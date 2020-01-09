31 Things For Your Home That Are Proven To Reduce Anxiety & Stress

From work to family and a million things in between, it's nearly impossible to avoid stress and anxiety in everyday life. There are tons of ways to practice self-care these days, and it's no surprise that Amazon has a huge selection of stress-relieving home products that actually work.

Some of these easy-to-use items focus on tried-and-true ways to reduce anxiety and stress, like ancient aromatherapy treatments and the use of calming essential oils. Others — like fidget toys and objects as well as blue light blocking glasses — have earned lots of hype as of late, but that's because these items really do help you focus and relax. For more ways to de-stress, look for smart home products and ambiance-enhancing lights. There are also a few items that require no explanation — they're just plain cozy and comfortable: Think heated blankets, soft slippers, and a luxurious satin sleep mask.

Of course, if you think you may have an anxiety disorder, it's best to speak with a doctor. These products are great for relieving everyday stress, but they're not meant to replace medical treatment. With all that in mind, read on to discover 33 things for your home that can help you feel focused, refreshed, and way less stressed and anxious.