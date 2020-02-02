27 Clever Things For Your Bed That You'll Find You Can't Live Without

Your bed may already be the comfiest place in your home, but there are always ways to make it even better. And when it comes to clever things for the bedroom, there's a huge selection of cozy and brilliant items available on Amazon — and these serious upgrades are almost all $35 or less.

To make your bed more comfortable, there are cooling bamboo sheets, memory foam pillows that mold to your body, clips that keep your sheets in place even if you toss and turn, and an extra cozy heated blanket. Plus, there are some clever touches that make getting in or out of bed easier like under-the-bed motion-sensing lights that turn on when you get up and an alarm clock that can wake even the heaviest sleepers. If you like reading, watching TV, or even working in bed, you'll love a bedside storage caddy and a laptop desk.

A lot of time in your life is devoted to sleep (around one third, according to the National Sleep Foundation), so follow the lead of other Amazon shoppers who've tested and vouched for these products. Some of these items are so clever, you'll wonder how you ever lounged without them.

1. A Therapeutic Wedge Pillow That Relieves Neck, Shoulder, & Back Pain Brentwood Home Zuma Therapeutic Wedge Pillow $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this best-selling therapeutic wedge pillow to ease neck, shoulder, and back pain and help relieve issues like acid reflux, snoring, and congestion. The supportive, gradually-sloping wedge pillow can also be used to elevate the legs and feet. The pillow has a soft and stretchy knit bamboo cover that's breathable, removable, and easy to wash, too.

2. These Handy Elastic Straps That Stop Sheets From Slipping Off The Mattress Bed Band Original Bed Sheet Holder Straps (Set of 4) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your bedsheets crisp and neat no matter how much you toss and turn with these handy bed sheet holder straps. The four elastic sheet straps feature nickel-plated clamps with fabric protectors, and they work with all types of beds and bedding to keep your sheets smooth and snugly fitted to the mattress while you sleep.

3. A Cooling Bamboo Sheet Set That Fits Thick Mattresses LuxClub Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets (6-Pieces) $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This set of cooling bamboo sheets have deep pockets, so they fit even the most padded mattresses. Made from a soft and breathable bamboo-derived rayon blend, the sheet set is hypoallergenic, moisture-wicking, and naturally antibacterial. Plus, the affordable sheet set features six pieces — a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and four pillowcases — and comes in more than 40 colors.

4. This Contoured Memory Foam Pillow That Supports Your Neck EPABO Contour Memory Foam Pillow $44 | Amazon See On Amazon This contoured memory foam orthopedic pillow is perfectly shaped to support your neck while you sleep. Whether you're a back, side, or stomach sleeper, the breathable neck support pillow helps you sleep better by promoting proper spine alignment. You can even wash the pillow case in the machine. No wonder it has gotten more than 2,500 five-star reviews.

5. A Sturdy Shelf & Caddy Set That Creates Lots Of Bedside Storage Space Tirrinia Bedside Shelf Table & Storage Organizer Caddy $30 | Amazon See On Amazon With this bedside shelf table and storage caddy, there's plenty of space to keep devices, books, beverages, and more next to the bed. The large tray holds up to 40 pounds and has built-in USB cable slots, recessed areas for a cup and pens, and three detachable sides. Use the three-pocket organizer caddy to store more essentials with no nightstand required.

6. A Compact Light Therapy Lamp That Improves Mood & Helps You Sleep Better Circadian Optics Luxy Light Therapy Lamp $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This compact light therapy lamp can help you sleep better and with seasonal affective disorder. The USB-powered light uses full-spectrum, UV-free white light with up to 10,000-lux brightness to improve mood and focus, and fight fatigue. The long-lasting lamp also has simple one-touch operation, three brightness levels, and a stand that converts into a cover when the lamp isn't in use.

7. A Curved Neck Pillow That's Great For Side & Stomach Sleepers Duro-Med DMI U-Shaped Contour Body Pillow $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Your head, neck, and shoulders are cradled in comfort with this curved contour neck pillow, which has fiberfill material that molds to your body. The hypoallergenic pillow is great for side and stomach sleepers, and it comes with a removable and machine washable polyester-cotton cover.

