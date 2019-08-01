37 Things That Look So Good & Cost Less Than $30 On Amazon

We all have that one friend who's an absolute genius when it comes to shopping. When you ask her where she got the fabulous dress she showed up to brunch wearing, she tells you — and then proudly adds that she paid next to nothing for it. Admit it; you're a little bit jealous of her shopping skills, but here's some great news: With this collection of products under $30 on Amazon, you get to show up to brunch as the friend who's a genius at shopping.

To help you become that friend, I've combed through the thousands of products available on Amazon, cherry-picking the ones that will elevate your wardrobe, kitchen, living room, and bathroom. Each of these products has a superior aesthetic sensibility despite their affordability (read: they look good, but they're surprisingly budget-friendly). Consequently, they'll have you feeling like you hired a wardrobe stylist and an interior decorator to inject a boost of style into your life.

Best of all, every single one of these products costs under $30, which means you'll actually have money leftover for another mimosa at brunch. So go ahead and make some reservations — then get ready to scroll through our favorite under-$30 finds that'll turn you into that friend.

A Faux-Marble Vanity Tray You Can Use In Any Room Roomfitters Marble Vanity Tray $23 | Amazon Made with a base of wood, this marble-print vanity tray is surprisingly lightweight, but seriously sophisticated. It's water-resistant, anti-scratch, and the raised edges keep things from toppling off. Use it to store perfumes and jewelry in the bathroom, or use it on an ottoman the living room, so you have the perfect flat surface for drinks, coasters, and candles.

A Quilted Comforter That'll Make You Feel Like You're Staying In A Luxury Hotel LinenSpa Down Down Alternative All-Season Quilted Comforter $30 | Amazon Delivering major luxury hotel vibes, this down alternative comforter is filled with plush microfiber, so it's extra soft. Box-stitching ensures it never looks flat, and the eight side-and-corner loops let you pull a duvet over it — although the quilting means it looks great as a standalone comforter, too. It's even hypoallergenic and machine-washable.

These Glass And Bamboo Food Containers For Sophisticated Food Prep PANPRIDE Glass Meal Prep Containers (Set of 2) $21 | Amazon Upgrade your Sunday night meal-prep routine with these food storage containers. Made from durable borosilicate glass and featuring airtight bamboo lids, the containers are a major step above your standard plastic ones. They're also BPA-free, and the glass is microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

This Empire Waist Dress That'll Make You Feel Like Audrey Hepburn Daily Ritual Sleeveless Empire-Waist Midi Dress $30 | Amazon Channel your inner Audrey Hepburn with this empire-waist sleeveless dress. Falling to mid-calf, the dress is made from soft and breathable jersey to keep you cool in the summer, and reviewers say it's "flowy" and "full of movement." Choose from four colors: black, dark red, caramel, or forest green. Available sizes: XS — XXL

This Tiered Jewelry Organizer That Keeps Your Necklaces Tangle-Free Umbra Trigem Hanging Jewelry Organizer $20 | Amazon If you've ever been late because you ended up having to untangle your necklaces, this hanging jewelry organizer is for you. The three-tier organizer lets you hang — and display — delicate necklaces and bracelets, and the white tray at the bottom is perfect for storing rings and watches. The base is padded, so you don't have to worry about your dresser getting scratched up when you move it to dust.

These Form-Fitting Mesh Sneakers That Come In Dozens Of Colors YILAN Women's Sneakers $30 | Amazon Express yourself with these everyday sneakers that come in 28 color options, like red, coral, violet, and black. They're made from mesh knit, and reviewers say they're so lightweight that you won't feel like you're wearing shoes at all. They feature padded collars and heel tabs, so you can pull them on fast — perfect for running errands with a little more panache. Available sizes: 5 — 11

An Everyday Crew Neck Dress With A High-Low Hem Daily Ritual Short Sleeve Crew Neck Dress $19 | Amazon This short sleeve dress is simple and classic — so you can wear it just about any day of the week; dress it up with pearls for work, or pair it with a denim jacket for a casual weekend look. Made from luxe jersey, the dress features a crew neck and a swinging hem that falls above the knee in front, then dips below the knee in back. Choose from five colors: forest green, navy, black, heather gray, and purple heather. Available sizes: XS — XXL

