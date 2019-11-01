35 Straight-Up Genius Products That Keep Selling Out On Amazon

Genius is a tricky thing to define, but to paraphrase a somewhat obscure Supreme Court justice, I know it when I see it. Comb the pages of everyone's favorite online retail behemoth, and lightning strikes not infrequently — but these genius Amazon products sell out routinely. They're also so brilliant, even the elves at Amazon can't keep them in stock.

For example, I'm pretty sure that back in the day, you probably didn't think you'd ever find yourself brushing your teeth with black goo — but this amazing toothpaste is dark as night because it's made with naturally antibacterial activated bamboo charcoal. Blended with coconut oil, it gives your pearly whites a one-two punch of plaque removal and whitening done the natural way.

This list will swathe you in genius from head to toe, too. Chances are pretty good, for instance, that you're not meeting your daily magnesium requirements — and missing out on this mineral can trigger a range of symptoms including muscle cramps, anxiety, and insomnia. Just five to 10 sprays of this Dead Sea magnesium oil on the soles of your feet can relieve all that and more.

Of course, the genius isn't limited only to health and beauty items, spreading over as it does to stuff for your home like this shelf that clamps onto your bed frame and provides a resting place for everything that ends up amidst the covers with you, like books, electronics, coffee mugs, remotes, and more.

Truly genius. You'll know it when you see it — so get busy, and check it out.

1. This Disk Helps Strengthen Your Core Gaiam Balance Disc $21.98 | Amazon See On Amazon Engineered to be placed atop a chair to provide a balancing surface that helps develop torso strength, this core trainer is perfect for use at home or at the office. Anyone with ADHD will also find that it's the perfect thing to keep the mind just occupied enough to permit task-based focus. Available in three colors, it can be used with strength and balance exercises, and also makes a great meditation cushion.

2. The Toothpaste That Provides A Natural Clean With Charcoal And Coconut Hello Oral Care Toothpaste (2 Pack) $15.97 | Amazon See On Amazon Activated bamboo charcoal and coconut oil are a winning combination when it comes to whitening your teeth, and they're the active ingredients behind this toothpaste that's a perennial Amazon best-seller. Though it comes out black, you'll be delighted with the remarkable effect it has on your teeth, leaving them noticeably brighter in just days as it busts plaque — all without chemicals. No worries about the taste of charcoal, either: it tastes of mint, just like a traditional, store-bought toothpaste would.

3. An Inhaler That Delivers Drug-Free Congestion Relief On-The-Go Natural Solution Lavender Neti Inhaler $9.50 $8.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Formulated to relieve the symptoms of nasal congestion while also providing a relaxing lavender scent, this inhaler blends Himalayan sea salt with therapeutic essential oils — including eucalyptus to relieve the build-up of mucus in your nasal passages, and lavender to soothe your stress away. The 100 percent natural inhaler is a terrific drug-free answer for colds, allergies, and asthma any time of the year.

4. This Oil Is A Necessary Dietary Ingredient That Can Help So With Many Symptoms Magnum Solace Dead Sea Magnesium Oil $12.95 | Amazon See on Amazon Just a few spritzes of this magnesium spray on the soles of your feet — or really, anywhere on your body — and you'll be well on your way to repleting your body's stores of this essential mineral that are probably depleted. A magnesium deficit can contribute to all kinds of nasty symptoms, like muscle cramps, insomnia, anxiety, and headaches of all kinds, and this travel-size bottle is also perfect for calming stress on-the-go.

5. The Sports Bottle That Folds Down For Convenient Carrying Nomader Collapsible Water Bottle $26.95 $24.95 | Amazon See on Amazon Ideal for travel as well as use while hiking, camping, or engaging in outdoor sports, this water bottle is made from flexible, BPA-free silicone and topped off with a leak-proof cap. The heat-resistant silicone can even be used for hot beverages (and this means that it's also dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up) — plus, the wide mouth of this bottle means that you can easily load it up with fruit to make customized spa water that will hit the spot.

6. This Himalayan Salt Night Light To Shine In The Dark And Purify The Air, Too Syntus Himalayan Salt Lamp $15.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Enjoy the power of air-purifying negative ions with this Himalayan salt lamp that plugs in to your wall socket and, with its warm, pleasant glow, can be used as a night light in any room in your house. A great stress reliever as well as a natural cleanser for your indoor environment, its irritant-eliminating properties are excellent for people with allergies and asthma.

