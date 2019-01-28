24 Weird But Genius Bras On Amazon That Solve Challenging Fashion Issues
A lot goes into my decision making when it comes to bras. A good bra is comfortable, fits well, and helps me avoid any issues that may arise. So, I decided to browse for some weird but genius bras on Amazon that solve challenging fashion issues.
When I say fashion issues, I mean things like chafing, boob sweat (it happens), bra straps continuously slipping off, and spillage. And then you have the obvious things that you need special bras for: when you want the feeling of being braless without actually forgoing said-bra, and when your top is strapless, backless, or features a plunging neckline.
Luckily, Amazon carries a ton of bras that will help solve these challenging fashion issues that come up in people's day-to-day lives. So the next time you're worrying about boob sweat, reach for your moisture-wicking bra, or if you're concerned that your straps will not stay up during the day, find a bra with a U-back or racerback fit. And if you're not feeling a bra today, but you're like me and still want the security of one, rock a thin bralette that gives you enough coverage to feel comfortable and supported to get you through the day.
Bras That Get Rid Of Annoying Spillage
Nobody likes to feel as if they're spilling out of their bra. It's not comfortable, and it makes you feel as if you have to constantly adjust yourself. Instead, opt for a bra that has a bit more coverage than a regular one.
Say Goodbye to Sleevage
I can't stand it when I have underarm spillage. I think that is the most annoying thing in the world, and I find that I'm always adjusting myself when that happens. Warner's makes a great bra that actually helps eliminate that "sleevage." The sides feature extra coverage panels that are elastic-free, so they end up giving you a smoothing effect, instead.
No More Cup Spillage With Full Coverage
If you have fuller breasts, you sometimes deal with overflowing cups. This is a common issue, but it's easily avoided with a bra that offers full coverage. It smooths out any bulging that may be happening, while adding support to the natural shape of your boobs.
Bras That Solve Underboob Sweat
Boob sweat is a frustrating thing that happens to most women. It's such a common fashion issue, but the good news is is that it can be avoided, if you so choose. Look for lightweight breathable fabrics, or fabrics that have moisture-wicking qualities (and not only sports bras come with that kind of fabric). That way, you can stay dry throughout the day, whether you're rocking a sports bra or a regular one.
A Moisture-Wicking Sports Bra Keeps You Dry
Moisture-wicking fabric is a lifesaver when you're working out, as no one wants to stay sweaty during their workout, and definitely not after it. The fabric keeps you dry because sweat evaporates off of it faster than cotton or other fabrics that bras are often made out of. It's a comfortable option perfect for the gym, or running errands.
An Underwire Bra That Stays Cool
If you don't want to sacrifice the support that underwire gives you to stay dry and boob sweat-free, this is the bra for you. It has Chill FX lining that keeps the cups cool and moisture-free. This bra is really great because it also eliminates that last fashion issue: spillage, with full-coverage cups.
A Ventilated Bra That Keeps Sweat At Bay
Another great way to keep sweaty boobs at bay is to rock a bra that's ventilated and made with highly breathable fabric. This one is lined with ventilated knit that keeps you comfortable all day long. One user described the bra as being "Very comfortable and about as cool as you can get considering the 'feels like' temperature is over 100 degrees outside. I will be ordering more."
A Wire-Free Option That Keeps Breasts Feeling Cool
If you aren't a fan of underwire, and you feel like that can contribute to your underboob sweat, then a wireless option will be your best friend. This one is also equipped with Chill FX lining, so you know the cups will stay cool and wick away moisture all day, even in the hottest temperatures.
Make Sure Straps Stay Put All Day
Have you ever adjusted your bra straps a million times and they continue to fall down, no matter what? It can be so incredibly frustrating! If you also have that problem, racerback bras and U-back bras can solve that issue for you. You can also look for thicker straps that will stay put all day long.
A U-Back Ensures Straps Stay Put
This bra is great because it really does so much, like provides great support while being comfortable. But perhaps its best feature is its 'Comfort-U' design, which helps straps stay in place all day. Plus, the adjustable straps are also thicker and wider, which also helps.
A Pretty T-Back Bra That Keeps Straps In Place
This front-close bra features a beautiful T-back that will help keep straps from slipping down. They'll stay hidden all day (but you won't be mad about the back of that bra peeking out from underneath shirts). It's a comfortable option that comes in 17 different colors.
Thicker Straps And A U-Back For Double The Support
Thicker straps are great for so many reasons. They don't dig into your shoulders, which makes the bra more comfortable, and they actually stay put better than thinner ones. This bra is seamless and features moisture-wicking lining, so you can also kiss underboob sweat goodbye.
A Full Coverage Bra That Won't Fall Down
Front-close bras are great because straps will definitely stay where they're supposed to. This bra is full coverage, so it also eliminates the issue of spillage. The straps are padded, adjustable, and lined with mesh. So you'll feel comfortable, supported, and your straps will stay in place throughout the day.
Bras That Won't Show Under Clothes
Seamless bras help get rid of pesky bra lines. They stay hidden under tight clothes, so no one can see your undergarments. They're great to wear with T-shirts and clingy tops or dresses. Bras will stay nearly invisible under clothes when you wear one that's seamless.
A Seamless Underwire Bra That Won't Show Under Tight Clothes
This incredibly soft and smooth bra is completely seamless. That means no lines showing under your tight clothing. It's super comfortable because it's also tagless and made from fabric that's flexible and moves with you. The straps won't show either because they are flat and convertible.