8. This Lavender Linen & Room Spray That Eliminates Odors & Helps You Relax Positive Essence Lavender Linen & Room Spray $13 | Amazon See On Amazon A few spritzes of this lavender linen and room spray eliminates odors and provides a calming lavender scent. The essential oil spray can be used to freshen up any room of the house or misted onto your sheets to help you relax before bed. The natural spray also comes in other aromatherapy scents like peppermint, eucalyptus and wild mint, and lemongrass, too.

9. A Reversible Heated Blanket That's So Cozy & Soft Serta Reversible Sherpa/Fleece Heated Electric Throw Blanket $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Make your bed (or couch) super cozy with this reversible heated throw blanket, which has microplush fleece on one side and soft sherpa on the other. The warm electric blanket features five heat settings with four-hour auto-shutoff, and it comes in six colors like neutral beige or bold red. Use it over your whole body or just where you tend to get chilly like the toes.

10. This Laptop Desk That's Great For Working Or Watching TV In Bed Honey-Can-Do Portable Laptop Lap Desk With Handle $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your laptop the perfect place to rest while you're in bed with this portable laptop desk with a built-in handle. The medium-density fiberboard surface is sturdy and easy to clean, and there's a removable foam pad to keep you comfy while you work or watch Netflix. Choose from six colors like mint green, hot pink, or classic black.

11. These Motion-Activated Lights That Turn On Automatically When You Get Up At Night Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light $22 | Amazon See On Amazon These motion-activated bed lights are perfect to light your way for when you need to get up in the middle of the night. The LED strip lights easily adhere to the underside of your bed frame and automatically provide a warm white glow when you move by the bed in the dark. There's also an auto-shutoff timer that can be set from 30 seconds to 10 minutes.

12. A Memory Foam Pillow That Twists Into Your Comfiest Position Dot&Dot Twist Memory Foam Pillow $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This twist memory foam pillow can be shaped into the comfiest and most supportive position for you. The twistable roll pillow is covered in a breathable and machine washable cotton cover with button snaps, so it makes a great neck pillow for travel, too.

13. A Clever Socket That Charges 6 Devices At Once With A Built-In Shelf ON2NO Shelf Socket $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to an extra large shelf, there's plenty of room to store your devices while they charge with this clever shelf socket. The socket plugs into your wall outlet and provides three AC and three USB outlets. Plus, there's an optional built-in night light that automatically turns on when it gets dark and a convenient power switch that lets you turn the socket off if needed.

14. This Set Of 3 Durable iPhone Charger Cords That Are Extra Long YUNSONG 6-Ft. iPhone Chargers (3-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon At six feet long, these durable iPhone charger cords are double the length of standard Apple cords — so they're perfect if your outlet is far away from the bed. Sold in a pack of three, each flexible cord is covered in a braided nylon jacket and offers high-speed charging. The cords are compatible with iPhones 5 through 11, as well as several versions of the iPad and iPod.

15. These Stickers That Dim The LED Light On Your Electronics LightDims Original Strength Light Dimming LED covers $5 | Amazon See On Amazon If the LED lights on your electronics keep you from falling asleep at night, use these handy light-dimming LED covers. The set includes over 100 covers of various sizes, and they stick onto things like your computer charger, router, or digital clock face to dim 50% to 80% of light. Plus, these covers don't leave behind a sticky residue when you remove them.

16. This Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper That's Cooling & Supportive Zinus 1.5-Inch Swirl Gel Memory Foam Air Flow Topper $64 | Amazon See On Amazon This gel memory foam mattress topper keeps you cool and comfy throughout the night. Made featuring an air flow pattern for maximum cooling and support, the mattress topper is available for bed sizes twin through king and comes in several thicknesses (1.5 to 4 inches). The mattress topper is also infused with green tea extract and natural plant oil to eliminate odor-causing bacteria.

