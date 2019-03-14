38 'Gross' Products On Amazon You'll Totally Love

Buffing away calluses, examining your used pore strips, getting rid of rogue hair globs in your shower drain ... For some people, "gross" is synonymous with "super satisfying," and if you're one of said people, have I got a shopping category for you: "gross" products on Amazon with shockingly high reviews. There are literally thousands of them, and after reading through some buyer feedback, you'll realize rather quickly that you're not alone; the rest of the world enjoys those things, too.

When it comes to nasty but necessary items, the internet is the place to go ham. Not only can you research hundreds of options side by side, but your pick gets sent straight to your house in a discreet brown box — and you don't even have to make awkward eye-contact with a cashier. (Hey, it's all natural and you're not alone, but if you get embarrassed about bodily fluids and foot-related stuff, Amazon is definitely the way to go.)

So go ahead — check out these unique products so you can make the most out of your gross but satisfying habits. The rest of the internet is right behind you, and trust me, none of us are judging.

1 This Bacteria-Resistant Mop For Your Toilet Fuller Brush Toilet Bowl Swab $17 Amazon See on Amazon "Sanitary" doesn't have to mean "scratchy bristles." This Fuller toilet swab is made from a synthetic yarn that's soft like a mop, but still dries quickly and resists the growth of bacteria. As a result, it reaches easily under the rim, absorbs and evenly-distributes cleaner, and rubs away stains without scratching the porcelain. It also comes with a plastic cup so you can wring out the excess moisture without having to touch it.

2 These Patches That Suck All The 'Gross' Stuff Out Of A Pimple Avarelle Acne Cover Spot Patch $8 Amazon See on Amazon Honestly, I don't think I could go back to life without hydrocolloid pimple patches. These tiny, translucent circles stick on over a pimple and suck all the pus and oil out. (These ones also have tea tree and calendula oil to speed along the healing process and keep bacteria in check.) By morning, reviewers say the spot looks smaller, less inflamed, and well on its way to healing.

3 A Honey-Based Nostril Swab To Tackle Germs And Irritation Cold Bee Gone Nasal Swab $13 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're already sick or you're trying to prevent it in the first place, this Cold Bee Gone nasal swab is a brilliant thing to have in your medicine cabinet. It's made from real manuka honey, which moisturizes the skin and protects against flu viruses without harming the good-bacteria biome inside your nostrils. "My cold never fully manifested," says one reviewer. "I'm convinced this product works."

4 Some Eco-Friendly Pantyliners That You Can Wash And Reuse Hesta Reusable/Washable Pantyliners (Set of 5) $35 Amazon See on Amazon Traditional period products can impact the environment in some scary ways, but these Hesta pantyliners keep both you and the earth in mind. They're created in California using soft-to-the-touch cotton, so they're lightweight, extremely absorbent, and totally reusable. Reviewers love them because they don't leak or move around in your underwear, and they're surprisingly "easy to wash."

5 Some Drops That Soften Earwax So You Can Remove It BUOCEANS Ear Wax Drops $16 Amazon See on Amazon These ear wax drops are made from some pretty surprising ingredients (namely skullcap, rhubarb, and honeysuckle), but according to buyers, they "work like a charm." They're also gentle and create a foamy consistency that removes blockages and eases itching without irritation. "If I showed you what came out of both my ears you wouldn’t believe it," one reviewer says.

6 This Blotting Paper For A Complexion-Refresher During The Day Maiko Blotting Paper $2 Amazon See on Amazon Rather than washing your face and starting over after work or the gym, Maiko blotting paper makes it easy to refresh your makeup throughout the day. Each sheet is made from absorbent hemp paper, so it soaks up excess oil without disrupting your foundation. They're also super affordable and come in a convenient, travel-friendly pouch — no wonder reviewers are asking, "How can anyone live without oil blotting paper?"

7 This Super Popular Clipper That's Made Specifically For Ingrown Toenails Harperton Nippit Ingrown Toenail Clipper $19 Amazon See on Amazon With over 1,500 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, people are obsessing over the Harperton Nippit clipper. Thanks to its rounded precision design, stainless steel blades, and comfortable grip handles, this tool allows you to see what you're doing and tackle ingrown nails without hassle. No wonder people are calling them "a game changer," and "by far the best [they've] owned in 35 years of adulthood."

