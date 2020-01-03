From work to family and a million things in between, it's nearly impossible to avoid stress and anxiety in everyday life. There are tons of ways to practice self-care these days, and it's no surprise that Amazon has a huge selection of stress-relieving home products that actually work.

Some of these easy-to-use items focus on tried-and-true ways to reduce anxiety and stress, like ancient aromatherapy treatments and the use of calming essential oils. Others — like fidget toys and objects as well as blue light blocking glasses — have earned lots of hype as of late, but that's because these items really do help you focus and relax. For more ways to de-stress, look for smart home products and ambiance-enhancing lights. There are also a few items that require no explanation — they're just plain cozy and comfortable: Think heated blankets, soft slippers, and a luxurious satin sleep mask.

Of course, if you think you may have an anxiety disorder, it's best to speak with a doctor. These products are great for relieving everyday stress, but they're not meant to replace medical treatment. With all that in mind, read on to discover 33 things for your home that can help you feel focused, refreshed, and way less stressed and anxious.

1. This Lavender Mist That Soothes Skin & Eases Anxiety Gya Labs Lavender Floral Water Mist $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Lavender is a favorite scent of stress relief and this calming lavender floral water mist is a great way to get those proven benefits while also nourishing skin and hair. Or, spray it on your linens to help you relax and get a better night's sleep.

2. A Fidget Spinner That's Perfect For Harry Potter Fans MAYBO SPORTS Fidget Spinner $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Fidget spinners can be a great stress reliever, and Harry Potter fans are sure to love this snitch-inspired fidget spinner. The toy spins for an average of one minute and its rainbow design catches the light for a mesmerizing look. Plus, the spinner comes with a zipped case so it's easy to tote anywhere.

3. A Cozy Electric Blanket That Has 5 Heat Settings Serta Sherpa Fleece Electric Blanket $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Get cozy under the warm comfort of this reversible electric blanket, which features soft polyester microplush on one side and plush sherpa on the other. The comfy blanket has an easy-to-use controller with five heat settings and a four-hour auto-shutoff feature. Choose from five colors: beige, gray, chocolate, red, or slate blue.

4. This White Noise Machine That Helps You Relax & Fall Asleep Vanzon White Noise Machine $30 | Amazon See On Amazon With 36 sounds to choose from, this white noise machine has the perfect ambient noise to help you relax. In addition to seven white noise options, the compact machine has 11 fan sounds and 18 nature sounds like birds and ocean waves. Leave the white noise machine on throughout the night or set it on a 30-, 60-, or 90-minute timer while you drift off to sleep.

5. This Anxiety-Reducing Book That's Filled With Funny Activities The Big Activity Book for Anxious People $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Take your mind off of things with The Big Activity Book for Anxious People which uses humor, journaling, coloring, and soothing facts to reduce stress and even make you feel less alone in your anxiety. With sections like "Obscure Diseases You Probably Don't Have" and "Public Speaking: A Diagram," this book may not eliminate anxiety entirely, but it'll help you laugh your way through it.

6. A Thumb Worry Stone That Helps You Feel Focused & Less Anxious CrystalTears Amethyst Thumb Worry Stone $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This thumb worry stone is designed to help you reduce anxiety and improve focus. It's easy to carry in your pocket for anytime anxiety relief, and in addition to the amethyst pictured here, you can choose from more than 10 other soothing stones like rose quartz and obsidian.

7. These Soft & Stretchy Therapy Socks With Pockets For Cold Gel Packs NatraCure Cold Therapy Socks $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Relieve tired and sore feet with these soft and stretchy cold therapy socks, which come with two full-length and two half-length gel cold packs. Insert the cold packs into the convenient pockets on the socks to cover your feet in cold therapy relief. Available in a small/medium and a large size, it fits more feet.

8. These Chic Glasses That Block Sleep-Disrupting Blue Light Cyxus Blue Light-Blocking Glasses $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Reducing blue light exposure can help keep your sleep cycle on track, and these stylish blue light-blocking glasses reduce the damage using your laptop, tablet, or smartphone before bed has on your rest. The clear polycarbonate lenses help reduce eye fatigue and come in more than a dozen cute frames to choose from, too.

9. This Neck Massager With 16 Massage Nodes & A 4.7-Star Rating Papillon Neck Massager $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This ergonomically-designed shiatsu neck massager uses 16 massage nodes to relieve stress and sore muscles. The massage pillow contours to your neck and other areas of the body and has bi-directional kneading massage, three adjustable speeds, an optional heating function, and a 15-minute auto-shutoff feature. No wonder it's earned a 4.7-star rating.

