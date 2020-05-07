30 Genius Things That Make You A LOT Safer & Are Under $35 On Amazon

Let's be real: there's a lot going on in the world, and sometimes it can feel like danger is lurking at every corner — even if what's "lurking" is just a fresh-out-of-the-oven cookie pan that's threatening to burn your fingers. In any event, it's never a bad idea to keep safety at the front of your mind, which is why I've put together this list of genius Amazon products that make you safer and calm your fears.

You'll find that some of the most brilliant safety products are really just upgrades to existing products. Carrying around a bottle of pepper spray, for example, is a tried-and-true way to keep your self-defense game on point... as long as you don't accidentally spray yourself in the face. That's why we've included tons of updated options that can keep you feeling secure in whichever way makes you feel most comfortable. Take this totally innocent looking self-defense keychain, for example: it's low key, super effective, and a no-brainer to use.

I've also included truly innovative safety products that I wish I'd discovered sooner, like this stainless steel finger guard that protects your hands while you're chopping up food, or this splatter guard that keeps hot spaghetti sauce from burning your arms while it's on the stove.

So whether you're looking to protect your home, body, or even your identity — I've got you covered. Here's a roundup of some of the most effective and budget-friendly safety products that will make you feel secure in every sense of the word.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. These Really Loud Personal Alarms That You Can Put On Your Keychain KOSIN Safe Sound Personal Alarm (6 pack) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Take one of these keychain personal alarms with you on the go, and you'll always feel safe. They come in a pack of six, and each one features a powerful, high-pitched alarm that sounds for up to 50 minutes when you pull out the pin. You can even tap the tiny button at the bottom to use it as an LED flashlight when you're in a pinch.

2. A Mini Flashlight That You Can Stick In Your Pocket Hatori Mini LED Flashlight $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Just slip this mini penlight into your pocket and you'll always have a light source when you're out and about. It's super slim, lightweight, and fits easily into the palm of your hand, or literally any purse or pocket. It's also ultra-bright; this penlight shines up to 150 lumens for two continuous hours.

3. These Glasses That Block Out Blue Light, So You Don't Have To Deal With Digital Eyestrain KEAKUO Blue Light Blocking Glasses $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If you spend a lot of time in front of a screen, these blue light blocking glasses are a godsend. At first glance, they look like regular (and super cute) glasses, but the lenses actually feature technology that shields your eyes from the blue light emitted by your tablet, laptop, and phone, so you stay protected from eyestrain and headaches.

4. The Home Security Camera That You Can Control From Your Phone Wyze Labs Smart Home Camera $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Over 30,000 reviewers absolutely rave about this mini security camera. It's super easy to install — just set it up in any room you want to monitor and link it to your home Wi-Fi. The camera automatically streams to your cloud storage, so you can see check in at any time from the convenience of your phone, and it even syncs to Alexa and Google Home, so you can use your voice to see what's going on at home.

5. These Gloves That Protect Your Hands From Nicks And Cuts FORTEM Cut Resistant Gloves $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Say goodbye to painful nicks and gashes with these super handy cut-resistant gloves. They're made from 13-gauge, ultra-durable nylon that holds up against even the sharpest tools and knives. They're great for slicing and dicing in the kitchen, but reviewers also use them in the garden or while working with tools.

6. A Mini Filtration System That Purifies Water On The Go Sawyer Products MINI Water Filtration System $25 | Amazon See On Amazon For camping or survival kits, this on-the-go filtration system is an absolute must. The tiny pump removes up to 99.99% of bacteria from water, including salmonella, cholera, and E. coli. But the best part of this system is that it's so easy to use — you can literally attach it to any water bottle or pouch to keep your water crystal clean.

7. This Thermometer That Instantly Reads Meat Temperatures Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This digital thermometer takes the guesswork out of cooking. It reads the internal temperature within three seconds and has a chart on the back, so you can make sure your meat is at a safe temperature before taking it out of the oven. The probe is extra-long and folds in for easy storage when you're done.