8 A Rounded, Pain-Free Hair Trimmer For Your Nose & Ears Two-In-One Nose Hair Trimmer $10 Amazon See on Amazon Until now, we had two options: Endure the pain of plucking or chance a cut while trying to get in there with a razor. No longer. This two-in-one trimmer has a rounded rotary blade that reaches into your nostrils to cut hair without any pain whatsoever. It's also rechargeable, sanitary, and has a built-in LED light so you can actually see what you're doing — not to mention a second interchangeable blade that's flat for sideburns, chin, or arms.

9 These Satisfying Squishy Toys To Relieve Stress Or Anxiety Kelz Kidz Squishy Mesh Stress Balls (Set of 12) $21 Amazon See on Amazon When you squeeze them, the balls inside these Kelz Kidz squishy toys pop through the mesh covering and change color. Reviewers call them "super addictive" and "disgustingly satisfying." Even though they're popular among kids and those with autism, adults also say, "I brought one to work myself and its very satisfying to squeeze."

10 This Under-Eye Cream Made From Non-Greasy Goat's Milk Goat's Milk Eye Cream $10 Amazon See on Amazon Your under-eye cream should be moisturized — but if you're using a cream made with oils and heavy butters, that grease sticks around for quite a while. Reviewers "love" this goat's milk eye cream because it provides nourishment and hydration, but it also soaks into skin to leave it softer, firmer, and brighter.

11 This Fluffy, Washable Cleaning Tool That Grabs Onto Dust & Cobwebs Sunroom Microfiber Cobweb Duster $10 Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to its 48-inch extendable handle, the Sunroom cobweb duster can reach fan blades, light fixtures, and those corners way up by the ceiling. The microfiber strands trap dust, pet hair, and cobwebs to avoid sending them flying off into the air — and since the head is washable, you can just throw it in the machine when you're done so it's like new for next time.

12 This One-Step Tool That Cleans, Deveines, & Shells Shrimp Good Cook Shrimp Deveiner and Cleaner $6 Amazon See on Amazon Maybe you prefer fresh shrimp, or maybe you forgot to look for the "easy peel" label on the frozen ones. Either way, the Good Cook shrimp tool is "a little gem" because of how much time it saves. Reviewers say they "cannot imagine preparing shrimp without it" because it cleans, deveines, and removes the shell in one swift motion — and it's dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up, to boot.

13 A Peptide-Rich Serum That's Made From Placenta Mizon Placenta 45 Ampoule $13 Amazon See on Amazon "I've been suffering from flaky dry skin lately and nothing has been helping, no matter how much moisturizer I slather on," says one reviewer — but the Mizon Placenta 45 Ampoule is "seriously like magic." Yes, it's made using actual hydrolyzed placental extract, but that's why it nourishes with amino acids and minerals to leave skin "silky smooth and plump" instead of greasy.

14 This Effortless, Rechargeable Tool That Buffs Away Callouses Care Me Rechargeable Callus Remover $24 Amazon See on Amazon The motor is extremely powerful, the crystal roller is extra coarse, and the nickel-hydride battery can be recharged hundreds of times. No wonder people say the Care Me callus remover works like "nothing [they] have ever seen before." This tool has nearly 2,000 reviews because it softens and removes hard callouses using minimal effort on your part.

15 A Versatile Plunger That Works On Basically Any Clogged Drain Samshow Drain Buster Plunger $17 Amazon See on Amazon Because the Drain Buster uses pressurized air to dislodge clogs (and because it comes with multiple interchangeable heads), you can use it on your toilet, tub, or any sink. It's made from natural, non-scratch rubber and durable ABS. Reviewers say, "Two minutes with this thing and the clog vanished."

16 This New, "Genius" Way To Pick Up Your Dog's Poop DogBuddy New Pooper Scooper $16 Amazon See on Amazon The DogBuddy pooper scooper lives on your dog's leash so you'll never forget it, but that's not the only revolutionary feature. It has integrated waste-bag storage so you can pull one out, secure it over the grabbing mechanism, and pick up the poop in one swift motion — and your hands never even have to go near it. This tool comes in three sizes (with or without bags), and the five-star reviews are seemingly everywhere.

17 A Nourishing, All-In-One Cream Made From Genuine Snail Goo THEPURI Advanced Snail Repair Cream $19 Amazon See on Amazon Because it's made with 92 percent snail mucus, this THEPURI advanced repair cream aims to brighten scars, even out your complexion, boost elasticity, and deeply hydrate skin all at once. The result, according to reviewers? "Noticeable difference in my skin's appearance," one says, while another writes, "Love love love. This stuff moisturizers [sic] my incredibly dry skin."

