Earth Day is literally my favorite holiday, and if it's not yours, you might want to rethink your priorities. After all, Apr. 22 is one of the most important holidays on the planet. (All puns intended.) Plus, it's one of the only celebratory days of the year that make people who don't regularly recycle feel bad enough that they actually recycle — and hey, considering how terrible a state the Earth is in due to climate change, this planet has to take what it can get. In fact, there are so many ways to celebrate Earth Day, like spending some time cleaning up your community, planting some seeds, volunteering to help companies that are preventing waste and promoting sustainability, and of course, going all out on social media to spread the message of Earth Day. If you plan on going ham on Instagram, (as you should, because awareness is everything) you'll need some punny Earth Day Instagram caption ideas stored up so that you don't have to over-think the posting process. We all know the struggle of having a great picture but no worthy caption to post it with. Sometimes that struggle leaves great pictures sitting in our drafts folder, unposted.

Whether you're sharing casual pictures from your attempt at growing a garden, or epic shots from a national park, you'll want a funny and light caption that makes your followers stop and take a moment to think about what Earth Day means to them and how they can help. Because that's what Earth Day is about, spreading awareness about ways to save and protect the planet. So if you don't want to be too preachy, but you do want to remind people about the importance of taking care of our planet, opt for an easy breezy pun.

Let's be honest, everyone loves a good pun in lieu of a caption. Anytime I learn a new pun, I use it in every possible way that I can until I've completely exhausted its charm. And that's because a good pun is hard to find. That's why I've literally combed the internet for you, finding the best of the most random, anonymous puns posted in corners of the internet. So here they are, for your Instagrammable pleasure, tons of puns to rock your Earth Day social media game. Let's work together to save the planet so that we can keep celebrating it.

"Keep the Earth clean, it's not Uranus."

"May the forest be with you."

"Shout out to planet Earth — you keep me grounded."

"I am a becoming a big fan of wind farms."

"Go short tree, it's your Earth day."

"Pangeacakes for breakfast on Earth Day!"

"For what it's Earth..."

"Why do we only celebrate Earth Day once a year, when we celebrate Sun-day once a week?"

"Atoms make up everything."

"There is no planet B."

"This planet means the world to me."

"A rise in Mercury sometimes Mars life on Earth, how else would nature planet?"

"Happy bEARTHday, I hope your celebration is out of this world!"

"I don't want to trash talk, but if you don't recycle, you're a waste."

"Peas on Earth.

"I love you to the moon and back."

"Live, laugh, lava."

"Thanks Earth, you rock!"

"The Earth is a really space-cial place."

"I'm wearing green today on porpoise, I planet for Earth Day."

"The Earth is so cultured and very well-rounded."

"Some Earth Day puns are really TERRAble."

"Beleaf it or not, plants have feelings."

"Don't let Earth Day be anticlimactic, do something astronomical."

"I don't want to be too sappy, but I just really want to say I lava you and you bean a lot to me."