A Lightly Lined Wireless Bra Remains Invisible Under Clothing
This T-shirt bra is invisible under clothing because of its seamless and smooth style. The cups are wireless and feature light padding for a bit of extra coverage. The bra is lightweight, stretchy, and comfortable enough to wear under your tightest clothing.
A Comfortable, No Frills Seamless Bra
Sometimes you just want to throw something on that's super comfortable and basic. That's where this bra comes in. It's seamless, so it won't show under your shirts, and because of its design, it won't give you that annoying uniboob look that some comfortable bras can do. Plus, it is the perfect option to wear during travel or while you're running errands.
If You Want The Feel Of Going Braless
For those days when you don't want to wear a bra, but you'd rather have that extra support, reach for a comfortable, lightweight bralette. They can be lace, or they can be cotton, depending on your vibe for that day. But either way, you'll feel a little bit more free.
A Lace Bralette With Adjustable Shoulder Straps
This floral lace bralette comes in 32 different colors and really is perfect for those days that you don't feel like feeling constricted in a bra. It's super thin and lightweight, but it has adjustable straps that will give you a bit more support if you need it. One user said it was so comfortable, and she felt like she wasn't wearing a bra at all.
A Super Soft Bra That You Won't Realize You're Wearing
One user said, "You guys, I hate bras. I really wish we lived in a society where people weren't offended by female nipples. But here we are...These are super soft and comfy and sometimes I forget I'm even wearing them! I am 100 percent devoted to these bras." They're super soft and will become an essential during your day-to-day life.
A Stretchy, Lacey, Sexy Option For Everyday Wear
Yes, this bralette has a hook and eye closure, and yes it could be considered a regular bra, but it's too comfortable for that. This beautiful, lacy bra is so pretty and it's thin, so you won't feel like you're wearing one. Plus, you can rock this with your tops with the deepest plunging necklines, too.
Bras That Help With Chaffing
Nobody wants to be wearing a bra that hurts them. And a lot of time, that pain can be caused by chafing. So, how do you stop chafing? There are actually a few ways you can do that. You can wear a bra that's made with a super breathable material like cotton. You also want to look for bras that have distinctive cups. And lastly, you should also look for bras that have double lined under bands.
Rock A Bra In Soft Cotton
This is a great bra if you have smaller breasts and still find yourself dealing with chafing. The lightweight fabric will help relieve some of the pain caused by chafing, plus, it's really pretty and lined with a gossamer trim. It comes in white and nude.
A T-Shirt Bra With Individual Cups
A big contributor to chafing is when breasts don't fit comfortably in their cups. So, finding a bra that really creates enough space between them is important. This one is great because it also has an elastic band that sits comfortably on your body. Plus, it's made with memory touch technology, so the fabric is soft, too.
A Double Lined Bra Helps Eliminate Chafing
Make sure that your lace bra has lining, so that it doesn't irritate your sensitive skin. If you have easily irritated skin, it's important to find a bra that is double lined, so you don't start to chafe. A lot of bras these days do this anyways, but make sure you double check. Users agree that these bras are beautifully made and comfortable to wear.
Bras That You Can Wear With Low Cut Tops
If you love to rock low cut tops but can't seem to find a bra that doesn't peek out from under them, you need to find a bra that's low cut or plunge. They stay hidden under the most revealing tops. You can find ones that are super plunging, or ones that just enhance your cleavage for a deep V.
A Bra That Gives You Cleavage
This deep plunge contour bra's cups leave you with natural-looking cleavage for low cut tops or dresses. The bra is actually comfortable enough to wear every day, and it also features smoothing back panels and adjustable straps.
A Bra For The Most Revealing Tops
One user said, "This bra was a great buy. It fits amazingly and gives me the cleavage that I want but also the support that I need. If you're on the fence about this bra take the plunge and buy it." This super plunging bra has convertible straps that give you the support you want and need, and comes in black and nude. Perfect for all your special occasions where you want to be daring and show some skin.
Finding A Strapless Bra That Actually Stays Up
I have a love-hate relationship with strapless bras. I love them because they let me wear fun clothes, but I hate them because it took me years to find one that actually stays up without me readjusting it all night. That's why you need to look for a bra that fits correctly and stays put all night. Find ones that have a grip inside, so it actually stays on.
A Strapless Bra That Lifts
If you have fuller breasts, it can be tough to find the fit you want from a strapless bra. This one actually has a tiny little lift inside of the cups that helps give your breasts lift where you want it. Plus, this bra has stay-put technology, so it won't fall down all night.
Grip Helps Bra Stay Up
This push-up style bra will not only give you great lift, but it will stay on all night long. The bra features an interior grip lining at the seams, so it doesn't slip down. One user said, "I have been through my fair share of strapless bras in my life, and this is, by far, my favorite. It actually stays up! I don't have to shimmy it up every five minutes. Love it so much that I always keep an extra."
A Bra That Works With Backless Clothing
There are so many beautiful items of clothing available that are backless. Finding the backless bra option that works for you is important, as each type won't work for everyone. A few kinds to try out would be breast shapers made from silicone (or as my friend likes to call them, sticky boobs), or a bra that literally just doesn't have a back. Choose one that gives you the type of support you're looking for.
Sticky Boobs That Support Your Natural Shape
This super comfortable backless bra is good for really revealing tops, when a regular bra just won't work. They're great because all you do is stick them on where you need the coverage. These are best for flowy tops or dresses.
