30 Everyday Products On Amazon You Didn't Know You Can Save A Ton Of Money On If You Buy In Bulk

The driving motivation behind most bargain hunters is simple and logical: there's no need to break the bank on products when they can be found for a fraction of the cost. And these everyday products on Amazon you didn't know you can save a ton of money on if you buy in bulk aren't forcing you to compromise. These items will provide you with the quality you expect, while also allowing you to save a few dollars. What's not to love about that?

So, maybe it doesn't make a whole lot of sense to stock up on purses or makeup that has an expiration date. But there are plenty of home goods, tech gadgets, and even beauty and health products that you will buy often and on repeat.

When it comes to purchasing sponges, sunscreen, toothbrushes, lip balms you're forever losing, and even makeup wipes to keep on your nightstand, it makes sense to buy in bulk. Your lips will forever need hydration and your skin requires SPF, rain or shine. But the same goes for lightning cables that fray and razors that are useless without replacement cartridges. Buying these products in bulk means saving a ton of money in the long run — and not having to deal with the hassle of constantly replacing products.

Whether you need cleaning supplies in bulk or would really love a 20-piece makeup brush set that costs less than $10, this list of affordable products will let you stock up on great items for a lot less.

Amazon Scrub Daddy $27 AmazonBuy Now These adorable sponges don't scratch pots, pans, or dishes, won't accumulate mold and mildew like other sponges, and last a lot longer than the average smelly sponge. They're also kind of magical — warm water activates their ability to gently cleanse and cold water is ideal for scrubbing. Use them to clean up the kitchen, bathroom, and practically everywhere else. Each pack comes with three sponges is various colors so you can keep your cleaning tools organized. As for the savings: one sponge costs $6.99 — so nine sponges should technically go for about $63.

Amazon AmazonBasics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths $12 AmazonBuy Now If you go through paper towels like it's nobody's business, you know that the price can add up — at close to $3 a roll, and they run out fast. But these 24 microfiber cleaning cloths do the same job, and are reusable and infinitely washable. Each cloth is soft and non-abrasive, so no worries about scratching furniture and counters. They absorb eight times their weight in moisture and are effective with or without chemical cleaners. Each pack comes with blue, white, and yellow towels — for the price of around four rolls of paper towels.

Amazon Crafteeze Beauty Makeup Blender Sponges $9 AmazonBuy Now Makeup sponges are a valuable tool to have around and can help blend foundation, concealer, and cream bronzer to a flawless finish — and is even great to bake powder with. Yet one of these makeup blender sponges costs over $5 — not to mention the most popular version clocks in at $20 — and needs to be replaced every few months. That's why this pack of beauty blenders is a steal. These oval-shaped sponges are vegan, cruelty-free, and are neither too soft or too firm. One reviewer writes: "The texture of this sponge is soft - it doesn't feel like any other sponge I've felt and it applies the foundation beautifully, without absorbing it all in." It even comes with a silicone cleaning pad to make them last even longer.

Amazon Beauty By Earth Organic Lip Balm Set $25 AmazonBuy Now Whether you're always losing your lip balm or prefer to keep one in each purse and room in your house — just in case — it doesn't get better than this 12-pack of organic chapsticks in a variety of flavors. Each lip balm is made from organic beeswax, coconut oil, and shea butter, without petroleum, soy, and corn. Natural lip flavors include vanilla, peppermint, green tea, and fruity pear. Each balm only costs a little over $2 — while most drugstore versions are double that price.

Amazon Epielle Aloe Vera Facial Cleansing Tissues $12 AmazonBuy Now Nothing beats the convenience of makeup remover wipes — keep them on your nightstand and you'll never have an excuse not to remove all of your foundation before bed. They're also incredible for travel, and make for an easy way to get rid of waterproof mascara after a long night out. While most wipes cost between $5 and $7 for one pack, these packs of 30 pre-moistened wipes adds up to 180 wipes in total — for an incredible price. These wipes are ideal for all skin types and contain aloe vera, green tea extract, and vitamin E acetate.

