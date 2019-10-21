37 High-Quality Items On Amazon That Are — Wait For It — Under $30

Everyone wants to feel luxurious and pampered — even if they don't have a ton of money to do so. But you know what? Snagging some high-quality products on Amazon doesn’t necessarily mean you have to — or should — break the bank. I've always thought if you search hard enough, you’ll be able to find really good, luxe pieces of merchandise for a fraction of the cost. It’s a refined form of bargain hunting that only the most diligent will excel at.

Hi, I’m one of those special, diligent individuals.

While poring over Amazon recently, I found myself stunned by the endless amounts of items that have great reviews, look and feel high-quality, and give off a little sense of luxury. These were items I figured would empty my wallet if I dared to click purchase. But much to my surprise, most of those products were not only affordable; they rang in at a shocking $30 or less. I’m talking about everything from hair tools to hair serums, legging, and makeup brushes.

I’ve decided that treating yourself and feeling good should never feel like you’re making a major financial sacrifice. So click through for some guilt-free shopping with some of the best high-quality products on Amazon.

1. This Drying Lotion Works On Pimples While You Sleep Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, 1 fl oz. $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Often times, the best products do come in small packages. Hardly anything proves that idiom to be true more than the Mario Badescu drying lotion. If you find yourself with an unexpected breakout and need a product to start fixing it stat, this is just the treatment. Formulated with a blend of salicylic acid, sulfur, and zinc oxide, the drying lotion lifts impurities from the skin while you rest at night. Simply pat a dollop onto the affected skin (being sure not to rub it in). In the morning rinse — and behold the results.

2. A Paraben-Free Makeup Brush Cleaner Ecotools Makeup Brush Cleansing Shampoo, 6 oz. $5 | Amazon See on Amazon You can never be too cautious when it comes to taking care of your skin — which means cleaning your makeup brushes. Some people might say regular soap and water works just fine, but that method can damage brushes. This makeup brush shampoo, on the other hand, is paraben-free with zero perfume and skin irritants — and will also keep your applicators in tip-top shape. My favorite part is that it doesn't leave an oily residue on the brushes after cleaning

3. A Cult-Favorite Cream With Allantoin Will Target Rough Skin On The Heels O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet Foot Cream, 3.2 oz. $8 | Amazon See on Amazon When the temperatures dip and the seasons change, it can be especially hard to keep heels from drying and cracking. If you then find yourself with this issue, opt for a the O'Keeffe foot cream. It provides a thick coat over the skin — which works to maintain moisture levels and immediately softens them up. The key ingredient here is heightened levels of allantoin; credited with penetrating deep into the rough exterior.

4. An Odd-Looking Device For Glowing Skin Sdara Microneedle Derma Roller $18 | Amazon See on Amazon This Sdara microneedle derma roller looks a little intimidating, but it can help serums and moisturizers sink in better, minimize the appearance of pores, and even out skin tone. Comprised of a bevy of painless microneedles, the roller leaves your face with an undeniably healthy and vibrant glow. So feel free to forgo your local spa and lay up in bed to your own at-home facial treatment.

5. A Tongue Scraper For Improved Oral Hygiene MasterMedi Tongue Scraper (2-Pack) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Getting the freshest breath can sometimes require going beyond brushing your teeth twice a day. In those moments where toothpaste and mouthwash don't quite do the job, go the extra mile with this tongue scraper that always comes through in the clutch. Relentlessly tough on bacteria, the tiny stainless steel gadget has comfortable handles and won't scratch your tongue.

6. The Deeply Hydrating Hair Mask Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Mask $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Can anyone resist, soft, shiny, and silky hair? I seriously can’t. It's why I regularly treat myself to a hydrating oil mask much like the one Arvazallia provides. Weak and overprocessed strands are treated to a much-needed boost with this sulfate-free mixture formulated for all hair types. The argan oil hydrates while it deeply conditions; leaving you with a finish you won't be able to ignore. Your tresses will not only be stronger, they’ll be softer to the touch as well.

7. This Hyaluronic Acid Serum Won’t Leave Your Skin Greasy Cosmedica Pure Hylauronic Acid Serum $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Plumper and smoother skin are just a hyaluronic acid serum away. This clinical-strength formula contains 100% hyaluronic acid with the sole aim of brightening your face and improving texture. While it may sound aggressive, rest assured the serum isn’t harsh on the skin. It’s also noted as being vegan, paraben-free, and doesn’t contain an ounce of artificial fillers. “I've been using it daily for almost three weeks now,” wrote an enthused Amazon reviewer. “My face is softer and plump, cannot live without this bae! “

8. A Tea Tree Oil That Promotes Healthy Skin Purely Northwest Tea Tree Oil Foot And Body Wash $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Tea tree oil is a great ingredient, due to its countless healing and soothing properties — and it's found in this petroleum-free Purely Northwest antifungal foot and body wash. With a unique blend of essential oils, aloe vera, and vitamins, it promises to attack bacteria, fungus, and odor that linger on the skin while soothing away any itchiness.

