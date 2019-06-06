39 Gifts For Dads That They'll Actually Use Every Day

If you're looking for a gift for your dad (or stepdad, or uncle, or grandpa) — you can't fall back on the old reliable clichéd tie anymore. Sorry, guys. Don't worry, though — I'm here to help with these gifts for dads that they'll actually use every day. Put down that clay you were thinking of using for a set of coasters and let's review.

You want something that's unique, really captures the regard in which you hold the special person in your life, and will also actually serve a purpose for them, right? That's a tall order, but good old Amazon has you covered as per usual. I particularly like this charger if you're buying for someone with a smartphone that powers up wirelessly, because — how cool is this — it can also keep a beverage cool or warm at the same time. Another sure bet if you're looking to drop a little less change for something that'll also get used on the daily is this gorgeous salt or pepper mill that's crafted from real walnut.

In short, you can just sit back and relax, and loosen that metaphorical tie. This list has you covered, and if you have prime, many of these items will come in 48 hours or less — just in time for you remember it's your dad's birthday this week.

1. These Sunglasses Are A Sure Thing To Block Harmful Rays SUNGAIT Ultra Lightweight Polarized Sunglasses $12 Amazon See on Amazon Sunglasses are almost one of those things that it's impossible to have too many of — it seems like they're always getting lost, sat on, or borrowed. Despite their incredibly affordable price tag, this pair is polarized to provide complete protection from the sun's harmful UVA, UVB, and UVC rays. Lightweight but strong, they're available in a variety of frame and lens color combinations. Plus, they come in their own carrying pouch with a cleaning cloth and miniature screwdriver.

2. The Stealthy Multi-Tool That Has A Solution For Any Job Wallet Ninja Multi-Tool $12 Amazon See on Amazon Multi-tools are always popular for gift-giving — and this one that's wallet-sized but incorporates a whopping 18 different functions is sure to be a hit. Crafted from ultra-strong heated steel, it's guaranteed to never bend or rust and to always stay sharp so it's ready when needed. The tools incorporated include wrenches, screwdrivers, openers, rulers — heck, insert a debit card into the slot on this gadget and it can even be used as a smartphone stand!

3. A Classic, Affordable Water-Resistant Watch Casio Men's Analog Bezel Watch $50 Amazon See on Amazon With a case that's crafted from stainless steel, this watch is a durable and hard-working timepiece with a classic look. Perfect for use outdoors and while enjoying water sports, it's water-resistant to 200 meters, and the rugged band is made from resin, so it's perfectly safe to wear while showering. Glow-in-the-dark markings make it easy to distinguish the time without a lot of light — and it's equipped with a sweep second hand and a date window, too.

4. A Wireless Charger Also Keeps Beverages At The Perfect Temperature Nomodo Wireless Qi Charger With Drink Cooler/Warmer $80 Amazon See on Amazon Ideal for use at the office or at home, this charger is suitable for use with any smartphone that's compatible with Qi charging and powers up devices fast and keeps them cool at the same time. Plus, it's also designed to be used to keep beverages at the perfect temperature, whether that's warm or cold. Its integrated controls adjust to keep a cup of coffee steaming all morning or chill down a soda through the afternoon without melting ice. One reviewer writes: "I received this a few days ago and I'm loving it. This is replacing a pair of devices that took up a lot more real estate on my crowded desktop: a powered drink warmer, and a bulky QI charger. The cooling function is a new addition to my workspace and I'm using it more than anything else. I love it."

5. The Charger That Not Only Gives You Five Ports — But Powers Your Devices Up Faster, Too RapidX X5 Car Charger $20 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to plug into any standard cigarette lighter-style vehicle outlet, this car charger powers up to five devices at a time — while allowing those devices to charge at the maximum output. This device is super-convenient for use throughout a vehicle, too: It features two outlets on the end that plugs into the outlet end, then its 5-foot length permits extension into the back seat where three other ports are available for additional devices.

6. A Lightweight Pack Is The Perfect Solution For A Day Trip Or Packing As A Spare Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack $35 Amazon See on Amazon Made from ultra-lightweight rip-stop nylon, this backpack is a terrific asset for campers, hikers, and anyone who enjoys the great outdoors. Because it packs up compactly into its own carry pouch, it also makes a fantastic additional piece to throw into carry-on or checked luggage for use as an extra bag for souvenirs or extras acquired while on a trip.

7. This Moisturizer Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving MARLOWE. No. 123 Men's Facial Moisturizer $9 Amazon See on Amazon This moisturizer is a great way to keep skin hydrated and prevent it from looking dull, with its weightless formulation that benefits from the antioxidants in green tea as well as botanicals and deep sea algae extract. Lightly-scented, it's paraben- phthalate-, and cruelty-free.