A Copper-Plated Ice Bucket That'll Level Up Your Cocktail Party Old Dutch Copper Ice Bucket $27 | Amazon Elevate a cocktail party — or even a barbecue —with this copper-plated ice bucket. The hand-hammered design features a stainless steel interior, a removable liner, and a draining plate, so you can get rid of any melted ice cubes. The 3-quart bucket is rust-resistant and comes accompanied by solid brass tongs.

A Ridiculously Cozy, Shaggy Faux-Fur Throw Blanket Chanasya Shaggy Faux Fur Blanket $30 | Amazon This throw blanket features shaggy faux-fur on one side and soft microfiber sherpa material on the other, making it perhaps the most snuggle-worthy blanket of all time. It's machine-washable and comes in 20 color options, so it'll go with any decor.

This Crepe Dress That's About To Be Your New Go-To For Work Lark & Ro Crepe Short Sleeve Twist Dress $30 | Amazon With an unexpected twist at the waist, this short sleeve dress has a polished vibe — but since it's made with stretchy fabric, it's comfortable enough to wear all day long. Reviewers say it "fits beautifully," "does not wrinkle at all," and is perfect as a "throw-on-and-go work dress." Choose from three colors: navy, black, or zinfandel. Available sizes: 0 — 16

A Bamboo Cutting Board With A Groove For Catching Runoff Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Cutting Board $20 | Amazon This cutting board is made from 100-percent bamboo, which is one of earth's most sustainable resources. It's extra-large and features grooves that capture runoff juices, plus the handles on each side mean you can use it as a serving board too. The cutting board is antimicrobial, water-resistant, and gentle on knives, so don't have to worry about dulling any blades.

This Two-Globe Hanging Terrarium That'll Look Great On Your Desk MyGift Terrarium $18 | Amazon This S-shaped terrarium features two hanging globes made of glass — fill them with air plants, succulents, seashells, or moss to bring a little bit of nature to your desk or bedside table.

These Comfortable Leggings That Look Like Skinny Jeans Amazon Essentials Skinny Knit Jeggings $21 | Amazon You'll never want to take off these ultra-comfortable leggings — but that's not a problem because they masquerade as skinny jeans, complete with functional back pockets. The machine-washable design is made with a blend of cotton and polyester, so they're breathable, but won't lose their shape. They're available in six colors and patterns in short, regular, and long lengths. Available sizes: XS-XXL

This Rustic Cheese Board Made With Natural Acacia Wood hecef Acacia Wood Cheese Board With Serving Utensils $17 | Amazon Do justice to your Port Salut by displaying it on this cheese board made from acacia wood. The rich, contrasting wood grain gives the board a natural aesthetic, and the loop on the handle lets you hang it when you're not using it. The board comes with a knife and cheese fork, so you'll be all set to invite your friends over for a wine and cheese night.

This Versatile Dress That Transitions From Work To Evening Plans Simier Fariry Short Sleeve Midi Dress $26 | Amazon This midi dress is oh-so versatile, moving seamlessly from your workday to a dinner date. The dress features an elastic waist with tie belt, pockets, and a subtle split on one side. Choose from dozens of colors in bold florals, stripes, and solids. Available sizes: S-XL

These Throw Pillow Covers In Geometric Black And White HOMFINER Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 4) $30 | Amazon Instead of buying all new throw pillows (expensive), simply update them with these throw pillow covers. The covers are inspired by African mud cloth, an ancient Malian textile tradition that features geometric designs in black and cream. Made from 100-percent cotton canvas, they're machine-washable and have double-stitched seams and hidden zipper closures.