8. These Silicone Oven Mitts That Never Get Hot Homwe Extra Long Professional Silicone Oven Mitt $14 | Amazon See On Amazon These silicone oven mitts will pretty much replace any other mitts or pot holders hanging around your house. They're flame-retardant and heat-resistant up to 450 degrees, so you can feel safe knowing you can grab anything from the oven or stovetop without burning your hands. Plus, these gloves are extra-long, so they protect your wrists and forearms from burns, too.

9. This Super Slim Wallet That Protects Your Identity Buffway Slim Minimalist Wallet $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this super discreet wallet cute, it also protects your identity. The front pocket features RFID-blocking technology to keep electronic thieves from reading your credit cards numbers, as well as four pockets to hold your most important cards and ID. Made from luxe, genuine leather, it holds up to wear and tear on the road, and comes in tons of color options.

10. A Travel Money PouchThat Fits Under Your Clothes Peak Gear Travel Money Belt $17 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want to protect your stuff while you're abroad, this slim travel belt has enough space to hold a few personal items and cash. It features a comfy, adjustable strap and two pockets — one that's the perfect size for a wallet or room key, and another that can fit your phone. The belt is RFID-protected and virtually invisible under clothes.

11. The Genius Device That Keeps Any Door Locked Rishon Enterprises Inc. Addalock $18 | Amazon See On Amazon For less than the price of brunch, you can snag a little peace of mind with this genius door guard that prevents anyone from entering through the door — even if they have a key. To use, just place it on any standard door jamb and close the door — no fancy installation necessary. When you're finished, just quickly remove the tool.

12. This Silicone Pan Handle Cover That Protects You From Burns AmazonBasics Silicone Handle Cover $5 | Amazon See On Amazon No matter how hot your skillet gets, it can't hold up to this ultra-durable pan handle cover. Just slip it onto any skillet handle to protect your hands and fingers from burns. This little cover can withstand temperatures of up to 475 degrees, so you can even place your skillet in the oven to finish off a dish, and then safely remove it.

13. A Backpack With A Water Pouch To Keep You Hydrated Mubasel Gear Insulated Hydration Backpack $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're headed out into the woods, be sure to grab this hydration backpack before you go. It's made from super durable nylon and features an insulation "shell" that keeps the 2-liter water pouch cool for up to four hours. It's leakproof, lightweight, moisture-wicking, and features external pockets for smaller items. Choose from 13 colors.

14. An Emergency Radio And Light Duo That's Super Handy FosPower Emergency Solar Power Bank $32 | Amazon See On Amazon You never know when you could lose power, so why not have this solar power bank on hand? The emergency tool operates as a radio, phone charger, SOS signal, and flashlight. To operate it, use the solar panels on top, the crank dial on the side, or pop in a few batteries, if you have them on hand.

15. These Thermal Blankets That Are Great For Emergencies Swiss Safe Emergency Mylar Thermal Blankets (4-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon For any emergency situation, these mylar thermal blankets are a definite must-have. For one, the mylar fabric helps to trap in up to 90% of your body heat while simultaneously blocking out any wind, rain, and snow. They're super lightweight and can easily be stored in your glovebox, trunk, or even your purse. And they're so effective, that even the military uses them.

16. The Fire Starter Stick That You Can Carry Around Your Neck überleben Zünden Fire Starter $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This fire starter stick is an essential for any outdoor enthusiast. To use, just strike the stick with the included multitool to instantly create a powerful spark that can be used to start a bonfire. You can even carry both pieces on a cord around your neck to keep them close by, and — bonus — the multitool functions as a ruler, hex wrench, and bottle opener, too.

17. A Super Bright Headlamp That's Also Waterproof three trees Rechargeable Headlamp $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this headlamp super bright, it's also waterproof, so you can use it in a downpour. It shines for up to 20 continuous hours, and even features a red light and SOS flashing mode in case of an emergency. When it's time to recharge this headlamp, just use the included USB cord and charge it right in your car or with an external battery pack.

18. This Keychain That Helps You Escape From Your Car resqme The Original Keychain Car Tool $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This keychain car escape tool is all you need to get out of your car in a pinch. It features a sharp seatbelt cutter on the underside, and a unique tool that busts through your car window. It's really small and lightweight, so it won't weigh down your keychain and is easy to take with you anywhere.