8. The Genuine Leather Dopp Kit That Looks Like It'd Be Right At Home On The Range KOMALC Genuine Buffalo Leather Toiletry Bag $35 Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from high-quality buffalo leather with an authentic distressed look, this toiletries kit provides a hint of the Wild West that will add some raw vintage appeal to anyone's travel ensemble. It features a water-resistant interior lining to preserve the leather, and it's finished with tough YKK zippers so what's inside won't get out. An external pocket is perfect for keeping track of smaller items.

9. A Wi-Fi Range Extender That Makes Your Home A Little More High-Tech TP-Link Wi-Fi Range Extender $69 Amazon See on Amazon Eliminate all those expletives coming from the far reaches of the house with this Wi-Fi range extender that multiplies the reach of any signal. Suitable for use with any router or wireless access point, the three antennas ensure optimum coverage in all directions, ensuring those annoying dead spots are a thing of the past. Set-up is easy, too, using the app that walks you through simple on-screen instructions to configure the device.

10. This Grinder Is So Attractive And Can Be Used For Salt Or Pepper Hudson Essentials Walnut Salt or Pepper Mill $15 Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from authentic walnut wood, this grinder is sure to take pride of place in any chef's kitchen, and can be used for either salt or pepper. It features a long-lasting ceramic grinding mechanism that provides a precision grind, and filling the body of the container is easy — simply remove the top and pour in your sea salt or peppercorns and you're all set.

11. These Stays Adapt To Any Shirt And Ensure A Crisp Collar CLEVERFIT Adjustable Collar Stays (Set Of 4) $30 Amazon See on Amazon With eight adjustable positions to fit a wide variety of collars, these stays will keep any shirt looking fresh from the cleaner's, all day long. Made from stainless steel to accommodate prolonged use, their unique construction delivers collar reinforcement from tip to neckline so that the only thing that's detectable is a crisp appearance. They adjust quickly, are completely corrosion-proof, and come in their own case that's ideal for travel.

12. The Pared-Down Wallet That Keeps Prying Eyes Out XAX RFID Blocking Magic Wallet $14 Amazon See on Amazon Protection from the prying eyes behind RFID waves doesn't have to be bulky — this wallet is the perfect example with its pared-down minimalist design. With eight card slots and an elastic strap to secure cash, it carries everything needed whether you're traveling or just knocking around town, all while keeping personal data safe from identity theft.

13. An All-Natural Beard-Grooming Kit With A Variety Of Great-Smelling Scent Choices Aromaman Beard Care Kit $19 Amazon See on Amazon Beard products have become a bit of a trend, and this set is a terrific choice because it's so full-featured — and there are so many compelling-sounding scents to choose from, including esoteric options like Earth and Autumn and more straightforward choices like Bay Lime, Citrus, and Mint. Each combo includes beard oil and balm, formulated from all-natural ingredients — including a blend of oils and vitamin E to deep condition and relieve itchiness or flakiness.

14. The Foot-Massaging Sandals That Use Acupressure To Relieve Pain All Over The Body BYRIVER Acupressure Sandals $25 Amazon See on Amazon These brilliant sandals feature acupressure nubs — some of which are smooth and some that have tiny buds on them — to apply further delineated pressure to specific reflexology points on the sole of the foot. Just 15 minutes of wear per day can promote enhanced blood flow to relieve painful conditions like arthritis, neuropathy, and plantar fasciitis, while also providing a stimulating massage for anyone on their feet all day.

15. This Tenderizer Makes Great Steaks Even More Mouthwatering Jaccard Simply Better Meat Tenderizer $23 Amazon See on Amazon With a remarkable 45 stainless steel knife blades, this meat tenderizer is a must-have for anyone who enjoys a delicious steak or, even more so, likes to experiment with the more flavorful inexpensive cuts that can be tough if not treated correctly. It makes short work of the connective fibers that can make meat stringy, creating channels for even penetration of heat and reducing cooking time, too.

16. The Socks That Provide A Gentle Toe Stretch To Relieve Foot Pain Flesser Toe Separator Socks $2 Amazon See on Amazon They might look a little odd, but these socks are a terrific treat for anyone in the throes of foot pain, delivering a gentle stretch for the toes and providing both prevention and treatment for painful conditions like bunions, hammer toes, plantar fasciitis, heel spurs, and foot issues associated with diabetes. The socks can also aid in the practice of yoga, helping increase contact with the mat and increasing foot flexibility.