18 This Sanitary Compost Bin So You Can Make Use Of Your Trash Epica Stainless Steel Compost Bin $23 Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to its airtight lid and built-in activated charcoal filter, the Epica compost bin is sleek and sanitary enough to sit on your counter. It holds up to 1.3 gallons of vegetables peels, fruit, coffee grounds, and other organic waste, so you can make composting an effortless part of your daily routine. Reviewers say the stainless steel design is "classy" and "easy to clean," and the pail creates "no smell at all."

19 A Double-Sided Pumice Stone Tool That's Ergonomically Designed Gilden Tree Two-Sided Pumice Stone $14 Amazon See on Amazon On one side, you get a traditional pumice texture to scrub and exfoliate callouses, and on the other, there are non-slip grooves used to polish skin. Whichever you choose, the Gilden Tree pumice stone is ergonomic, well-crafted, and "absolutely the best," reviewers say. It's made from kiln-fired clay, so it won't wear away or harbor mildew, either.

20 These Bra Liners That Absorb Excess Under-Boob Sweat Belly Bandit Don't Sweat-It Bra Liners $20 Amazon See on Amazon "I don't know how I lived without this," buyers are saying about Belly Bandit bra liners. These ultra-soft, absorbent pieces of fabric are made from 92 percent bamboo viscose and 8 percent spandex. They come in three different color options and sit comfortably underneath your bra to soak up sweat and prevent underwire from rubbing against your skin. They're also washable, so you can reuse them over and over again.

21 This Tea Tree Gel That Permeates Skin To Soften Calluses Majestic Pure Callus Remover Gel $14 Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers say Majestic Pure callus gel "really softens the callused areas," and it's surprisingly "really moisturizing," too. Using gentle ingredients like tea tree, aloe vera, and witch hazel, this formula permeates particularly rough skin to heal, hydrate, and soften without the need for exfoliation.

22 A Smaller Brush So You Can Clean Your Full-Sized Brush Hair Brush Cleaner $8 Amazon See on Amazon Using its long, stiff bristles and ergonomic shape, this brush cleaner breaks up knots and removes clumps of hair in your favorite brushes. According to reviewers, it works on virtually any kind (boar's hair, combs, paddles, and metal brushes), and some say it's so sturdy and well-made, they even bought a second one to clean out the Roomba.

23 This "Great Invention" For Effortlessly Cleaning Your Feet Miracle Foot Brush $20 Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to its 30-inch handle, the Miracle Foot Brush allows you to clean your feet without ever even bending down. In addition to the angled bristles, this tool also has a built-in pumice stone, a no-slip grip, and hanging hook so it dries quickly and without mildew. "This one is outstanding," says one reviewer who's been underwhelmed by other brands. "It doesn't flex like a cheaply made brush. It's long enough. Bristles are stiff, but not too stiff, to really clean the toe nails. The angle of the [pumice stone] is right-on."

24 This Hygiene Tool You "Never Knew You Needed" Orabrush Tongue Cleaners (Pack of 4) $15 Amazon See on Amazon Buyers say they didn't know they needed these Orabrush tongue cleaners, but now, they'll "never use any other" tool again. The well-designed head has extra soft bristles alongside a built-in scraper, and since it's flat, it's specifically made to loosen and remove the bacteria on your tongue. It comes in a pack of four, and they're even color-coded so you know which one's yours.

25 A Trusty Clipper Specifically For Hangnails & Cuticles Tweezerman Power Hangnail Clipper $11 Amazon See on Amazon Hangnails are one of those things that you don't want to mess up, lest it'll become even more painful. Reviewers love the Tweezerman power clipper because it offers leverage, control, and a clear line of sight when you're tackling pesky hangnails — and it's great for cuticles, too. "This is the best nipper on the planet," reviewers say, all thanks to the elongated handle and sharp, angled blades.

26 This Super Effective Whitening Powder Made From Activated Charcoal Black Pearl Activated Charcoal Whitening Powder $16 Amazon See on Amazon How well can a jet-black powder really whiten? According to the before and after pictures, pretty darn well. Black Pearl is made from gentle ingredients like activated charcoal, Bentonite clay, and baking soda, but it polishes, absorbs stains, and neutralizes odors in the mouth "like nothing [you've] ever seen." It's also a great option for those whose teeth are too sensitive for traditional whitening kits.

27 This Ridiculously Popular Drain Plug That Catches "Every Hair" TubShroom $13 Amazon See on Amazon I don't think anyone loves cleaning hair out of the shower plug — but it's way better than snaking it out of the drain. The TubShroom makes the former easy and the latter non-existent thanks to its 3-D mushroom shape that catches every single hair without impeding the flow of water. It's also easy to clean, doesn't require any special installation, and comes in six color options.