7. This Shelf That May Actually Carve Some Room For You In Your Bed Again BedShelfie $49.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from eco-friendly, sustainably harvested bamboo, this bedside tray is the perfect companion for anyone whose base of operations is their bed. It installs in just seconds without tools by clamping onto your bed frame — and holds up to 15 pounds of books, electronics, and your water bottle. It won't damage your wood surfaces, thanks to thick felt pads that provide cushioning.

8. This Pack Lets You Bling Out While You Stay Hydrated SoJourner Bags Hydration Pack $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Apparently if you're big on the rave scene, hydrating is an important component of the overall experience, which explains the many groovy design options you can choose from when buying this pack. So why not invest in something that will tickle your fancy while whetting your whistle on the trail or at the campsite, too? With a 2-liter capacity, the low profile of this PVC- and BPA-free pack makes it suitable for everyone from kids to adults, and the inner bladder is antimicrobial and made from FDA-approved materials.

9. This Car Power Inverter Is Invaluable If You Always Need To Charge Your Devices FOVAL Car Power Inverter $16.98 | Amazon See on Amazon I once spent the entirety of a car ride from South Carolina to Maine programming a very complex website thanks to my power inverter. I don't recommend trying this at home, but the great thing about this power inverter is that it means you can pretty much do anything in your car: Dry your hair, blend up a smoothie, watch TV, or toast a grilled cheese. Please note that while many of these things are not recommended while driving, it is totally indispensable for tailgates.

10. With These Three Grippers, You Should Be Able To Open Any Jar Prepworks by Progressive Jar Grips $3.45 | Amazon See on Amazon The perfect trio for opening whatever stubborn containers stand in your way, these grippers are crafted from rubber so that they give you a firm and ever-so-slightly tacky grasp on whatever you're trying to crack into. Whether your pickles are your problem or it's olives you can't open, they're thin enough to provide a sensation of contact with your lid's surface, and the various textures on the set of three generate friction to get the opening underway.

11. The Lightweight And Compact Umbrella That Folds Up Outside In Lanbrella Compact Folding Reverse Umbrella $22.95 | Amazon See on Amazon You've seen those umbrellas that fold up inside themselves so that they don't drip all over the place and all over you — but they're huge and unwieldy. This travel umbrella is the best of both worlds: it folds up like the others, but is the perfect size for toting along on-the-go. Available in a wealth of designs and constructed from high-density waterproof fabric, it's engineered with fiberglass ribs that span a full 46 inches for expansive protection without being huge and bulky.

12. The Ingenious Little Case That's Perfect For Storing Your Makeup Blender Blenderelle Makeup Blender Sponge Storage Case $16 $10 | Amazon See on Amazon What on Earth do you do with that makeup blender sponge once you've used it and washed it off? Someone had the genius idea to make this case that solves exactly that problem, storing any shape of sponge to keep it hygienic and make sure it stays debris-free for travel. It features a pattern that looks pretty but also provides enough airflow to let the sponge dry naturally: just twist the top to open and gain easy access to your favorite makeup tool.

13. These Gel-Lined Socks Rejuvenate Dry, Cracked Feet NatraCure Moisturing Gel Socks $19.99 $14.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Slip on these socks for a deeply hydrating treatment while you sleep — how about that for a dreamy pedicure? The socks feature a gel lining that's imbued with medical-grade mineral oil that's blended with jojoba, olive, and grape seed therapeutic botanical oils. When you slip your feet in, your body heat warms the lining to release the oils so they can soften and pamper your feet. The outside of the socks is luxe and fluffy, capped with non-slip treads on the bottom for safety.

14. The Little Gadgets That Make Chopsticks So Much Easier To Use FUNCHOP Chopstick Helpers (10 Pack) $4.99 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're chopstick-challenged, these little helpers are for you. Made from flexible PVC, they're designed to hold those disposable wooden chopsticks in place while you "train" to use them effectively. Great for kids and adults alike, you'll be shoveling up even tiny, hard-to-eat food like rice in no time. These come packaged like multi-colored candy — you'll get a selection of hues — and are suitable for multiple uses.

15. These Bike Shorts Feature A Handy Side Pocket For Your Smartphone TSLA Bike Shorts $16.98 | Amazon See on Amazon Bike shorts are all the rage right now, but this pair adds somethings that's truly genius — pockets. Each leg has a pocket that's right-sized to hold a smartphone, keys, money, debit cards or a license and other IDs — whatever you need while you're getting active. They're available in five colors in varying lengths, all crafted from a polyester-spandex blend that bounces back but is breathable at the same time, and has a high waistband. Available sizes: XS-2X

16. A Bottle For Spa Water Savvy Infusion Water Bottle $28.95 $13.55 | Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from shatter-proof Tritan plastic that's also BPA-free, this water bottle has a core that's perfect for containing the fresh fruits and herbs like mint that you love to flavor your water, and it's topped off with a handled cap that has a leak-proof silicone seal that eliminates all the messes. Enjoy delicious, refreshing water that's flavored just like those you get at the spa wherever you are, and this bottle is sized perfectly to fit in most standard cup holders, so it's the ultimate travel buddy.