17. A Pocket-Sized Shaver That Features German Engineering And A Reasonable Price Tag Braun Pocket Electric Foil Shaver $17 Amazon See on Amazon It may be small in size, but this pocket shaver is designed to deliver a close shave anywhere you are. The unique flip top protects a wide, floating foil for close contouring to the face, even in those tight spaces that are hard to reach. Plus, the foil features a honeycomb pattern that catches hairs growing in all directions. Battery-operated, it's ideal for a last-minute touch-up before those big occasions, and is washable under running water.

18. The Hands-Free Belt With Plenty Of Room For All The Essentials Mind and Body Experts The Belt of Orion $30 Amazon See on Amazon With a snug fit that's designed to be custom-tailored with its adjustable elastic straps, this running belt won't bounce around — it stays in place, whether on the job or out for a jog. Crafted from water-resistant fabric, it features three pockets to accommodate just about everything necessary, from a smartphone to money and keys and maybe even a snack — plus, zippers and Velcro keep everything secure.

19. A Rechargeable Work Light For So Many Situations Warsun Rechargeable LED Work Light $23 Amazon See on Amazon Designed for use either in the outdoors or as a work light, this light features three modes to accommodate every situation — a bright mode, an ultra-bright mode, and an SOS flashing mode. It's also designed to mount either magnetically or via its built-in hook to provide plenty of hands-free uses, like working on the car or reading at night in the tent. It's the perfect, durable, waterproof light that belongs in everyone's trunk, backpack, or bug-out bag.

20. The Work Gloves That Protect Hands Without Limiting Dexterity CLC Custom Flex Grip Work Gloves $9 Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from tough, durable, and shrink-resistant synthetic leather, these work gloves are form-fitted thanks to the incorporation of stretchable spandex, while the Lycra side panels offer maneuverability and dexterity. The stitching is on the inside of these gloves, so it won't snag on work surfaces, and each glove has three touchscreen fingertips so smartphones and other devices can be easily accessed while working. Synthetic palm construction adds abrasion-resistance for increased durability.

21. A Mat That Keeps Legs Fresh When Working At A Standing Desk CubeFit Terramat $88 Amazon See on Amazon Standing desks have become so popular, and this mat is the perfect complement for the father figure who has to sit all day long — but is looking for other alternatives. Made from thick, shock-absorbent, phthalate-free material, it has 3-D features that provide exercise opportunities for the legs, glutes, and core to stimulate the circulation and provide a stretch during the work day.

22. A Back Support For Traditional Desk Chairs Desk Jockey Lumbar Pillow $22 Amazon See on Amazon Back pain is no match for this deluxe cushion that fights it where it strikes so often — in poorly designed desk chairs that seem engineered specifically to make workdays more painful. Designed with a board-certified physical therapist, this one provides optimal lumbar support to ease lower back pain while also improving posture. Also great for long car rides and long-haul drivers, it's encased in a soft, washable cover.

23. The Pillow That Keeps Drinks Close By When No Table Is Near Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow $32 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to fit cups, mugs, glasses, bottles, and cans, this pillow will accommodate any drink plus whatever stuff is needed — all in the interest of offering up the perfect night couch surfing when a table isn't handy. Why juggle all of that when it can just be nestled into this pillow, which not only keeps it safe from spilling over, but also provides an insulation effect that keeps hot beverages hot and cold beverages cold?

24. The Fun Snack Serving Bowl That's Made From Melamine Stargoods Pistachio Bowl $14 Amazon See on Amazon Billed as a "pistachio bowl," not only is this bowl perfect for everyone's favorite green nut, but its two-part design with under-bowl that's meant to catch the pistachio shells makes it just as useful for pitted items like olives and cherries, sunflower seeds, and anything requiring toothpicks to eat. It's made from sturdy melamine that's lightweight and dishwasher-safe, and comes in three colors, too.

25. This Travel Pillow Is Good For Sleeping And For Watching Programs Gogo Pillow $12 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to cradle the head or neck in comfort while traveling, this pillow is also ideal for tablet viewing using the specially-designed corner mounts. Ideal for Kindles, iPads, or Fire tablets, many reviewers note that this is the perfect solution for reading in bed on the tablet, and that the straps on the pillow even allow it to be affixed to a headrest in the car for viewing from the back seat during long rides.

26. The Pour-Over Coffee Maker For That One Perfect Cup Of Coffee OXO BREW Single Serve Pour Over Coffee Dripper $16 Amazon See on Amazon For the coffee snob who enjoys some variety in their java, this single-cup pour-over coffee maker provides the ability to whip up one perfect cup, over and over, every time. With a variety of coffees on hand, there's no need to make a full pot — simply make one pour-over cup at a time with this simple-to-use device that features precise water flow control for a well-balanced cup every time. It comes with a lid that keeps in the heat while the coffee is brewing, and doubles as a convenient drip tray.

