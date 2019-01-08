33 Bizarre But Actually Brilliant Products That People Are Buying On Amazon

There's a very fine line between bizarre and brilliant. Just look at people like Einstein and Freud — odd beyond belief, yet astonishingly innovative, and the huge selection of bizarre but brilliant products on Amazon seem to fit into a similar category. People can't get enough of these weird items that are actually pretty genius, and I understand — because I'm one of them.

My bathroom is filled with oil-based soaps, mineral salt deodorants, and activated charcoal teeth whiteners from Amazon. I purify my bedroom with Himalayan salt lamps and burlap sacks of burnt wood. Is that weird? Yeah, that's pretty weird, but I'm here to let you know that these strange products work a hell of a lot better than your typical ones, and that's why this topic is one of my all time favorites to cover.

In this article, you'll see 35 products that induce the following reaction: 1. Tilt head and squint eyes. 2. Ask yourself the question, "That exists?" And 3. Decide that you absolutely need it, and your life will be forever incomplete without it. Don't worry — countless Amazon buyers have gone through the exact same cycle, and according to their glowing reviews, their lives are better for it.

1 This Germ-Killing Spray That Protects Your Skin For Up To 24 Hours Nano Pure Skin Protectant Spray (Pack of 3) $13 Amazon See on Amazon If you're the type of person who always has hand sanitizer on you, you're going to love this Nano Pure protectant spray. Not only does it kill 99 percent of germs on contact, it's also the only product of its kind that coats your skin with a barrier that lasts 24 hours. Plus, it's nonflammable and has a clean scent, so you can feel comfortable wearing it anywhere at anytime.

2 Shave On The Go With This Portable Rotating Razor, Soap, & Spray Sphynx Portable Travel Razor $18 Amazon See on Amazon This circular razor is built with three different attachments: a refillable water spritzer, a handy shaving soap, and a razor. You'll have everything you need to shave on the go with this convenient and portable shaving kit. Not only does this set come with two razors, you can also continue to buy replacement attachments so you can use this device forever.

3 Like Having Your Own Personal Masseuse With Magic Fingers Shiatsu Neck & Back Massager $45 Amazon See on Amazon With eight kneading rollers, soothing heat, and two massage directions, the Shiatsu neck and back massager has reviewers saying things like, “This thing is like going in and getting a massage from someone who has magic fingers.” It has a genius design with arm holes so you can effortlessly keep it on your back, and it has a car adapter and wall adapter for use at home, during your commute, or in the office.

4 This Elegant Diffuser That Clips Right Onto Your Vent APALUS Car Fragrance Diffuser Vent Clip, $13 Amazon See on Amazon Take fresh scents on the go with the APALUS car diffuser. It comes with five oceanic pads and clips right onto your vent, so when the air blows, your car fills up with a wonderful smell that reviewers call “refreshing and subtle.” When the pads run out, you can reuse them by adding a few drops of your favorite essential oils.

5 This Super Effective Air Freshener Made From Essential Oils Ona Gel Pro $40 Amazon See on Amazon Made from a water-based gel coated in essential oils, Ona Gel Pro is an effective air freshener that reviewers say is “amazing.” Once opened, it begins to evaporate into the air, latching onto and destroying unwanted and stubborn smells instead of just covering them up.

6 This Salt Lamp That Doubles As An Essential Oil Diffuser Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp Diffuser $26 Amazon See on Amazon This salt lamp diffuser releases negative ions into the air as it heats up, purifying the air in your space. However, it also has a spot for your favorite essential oils, gently diffusing them whenever it's on, as well as a dimmer switch so you can personalize the brightness of your relaxing orange glow.

9 Have A Goal You Want To Reach? This Genius Planner Can Help Ignited Life Planner $30 Amazon See on Amazon The Ignited Life Planner is an undated one-year system, and reviewers say it’s a goal-reaching machine. It uses three simple steps to reach any goal having to do with business, school, family, relationships, or health, and it does so by helping you break things down into easily achievable steps. According to one reviewer, it’s “extremely intuitive yet customizable. I love the quotes also. Great planner!”

10 This Rotating Tool That Keeps Your Makeup Super Organized Rotating Makeup Organizer $26 Amazon See on Amazon If your bathroom counter looks like a makeup bomb hit it, there’s this rotating makeup organizer. It’s got multiple dividers and tiers to keep everything from your foundation to your brushes neat, but it only takes up a tiny section of counter space. The shelves are adjustable to accommodate all your cosmetics, and the whole thing is washable.