Amazon Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch $15 AmazonBuy Now The latest Korean beauty craze isn't a serum or cleanser — it's these effective pimple patches that are worn over pimples at night to dry out excess sebum and help them heal faster. Since pimples love to pop up at unexpected times, it helps to stock up on these patches, but since they're usually priced at $5 a pack, the cost can add up quickly (not to mention other acne creams cost upwards of $10 a bottle). This four-pack with 24 patches in each pack, and save you time and energy — place a patch over troubled skin and forget about it. It turns from clear to opaque when it's ready to remove, and you can wear it under makeup.

Amazon AmazonBasics Velvet Suit Hangers $18 AmazonBuy Now If you've ever attempted to organize your closet, you know the deal: quality hangers are expensive. These velvet suit hangers come 50 in a pack and have features like notched shoulders that keep jackets and shirts from slipping. Each hanger can hold up to 10 pounds and they come in three colors: black, beige, and grey. These also have over 4,000 reviews, with reviewers writing things like: "After all these hangers cost around 36 cents a piece, one would not expect high end hangers for that amount of money," but she thinks they beat their competitors by a long shot.

Amazon Personna Women's 5-Blade Razor With Bulk Pack Of 12 Replacement Cartridges $18 AmazonBuy Now When you use your razor regularly, you also have to replace the blade often so that it's effective and won't cause nicks and cuts. This set, which includes one five-blade razor and 12 replacement cartridges ensures you don't have to shop for new blades every week. Each razor has a "moisture halo" or shea butter and jojoba oil to protect your skin, and it's pretty much impossible to find a more affordable deal. Razor refills alone usually go for around $20 — and you usually only get six of them.

Amazon Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Hi-Cut Brief Panty $12 AmazonBuy Now When you just want to be as comfortable as possible in a cute pair of cotton underwear that don't cost a fortune, this pack of high-cut brief panties is everything. These panties are tagless, made from 95 percent cotton and 5 percent elastane for a bit of stretch, and come in a few color and print choices: fashion assorted (shown here), basic assorted (think neutral colors), all black, and all white. $2 for a pair of quality underwear that lasts is a deal you shouldn't pass up if your underwear keeps getting lost in the laundry.

Amazon Bella Hair Fake Eyelashes $17 AmazonBuy Now You'll get six styles of lightweight and reusable false eyelashes in each order — and lashes run the gamut from wispy and natural (perfect for daytime wear) to the most intensely dramatic disco lashes around. That's 60 lashes in total for less than some brands charge for just one pair of faux lashes. One reviewer writes: "I've been a makeup artist for a few years now and find these lashes are amazing for the price they are asking!" They are all handmade and have invisible bands, too.

Amazon Dental Expert Charcoal Toothbrush $10 AmazonBuy Now The amazing benefits of charcoal extend to dental care, and this five-pack of charcoal toothbrushes is so affordable, there's really no excuse not to try them. With a power tip, soft bristles, and (of course) charcoal, these brushes kill plaque and bacteria and extend to clean the hardest-to-reach areas of your mouth. And not only do similar toothbrush packs cost more, charcoal teeth whitener can cost upwards of $20 — so this is double the bang for your buck.

Amazon Mountain Falls Active Sport Sunscreen $22 AmazonBuy Now Since sunscreen is a non-negotiable product you need all year round, and since we bathe in it come summertime, every last cent you can save on SPF is a good thing. You'll get four bottles of sport sunscreen spray with SPF 50 for a few dollars more than the price of one bottle. And there's no compromising when you opt for this brand: it's dermatologist tested, lightweight, and water-resistant up to 80 minutes.

Amazon Lysol Disinfecting Wipes $12 AmazonBuy Now With 320 Lysol disinfecting wipes in total, there won't be any bad bacteria or viruses left to wreak havoc on your home, car, or office. These cleansing wipes knock out 99.9 percent of germs, 95 percent of allergens, and they're safe to use on electronics and devices like your phone. There's never a time when these wipes won't come in handy, so take advantage of this incredible deal and stock up. Best of all, one of these usually costs around $5 to $6 dollars, so you're saving money, too.

