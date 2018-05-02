Between Mercury Retrograde in April, and Saturn, Jupiter, and Pluto all retrograde for the next few months, you might be having a rough time. Much like April showers bring May flowers, May also brings a reprieve from recent cosmic turmoil. Zodiac signs that are going to have the best May can expect an end to feeling like they've been on an extended vacation in the upside down world on Stranger Things. "May offers some delicious energy that is going to help us feel more excited and optimistic, especially when it comes to love, romance, and creative projects," Forever Conscious noted on its website.

Like a rainbow after a thunderstorm, this is a beautiful gift. "If you are looking for love or if you work in a creative field, this is going to be one of the best times to put yourself out there and begin working hard to achieve all of your dreams," Forever Conscious predicted. While Taurus, Leo, and Scorpio aren't going to get out of the dark and twisty tunnel just yet, Virgo, Capricorn, and Pisces will all have a pretty boss month. "The first few days of May are mellow," Astrologer Eric Linter noted on the Spirit of Change magazine's website. "More energizing trends only gradually take hold as mid-month approaches." Basically, May is going to be a steady build up of energy for all signs, but three lucky signs will feel mostly positive effects all month long.

For perfectionist Virgo, May shines a bright light on opportunities you may have been overlooking because you've been so focused on what's right in front of you. The whimsical energy of Uranus will widen your view and reveal new possibilities. "You may literally make friends with [someone from another country] or connect with a spiritual-guru-type mentor at this time," Darkstar Astrology revealed on its website. Virgo and a guru? That's akin to peanut butter and pickle sandwich. But, hey, anything's possible. Don't knock it until you try it.

"You should be revitalized and fully charged up to get the benefits from the spotlight now being on your status in the world and career. It’s time to remind people who you are." Virgo, May is your month to step into the spotlight and accept all of the gifts the universe has to offer. For nose-to-the grindstone Capricorn, May ushers in a playful energy that will make you feel lighter than you have in months. "Your fun-loving energy is infectious and will attract other like-minded pleasure seekers into your circle," Darkstar Astrology noted.

"It really will be a case of ‘the-more-the-merrier’ as the warm rays of the sun’s happy smiling vibe reach far and wide." If you need a break from all of that adulting you've been doing, the first three weeks of May encourage you to act like a teenager, take a trip, go out every night, and rekindle your relationship with your inner child. For pensive Pisces, May increases your thirst for knowledge and will have you seeking out new ways to learn and understand yourself and others. You'll also enjoy a lot of time catching up with friends after a introspective winter, which you'll balance with some intellectual self-care.

"This is a great time to learn something new. Your brain will be sponge-like in its absorbency for information," Darkstar Astrology wrote. "You will find you are able to settle down with a book and find it hard to put down. Local trips are enjoyable as you find you have many invites to neighborhood events." So, sign up for that salsa class, invite friends over for a potluck, go on a spontaneous road trip, and dust off your library card.

For those signs that are struggling during the month of May, the middle of the month will offer a reprieve from your up-hill climb. "The Taurus new moon the morning of Tuesday [May 15] starts us on new adventures. Just before noon eccentric Uranus reaches Taurus for the first time in 84 years," Linter revealed. While May is a mixed bag for most signs, this month is a time of rebirth, and much like being born, existential rebirth can be painful. However, it'll all be worth it in the end.

"It's true that the earth around us is full with the life giving nature of spring, with flowers in full bloom, and the sun spreading it's warmth," Spiritual Gangster noted on its website. "This month, align yourself with the powerful movement of life, and make your own garden explode with color and energy." Translation, even if you're struggling this month, you have the power to turn things around by focusing on what's working versus what's not. If you feel like you need a little extra support, or you just want to laugh so you don't cry, check out the astrology-comedy podcast What's Your Sign. The bottom line? Harness the energy of Uranus, and don't take yourself too seriously.