11 The Tool That Reseals Open Bags Of Food Premium Bag Heat Sealer $19 Amazon See on Amazon This bag sealer allows you to reseal opened bags of chips, food, or even cosmetics with air-tight freshness. It fits in the palm of your hand, charges with a USB, and has a magnet on the back so you can store it right on your refrigerator.

12 Straighten Your Hair With Steam For Faster Results With Less Damage AsaVea Hair Straightening Brush $55 Amazon See on Amazon If you want long-lasting frizz-free style without tons of effort or damage, the this hair straightening brush is a great investment. Ceramic iron bristles ensure your hair gets straightened in the gentlest way possible. It heats up within 90 seconds and has six different heat settings to suit your hair type. This reviewer is a convert: "I have never loved my hair because it was always a chore to do anything with it other than the old top knot. Now, I blow dry my hair, run the AsaVea through it and my hair is beautiful for two days. This is a game changer ladies."

13 These Double-Sided Balls So Your Screens Are Free Of Smudges, Dust, And Fingerprints Touch Screen Cleaner Balls $10 Amazon See on Amazon These screen-cleaner balls work on phones, laptops, and tablets, and even have a rubber gripper that’s comfortable to hold. The terry cloth side removes fingerprints and dust while the microfiber side gets rid of stubborn marks without harsh chemicals. Best of all, they’re small and portable, so you always have them on hand.

14 A Tablet Stand That Let’s You Watch TV Anywhere iProp iPad Bed & Lap Stand $25 Amazon See on Amazon The iProp iPad bed and lamp stand lets you binge watch your favorite TV series anywhere without having to strain your neck or arms. The mesh base is filled with micro-beads that easily conform to any flat or irregular surface. A detachable non-slip silicone base holds any tablets thinner than 18 millimeters and can easily be adjusted to prop your tablet in either landscape or portrait mode. One happy reviewer said it was “one of the most useful electronic accessories I have ever bought.”

15 The Toilet Light That Lets You Pee In The Dark LumiLux Toilet Light $16 Amazon See on Amazon Quit burning your retinas when you turn on the bathroom light at two AM. The LumiLux toilet light is motion-censored, cycles through 16 bright LED colors, and has a flexible arm that fits any toilet bowl size. It even has a dimmer, so you can pee in the dark in comfort.

16 The Unique Grip For Any Of Your Devices PopSockets Device Holder $6 Amazon See on Amazon With a super secure design and tons of different patterns, the PopSockets device holder is an awesome way to get a good grip. It pops out for use as a finger grip or stand, and pops back in (flat against your phone) when not in use. It's also easy to take off and attach to another device.

17 This Clothes Organizer That Doubles As A Folding Board EZSTAX Clothes Organizer System $23 Amazon See on Amazon People swear by this weird but brilliant EZSTAX clothes organizer system, saying things like “best thing I’ve bought.” It’s made from recycled plastic and allows you to fold and store your clothes with minimal effort and in the most space-savvy way possible. Piles of shirts become neatly folded stacks, and it’s great for packing, too.

18 The Phone Charger That Uses Sunlight To Power Up Devices Dizaul Solar Phone Charger $29 Amazon See on Amazon Hang the Dizaul solar phone charger on your backpack while hiking or set it out in the sun while you're camping to keep your devices charged no matter what. It's made from durable weather-safe material and is an awesome gadget to have in emergencies. It comes with a hook to attach to a backpack, and the USB ports are also protected by rubber, so water won't get in anywhere.

20 This Shelf Perfect For Small Bedrooms Urban Shelf $20 Amazon See on Amazon Limited space in your bedroom? the Urban Shelf creates a convenient shelf right by your bed when you need it, and folds down when you don't. It comes in multiple different colors, attaches under your mattress, holds your phone, glasses, and remote, and even has a cord-holder for your chargers.

21 Keep Your Food Moist And Your Microwave Splatter-Free Collapsible Microwave Splatter Lid $8 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you hate cleaning off splatters or dislike covering your food in plastic wrap, there’s this collapsible microwave lid. It’s made with BPA-free materials and has lid perforations that allow steam to escape, keeping food moist and fresh-tasting while it heats. Best of all, since it collapses into a disc shape and it’s dishwasher safe, clean-up and storage is a breeze.

