24 Weird But Genius Bras On Amazon That Solve Challenging Fashion Issues

A lot goes into my decision making when it comes to bras. A good bra is comfortable, fits well, and helps me avoid any issues that may arise. So, I decided to browse for some weird but genius bras on Amazon that solve challenging fashion issues.

When I say fashion issues, I mean things like chafing, boob sweat (it happens), bra straps continuously slipping off, and spillage. And then you have the obvious things that you need special bras for: when you want the feeling of being braless without actually forgoing said-bra, and when your top is strapless, backless, or features a plunging neckline.

Luckily, Amazon carries a ton of bras that will help solve these challenging fashion issues that come up in people's day-to-day lives. So the next time you're worrying about boob sweat, reach for your moisture-wicking bra, or if you're concerned that your straps will not stay up during the day, find a bra with a U-back or racerback fit. And if you're not feeling a bra today, but you're like me and still want the security of one, rock a thin bralette that gives you enough coverage to feel comfortable and supported to get you through the day.

Bras That Get Rid Of Annoying Spillage Nobody likes to feel as if they're spilling out of their bra. It's not comfortable, and it makes you feel as if you have to constantly adjust yourself. Instead, opt for a bra that has a bit more coverage than a regular one.

Bras That Solve Underboob Sweat Boob sweat is a frustrating thing that happens to most women. It's such a common fashion issue, but the good news is is that it can be avoided, if you so choose. Look for lightweight breathable fabrics, or fabrics that have moisture-wicking qualities (and not only sports bras come with that kind of fabric). That way, you can stay dry throughout the day, whether you're rocking a sports bra or a regular one.

Make Sure Straps Stay Put All Day Have you ever adjusted your bra straps a million times and they continue to fall down, no matter what? It can be so incredibly frustrating! If you also have that problem, racerback bras and U-back bras can solve that issue for you. You can also look for thicker straps that will stay put all day long.

Bras That Won't Show Under Clothes Seamless bras help get rid of pesky bra lines. They stay hidden under tight clothes, so no one can see your undergarments. They're great to wear with T-shirts and clingy tops or dresses. Bras will stay nearly invisible under clothes when you wear one that's seamless.

If You Want The Feel Of Going Braless For those days when you don't want to wear a bra, but you'd rather have that extra support, reach for a comfortable, lightweight bralette. They can be lace, or they can be cotton, depending on your vibe for that day. But either way, you'll feel a little bit more free.

A Lace Bralette With Adjustable Shoulder Straps Hanky Pank Bralette (Sizes: XS-M) $25 Amazon See On Amazon This floral lace bralette comes in 32 different colors and really is perfect for those days that you don't feel like feeling constricted in a bra. It's super thin and lightweight, but it has adjustable straps that will give you a bit more support if you need it. One user said it was so comfortable, and she felt like she wasn't wearing a bra at all.

Bras That Help With Chaffing Nobody wants to be wearing a bra that hurts them. And a lot of time, that pain can be caused by chafing. So, how do you stop chafing? There are actually a few ways you can do that. You can wear a bra that's made with a super breathable material like cotton. You also want to look for bras that have distinctive cups. And lastly, you should also look for bras that have double lined under bands.

Bras That You Can Wear With Low Cut Tops If you love to rock low cut tops but can't seem to find a bra that doesn't peek out from under them, you need to find a bra that's low cut or plunge. They stay hidden under the most revealing tops. You can find ones that are super plunging, or ones that just enhance your cleavage for a deep V.

Finding A Strapless Bra That Actually Stays Up I have a love-hate relationship with strapless bras. I love them because they let me wear fun clothes, but I hate them because it took me years to find one that actually stays up without me readjusting it all night. That's why you need to look for a bra that fits correctly and stays put all night. Find ones that have a grip inside, so it actually stays on.