9. The Callus-Removing Gel For Dry, Cracked Feet Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Have you wanted to smooth out your cracked feet, searched for a remedy to address the issue, but came up hopelessly empty-handed? The product you’ve been yearning for is the Lee Beauty Professional callus remover. It’s so effective, it even tackles calluses and other foot ailments that have festered for years. For best results, you want to start by soaking your feet before drying and adding the solution to the ailing areas.

10. The Makeup Remover Great For Sensitive Skin Bioderma Micelle Solution Sensitive Skin $15 | Amazon See on Amazon The Bioderma micellar water doesn't just deliver on beautiful packaging — it provides major results as well. A longtime secret beauty weapon located at French pharmacies, the solution earns its keep by emulating the skin’s natural composition and removing impurities — including stubborn makeup — to reveal a clean, fresh face. The Bioderma solution is also formulated for sensitive and reactive skin.

11. The Compact Hair Dryer That Travels Well Revlon 1875W Compact & Lightweight Hair Dryer $11 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have a variety of hair tools, I'm sure you understand the struggle that comes with finding space to neatly put them away. Crowded bathroom cabinets can be a thing of the past with this Revlon hair dryer. With its compact and lightweight design, it not only saves room in your home, it's great to take on vacations as well. It comes with two heat settings and a cool shot button that helps keep the style locked in place.

12. A Moisturizing Belly Butter For Soft Skin Burt's Bees Mama Bee Belly Butter, 6.5 oz. $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Pregnancy can bring a whole host of symptoms you may feel you can’t control — and sometimes, your tummy will inevitably become dry and itchy as it expands with your growing baby. This is where the Burt’s Bees belly butter will make all the difference. It provides the deeply rich moisture you yearn for with a blend of coco, jojoba, and shea butter. The fragrance-free mixture can be used both during pregnancy and in the postpartum recovery stage.

13. A Stylish Vegan Leather Toiletry Bag Daisy Rose Luxury Checkered Toiletry Bag $23 | Amazon See on Amazon This designer-inspired vegan leather toiletry bag has thousands of reviews and is gorgeous. The checkered bag is perfect for storing everything from combs, brushes, lotions, and makeup while traveling. Experienced a spill? No need to worry. The interior lining is designed to be wiped down after accidental spills. One reviewer wrote: "I finally was able to order this designer-inspired makeup bag due to the high demand. It's well-made, generous in size, functional, versatile, and so very attractive and high-end-looking!"

14. A Lip Treatment With Cruelty-Free Ingredients Hanalei Mini Lip Treatment Travel Set $15 | Amazon See on Amazon While we’re on the topic of traveling, have you ever noticed how dry your skin and lips become after being up thousands of feet in the air? Combat a chapped pout with this lip treatment travel set. Formulated with Hawaiian kukui nut oil, agave, grapeseed oil, and shea butter, it restores moisture while protecting against any harmful radicals. If you have any reservations, the company recommends reaching out to them if you’re interested in trying a free sample before making a purchase.

15. The 15-Piece Makeup Brush Set Under $20 Party Queen Makeup Brushes Set (15-Piece) $17 | Amazon See on Amazon A full makeup brush set can be costly. But with the Party Queen set you get 15 brushes — yes, 15 — for a significant fraction of the price. The brand consulted with makeup artists to provide a product that delivered on quality without a premium price point. Made with a mix of synthetic materials and fine wool, the brushes provide a smooth application for the eyes, lips, face, and cheeks. “I really enjoy how soft the brushes are,” raved one Amazon customer. “They are probably softer than any of the other professional brushes that I've bought in the past.”

16. A Spa Pillow With Head, Neck, Shoulder, And Back Support Viventive Luxury Spa Bath Pillow $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Long and hard weeks are made bearable by weekends spent on a little self-care. Fully immerse yourself in pampering mode with a luxury spa bath pillow. Designed with comfort in mind, this little slice of heaven is twice as thick and softer than others available on the market. It has 3-D air mesh technology that allows for the passage of water without restriction. When you’re done using, wash the pillow in cold water with a non-harsh detergent.