17. A Breathable Weighted Blanket That's So Calming ZZZhen Weighted Blanket $38 | Amazon See On Amazon This cotton weighted blanket feels like a soothing hug, and since it's breathable, you can use it to relax and sleep better year-round. The soft blanket is filled with weighted glass beads, and the blanket's box stitch design ensures an even layer of calming weight. Choose from 15, 20, or 25 pound versions to find the perfect fit.

18. A Waterproof Mattress Protector That Blocks Dust Mites & Allergens SafeRest Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your mattress protected from dust mites, allergens, sweat, and more with this hypoallergenic waterproof mattress protector. The cotton-terry-surfaced mattress protector fits on your bed like a fitted sheet without changing how your mattress feels, so you'll be as comfy as ever while your mattress is protected.

19. An Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow With A 4.7-Star Rating Dream Rite Shredded Hypoallergenic Memory Foam Pillow $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This queen-size memory foam pillow features removable filling so you can adjust it to your desired firmness and is a lot cheaper than many others on the market. No wonder customers have given it a 4.7-star rating. Made with 80% shredded memory foam and 20% polyester fiber, the pillow molds to your body to support you while you sleep. Plus, the hypoallergenic pillow comes with a breathable cover that's easy to machine wash.

20. A Loud Vibrating Alarm Clock That's Great For Heavy Sleepers Sonic Bomb Jr. by Sonic Alert Loud Alarm Clock With Bed Shaker Vibrator $29 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have trouble waking up in the morning or difficulty hearing the alarm clock, this extra loud alarm clock is for you. The digital alarm clock features a super loud adjustable alarm and a vibrating bed shaker that can be placed under your pillow to nudge you awake. The shaker can also be used without sound if you want to wake up without disturbing anyone else.

21. An Orthopedic Knee Pillow That Relieves Back & Hip Pain ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Relieve back and hip pain and improve spinal alignment with this orthopedic knee pillow. Made from high-density memory foam, the ergonomic pillow is designed to fit comfortably between your knees while you sleep. The soft and breathable zippered cover is machine washable, too.

22. This Bluetooth Sleep Headphone Mask That Blocks Out Noise & Light Joseche Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Eye Mask $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Drift off to sleep while listening to music, nature sounds, podcasts, or an audiobook with this Bluetooth sleep headphone mask that can also cover your eyes. The soft and comfy velcro mask features thin speakers that easily pair with your phone or other devices wirelessly. And the USB-rechargeable battery provides over nine hours of playtime on one charge, so you can listen to soothing sounds all night.

23. These Heavy-Duty Risers That Create Storage Space Under Your Bed Utopia Bedding Adjustable Bed Furniture Risers (Set of 4) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Create storage space under your bed with these adjustable bed risers. Made from heavy-duty plastic, the set of four bed risers can be customized to three heights (3, 5, or 8 inches) and they support up to 1,300 pounds when used together. Choose from black, white, or brown to blend in with your bed frame.

24. A Compact Humidifier That Helps You Breathe Easy At Night Pure Enrichment MistAire Studio Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Soothe dry skin, allergies, and coughing with this compact cool mist humidifier, which is the perfect size for most bedrooms. The quiet humidifier offers up to 10 hours of continuous mist with two mist settings and an optional night light that provides a soft glow.

25. This 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase That Prevents Bed Head & Blemishes ALASKA BEAR Natural Silk Pillowcase $24 | Amazon See On Amazon If you tend to wake up with bed head or irritated skin, give your pillow an upgrade with this smooth silk pillowcase. Made from 100% mulberry silk, the cool, breathable, and hypoallergenic pillowcase comes in lots of luxurious colors, from snowy white to jewel-tone purple. There's also a hidden zipper to provide a seamless fit on your pillow. Choose from five sizes.

26. A Clip-On Reading Light With Warm & White Light Options LEPOWER Clip-On Light $16 | Amazon See On Amazon For extra light by your bed, add this clip-on reading light. Available in black or white, the light features an adjustable arm so you can find the perfect angle. There are several lighting options, too — choose from warm or white light with two brightness settings.