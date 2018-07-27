With the arrival of July comes the arrival of a slew of new summer beauty products, which makes total sense: Unlike the other seasons, summer is all about putting the focus on making you look as glowy as possible, be it through makeup or skin care. This month, brands released products that do just that — make your skin look extra hydrated, your pout look super glossy, and your cheekbones look radiant AF.

While summer beauty might seem pretty low-maintenance in comparison to winter or spring, it actually requires a lot of upkeep! Sure, you might wear less makeup, but you need to remember to slather on more sunscreen and use products that will protect your skin from any harmful environmental damage (since you're outdoors more often). And because it's so gosh darn hot, you might need to reapply products more often, or take more steps while getting your face ready to ensure that the makeup you do wear actually stays put.

So whether you're switching up your routine for the warmer months ahead or you just want to add some fun new products to your rotation, here are 29 new July 2018 beauty launches to consider shopping.

Rose Gold Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light++ Set $175 (on sale) Nordstrom If you're a skin care fanatic, you're familiar with LED light therapy — depending on the color, LED lights can help brighten your complexion, boost your collagen production, or kill bacteria in your skin. Skin Inc's Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light++ device (which now comes in an Instagrammable rose gold) can do it all, thanks to its red, yellow, blue, orange, and purple light features. This particular set also comes with two hydrogel masks that can be worn on your face while you use your Tri-Light. Buy Now

Honest Beauty Everything Matte Makeup Setters And Primer $21.99 Target Jessica Alba did a total overhaul of her Honest Beauty line, rebranding all of the products, reformulating some, and releasing new ones. One of the standouts? This primer, which is a favorite of Daniel Martin, Meghan Markle's friend and makeup artist (and also Honest Beauty's Creative Color Consultant). You can wear it as a moisturizer, creating a hydrated matte base underneath your makeup, or on top of your makeup as a setting product. Buy Now

Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette $59 Sephora If you were looking for the perfect summer eyeshadow palette (that you can also use in the fall) look no further than this rich, colorful offering from Queen Rihanna. It was inspired by Moroccan spices (hence the name) and has every color imaginable (in different finishes — satin, matte, pearl, metallic, and shimmer), so you can create killer looks for both day and night. Buy Now

Acropass Trouble Cure Pimple Patches $18 Soko Glam This new pimple patch from Soko Glam is next level, folks. It's a two-step acne treatment that will first sanitize and treat your pimple with a pad soaked in salicylic acid and tea tree leaf oil. Then, you'll apply the pimple patch which has microneedle technology. While you wear it, it'll infuse your skin with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and oligopeptide-76 — all of which will work to attack the bacteria and reduce inflammation in your pimple. Buy Now

Urban Decay Lo-Fi Lip Mousse $22 Ulta Beauty Get that sexy, "just bitten" lip look with Urban Decay's new Lo-Fi Lip Mousse. This matte lippie is super lightweight, highly pigmented, buildable, and waterproof. In other words, it's perfect for summer. The best part? You can apply it with your fingers! It also doubles as a blush and comes in a compact case (complete with a mirror) — ideal for your summer travels! Buy Now

Pixi by Petra Retinol Tonic $15 Target If you're trying to find a way to incorporate retinol into your routine, try Pixi Beauty's newest tonic. It's got just the right amount of retinol to smooth out your skin while keeping your face hydrated. Buy Now

Lumineux Whitening Kit $37.99 Oral Essentials If you've used whitening strips before, you might've found that your teeth feel extra sensitive after wearing them. Lumineux by Oral Essentials promises whiter teeth without the pain. Their natural whitening strips (which were developed by a dentist) use a mixture of coconut oil, lemon peel oil, and sage oil to whiten your teeth, instead of hydrogen peroxide or baking soda. Buy Now

theBalmJour® Creamy Lip Stain $14 The Balm This new lip offering from the cheeky folks over at The Balm delivers a hydrating, shiny lip stain that's perfect for summer. It goes on like a gloss, delivers the pigment of a lipstick, and leaves a long-lasting lip stain that'll withstand all the burgers and popsicles summer barbecues have to offer. Buy Now

Dear Dahlia Paradise Blooming Balm $30 Dear Dahlia Summer can leave you high and dry, am I right? This nourishing balm from Korean beauty brand Dear Dahlia was made to specifically moisturize the parts of your face that get driest in the heat — your lips, the sides of your nose, and under your eyes. It's made with EWG-grade ingredients, like shea butter, sweet almond oil, and Dahlia extract (of course) and is vegan and cruelty-free. The packaging is pretty cute, too. Buy Now

EradiKate® Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment $58 Kate Somerville The zit-zapping, complexion-clearing geniuses over at Kate Somerville have added a new product to the Eradikate line-up: EradiKate® Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment. If you're struggling with breakouts, this product can be used all over your face to clear acne and smooth your skin at the same time. Buy Now

Kat Von D Lash Liner Liquid Inner Eyeliner $20 Sephora This super pigmented eyeliner was made specifically for your waterline, and since it's water-resistant, it should hold up against all forms of water, whether it's tears or sweat. It has a soft-tip applicator that allows you to easily dab the liner to your lash line. Buy Now

AHAVA Dunaliella Algae Peel-Off Mask $45 AHAVA Is there anything more satisfying than a peel-off mask? This one from AHAVA is extra satisfying since it was made to literally lift away dullness while unclogging your pores and eliminating blackheads at the same time. Buy Now