Amazon Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Full Face Facial Mask Set $11 AmazonBuy Now If you can't get enough of sheet masks, these pack of 16 Korean masks is your best excuse to indulge — especially because when you go to a luxury beauty store, some of the sheet masks cost as much as this pack. Each mask addresses a different skincare concern or goal with options that include: cucumber, green tea, pearl, charcoal, and royal jelly. It's also a cult-favorite with over 3,000 reviews because each one contains vitamin E and collagen, and reviewers write things like: "A lot of times affordable face masks can be every bit as good as the high end version..or even better...I've been using these sheet masks for a few months now and I'm very happy with them."

Amazon Capricia O'dare Racerback Sports Bra (32A-42F) $35 AmazonBuy Now When you find a sports bra that fits well, you promptly buy up every other bra in that brand. There's no need to do that when you invest in this six-pack of racerback seamless sports bras because you're already getting an affordable set that works out to about $5 a bra. These nylon and spandex sports bras are wireless, with wide straps and removable cups. They also come in great colors and fit like a glove — and are ideal for low and medium impact workouts like running or biking.

Amazon JJ Company Silicone Sponge Dish $13 AmazonBuy Now These silicone sponges are sturdier than conventional sponges and do an amazing job of scrubbing pots and dishes, glasses — but unlike other sponges, they actually are multi-functional. They clean fruits and vegetables, they work as pot holders, and also function as coasters. They heat-resistant up and even dishwasher-safe, and can be boiled for easy sanitizing.

Amazon Lu Tang Hair Towel Wrap Turban $18 AmazonBuy Now Wrapping wet hair in an ordinary terrycloth towel can cause major static and frizz. But these hair towel turbans, which secure hair in place with an elastic band, are designed to absorb water from your hair and help it dry even faster — without damaging heat. The four pack of turbans, which are one size fits all, are roomy enough for very long hair and come in pink, purple, yellow, and blue. The price of this pack is almost the price of one of its competitors, but reviewers write things like: "I have previously purchased and used other hair towels...but I found that for the price, it simply wasn't worth it..and really, you're paying for the name. The design of all of this hair towel is the same as those on the market."

Amazon Mountain Falls Oil-Fighting Astringent $18 AmazonBuy Now If you have oily or acne-prone skin, this salicylic acid toner will keep oil levels balanced and soak up excess sebum to prevent breakouts. This astringent can be compared to Clean & Clear's toner, with one major difference: you'll save about $8 on this pack of six toners and you'll never notice a difference in quality. Reviewers love that there's no oily residue left behind, too.

Amazon Utopia Bedding Pillowcases $27 AmazonBuy Now You can never have too many pillowcases — they should be washed often to prevent bacteria and dirt buildup (and to save your skin from breakouts) — so it helps to have more than a few in storage at all times. This set provides 12 brushed microfiber pillowcases are also resistant to allergens and feel smooth and soft on your skin. They feature double-stitch tailoring and hold up really well after repeated spins in the washing machine, they're breathable, and they'll save you a few bucks in the process.

Amazon O'Hill Cable Clips $8 AmazonBuy Now There are so many ways you can use these cable clips to keep wire and cables organized and out of the way — they can even be repurposed to hold items like toothbrushes and small tools in place. Each of the clips in this pack has an extra-strong sticky pad in the back that adheres to a variety of surfaces and keeps wires and items secure and in place. You'll find plenty of ways to use them, and at $.50 a piece, you won't find a sturdier product at a better deal.

Amazon Crystal Deodorant Essence Roll-On $23 AmazonBuy Now If you are a deodorant user, you can kick aluminum to the curb (you won't miss it) with this natural deodorant that relies instead on mineral salts. This formula won't make your armpits sticky or white, it's hypoallergenic and ideal for sensitive skin, and has just a hint of lavender and white tea for a fresh scent. You'll also save about $7 a pop, buying this deodorant in bulk is a great deal.