17. The Light That Illuminates Selfies And Is Great For Makeup And So Many Other Things, Too Auxiwa Clip on Selfie Ring Light $13.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Providing a simple way to look great in selfies or easily light up a makeup tray when you're in the back of an Uber or on the go in a plane or on the train, this clip-on light gives you soft illumination that's much friendlier than your smartphone's built-in flash. It works perfectly with portrait mode and won't scratch your lens or the case — thanks to the mount's attached sponge.

18. A Container That Portions And Stores Cookies, Dinner, Sauces, And Other Foods Shape+Store The Smart Cookie Cookie Container And Cutter $24.55 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from BPA- and phthalate-free food-grade silicone that's heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe, this storage stacker portions cookie dough, sauces, or even stews and other prepared soft foods into discrete portions for freezing. The honeycomb design divides into 12 servings and saves space in the freezer, while several stack like a charm. Portions pop out easily from the silicone tray with a simple press from the back, too.

19. A Waterproof Speaker You Can Use In The Shower Vtin SoundHot Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $16.99 $13.59 | Amazon See on Amazon Waterproof and with a convenient hanging strap, this speaker is a great asset for the pool, when you're taking a bath, at the beach, on picnics, or anytime you're in the great outdoors. With crystal-clear sound and 10 hours of playtime on a full charge from any Bluetooth-compatible device, you can rock on from any location — even the hiking trail or your way back from the dorm: Just clip it on to your backpack and you're good to go.

20. The Easy-To-Mount Motion Sensing Lights That Will Illuminate Your Closet, Hallway, Or Garage OxyLED Motion Sensor Closet Lights $14.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed to turn on automatically whenever it senses motion within a 10-foot radius, these motion lights mount easily with included adhesive strips, but screws are also included for those who prefer a more permanent mount. While the 10 LEDs in each light also provide ultra-bright illumination, they're energy-saving to provide efficient lighting, and also have an automatic shut-off feature so they extinguish themselves after about 18 seconds of sensing a lack of motion. These lights are perfect for those hard-to-light spaces like closets, hallways, and the garage.

21. A Handy Pair Of Organizers And Clean Up Your Bathroom Counter Wikor Toothbrush/Toothpaste Set $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Complete with an automatic toothpaste dispenser to eliminate the mess from all over your countertop, this set can be a real game-changer in the bathroom. It installs easily with super-strong adhesive pads that are suitable for ceramic, metal, glass — even the shower — and will hold any standard, non-electric toothbrush and standard tube of paste.

22. A Japanese Bowl That Washes Your Rice Inomata Japanese Rice Washing Bowl $6.99 $1.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from food-grade plastic, this bowl is purpose-made with drainers on both the sides and the bottom to allow for thorough and quick washing of rice and other small grains like lentils. The side handles provide for easy manipulation underneath a water faucet, and it's also great for washing fruit and vegetables. The bowl is heat-resistant to 248 degrees, so it's top-rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

23. An Organizer For All Your Beauty Products Sorbus 360° Bamboo Storage Carousel $39.99 $27.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from eco-friendly bamboo that's renewable and sustainably harvested, this organizer will look not just at home but incredibly stylish in any bathroom and will help keep it tidy, too, ensuring that cosmetics, facial creams, or shaving tools and accessories are up and off of the countertop. The base allows it to rotate on a full 360-degree axis, so that all of the products are accessible at all times.

24. This Two-In-One Foot Treat Is A Luxe Soap And Callus Smoother All In One LOVE, LORI My Solemate Pumice Stone + Soap $24.98 $14.50 | Amazon See on Amazon Get your feet cleaned and smoothed out all at one time with this sudser that's backed with a callus-removing, pumice-like stone. The deeply moisturizing soap is made with a blend of shea butter, aloe, and vitamin E to hydrate the rough spots as it cleans paired with a delightful lemongrass scent, and the reverse has a scrubber that will remove dead skin from even the toughest dry heels and tired tootsies.

