored fit. Fans say: "I love it!! I was honestly a bit skeptical about buying one of these on amazon or online because usually they fit horribly. However this one fit perfect!! I recommend!" Available Sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available Colors: eight different colors/prints

6. A Feminine Satin Cami & Short Set Lu's Satin Pajama Cami Set $20 | Amazon See on Amazon For feminine loungewear or lingerie, you can't go wrong with Lu's Satin Pajama Cami Set. It's made with 95 percent polyester and 5 percent spandex for a comfy, non-restrictive fit. Plus, the V-neck top has adjustable straps and the short's have a pull-on closure. The shorts are cut a little higher on the sides for even more of a flirty touch. Fans say: "It looks exactly like what it is in the picture. It fits as expected, accurate sizing. Light weight, soft and comfortable. Great for summer." Available Sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available Colors: black, pink, red, yellow

7. Plus Size Floral Robe Allegrace Plus Size Floral Print Wrap Front Robe $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Available in four different shades, this lovely floral plus-size robe feels silky and is reasonably priced to boot. It comes with a removable, adjustable front belt, a slim inner waist tie for more coverage, and two pockets. It's worth noting, however, that some reviewers felt the robe was on the shorter side. Fans say: "I'm not normally a robe person... but I am now. This robe is so soft on the skin, that it's barely there. The sizing is pretty spot on, absolutely no complaints." Available Sizes: 1X Plus - 4X Plus

Available Colors: four different floral color options

8. A Fitted Babydoll Set Avidlove Mini Babydoll Sleepwear $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Backed by more than 500 customer reviews, this fitted babydoll set, which includes a slip and g-string, is a fan favorite for a reason. It's made with smooth chinion and cotton, so it's soft and comfortable. Plus, the adjustable shoulder straps allow for better control of your bust. The piece can be worn as nightwear, loungewear, or even as a sexy camisole undershirt. Fans say: "Super cute! Great buy, I will definitely be purchasing in other colors. I am 5'3 and 125 lbs, small bust and larger butt - Small fit perfectly. Love the adjustable straps. I didn't use the included g string." Available Sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available Colors: eight different colors

9. A Non-Itchy Lace Teddy Bodysuit Popiv Eyelash Lace Teddy Bodysuit $16 | Amazon See on Amazon This sheer lace and mesh bodysuit can be worn as seductive teddy or as a bodycon top (just see the cute reviewer photos for how it can be styled). The fabric is made with soft, flexible fibers for a close-fitting, non-itchy feel. Plus, the adjustable spaghetti straps can be customized to accommodate different torso lengths. Fans say: "I LOVE this! Honestly I consider myself to be a curvy plus size woman, and I was a bit concerned that this wouldn't fit because it only went up to a size large. I was pleasantly surprised when I put it on and it fit great! I wear a size 14/16 and it's still got extra room to stretch. I plan to wear it with some high waisted jeans and a cardigan or denim jacket, but I will be adding some kind of bralette or something under it since it's a bit see through on the chest area. Great quality and made beautifully!" Available Sizes: Small - Large

Available Colors: 14 different colors

10. A Sporty-Sexy Camisole Short Set Avidlove Camisole Short Sets $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with a skin-friendly, polyester-acrylic fabric blend, this lace camisole short set can be worn as nightwear or loungewear. The top comes with adjustable straps and a scoop neckline that's detailed with a sheer lace panel for added sex appeal. The boyshorts, also with floral lace details, come with a drawstring waistband for an easy fit. However, it's worth noting that you'll need to use the size guide since the sizes don't correlate exactly with American sizes (ex. the brand's X-Large fits as thought it's a U.S. size Large according to the guide) Fans say: "OMG, these are so SEXY and CUTE and COMFY. My husband loved them and I loved sleeping in them. They are soft and comfortable and look so good on me. I usually wear a size small or medium, and I ordered a Large like they suggested, which fit perfectly. So definitely order one size up as suggested here" Available Sizes: XS - XX-Large

Available Colors: six different colors

11. A Silky Soft Romper ADOME Babydoll Lingerie Romper $18 | Amazon See on Amazon This silky romper features a plunging neckline and high-cut legs for a seriously sultry look. The spaghetti straps can be tied to the looseness or tightness of your liking, and the elastic waist allows for easy movement. Made from 95 percent polyester and five percent acrylic, this soft one-piece has just the right amount of stretch. Fans say: "Soft and slinky and fits like a dream. The strings allow you to select how you want the top portion to fit —high or low, [tight] or loose. Love it." Available Sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available Colors: five different colors