19. These Lights For Your Bike, So You Can Ride Safely At Night Ascher USB Rechargeable Bike Light Set $13 | Amazon See On Amazon To stay safe while you're riding at night, this bike light set is key. It features two bright lights — one for the front and one for the back — that signal to drivers that you're on the road. The lights are rechargeable and come with secure, waterproof straps for installation.

20. These Guards That Protect Your Knives (And Your Fingers) Ergo Chef Knife Guard (Set of 5) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon These silicone knife blade guards are excellent at protecting your knife blades and your hands. The set of five comes with guards for a paring knife, utility knife, carving knife, bread knife, and chef's knife. They even come in various eye-popping colors, so it's super simple to find just the knife you need in the drawer.

21. These Reflective Vests That You Can Wear At Night Apace Vision Reflective Vest (2 Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon When it starts to get dark early, you can throw on one of these reflective vests and still go out for your evening walk. Each vest features highly reflective silver tape and an adjustable belt and suspenders. Throw these on over your running gear or adjust them to fit over your puffy winter jacket before you trek out into the snow.

22. A Pan Guard That Keeps Hot Soups And Sauces From Splattering Frywall 10 Splatter Guard $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Splatter is inevitable when you're making saucy dishes, but this skillet guard protects you and your countertops while you cook. It fits all 10-inch pans, and rises up several inches, so any splatter hits the guard — not your skin. Plus, this guard can withstand temperatures of up to 450 degrees, and is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

23. This Mini First Aid Kit That You Can Keep In Your Tote Bag Or Car DeftGet First Aid Kit $19 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a mini kit you can take with you anywhere, this compact first aid kit is definitely your best bet. You can stuff the 8-inch pouch into any purse or diaper bag, and it has basically everything you could possibly need for unexpected bumps and bruises, like bandages, cotton swabs, tweezers, antiseptic wipes, burn gel, and even safety pins.

24. A Stainless Steel Guard That Keeps Your Fingers Safe While Using A Knife MAD SHARK Stainless Steel Finger Guard $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're a master chef or a total novice in the kitchen, this finger guard will keep you safe while you're using a knife. Just slip your finger into the interior ring, and the guard will shield you from any sharp blades. It's made from ultra-lightweight stainless steel, so your hands won't get tired while you chop.

25. These Glow-In-The-Dark Armbands That Keep You Safe On Night Jogs BSEEN Armband $10 | Amazon See On Amazon No one will miss you when head out for a nighttime jog wearing these light-up armbands. They come in a pack of two and glow in super bright colors to keep you safe when you're out in the dark. On top of that, they come already packed with batteries that last for up 70 hours before they need to be replaced.

26. This Keychain That Helps You Defend Yourself MUNIO Self Defense Kubaton Keychain $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This self-defense keychain looks totally innocent, but it's actually really strong when used in combination with a jabbing motion. It's ergonomically designed to fit easily into the palm of your hand, and — unlike pepper spray — is safe to have around kids and pets.

27. The Multipurpose Tool That Has Literally Everything You Need Rose Kuli Multipurpose Multitool $14 | Amazon See On Amazon If you need a tool, chances are this multipurpose tool has it covered. One end features a heavy-duty hammer, axe, and pair of pliers, and the other end has a mini saw, wrench, wire cutter, screwdriver, and bottle opener. The tools are all made with durable, high-quality stainless steel, and they nest neatly into the wooden base when you're not using them.

28. These Window Alarms That Are A Breeze To Install GE Personal Security Window $10 | Amazon See On Amazon These window alarms are super effective and really easy to install; in fact, there's no mounting or wiring required at all. Just use the magnetic attachments to place them at the seam between your window and windowsill, then press the button to set the alarm. If the window opens while the alarm is on, it will let out a super loud alert to deter intruders.

29. A Mini Safe That Masquerades As A Dictionary 2PO The New English Dictionary Faux Book Safe $14 | Amazon See On Amazon It's super easy to hide your valuables in this brilliant faux book safe. At first glance, it looks exactly like an old dictionary that sits on your bookshelf, but it's actually hollow on the inside, so you can hide and store passports, phones, important documents, and more. It even features a secret key compartment in the "pages" to open it up.