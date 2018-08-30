The days are getting shorter, the temperatures are beginning to drop, and the thirst for pumpkin spice lattes and sweater weather is becoming more and more real as the beginning of September fast approaches. But don't cry because summer is almost over — smile because August's beauty launches were epically abundant. There was definitely no shortage of new makeup and skin care products in July, but August's offerings were arguably more plentiful and extremely exciting. Perhaps it's because we are all more than ready to start transitioning our routines to fall — think: more hydrating creams and serums, deeper lipstick hues, and richer eyeshadow palettes. Summer's dewy and light makeup looks were great, but most beauty lovers would admit that fall beauty is where it's at. And while we're not quite there just yet, we're making our way to fall beautifully with these 28 new products.

Because you may have been on vacation (or at the very least, in an "OOO" state of mind all summer long) you may have missed some of the latest launches in the beauty world. Don't fret — I've gone ahead and rounded up the best of the best product launches from August 2018 below.

Stacked Skincare Calming CBD Elixir Stacked Skincare Calming CBD Elixir $120 Stacked Skincare CBD everything is so hot right now, especially in the beauty world, and it can be difficult to tell what's real and what's a passing fad. But this latest launch from Los Angeles-based Stacked Skincare is 100 percent legit. The CBD-rich (99.6 percent, to be exact) hemp seed oil elixir can help soothe inflamed skin, encourage blemish healing, and strengthen your skin's barrier. Buy Now

Supergoop Smooth and Poreless 100% Mineral Matte Screen SPF 40 Smooth and Poreless 100% Mineral Matte Screen SPF 40 $38 Supergoop has long been known for their incredible sunscreen formulas, but this is the first time they've released one that is both tinted and leaves a soft-focus matte finish. Buy Now

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Defense Radiant Protective Veil bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Defense Radiant Protective Veil $39 bareMinerals Concerned about all the blue light your laptop and phones emit? BareMinerals went ahead and made the first mineral-based "veil" to shield your skin from the damaging effects of blue light. If you use a computer for work (who doesn't these days?) you might want to scoop this one up. Buy Now

& Other Stories Universal Dry Shampoo & Other Stories Universal Dry Shampoo $9 & Other Stories The search for the perfect dry shampoo seems never-ending, but maybe — just maybe — & Other Stories has figured it out. The Swedish brand just launched an impressive hair care collection, which includes a lightweight, transparent dry shampoo formula that absorbs excess oil and can work on all hair colors. The best part? The scent. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better-smelling dry shampoo, folks. Buy Now

Kosas’ Tinted Face Oil Kosas’ Tinted Face Oil $42 Kosas If you follow any beauty editors on social media, you've probably seen them Instagramming this new tinted face oil from LA-based clean beauty brand Kosas. Why? Because it's good. Like, really good. If you're looking for a hydrating tinted formula that delivers sheer, lightweight coverage, consider trying this product. Buy Now

BECCA Skin Love Glaze Stick BECCA Skin Love Glow Glaze Stick $28 Sephora BECCA's new Skin Love collection is all about delivering a glowy, natural-looking complexion and this highlighter stick does exactly that for your cheekbones (and wherever else you want to shine). It's made with vitamin C, ginger, a cold-pressed avocado and melon blend, and murumuru butter, so it not only looks good on, but it's also good for your skin. Buy Now

Clé De Peau Beauté Radiant Corrector for Eyes Clé De Peau Beauté Radiant Corrector for Eyes $65 Nordstrom Clé de Peau's original concealer just about reached legendary status, and then just like that, the brand decided to discontinue it. How could they? It's because the folks at Clé de Peau had other plans for your under eyes — a new radiant corrector that's infused with skin care, so not only does it cover up dark circles, but over time, it'll improve the texture of your skin. Buy Now

IGK Hair GOOD BEHAVIOR Spirulina Protein Smoothing Spray IGK Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Spray $32 Sephora IGK hair calls this product a "keratin treatment in a can," and while that's a pretty major claim, it's already received a bunch of five star reviews on Sephora (all of which note how the product results in smooth, frizz-free hair). It's also a heat protectant, cuts down on blow-drying time, and protects against UV rays. Buy Now

T3 Twirl Trio T3 Twirl Trio $325 Sephora You've definitely heard of T3's Whirl Quartet — the white and rose gold set of four curling iron wand barrels of different sizes. Now, they've got the Twirl Trio, perfect for those who prefer a curling iron with a clip. You can easily switch them out depending on what curl size you're going for, which means more looks and also more room in your vanity. A win-win. Buy Now

Tatcha The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder TATCHA The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder $65 Sephora Tatcha's best-selling foamy rice exfoliant now comes in three new formulas: Gentle (a nourishing choice for dry skin), Calming (for irritated skin), and Deep (for oily, combination skin). They all have specific active ingredients tailored to each skin type, but all work to get rid of dirt and dead skin cells to expose a smooth, polished complexion. Buy Now

Kiehl’s Youth Dose Eye Treatment KIEHL'S Youth Dose Eye Treatment $39 Sephora Kiehl's avocado eye treatment is great, but there's a new product in the brand's line-up that promises to smooth, brighten, and reduce fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles with retinol and vitamin C. Who doesn't need a little (or all) of that? Buy Now

