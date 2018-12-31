When you wake up on New Year's Day and reach for your phone to untangle the fog of the night before, you'll likely head straight to Instagram and catch up on all that you've missed. But while some people might assume the best time to post premium Instagram content is on New Year's Eve, the morning after is actually the prime time to post. The entire world is under the covers, squinting at their phone with one eye — just like you. So take advantage of this special moment in space and time and post all of your festive New Year's photos then. To streamline the process, I've come up with a list of funny Instagram captions to use on New Year's Day so all you have to do is copy, paste, and send. It'll be much easier than getting out of bed the morning after New Year's Eve, I can guarantee that.

So, don't fret: I've done the work for you. I've scoured the depths of the internet for the best New Year's Day-themed Instagram captions that will take your late-night pictures from the last moments of 2019 to the next level — aka double-tap town. Enjoy:

"It wouldn't be New Year's if I didn't have regrets." -William Thomas

"May the New Year bring you courage to break your resolutions early! My own plan is to swear off every kind of virtue, so that I triumph even when I fall!" -Aleister Crowley

"He who breaks a resolution is a weakling; He who makes one is a fool." -F.M. Knowles

"My resolution? I never wanna make Holly cry again. Unless it's from laughing too hard. Or making love too beautifully."- Michael Scott, The Office

"I made no resolutions for the New Year. The habit of making plans, of criticizing, sanctioning and molding my life, is too much of a daily event for me. ” -Anaïs Nin

"Make your mistakes next year and forever." -Neil Gaiman

"May all your troubles last as long as your New Year’s resolutions." -Joey Adams

"Never tell your resolution beforehand, or it's twice as onerous a duty." -John Selden

"New Year's Resolution: To tolerate fools more gladly, provided this does not encourage them to take up more of my time." - James Agate

“When you see a new year, see realities and limit fantasies!” - Ernest Agyemang Yeboah

"From New Year's on the outlook brightens; good humor lost in a mood of failure returns. I resolve to stop complaining." - Leonard Bernstein

“Most people will passively do exactly what they did last year. Whatever you do, don’t let that person be you.” - Richie Norton

“Good resolutions are like babies crying in church. They should be carried out immediately.” - Charles M. Sheldon

"You’re as strong as your resolutions!” - Israelmore Ayivor

"Youth is when you're allowed to stay up late on New Year's Eve. Middle age is when you're forced to." -Bill Vaughan

“New Year’s Day: Now is the accepted time to make your regular annual good resolutions. Next week you can begin paving hell with them as usual.” -Mark Twain

"I'm resolving to just wing it and see what happens."- Bill Watterson

"August is a gentle reminder for not doing a single thing from your new year resolution for seven months and not doing it for next five." -Crestless Wave

A New Year's resolution that I can never keep? To be able to make decisions. -Ashanti

"New Year's resolutions work like this: you think of something you enjoy doing and then resolve to stop doing it." -Charlie Brooker

“And now we welcome the New Year, full of things that have never been.” -Rainer Maria Rilke

"You know how I always dread the whole year? Well, this time I'm only going to dread one day at a time." -Charlie Brown

“If you decide to cut something out this year, try replacing it with something else to balance out the loss. If you stop drinking soda, for example, replace it with becoming more sedentary. You deserve it. You loved soda.”― Colin Nissan