These Rose Gold And Opal Earrings That Won't Irritate Sensitive Ears GEMSME 18K Rose Gold Plated Opal Stud Earrings $10 | Amazon These opal stud earrings will add a dreamy touch to any outfit. They're made from nickel but plated in 18-karat rose gold, which is tarnish-free and suitable for sensitive ears — this reviewer writes, "I'm allergic to most metals and so I have to find earrings that have gold posts ... These have caused 0 problems for me."

An Essential Oil Diffuser That Lights Up In Soft Pastels Pure Enrichment Essential Oil Diffuser $30 | Amazon Conjure up a spa day with this essential oil diffuser. It features a color-changing LED mood light in four soft pastels: blue, green, purple, and sunset orange. The whisper-quiet unit mists for up seven hours and can also be used without essential oils if you're just looking for a simple humidifier to moisturize the air.

An Acacia Wood Serving Bowl With A Wavy Rim Lipper International Acacia Wave Serving Bowl $23 | Amazon You'll want to make a big salad every day just so you can use this serving bowl made from natural acacia wood. The highly rated piece features a contemporary wave design and works great as bowl for fruit and chips, too.

A Gold-Plated Knotted Heart Bracelet That's Simple Enough To Wear Every Day PAVOI 14K Gold Forever Love Knot Bracelet $13 | Amazon Gift this knotted heart bracelet to your partner, mom, or to yourself — because self-love is a good thing. The 14-karat gold-plated cuff bracelet is subtle enough to wear every day and it's size-adjustable, so it fits wrists of all sizes. Choose from yellow gold, rose gold, or white gold.

A Flutter Sleeve Blouse For A Casual Date Night Roshop V-Neck Flutter Sleeve Button Down Top $20 | Amazon Get flirty with this flutter sleeve top in romantic chiffon. The loose-fitting button-down blouse features a V-neck and front tie that makes for a great high-low pairing with jeans. Go for solid red, blue, white, or five playful patterns. Available sizes: S-XXL

A Straw Hat That Won't Lose Its Shape — Even When You Stuff It In Your Beach Bag Lanzom Wide Brim Straw Panama Hat $16 | Amazon Shield yourself from the sun with this floppy Panama-style straw hat. The classic design has an ingenious drawstring band on the interior — pull on it to give the hat a snug fit, or give it some slack for a looser one. The best part? The hat rolls up and then unrolls without losing its shape, so you can stick in your beach bag or suitcase.

Make Espresso Right There On Your Stovetop Primula Espresso Maker $18 | Amazon Brew a cup of espresso right there on your stovetop with this espresso maker. Just fill the base with water and the funnel filter with finely-ground coffee; then place it over low to medium heat. Within three to five minutes, you'll have a steaming hot pot of espresso, replete with crema — no fancy machine necessary. Made from aluminum in red, black, and silver color options, the espresso maker even has a heat-resistant handle for pouring.

These Microfiber Sheets That Are Like "Sleeping On A Cloud" Sonoro Kate Microfiber Egyptian Sheets $24 | Amazon One reviewer says these microfiber sheets are the "best sheets I have ever slept on," and another says, "I felt like I was sleeping on a cloud and nestled in such a soft and luxurious wrap." The 1800-thread-count sheets are hypoallergenic and breathable, so they'll keep you cool even in the heat of summer. The set comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a deep-pocket fitted sheet with added stretch for a fit that doesn't budge.

A Set Of Super-Absorbent Towels In Robin's Egg Blue Ariv Collection Bamboo Cotton Towel Set $22 | Amazon Treat yourself to this luxurious set of towels in robin's egg blue. Made from a blend of cotton and bamboo, the towels are extra soft, lightweight, super absorbent, and durable. Each set comes with two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. They're also available in modern, understated charcoal.

These Slip-On-And-Go Faux Suede Mules Rohb by Joyce Azria Pointed Toe Mules $27 | Amazon These menswear-inspired mules have an effortless polish that goes equally well with jeans and dresses. The faux suede slip-ons feature non-slip outer soles and cushioned insoles for easy walking. Go for classic black, studded merlot, or nude with a rose-gold heel. Available sizes: 5 — 11.5

A Lightweight Backpack In Well-Worn Army Green LuckyZ Lightweight Canvas Backpack $26 | Amazon Trek around town with this lightweight canvas backpack with a worn-in vibe. The backpack features one large main compartment, a zippered front compartment for smaller items, and side pockets for things you need to grab fast, like your metro card and water bottle. And it's versatile — the extra-large top handles mean the backpack can double as a handbag. Go for the army green pictured here, or opt for dark red or navy blue.