28 This Retractable Lint Roller That Goes Anywhere With You Flint Lint Roller $10 Amazon See on Amazon Keep the Flint roller in your bag or car, and you'll never again have to deal with dog hair, dust, lint, or pilling on your clothes. Thanks to its retractable design, this brilliant tool rolls down into its cover to keep the sticky sheet clean until you need it. The easy-to-tear sheets are made from recycled paper and can be replaced when you run out, and the metallic shells come in loads of cool colors.

29 This Two-Piece Set For Salon-Quality Manicures At Home Ejiubas Cuticle Set $8 Amazon See on Amazon For an at-home manicure that looks (and lasts) like one from the salon, reviewers love the Ejiubas cuticle set. It comes with a powerful nipper and a dual-end pusher, which help you collect and clip away any excess skin. They're both made from stainless steel for easy sanitizing, and reviewers say they're "lightweight" and "well-made" to make quick work of the job.

30 Some Stainless Steel Extraction Tools If You're Obsessed With Popping BESTOPE Extraction Kit $8 Amazon See on Amazon If you're addicted to popping pimples, you're not alone — but picking and squeezing with your fingernails could result in infections and scarring. The BESTOPE extraction kit comes with five double-sided tools to tackle blackheads, whiteheads, and even ingrown hairs — and they're all made from stainless steel for durability and to minimize the risk of infection. Reviewers say this set "gets everything out" and they "don't feel like [they're] damaging [their] skin."

31 This Soothing Spray To Help Moisturize Your Sinuses Ayr Saline No-Drip Nasal Gel $6 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does Ayr saline gel aim to clear your nasal passages, but it's also made with aloe vera to relieve dry sinuses. As a result, reviewers have said "yes to breathing" and no to nosebleeds, allergies, and sinus infections — plus, this bottle has a no-drip nozzle that some say is "quick and a lot less awkward" than traditional gels.

32 A Shoe Scraper Brush That Works Way Better Than A Welcome Mat Rubber-Cal Shoe Brush $16 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike your average welcome mat, the Rubber-Cal shoe brush utilizes weather-proof coir fiber arranged in a herringbone pattern and elevated side brushes. The result? An entryway must-have that removes dirt, mud, snow, and moisture from your shoes before it can end up in your house. "Works like a charm," one reviewer says. Another writes, "Well-built and doesn't take up lots of space."

33 This Satisfying Goo That Removes Dirt & Germs From Tight Spots TRENDBOX Super Cleaning Gel (Pack of 3) $8 Amazon See on Amazon Clean your vents, keyboard, or electronics without having to worry about scratches. TRENDBOX super cleaning gel is a flexible goo that settles into cracks and tight spots to remove dirt, germs, and dust — and it sanitizes without leaving a residue. Each set comes with random bright colors, and you can also get it in a pack of one, four, seven, eight, or nine.

34 This Handheld Bidet That Reviewers Use At Home & On The Road Hibbent Portable Bidet $14 Amazon See on Amazon "I am totally impressed with the effectiveness," says one reviewer who uses the Hibbent portable bidet when they're away from their built-in version at home — but some love it so much, it is their bidet at home. Thanks to its angled nozzle, large capacity, and soft-squeeze design, it's a convenient way to get a shower-fresh feel after you use the bathroom.

35 This Sanitary Hat Liner That Reduces Sweat Stains & Drips No Sweat Hat Liners (Pack of 12) $18 Amazon See on Amazon Don't sweat the stains with these brilliant hat liners. They're made from a thin, breathable, lightweight material that absorbs and locks in moisture before it can stain your favorite hat — and it prevents odors and forehead drips, too. "First day I tried it was a 90-degree high-humidity day and my hat stayed dry," one reviewer raves.

36 A Cape To Catch All That Beard Hair Before It Ends Up In The Sink BEARD KING $25 Amazon See on Amazon It's simple and a little goofy, but if you're tired of cleaning beard hair out of the sink, BEARD KING has your back. This cape-like tool has a neck hole on one end and suction cups on the other, so it stretches between you and the mirror to catch all hair trimmings. It also has a built-in packing pouch and a velcro closure that fits virtually any-sized neck.

37 A Gross But Satisfying Way To Separate Your Egg Whites Bogeyman Egg Separator $12 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you need just the whites or just the yolk, the Bogeyman egg separator is a gross yet satisfying way to get it. Just crack the egg into the top of his head and tilt it forward until the whites drip out his nose. It's made from ceramic, and reviewers say it makes for a "great time" when you're "baking with someone who is squeamish about snot."