Milk Makeup Blur + Set Matte Loose Setting Powder Milk Makeup Blur + Set Matte Loose Setting Powder $29 Sephora Milk Makeup's got a new, lightweight setting powder that will cut shine, but not glow, and create a soft-focus, matte effect. If you're looking for some feedback, know that it's got nearly 300 four and a half star reviews on Sephora since launching earlier this month. Not too shabby. Buy Now

Benefit Brow Contour Pro Benefit Brow Contour Pro Sephora Just when you thought Gimme Brow or Ka-Brow was good enough for your brows, Benefit Cosmetics went ahead and created an innovative four-in-one brow pencil that you won't be able to live without once you start using it. It's like those four-color pens from your school days, but instead of ink, it features a light brow cream, a darker shade, a concealer-type shade, and a highlighter (aka everything you need to create the perfect IG eyebrow). Buy Now

Buxom Pillow Pout Creamy Plumping Lip Powder BUXOM Pillow Pout Creamy Plumping Lip Powder $22 Sephora BUXOM's latest lip offering is a lip powder that features a cushion applicator. It goes on like a stain to deliver a blotted, semi-matte finish on your lips. It's long-wearing, so be sure to hydrate your lips before you apply it. Buy Now

Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion WetForce SPF 50+ Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion WetForce SPF 50+ $40 Shiseido Shiseido's popular sunscreen just got a new formula update! Not only is it more sheer, it also features WetForce technology, meaning the more you sweat (or the more time you spend in the ocean or the pool), the stronger your sunscreen protection will be. Buy Now

Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge x Camila Coelho Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge x Camila Coelho $32 Sephora Lancôme has teamed up with Brazilian fashion and beauty influencer Camila Coehlo on a gorgeous, limited-edition collection of 10 creamy lipsticks (both in matte and satin finishes). Each one features a lip-shaped bullet in red and gold packaging — how chic! Buy Now

Murad Revitalixir Recovery Serum Murad Revitalixir Recovery Serum $89 Murad Murad is getting in on the cannabis game. Its latest skin care product is a face and eye serum made with sativa seed oil (and some other good-for-your-skin ingredients) and works to hydrate, brighten, and reduce puffiness and wrinkles. Buy Now

DevaCurl Super Stretch Super Stretch Coconut Curl Elongator $30 ULTA Beauty Curly-haired girls and guys, rejoice — DevaCurl has a brand new product that promises to put an end to crunchy strands or shrinkage. Super Stretch is a curl elongating styler made with hair-nourishing ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and aloe. It'll lengthen your curls while also delivering shine and hold. <Insert praise hands emoji here> Buy Now

Algenist ALIVE Prebiotic Balancing Mask Algenist ALIVE Prebiotic Balancing Mask $38 Algenist Are you looking for an Instagrammable mask that also delivers results? Algenist's new color-morphing mask is made with a prebiotic from algae and a probiotic to balance your skin's natural surface ecosystem. When you put it on, it'll change from mint green to pink, all while detoxing, balancing, and hydrating your skin. Buy Now

Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer $25 Vital Proteins Looking for another way to incorporate collagen into your life? Vital Proteins has a new coconut creamer that's made with 10 grams of collagen peptides sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine. A creamy latte that's good for your skin? Sign me up! Buy Now

Peach & Lily KBeauty Rescue Balm Peach & Lily KBeauty Rescue Balm $28 Peach & Lily Peach & Lily founder Alicia Yoon wanted to create a universal balm that you could use wherever you felt dry, chapped, or flaky on your body, from your lips to your elbows. It's got a light, botanical scent and will melt quickly into your skin. Buy Now

Revlon Kiss Cushion Lip Tint Revlon Kiss Cushion Lip Tint $5.99 Target It seems like cushion lipstick applicators are all the rage right now, but Revlon's new Kiss Cushion Lip Tint is as good as it gets. It goes on like a stain, but feels like a balm and is infused with coconut oil so your lips will look and feel pillowy soft. The best part? It's less than $6 a pop. Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Liquid Concealer Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Liquid Concealer $32 Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury's latest magical innovation comes in the form of a concealer that works to reduce the appearance of dark circles, pigmentation, redness, and blemishes. It's full coverage, water-resistant, and promises to last up to fifteen hours. Oh, and it has Persian silk tree bark extract that will "give the illusion of a lifted upper eyelid." Like I said — magic. Buy Now

Odacité Aventurine Kiss Lip Serum Odacité Aventurine Kiss Lip Serum $44 Nordstrom This is no ordinary lip balm. This lip serum from Odacité works to plump your lips and prevent dryness at the same time with its antioxidants, vitamin C, and botanical oil ingredients. What's even cooler is that it features an adventurine crystal applicator, which is a stone that is known for bringing good luck and prosperity. Buy Now

RealHer Vegan Lip Liner RealHer Vegan Lip Liner $12 RealHer These new vegan lip liners from RealHer (a new makeup brand dedicated to empowering women) are highly pigmented and will help your lipstick from bleeding. Plus, each liner is named after an affirmation, like "I Am Positive" (a bright pink) and "I Am Everything" (a burnt orange). Buy Now