17. An Iced Coffee Maker That's Less Acidic Than Others Takeya 10310 Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker $23 | Amazon See on Amazon I’m firmly on the side of team iced coffee (even in the colder months) and am often searching for new products that are functional without sacrificing the taste. The Takeya cold crew iced coffee maker can produce up to four servings of coffee and is less acidic than the usual coffee brewing. The fine mesh filter prevents any bitter residue from getting into your cup, and it comes with an airtight lid that won’t cause spills while being stored. Cleaning the item is as simple as placing into the dishwasher: It doesn’t get better than that.

18. The Coffee Grinder That Won't Make Too Much Noise Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind Electric Coffee Grinder $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Making the perfect cup of coffee can be a multi-step process. Start that process off right with the Hamilton Beach fresh grind electric coffee grinder. For one thing, it's quiet. It also has a removable chamber that can hold up to 9 tablespoons of coffee — yielding 12 cups of brew. The grinder provides clutter-free storage with a hidden slot for the cord. You can use it to grind spices, too.

19. An Electric Kettle With Overheating Protection Miroco Electric Kettle $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Long gone are the days where boiling water in a kettle on the stove was the only option for making tea and coffee —however, an electric kettle is a much faster and more efficient way to get the same results. The one Miroco provides has a 100% food-grade stainless steel interior and a BPA-free plastic exterior. Once the water reaches boiling temperature it will automatically shut off — but perhaps its most defining feature is its double walls, which prevent you from burning your hands while handling.

20. This George Foreman Grill Can Make A Meal For Four George Foreman 4-Serving Removable Plate Grill $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Looking for a quick and easy way to make dinner? The George Foreman 4-serving removable plate grill allows you to quickly whip up a meal for four that’s packed with flavor. The 60-inch, non-stick grill is large enough for you to include a protein, vegetables, and sides (if you’re feeling extra hungry). Its latest design allows it to heat up 35% faster, so cooking happens in record time. The removable plates also make it really easy to get in there for a thorough cleaning after use.

21. A Miniature Food Processor With A Stainless Steel Blade Cuisinart DLC-2A Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor $25 | Amazon See on Amazon When it comes time to prepare large meals, you need all the assistance you can get — which is why an affordable food processor is a great asset to your kitchen. I promise you won’t regret it. This mini option by Cuisnart is dishwasher-safe and includes a 3-cup plastic work bowl. The reversible stainless steel blades work to grind and chop contents to your desired consistency. Use it to chop onions, turn parm into powder, and create dips like hummus or salsa.

22. The Ceramic Coffee Dripper That Enhances Flavor Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee Dripper $22 | Amazon See on Amazon If you’re looking to up your coffee-making game, I have just the thing for you. The Hario V60 ceramic coffee dripper resembles a fancy teacup, but it has a very durable ceramic exterior designed to retain heat while brewing. Its cone shape helps to bring out the natural flavors of the beans — and with nearly a four-and-half star rating after over 2,000 reviews, it’s definitely worth a shot.

23. A Stainless Steel Wine Glass That Keeps Drinks Cool For Hours Coleman Claret Insulated Stainless Steel Wine Glass $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Embrace your inner rebel by ditching fancy wine glasses and sip on this Coleman Claret stainless steel one instead. It has a vacuum-insulated design that keeps beverages cool for up to six hours, and a bottom pad so it won't move around on surfaces. One Amazon reviewer wrote: “They are great! Great size, insulated, nice feel. “

24. A Hammock Perfect For Relaxing In Nature Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Who doesn’t love breathing in fresh air while relaxing in a cozy hammock? However, finding one that’s high-quality and not complicated to install can be challenging. Wise Owl Outfitters offers a hammock made in heavy-duty nylon to withstand inclement weather. While it’s truly durable, it also has a smooth, comfortable surface to relax in. The hammock includes 9-foot long straps with five loops, allowing you to adjust to the perfect height. It also folds down to the size of a grapefruit.

25. A Water Bottle That Has Time Markers For Tracking Liquid Intake Cactaki Water Bottle $20 | Amazon See on Amazon With a jam-packed schedule, who has any spare minutes in the day to accurately track their water intake? That’s where the Cactaki water bottle comes into play. You can ingest the ideal amount of water for your body by taking note of the markers on the exterior. They inform you of the amount of ounces you are supposed to consume by a certain time of the day. Bonus perk: it includes a strainer for easy fruit and herb infusion.