12. A Plus Size Sexy Tee Allegrace Casual Plus Size Tee $14 | Amazon See on Amazon There's something to be said for a sexy, oversized t-shirt. It feels both effortlessly seductive and super comfortable. And the Allegrace Casual Plus Size Tee definitely has plenty of sexy features, like the low scoop neck, slim fit, and hemline that falls just below the butt. Made with a comfortable, breathable cotton polyester fabric blend, the sleep shirt is available in a ton of different colors and has racked up more than 3,300 customer reviews (the majority being 5 stars). Fans say: "[...] I wanted it to fit just like the picture to [wear] as a nighty...so I got the 4x first thinking I needed to size up. But I was wrong lol...the 4x is way [too] big. So I reorderd the 3x instead and its perfect!!! It fit loose enough to walk around in but its short enough for it still to be a sexy nighty. The material is amazing very cooling and its stretchy but holds its form. I love this shirt will buy in every color!!!" Available Sizes: X-Large - 4X-Large

Available Colors: 20 different colors

13. A See-Through Kimono Lomon See-Through Kimono Robe $18 | Amazon See on Amazon An Amazon best-seller, this sexy sheer kimono robe has an impressive 4.4-star rating after more than 380 customer reviews. It's available in two different lengths: full-length and thigh-high short. While made with a softer than soft cotton-polyester blend, the robe looks like it's cut from luscious, sheer lace. Fans say: "Very Sexy! Perfect for my boudoir photo shoot ; )" Available Sizes: Small - 4X-Large

Available Colors: multiple color options in each length

14. A Butterfly-Backed Nightgown RSLOVE Lace Chemise V-Neck Nightgown $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Featuring a lovely mesh butterfly back, this v-neck nightgown is simple yet seductive. The mesh lace trim adds a flirty detail. The smooth, stretchy fabric is a modal and nylon blend. Plus, there's a g-string included in the set. Fans say: "Soft, light and opaque fabric. i love the detail on the back and adjustable straps." Available Sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available Colors: seven different color options

15. A Hanky Panky Camisole Hanky Panky Unlined Camisole $52 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from 100 percent nylon, this stretchy, unlined Hanky Panky camisole is both sexy and practical. Wear it for lingerie or as a cami undershirt. Fans say: "PERFECT stretch lace cami! High quality, confirms to your body without being tight, looks gorgeous peeking out above and below your wrap sweaters, etc. [...]" Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large

Available Colors: five muted color options

16. A Strappy Bralette That Can Double As A Top Free People Adella Bralette $38 | Amazon See on Amazon This Free People Adella Bralette is cute enough to wear as a top, but also can function as lingerie thanks to its delicate peekaboo design. Made with a mix of cotton and nylon, the bralette is comfy and supportive. Fans say: "I LOVE THIS BRALETTE!! I hardly ever do reviews but I absolutely had to for this one. I’ve had a hard time finding bras that give me adequate support, especially ones that are cute! I love the adjustability of the straps and it lifts & holds up the my implants amazingly for such a dainty bra." Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large

Available Colors: 20 color options

17. An Iconic Bralette & Panty Set Calvin Klein Bralette and Bikini Set $44 | Amazon See on Amazon For a sleek, modern look, spring for this Calvin Klein bralette and bikini panty set, featuring the C.K. iconic waistband. Made from a cotton, modal, elastane fabric blend, you'll be able to move freely and comfortably in these chic undies. The bra is unpadded and pulls on like a sports bra. Fans say: "I love Calvin underwear - it’s kind of thin so it breathes nicely and lies flat under clothing, but it’s also incredibly comfortable. This set was no different! The band underneath the bralette isn’t too restrictive, so it stays in place but doesn’t try to creep up or crush your ribs. I do recommend having scissors on hand when you get them, though - both pieces have sort of long garment tags inside them and they’re less than ideal to have on your skin." Available Sizes: Small - Large

Available Colors: seven different color options

18. A High-Waisted Panty & Bra Set Vidoyn Lingerie Set $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're looking to channel a retro Hollywood screen siren or you just prefer the look and feel of high-waisted panties, you'll love the Vidoyn Lingerie Set. The velvety soft, floral jacquard pattern provides an elegant touch, and the adjustable shoulder straps and a comfy polyester-spandex fabric blend make this set ideal for day or night. Fans say: "Just a quick warning, the size you order will not match the tag so don't freak out. I ordered a small and the tag says medium but it is a small in American sizes. Fits perfectly and is comfortable. Looks great and the material is good quality for the price. [...]" Available Sizes: Small, Medium

Available Colors: red, blue, green

19. A Strappy Backless Bodysuit Verdusa Strappy Backless Bodysuit $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Backed by more than 1,000 Amazon reviews (the majority of them beings 5 stars!), this sexy, strappy bodysuit is all about accentuating the back and side boob. The fabric is 95 percent rayon and 5 percent spandex, for just the right amount of stretch. Pair it with high-waisted jeans or wear it as a fun lingerie piece. The only downside is that there is no snap at the bottom. Fans say: "Sooo cute! It fits great and I don’t have to wear a bra even tho I have DDs. It’s supportive enough to feel comfortable without a bra and the back is super sexy. For reference, I’m 5’10” 165lbs and 36DD and I purchased the Large and it’s a perfect fit! It’s very soft fabric as well so it is easy to wear all day with no discomfort." Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large

Available Colors: 20+ color options