10. This Satin Sleep Mask With A Cooling Gel Mask That Feels So Luxurious Sleep Whale Sleep Mask $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This lightweight satin sleep mask blocks light to help you sleep better, and it looks super luxurious, too. The breathable, hypoallergenic sleep mask has an adjustable strap so you can find the comfiest fit. Plus, the mask comes with two bonus items: a cooling gel mask and a set of earplugs.

11. This Reversible Weighted Blanket That's Super Soft & Soothing Syrinx Weighted Blanket $56 | Amazon See On Amazon Made of soft and cozy fleece and sherpa, this reversible weighted blanket comforts like a warm hug. The blanket is filled with two layers of polyester and nontoxic glass beads that provide an even layer of soothing weight to relax and could even help you sleep better.

12. These Light Bulbs That Are Filled With Pink Himalayan Salt Himalayan Glow Pink Salt Light Bulb (2-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Add a calming pink glow to any light fixture with this two-pack of pink salt light bulbs. Filled with Himalayan salt crystals, each long-lasting bulb can be used with or without a lampshade to create a soothing glow in any room.

13. An Essential Oil Kit With 3 Calming Aromatherapy Blends Healing Solutions Stress Relief Blend Set (3-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This stress relief essential oil kit comes with three 100% pure essential oil blends to help you relax: Calm Body/Calm Mind, Relaxation, and Stress Relief. Place a few drops in your favorite essential oil diffuser or dilute them into a carrier oil and enjoy soothing scents like sweet orange, chamomile, and lavender.

14. An Electric Rose Quartz Facial Roller That Leaves You Relaxed & Refreshed Amirce 2-In-1 Electric Jade Roller Facial Massager $18 | Amazon See On Amazon The benefits of facial massage include stress relief and improved circulation, and this electric rose quartz facial massager is extra relaxing. Naturally cool rose quartz soothes your skin while high-frequency vibrations ease tension in your face, leaving you refreshed and relaxed. Another benefit? The facial roller helps skin-care products absorb into your skin for maximum effectiveness.

15. A Serum That's Great For Applying Before Facial Massage InstaNatural Vitamin C Serum With Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin E $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This hydrating vitamin C serum is great for applying before using a facial roller like the one mentioned above. With ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ferulic acid, and vitamin E, the serum tones, brightens, and delivers a boost of free radical-fighting antioxidants for all skin types. No wonder it has earned more than 4,500 positive reviews.

16. This Aromatherapy Candle That Eliminates Pet Odors Gerrard Larriett Aromatherapy Pet Care Deodorizing Soy Candle For Pets $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Both you and your furry friend can enjoy the calming benefits of aromatherapy with this deodorizing soy candle for pets. Infused with pure essential oils, each long-lasting candle eliminates pet odor while delivering a subtle and soothing aromatherapy scent for about 40 hours. Choose from 17 fragrance options like Detoxifying Lemongrass, Lavender & Chamomile, and Happy Jasmine.

17. These Night Lights That Turn On Automatically When You Walk By Searik Motion Sensor Lights (3-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon These energy-efficient battery-powered motion sensor lights turn on automatically when you walk by at night. The three-pack of simple-to-install night lights can be taped or screwed to the wall, so they're easy to place anywhere that needs extra light like hallways, stairways, and closets. Plus, the lights automatically shut off after 20 seconds.

18. These Super Soft Spa Socks That Are Infused With Lavender & Vitamin E Dr. Scholl's Soothing Spa Lavender + Vitamin E Socks (2-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your feet comfy and moisturized with this two-pack of soothing spa socks, which are infused with vitamin E and lavender. The soft socks have a smooth toe seam to prevent bunching and irritation, and the grippy soles make it easier to walk on hardwood floors and tile. Suitable for women's shoe sizes 4 to 10, they come in a range of colors.

19. This Silicone Brush That Massages Your Scalp Tweezer Guru Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Give yourself a salon-quality shampoo or deep treatment and a relaxing massage at the same time with this scalp massager brush. With an easy-to-grip handle and silicone bristles, the brush helps work products in while also increasing circulation and reducing dandruff.

20. These Smart Plugs That Let You Control Appliances From Anywhere T TECKIN Smart Plugs (4-Pack) $32 | Amazon See On Amazon To control your home electronics from anywhere (including your comfy spot on the couch or bed), pick up this four-pack of best-selling smart plugs. The handy plugs work with the free Smart Life app and your existing Wi-Fi network to turn connected devices on and off and set energy-efficient schedules. Link them up with Alexa and Google Home devices to use voice control.