25. These Hangers Give You Three Times The Closet Space Wonder Hangers (10 Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Save space in your closets with these hangers that triple the amount of room you have for all your clothes — so you can go out and buy more, of course. These durable hangers come ready to use, and they will keep your clothes hanging straight so they're wrinkle-free when you're ready to wear them. Suitable for use with any type of hanger, each will hold up to 30 pounds, so they're suitable for storing even your heaviest jeans and coats.

26. The Microfiber Mop Pads That Are Absorbent And Eco-Friendly Old Home Kitchen Microfiber Mop Pads (Set Of 2) $10.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Love that spray mop you have but feel guilty about using the disposable pads? These pads attach easily with secure wraparound Velcro tabs that won't obstruct those little sprayer heads, and they're washable so they're much more eco-friendly. Plus, they're made from absorbent microfiber that actually delivers a much better clean — and will save you on the fluid, too. These also work dry to clean hair and dirt off of your floors.

27. A Versatile Fruit And Vegetable Tool You'll Never Believe You Lived Without Deiss® PRO Dual Julienne & Vegetable Peeler $21.24 $9.98 | Amazon See on Amazon My dog is seriously jealous of all the tricks this peeler does: Not only does it remove the skin from vegetables like carrots and cucumbers, but it will cut that carrot into rounds, peel fruits like apples, make all kinds of bar garnishes, julienne vegetables, pull the eyes off of potatoes, cut fresh potato chips, and probably lots more. It's engineered to be durable, with a non-corrosive stainless steel handle and an ergonomic, non-slip handle.

28. This Memory Foam Pillow That's Made With Bamboo So It's Eco-Friendly Plixio Memory Foam Pillows (2-Pack) $33 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with a blend of eco-friendly bamboo-rayon and polyester, these queen-size memory foam pillows are a steal at $33 for a pack of two. The memory foam has cooling properties and helps support your head without losing its shape over time. Meanwhile, the removable cover is machine-washable, not to mention breathable and hypoallergenic.

29. An All-Natural Spray Will Get You Relaxed In No Time Asutra Mist Your Mood $14.95 | Amazon See on Amazon Scented with lavender essential oil, this spray is 100 percent natural — and formulated to provide the relaxing scent that can provide mental clarity and soothe jangled nerves in a blend you can trust to be completely free of chemicals. It's safe enough to use on your linens and even your body, and it's cruelty-free and not tested on animals.

30. The Food Chopper That's Quick And Perfect For Small Prep Work Ninja Express Chop Food Chopper $24.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Spend less time in the kitchen and more time with your guest thanks to this device that makes prep work fly by. The cup has a 16-ounce capacity, perfect for chopping and mixing up salsa without messing up a cutting board or a bunch of different bowls — and the stainless steel blades won't corrode. The chopping head operates easily enough for someone with hand-strength deficits to operate, thanks to its ergonomic design, too.

31. The Convertible Vacuum That Gets Every Mess For You Bissell Featherweight Convertible Vacuum $29.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Weighing in at just 3 pounds, this vacuum is easy to carry up and down the stairs and throughout the house, and it doesn't skimp on functionality, either: It's a stick vacuum that also converts to a hand vacuum and a stair-style model to get every area of your floors clean. Suitable for use on carpet, hardwoods, and tile, this system is also great for cleaning upholstery and is powered by a strong motor for hard-working suction.

32. A Microfiber Hair Towel That Dries Hair Faster YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2 Pack) $9.96 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have curly or thick hair that takes a long time to dry — then you need to try these microfiber hair towels. They wick away moisture for a quicker air dry (or a shorter blow dry), but do so without damaging or breaking hair like cotton towels can. They also cause less frizz, and are great for curls and waves.

33. A Peel-Off Mask Made With Ruby Powder I Dew Care Sugar Kitten Peel-Off Mask $34.50 | Amazon See on Amazon This fun, iridescent mask peels off (saving you a washcloth in the process) — and contains real ruby and pearl powder, which leaves behind a glowing, hydrating complexion. One reviewer writes: "I have super sensitive skin that reacts to almost everything, but this mask has kept my skin super soft, and blemish free. Even when I do get a blemish, I use the mask, and it’s basically gone by the next day."

34. A Canvas Tote That Fits Your Laptop BAGGU Duck Bag Canvas Tote $32 | Amazon See on Amazon This fun canvas tote is the bag that will take you from work to play — it's large enough to store your laptop, and has lots of room for things like gym clothes, a bottle of wine, textbooks, or produce from the farmer's market. It has a snap closure, a zippered pocket, a shoulder strap, and hand straps, too. It comes in a few different colors, and is made from recyclable materials.