Amazon Amish Farms Handmade Bar Soap $12 AmazonBuy Now You'll only find natural ingredients in these handmade bar soaps: palm oil, palm kernel oil, coconut oil, tallow, water, natural glycerin, cornstarch, and natural wildflower scent. Each bar of soap in this pack of six is cold-pressed, moisturizing, can be used on the body and hair, and contains zero harmful chemicals. Considering how one bar of natural soap can cost as much as $12, scoring six for the price of one is sweet.

Amazon Miss Gorgeous Eyebrow Trimmer $10 AmazonBuy Now If you prefer to shape your eyebrows, you know that trimming from the tops and bottoms of eyebrows is a lot easier when you have a great tool like this eyebrow trimmer, which features a fine blade and a non-slip grip. This really sharp Japanese version can also be used to remove peach fuzz on your face and neck, as well as your bikini areas. Since razors have a short shelf life and the last thing you want to do is shave with a dull razor, stock up with this 10 pack, which comes out to just $1 per razor (most brands cost $1.25 a razor, too).

Amazon Klickpick Home Laundry Wool Dryer Balls $15 AmazonBuy Now Without a single chemical or fragrance, these New Zealand wool dryer balls prevent static and keep clothing soft in the dryer (they're also safer for pets, children, and anyone with sensitive skin). These balls are completely organic, can reduce drying time by up to 30 percent, and one wool ball can be reused about 1,000 times —making them a way better choice for the environment. Stock up with this pack of 12 balls and you can rest easy for another 12,000 spins in the dryer. Not only will you save on dryer sheets, but the price of this particular pack is about the same price you'd pay for six from other brands.

Amazon Artizen Aromatherapy Essential Oil Set $20 AmazonBuy Now If you purchase essential oils separately at a shop, you'll like spend at least $6 to $7 or more, depending on the oil. Compare that price with this one — a pack of 14 therapeutic grade essential oils that work out to costing a little more than $1 per oil. The set includes popular oils like tea tree, lavender, frankincense, and eucalyptus, as well as special blends like the Good Sleep Blend.

Amazon Crystal Collagen Eye Mask $18 AmazonBuy Now Is there a better eye mask deal out there than this one? You'll get 50 eye masks made from skin-plumping collagen, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin B5 that reduce puffiness, lighten dark circles, and make you feel a million times more awake. Wear the patches for 15 minutes in the morning while you brew coffee and check email — for this price, you'll never have to skip a morning.

Amazon Razab Glass Food Storage Containers $40 AmazonBuy Now The next time you need to store leftovers or produce, you won't have hand wash dirty plastic containers — because this set provides 24 glass food storage containers with airtight lids that come in different sizes and shapes. These BPA-free containers come in small, medium, and large, as well as square, round, and rectangle shapes. They're safe in the fridge, freezer, microwave, dishwasher, and even in the oven (up to 500 degrees, but remove the lids first). So, basically, they're perfect — and the whole set will pretty much last you forever, and costs a lot less than buying them piece by piece.

Amazon Feel2Nice Lightning Charger Cables $16 AmazonBuy Now No matter how well you care for them, lightning charger cables will always split or be misplaced, and this tech accessory has become a fundamental one to have kicking around. This 10-pack of lightening cables comes out to slightly more than $1 per cable, which is a steal. They're 6 feet long, flexible and sturdy, and compatible with most Apple devices.

Amazon Vivii Plug-In LED Night Light $10 AmazonBuy Now Dark corners and bumping into objects in the middle of the night will become a thing of the past when you plug these LED night lights everywhere you want them, from bathrooms and nurseries to basements and laundry rooms. The lights have dusk to dawn sensors, and automatically light up when it's dark outside. Each order comes with two colored LED night lights and six daylight night lights.