A Classic Crossbody Bag In Unexpected Pink And Lavender SG SUGU Crossbody Bag $20 | Amazon This crossbody bag in pink and lavender is offset with gold detailing for a look that's both playful and classic. Exterior zippered pockets on both sides are great for your phone and keys, and an interior pocket is the perfect place to stash your lip balm. The purse is compact and lightweight, so you can wear it all night without it weighing you down.

A Marble Container That Keeps Butter Soft And Spreadable Norpro Marble Butter Keeper $22 | Amazon Store your butter in this marble butter keeper to keep it soft and spreadable. Just fill the base with water, fill the top with butter, and then flip it upside down to seal out the air. The keeper holds up to one stick of butter, and since it's made with marble, it keeps butter cool for up 30 days without refrigeration.

A Travel Makeup Bag With Removable Partitions Bvser Travel Makeup Case $24 | Amazon This cosmetics case in petal pink features individual brush pouches and a zippered compartment. It also has some adjust

31. An Adjustable Tablet Stand Made With Bamboo Wood Lipper International Bamboo Tablet Stand $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from eco-friendly bamboo, this tablet stand expands sideways, so you can set your tablet up both vertically and horizontally. Four notches let you adjust the angle (much like a lounger), so you can get the best viewing angle possible, and a notch at the bottom gives you plenty of space to plug in your charging cord.

32. A Facial Roller Made From Natural Rose Quartz Rosejoice Rose Quartz Roller $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep this rose quartz roller in the freezer and use it in the morning to promote circulation, tighten pores, and bring down swelling and puffiness. Then use it again at night to firm and prep skin for serums and moisturizers. Made from 100-percent natural rose quartz, the larger roller is perfect for your forehead, cheeks, and neck, and the smaller roller is great to use under the eyes and around the nose.

33. A See-Through Teapot Made With Borosilicate Glass PluieSoleil Teapot and Infuser $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Watch your loose leaf Earl Grey brew with this see-through teapot made with borosilicate glass. The modern, square-shaped design is topped with a brushed stainless steel lid and outfitted with a stainless steel infuser with a micro-mesh filter. It's both stovetop- and microwave-safe, plus resistant to rapid changes in temperature, so you don't have to worry about it cracking.

34. These One-Of-A-Kind Polished Agate Bookends JIC Gem Polished Green Agate Bookends $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Bring some geological wonder into your living room with these agate bookends. Sourced in southern Brazil, the geodes retain their rocky surface on the outside and are polished on the interior to highlight their natural, otherworldly grain. The heavy-duty stones weigh in at 2 to 3 pounds, so they're sturdy enough to hold up a row of encyclopedias — and because they're made by Mother Earth herself, each bookend is totally unique.

35. A Leopard Print Wrap Skirt You Can Wear To Dinner Or To The Beach Newchoice Leopard Print Midi Wrap Skirt $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Pair this leopard print wrap skirt with a ballet top for a night out, or use it as a cover-up the next time you hit up the pool. It features a button and tie closure, and the split on one side shows off a little leg without exposing too much. Reviewers say it's lightweight, flowy, and both "dressy and casual." Available sizes: S — XL

36. A Spaghetti Strap Sundress You'll Wear All Summer Long Angashion Spaghetti Strap Sundress $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Slip into this sundress before heading to brunch for an easy, breezy, didn't-even-try Sunday look. The spaghetti strap dress features a V-neck, pockets, and buttons all the way down. Made from a blend of breathable cotton and wrinkle-resistant polyester, the dress is available in dozens of colors — solids, stripes, florals, and polka dots. Available sizes: S - 2XL