22 Watch The Dead Skin On Your Feet Literally Peel Off Baby Foot Peel $23 Amazon See on Amazon If your feet are rough and calloused, the Baby Foot peel can help in one of the weirdest, yet most satisfying, ways. Apply the included booties, let your feet soak, and then rinse off the natural extracts. In several days, the skin literally starts to peel off in sheets, exposing soft, healthy skin underneath.

23 This Magnetic Car Mount That People Are Raving About Scosche Magnetic Car Mount $17 Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers are loving this Scosche magnetic car mount for the following reasons: It has a cradle-free design, it effortlessly attaches to any phone or device, and it securely adheres to your dashboard for a reliable hold. It comes with a strong magnetic plate that you can slip in between your phone and case, or inside your battery cover, for a sleek look and fumble-free attachment.

24 This Silicone Scrubber That Smells Like Peaches And Never Grows Mold Peachy Clean Antimicrobial Silicone Scrubber $10 Amazon See on Amazon Peachy Clean’s silicone scrubber is not only resistant to mold and mildew, but the flexible scrubber’s pores are large enough to tackle debris in tough to reach places without scratching pots or pans, too. Best of all, it arrives with a fresh peachy smell that reviewers called “wonderful.”

26 The Bamboo Blanket That’s Super Soft Against Your Skin GOHD Bamboo Fiber Throw Blanket $27 Amazon See on Amazon Cuddle into the softest fabric in the world with GOHD’s bamboo fiber throw blanket. Reviewers call it “the perfect blanket” because of how breathable and lightweight the fabric is. It’s also naturally odor and mold resistant so you can wait longer between washes. Use this blanket solo all summer longer to keep the body cool and dry before layering it throughout the winter.

28 This Spiky Mat That Stimulates Pressure Points In Your Back And Neck HemingWeigh Acupressure Mat $29 Amazon See on Amazon With thousands of acupressure spikes that stimulate pressure points in your back and neck, this acupressure mat promotes relaxation, eases back pain, improves circulation, and can even help with headaches and sleep issues. One reviewer wrote: "Shockingly Effective. Amazing pain relief. Takes some getting used to, but once you do. . . infinite possibilities."

29 This Clear Spray That Prevents Blisters From Heels PreHeels Clear Blister Prevention Spray $14 Amazon See on Amazon You know the shoes — gorgeous and trendy, but two hours in, hurt like nobody's business. PreHeels blister prevention spray creates a totally clear, breathable, and sweat-resistant layer over your skin, so straps and edges effortlessly glide without irritating your feet. Buyers are saying, "I use it with my loafers that cut up my heels every time. Now I can wear them all day with no blisters or cuts."

30 Polish Every Inch Of Your Body With This Versatile Cleansing Brush 7-in-1 Waterproof Electric Cleansing Brush $29 Amazon See on Amazon Pamper your whole body with this 7-in-1 electric cleansing brush. It comes with interchangeable heads including a facial cleansing brush, a silicone brush for sensitive skin, a body brush, an exfoliating foam head, a rolling massager, and a pumice stone. It’s great for softening your feet or deeply cleansing your face, and it runs on batteries, so it’s wireless and waterproof.

31 This Charcoal Toothpaste And Toothbrush Kit That Naturally Whitens Teeth Charcoal Toothpaste And Toothbrush Kit $13 Amazon See on Amazon Avoid harsh chemicals with Carbon Noir’s whitening toothpaste and toothbrush kit. The organic activated charcoal removes stains, toxins, and plaque from your teeth by binding with particles and flushing them from your body. The toothpaste is flavored with xylitol, peppermint and tea tree oil that keep your mouth feeling fresh. Pair it with the charcoal toothbrush, which has ultra soft bristles that won’t harm gums and offers additional adsorption.

32 This Brush Cleaner That Lets You Use Multiple Makeup Colors With One Brush Cosmetic Makeup Brush Cleaning Tool $8 Amazon See on Amazon Not everyone has a makeup artist's collection of brushes, which is why this brush cleaner is essential for most of us. It'll let you use the same brush for many different things — just swipe it around the container and it'll lift the color right off, so you can use black eyeshadow, followed by purple shadow, followed by bronze shadow with one brush. It can also be used wet to deep clean your brushes when the time comes.