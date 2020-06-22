23 Best Comfy Dresses On Sale For Under $35 On Amazon Today

Amazon Fashion's Big Style Sale is in full swing, and there are so many cute, heavily discounted dresses, it's hard to pick just one favorite. That's why you'll find an edit of the best dresses under $35 below — ranging from office-friendly frocks to summer-perfect maxis to little black dresses that will never go out of style. In other words: With prices like these and such a varied selection, there couldn't be a better time to stock up.

Be warned, many of the best pieces are selling out fast — so it'd be wise to jump on these deals while they're hot. With that in mind, scroll on to shop the best dresses from Amazon Fashion's Big Style Sale, all for $35 or less.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

50% Off This Classic Dress That's So Comfortable Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress $20 $10 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't get comfier than a stretchy jersey T-shirt dress and this one from an Amazon private label comes in nine solid colors. From black to dusty rose, there's sure to be a shade (or two) that will take you from lounging to errands to work. Reviewers have given it a 4.2-star rating overall with many raving about how "comfortable" and "lightweight" it is. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

35% Off A Long-Sleeve Jersey Dress With 300+ Reviews Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Long-Sleeve V-Neck Dress $23 $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This comfy jersey dress will go with just about everything from heels to sneakers, but don't call it boring. With a flared hem that dips in the back and a sleek back seam, it's the definition of an updated classic. Plus, it was a 4.4-star rating after more than 300 reviews on Amazon. Choose from eight solid shades including a rich navy and fresh leaf green. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

35% Off This Knit Dress That's Soft & Stretchy Daily Ritual Women's Cozy Knit Sleeveless Bateau Neck Midi Dress $30 $19 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a comfortable dress that'll work year-round, look no further than this super-soft knit number made from medium-weight jersey. It comes in a range of muted, marled colors from olive to blue to black, and the sleeveless silhouette with side slits is easy to pair with a sweater or to wear alone. And shoppers? They give this a 4.4-star rating after more than 40 reviews. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

35% Off This Fit-And-Flare Dress In 10+ Colors Lark & Ro Women's Three Quarter Sleeve V-Neck Fit and Flare Dress $39 $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Versatile enough to take you from work to play, this fit-and-flare dress comes in more than a dozen colors and prints from a vibrant blue to modern floral prints. Plus, it's machine washable. One hundred reviewers have weighed in and provided pictures, too. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

35% Off This T-Shirt Dress You Can Wear With Anything Daily Ritual Women's Rayon Spandex Wide Rib Short-Sleeve Scoop-Neck T-Shirt Dress $22 $14 | Amazon See On Amazon It's hard to get more versatile than a tank dress. This one features a polished wide-rib material and one customer reported that the fabric was "lightweight and super soft." Choose from four colors — black, navy, moss green, or rich fig. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

40% Off This Dress With Pockets Lark & Ro Women's Gathered 3/4 Sleeve Crew Neck Fit and Flare Dress with Pockets $49 $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep all your essentials close at hand with this dress that doesn't skimp on the details. From pockets to a keyhole detail on the sleeves, it looks a lot more expensive than it is (especially when it's on sale). Choose from four colors: rich port, navy, ivory, and black. Available sizes: 0 - 16

20% Off This Jersey Dress With A Swing Daily Ritual Jersey Dress $22.50 $18 | Amaon See On Amazon Add a little swing to your step with this jersey dress featuring a flared hem. With thoughtful touches like a boatneck and long sleeves, it's an elevated pick that's available in five colors including forest green, black, and a light heather gray. Plus, it's gotten dozens of five-star reviews from happy Amazon customers. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

20% Off This Lightweight Dress Goodthreads Women's Fluid Twill Button-Front Fit-and-Flare Dress $35 $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for summer and beyond, this dress with lovely flutter sleeves and button-front detailing comes in six fun prints, from a retro-feel green dash print to a then-now-and-forever leopard. Plus, dozens of reviewers have weighed in and given this a 4.6-star overall rating for being "lovely and comfy." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

35% Off This Dress That Comes In 6 Prints Lark & Ro Women's Lightweight Half Sleeve Fit and Flare Dress $29 $19 | Amazon See On Amazon From green leopard to black-and-white petals, this fit-and-flare dress is all about colorful options. It's machine washable and features a V-neck. Plus, Amazon reviewers have given it a 4.4-star rating. "This is a beautiful dress. I don’t throw the word “beautiful” around very often. The amazing fabric has stretch and feels cool to wear," one wrote. Available sizes: 0 - 16

18% Off This Classic Wrap Dress Lark & Ro Women's Plus Size Signature Long Sleeve Wrap Dress $38.01 $31.20 | Amazon See On Amazon The wrap dress is a modern classic and this gorgeous rendition is a steal. Reviewers love the quality of the machine-washable knit fabric, and customers can choose between three colors: black, navy, and vibrant poppy. Available sizes: 1X - 5X

29% Off This Vibrant Printed Dress find. Midi Halter Dress $36.97 $26.32 | Amazon See On Amazon Command a room with this printed dress that features a pink-grounded mix-and-mash of prints or a black-and-white spotted pattern. The halter neck and midi length keep things modern but the pièce de résistance might be the bow at the back of the neck. Plus, dozens of reviewers have already given it the thumbs up. Available sizes: EU XS (US 0-2) - EU XXXL (US 18)

22% Off This Comfy Cotton Dress Daily Ritual Long-Sleeve Stretch Dress $18.37 $14.40 | Amazon See On Amazon Dressed up or down, this long-sleeve T-shirt dress made of 95% Supima cotton and just a touch of stretch is super soft and comfortable. So comfy in fact that you might want to wear it as PJs. Choose between black or white. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

35% Off This V-Neck Dress Daily Ritual Terry V-Neck Dress $30 $19.50 | Amazon See On Amazon Wrap yourself in dreamy coziness with this brushed terry dress featuring a V-neck. It comes in eight colors (including two striped and two space-dye variations), and with a 4.2-star overall rating after more than 150 reviews, a few fans are planning to get it in multiple colors. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

26% Off This Printed Dress Lark & Ro Puff Sleeve Fit and Flare Dress $25.46 $18.85 | Amazon See On Amazon Get your choice of black-and-white or blue-toned patterns, six in total, with this cute fit-and-flare dress. More than 20 reviewers have given it a 4.4-star rating, and they've worn it everywhere from a casual summer outing to work. Available sizes: 0 - 16

20% Off This Tropical-Print Dress find. Tropical A-Line Dress $41.49 $33.18 | Amazon See On Amazon Get into a vacation state of mind (even if you're just lounging around at home) in this gorgeous cotton dress featuring a tropical print. With chic button details in the front and a summer-ready strappy design, it's a cute addition to any wardrobe. Available sizes: EU XXS (US 000-00) - EU XXXL (US 18)

34% Off This Tencel Shirtdress (With Pockets!) find. Midi Shirt Dress $40.41 $26.65 | Amazon See On Amazon Tencel is a material beloved for its drape, but it is usually quite pricy. But for a short time, you can score this updated classic of a shirtdress made of 100% Tencel for a song. Featuring bold buttons and a tie waist, it doesn't skimp on the details. It even has four pockets. No wonder reviewers love it, giving it a 4.1-star rating. Choose from black or green. Available sizes: EU XS (US 0-2) - EU XXXL (US 18)