21. The Echo Dot Smart Speaker That Has Built-In Voice Control Amazon Echo Dot $35 | Amazon See On Amazon The popular Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker comes with Alexa built in, so you can kick back and control connected smart devices, play music, make phone calls, set alarms, and more with just your voice. The compact speaker is super easy to set up and comes in four versatile colors sure to suit your decor: charcoal black, heather gray, plum, and white sandstone.

22. An Essential Oil Roll-On That's Great For Anytime Stress Relief UpNature Calm Essential Oil Roll-On $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This essential oil roll-on is great for calming stress relief no matter where you are, whether you stash them on your bedside table or throw it into your bag. The Calm roll-on includes pure essential oils like peppermint, ginger, and sage blended with carrier oils so they're safe for skin use. Just roll a bit of the blend onto your neck, wrists, or behind your ears for a quick way to relax and refresh.

23. A Guided Journal That Was Developed By A Psychologist Getting to Good: A Guided Journal $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Developed by a licensed clinical psychologist, Getting to Good: A Guided Journal provides pages of writing prompts, therapeutic exercises, and positive strategies for well-being. With prompts like "write down 10 things you are grateful for right now," the guided journal helps make it easy to focus on positivity and gratitude in your everyday life.

24. These Potted Fake Plants That Require Zero Maintenance But Look Real Der Rose Mini Potted Artificial Plants (3-Pack) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love the look of plants around the house but caring for them stresses you out, opt for these zero-maintenance potted fake plants. The set of three mini plants includes faux eucalyptus and rosemary, and each one is ready to display in its own eco-friendly plastic and paper pulp pot. "These are so lifelike!" one shopper raved.

25. These Cozy Memory Foam Slippers That Are Perfect For Lounging Dearfoams Quilted Microfiber Terry Clog Slipper $13 | Amazon See On Amazon These cozy quilted slippers with memory foam soles were made for relaxing. Featuring plush insulated lining and nonslip rubber soles, the slippers are the perfect addition to your loungewear wardrobe. Choose from six colors including medium gray (pictured), light pink, and blue multi-color stripes. Available in sizes small to extra large, there's a pair that'll fit most feet.

26. These Gel Toe Stretchers That Improve Alignment & Relieve Achy Feet DR JK Original ToePal (2-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your toes a good stretch and reduce strain on the muscles and joints with these gel toe separators. Sold in a two-pack, the one-size-fits-most separators can be worn for short periods to improve toe alignment and relieve tired, achy feet while you relax. These separators are great for pedicures, too. With nearly 1,000 positive reviews, it has won over plenty of fans.

27. A Moon Night Light That Creates Soothing Celestial Vibes Mydethun Moon Lamp Moon Light $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This gorgeous moon night light creates an out-of-this-world ambiance. The rechargeable light is super easy to use, too — simply touch the metal spot at the bottom to switch between white and yellow lighting and adjust the brightness. After two hours of charging, the night light offers eight hours of runtime.

28. This Cool Mist Humidifier With More Than 8,000 Five-Star Reviews Pure Enrichment Humidifier $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This popular ultrasonic cool mist humidifier helps you get to the ideal 30% to 50% humidity for comfort. Many fans even noted in reviews that it helped them sleep better. The easy-to-fill humidifier offers up to 16 hours of continuous mist, high and low mist settings, and an optional night light. There's also a 360-degree mist nozzle so you can direct the moisturizing mist where it's needed the most.

29. A Compact Buddha Board That Helps You Paint To Zen Buddha Board Mini Buddha Board $15 | Amazon See On Amazon To relieve stress and get in a mindful mindset, doodle on this mini Buddha board. To use, dip the included brush into water and start drawing or writing on the board's surface. As the water evaporates, your creations disappear and the blank slate is ready for your next idea.

30. An Aromatherapy Neck & Shoulder Wrap That Can Be Used Hot Or Cold Sharper Image Hot & Cold Aromatherapy Neck & Shoulder Wrap $27 | Amazon See On Amazon This aromatherapy neck and shoulder wrap can be used hot or cold to relax and relieve muscle tension. Featuring a high collar for neck help, too, the soft fabric wrap is filled with the soothing scents of lavender, lemongrass, peppermint, and chamomile while the gentle weight feels like a soft massage.