26. The Leggings Designed With Lots Of Stretch Fengbay High Waist Yoga Pants $18 | Amazon See on Amazon These Fengbay high waist yoga pants are designed with optimum stretch in a fully opaque fabric. It even includes a pocket to store necessities while you’re working out or are on-the-go. It has a high waistband that ensures a smooth and seamless appearance — and the moisture-wicking material keeps you comfortable during workouts (or lounging). Choose from a number of lovely colors. Available: XS-XXL

27. These Yoga Shorts Come With A Handy Pocket ODODOS High Waist Out Pocket Yoga Short $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Because no one can have enough fitness gear replete with trusty pockets, I’m including these ODODOS yoga shorts for good measure. It has four-way stretch capabilities (and opaque fabric), which is especially key for any successful yoga session. The style proves its versatility by being able to go from working out to a casual day out on the town. For the switch up, wear them with your favorite T-shirt or sweatshirt and a pair of sneakers. Avaialable sizes XS-XXXL

28. An Oral Rinse Your Dentist Will Approve Of TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse (2-Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon TheraBreath fresh breath oral rinse has been approved by the American Dental Association to provide results in fighting oral odors. After 24 hours, it should still be working — and it's kosher and vegan, too. It was also developed by a dentist, and helps get rid of odors from tonsil stones and foods like garlic, too.

29. A Hair Treatment With Patented Technology Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment, 3.3 fl oz. $28 | Amazon See on Amazon The makers of the Olaplex hair protector want you to know it isn’t a conditioner, but rather, a hair treatment set on truly repairing damaged hair. A quick look at the extensive ingredient list — vitamin E, aloe leaf juice, and nitrate among them — might leave you wondering if it contains anything too harsh. But, in fact, it’s totally paraben-free and vegan. Apply a generous amount to dry hair, leave in for 10 minutes, rinse, then shampoo and condition per usual. Reviewers say this makes a huge difference on overprocessed and damaged hair.

30. The Mascara With Dramatic Effects essence Lash Princess False Lash Waterproof Mascara $5 | Amazon See on Amazon We aren’t all born with naturally long and full lashes. But you can create that look with this waterproof mascara from Essence. It is 100% cruelty-free and opthalmologically-tested. Its conic shape fiber brush is designed to give lashes dramatic volume and length — and the formula is also waterproof, so you won’t have to be anxious about ending your evenings with raccoon eyes.

31. A Shoe Deodorizing Spray Made For Fresher Feet Lumi Outdoors Natural Shoe Deodorizer Spray, 4 fl oz. $13 | Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to tackling unwanted smells coming from the feet, old home remedies doesn’t always do the trick: You’ll need additional assistance to really knock out unwanted smells. The Lumi Outdoors natural shoe deodorizer gives you at home remedy feel with its gentle ingredients. Fully armed with a mixture of lemongrass, soothing tea tree oil, and mint that go to work on your feet, you’ll be thoroughly satisfied. It can even be used in your kitchen and bathroom.

32. The Biotin Shampoo With Universal Appeal Biotin Shampoo $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This highly-favored shampoo (hello, 3,000 reviews) goes to town on damaged strands. The essential oils promote hair growth — and it also detoxes your hair of build-up, which can lead to breakage. It’s also infused with pure argan, coconut, evening primrose, and jojoba oils so you can be sure your scalp will be soothed and hydrated.

33. A 100% Vegan Facial Scrub That Brightens ACURE Brightening Facial Scrub $8 | Amazon See on Amazon The ACURE brightening facial scrub is a soft and gentle way to scrub and exfoliate skin. Its sea kelp, lemon peel, clay, and Madonna lily are packed with super-nutrients aimed at removing dead skin and impurities. It's free of mineral oil, paraben, silicone, and sulfates — and is safe for all skin types.

34. This Heating Tool Gives You Instant Beach Waves Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver for Beachy Waves Generation II $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Who said beach waves had to be reserved for the summer months spent frolicking by the shore? Achieve that beautiful, carefree bouncy look all year with this deep waver. It has tourmaline ceramic technology that will leave your hair enviably shiny without the fear of ending up with a head full of frizz. Temperatures go as high as 400 degrees Fahrenheit — which will work with all hair types — and there's automatic shut-off, too.

35. An Exfoliating Cleanser For Brightening Skin Botanic Tree Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Wash $20 | Amazon See on Amazon I’ve spoken to too many skin professionals not to know and spread the word: exfoliation is a critical component in achieving better skin. Lately I’ve had my eye on the Botanic Tree glycolic acid exfoliating wash. Have clogged pores? This will do just the trick. Have acne that you’re looking to get rid of? Yup, this wash works for that as well. The cruelty-free wash can be used on oily or sensitive skin to achieve a brighter overall appearance. Wash off the day’s toxicity at night and wake up refreshed.

36. These Discreet Acne Covers Are Tiny Champions Nexcare Acne Cover (36-Pack) $5 | Amazon See on Amazon These Nexcare acne covers remove the pus and excess oil from pimples — they're hydrocolloid patches — but there are other benefits. It can be hard to resist putting your hands to your face when there are pimples you want to take care of — and these will stop the urge to pick. They're almost transparent, too.