BITE Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Leo $26 Bite Beauty You don't need to be a Leo to appreciate this fiery gold lipstick inspired by the bold and dramatic zodiac sign. Wear it as is for a glittering metallic gold statement lip or layer it on top of your favorite colored lippie to add a little something extra. Buy Now

Peace Out Puffy Eyes Under-Eye Patches $25 Sephora These antioxidant-rich under-eye patches will help de-puff your tired eyes and brighten up any dark circles. Oh, and in case you need more convincing that you need these in your life: The product already has over 70 five star reviews on Sephora. Buy Now

BECCA Ultimate Coverage Longwear Concealer $29 Sephora On the hunt for a concealer that can withstand heat and humidity while also covering up dark circles and blemishes? BECCA's newest longwear concealer will do just that, while still feeling light and looking natural on your face. Buy Now

Glass Skin Refining Serum $39 Peach & Lily In case you haven't heard the big K-Beauty news, Peach & Lily have launched their own clean skin care line inspired by founder Alicia Yoon's Asian roots. There are five products to start, including a "glow" sheet mask and a matcha antioxidant cream. My favorite? The Glass Skin Refining Serum. It's made with peach extract, niacinamide, East Asian mountain yam, madecassoside, peptides, and hyaluronic acid, all of which will hydrate your skin instantly, delivering that enviable glow. Buy Now

Beautyblender Bounce™ Liquid Whip Long Wear Foundation $40 Sephora Beautyblender recently launched a hyaluronic acid-infused liquid whip foundation that has everyone on Instagram bouncing (get it?) up and down with excitement. It comes in 32 different shades and features a "built-in reservoir" on the bottle that was made to be used with the beautyblender sponge to ensure seamless application. Buy Now

Purlisse Watermelon Energizing Sheet Mask $36 Purlisse Watermelon isn't just for snacking during the summer. It's for hydrating your tired and dry skin! Purlisse's new Watermelon Energizing Sheet Mask is just the thing you should use after a long day out in the sun. It's made with watermelon (to hydrate), aloe vera (to reduce inflammation) and cucumber (to soothe) along with other restorative Asian botanicals to nourish your face. Buy Now

Pérsona Cosmetics Season One Matte Liquid Lipsticks $16 Pérsona Cosmetics Season YouTuber-turned-beauty-entrepreneur Sona Gasparian added another product to her already amazing line of highlighters and eyeshadows: Season One Matte Liquid Lipsticks. Although they have a pigmented matte finish, they won't flake, feather, or fade, thanks to the avocado oil and shea butter ingredients. They come in three shades: OG, a universal nude, Holy Grail, a deep red, and Flamingo, a muted mauve (seen above). Buy Now

NEXXUS Keraphix Masque For Damaged Hair $4.99 Nexxus You may not realize it right away, but if you take a look at your strands this summer, it'll likely reveal all the damage the sun, chlorine, and tight ponytails (or top knots) have caused. Repair the damage with NEXXUS' new Keraphix protein treatment. This particular hair mask from the line will infuse your hair with the same keratin that your hair produces (but loses when damaged), making it stronger and healthier. Plus, it'll look super shiny after. Buy Now

Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Eye Palette $42 Anastasia Beverly Hills You've probably been seeing this palette all over your Instagram and for good reason — it's really, really good. The Norvina palette was created by Anastasia’s daughter Claudia Soare (aka @Norvina on Instagram) and it's got seven shimmer and seven matte shades. Get ready to slay your summer eye game with this stunner. Buy Now

HUM Nutrition Collagen Pop $12 Sephora Have you been wanting to get into collagen supplements? This new product from HUM Nutrition makes it easier than ever. All you have to do is dissolve one tablet of Collagen Pop into a glass of water and boom — you're taking in all of the marine collagen peptides and vitamin C goodness that'll help keep your skin healthy and hydrated. Buy Now

Schmidt's Jasmine Tea Body Wash $9.99 Target You might've tried Schmidt’s Naturals deodorants or bar soaps, but now they've expanded their line to include a body wash that will leave you smelling as fresh as jasmine tea. This argan oil-based cleanser is made with sea-based antioxidants and aminos (like nori, red algae, and spirulina), so it'll not only leave your skin feeling clean, but it'll also make it feel smooth and soft. Buy Now

HiMirror Mini $119 HiMirror Mini If you're obsessed with analyzing your skin, you need HiMirror's latest innovation in your life. The HiMirror Mini can track your skin daily and let you know what areas you should be working on, from red spots to pores. It also features adjustable LED lights so you can see what your makeup looks like in different scenarios (outside, in the office, during sunset, etc.) You can also connect to Spotify to play music or Amazon Alexa to re-order products. Buy Now

Natura Bissé Essential Shock Intense Cryo-Gel $72 Natura Bissé If you're doing a lot of outdoor activities this summer, you might be feeling a little sore. Grab a bottle of Natura Bissé's new Essential Shock Intense Cryo-Gel that was made to help with muscle fatigue all over your body. It has a similar effect to cryotherapy, in that it delivers a strong cooling effect to your body, helping to minimize discomfort, stimulate circulation, and leave your skin feeling refreshed. Buy Now

Pore Clearing Clay Stick Mask $12 Innisfree If you love clay masks, but hate how messy and time-consuming they can be, Innisfree's new Clay Stick Mask was made for you. This formula, made with Jeju volcanic clusters, can be applied directly from the stick onto your face and rinsed just after one minute. It'll help detox your pores and clear your complexion. Buy Now