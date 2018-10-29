22 Halloween 2018 Instagram Captions For Best Friend Costumes That Aren’t Overused
If you've successfully pulled off a group Halloween costume with your bestie, you're probably pretty eager to get it on social media to show off your hard work and coordination. Duo Halloween costumes are not easy! But if you're late to the posting game because you can't think of a good Instagram caption for your best friend Halloween costume post, you're probably feeling pretty immobilized. Without a zingy or clever or moving caption, a post feels pretty "bleh." So to help you move past the caption hang up, I've come up with a list of caption options that you can use.
Here you'll find a mix of funny quotes about the holiday, relatable quotes about friendship and teamwork, spooktastic puns that totally work for festive besties, and some pretty quirky caption ideas that might just work for your photo. Because the last thing you need to do right now is stress over a caption, instead you should be stressing about how you're going to eat all of that candy, because that's a much more fun predicament. Play around with these captions until you find the one that really makes your post pop — a hard task to accomplish during such a competitive posting time!