27. A Brilliant Pillow That's Both Cooling And Adjustable Coop Home Goods Eden Memory Foam Pillow $70 Amazon See on Amazon Made from memory foam that's infused with cooling gel, this pillow provides a couple of options that really make it stand out from its competitors. First off, for the folks who are always searching for the cool side of the pillow during the night, the outer fabric is designed to provide the ultimate in breathability, while the gel-infused memory foam helps drive down the temperature to ensure a pleasant chill at night. Additionally, the customizable pillow can be adjusted to the right height by simply removing some of the foam.

28. The Organizer Box That Has A Million Uses Umbra Toto Storage Box $32 Amazon See on Amazon Organize office supplies, electronics, remotes, and other things needed for an evening couch surfing, or create a custom gift with a few small items using this organizer box. It's made from white birch and features a white metal handle and a white metal drawer that provides additional storage space. A great bet for the father figure who likes to paint or indulge in other artistic pursuits, too.

29. A Tool That Will Get Your Grill So Clean, You'll Be Able To Eat Off Of It GRILLART Grill Brush And Scraper $17 Amazon See on Amazon Any master griller will love this brush that's the ultimate tool for bringing a greasy, grimy, fire-baked grill back to pristine condition. Three stainless steel wire brushes scrub around the grates, completely encircling them to get all sides at once, and it'll never shed its bristles. An 18-inch handle keeps hands far from heat, while a blade mounted to the end of this design permits a thorough scraping when necessary.

30. The Speaker That's Small Enough To Be Held In The Hand But Big On The Bass Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker $40 Amazon See on Amazon At just over 6 inches in length, this speaker is small but mighty: The size belies the high-quality stereo sound it delivers, complete with distortion-free volume and deep, throbbing bass. Meanwhile, its splash-proof design makes it perfect for use poolside or at the beach, and its small footprint, light weight, and long battery-powered play time make it perfect to take on picnics or hikes. Plus, it syncs with any Bluetooth device to play tunes wirelessly without a hitch.

31. A Charging Station That Knows The Voltage Requirements Of Any Device Simicore Smart Charging Station $26 Amazon See on Amazon With room for four devices and smart technology that enables it to sense the exact voltage requirements for each of those smartphones or tablets, this charging station is a terrific solution for anyone with a lot of electronics. Suitable for use at home or at the office, it comes with two lightning cables and two micro-USB cables, all at a length specifically designed to work with the base and keep everything neat without dangling cords everywhere.

32. The Google Home Mini Mount That Makes A Design Element Out Of This Device KIWI design Google Home Mini Wall Mount $9 Amazon See on Amazon That Google Home Mini will be up and off the counter — and out of the way of mess and spills — with this unique mount that keeps the device on the wall and even converts it into something of a sculptural element. It can be attached with no tools directly to the wall outlet, hiding the cord for a neat, clean look, or elsewhere on the wall using the included magnetic wall sticker.

33. A Stylish LED Desk Lamp That's A Sure Thing Lampat LED Desk Lamp $30 Amazon See on Amazon With its neat, architectural styling and four lighting modes to accommodate every task, this desk lamp is both versatile and stylish. The LED bulb provides a long-lasting and energy-saving solution to traditional illumination that also portrays a full spectrum of rich colors more accurately than competitors, and includes a natural light setting to protect the eyes. The arm has up to 180-degrees of flex to provide direct task lighting that can be ultra-focused on the job at hand.

34. The Power Bank That Charges Two Devices At Once Aibocn Power Bank $13 Amazon See on Amazon Engineered to power up a multitude of devices while ensuring they don't get too much juice to overload them, this power bank can simultaneously charge devices while protecting them at the same time. It also acts as a backup flashlight, so it's perfect to keep in the glove compartment of the car, or in a backpack or bug-out bag. Its large battery capacity delivers multiple charges for two devices at once, always a great thing to have on hand in a storm.

35. A Versatile Jacket That's Perfect For All But The Coldest Weather Nantersan Men's Jacket $30 Amazon See on Amazon With casual, slim-fit styling and a windproof design that insulates on breezy days, this jacket is a classic choice. It's made from a high-density polyester to keep in the warmth and finished with a gingham lining, stand collar, elasticated cuffs, and two side pockets with durable zippers for storage. Best of all, it's machine-washable in cold water for easy upkeep. Available sizes: XS-XL

36. A Tool That's The Perfect Gift For DIY Craftspeople Dremel Rotary Tool Kit $64 Amazon See on Amazon Here's the thing on this list that I'm probably the most envious of, since this rotary tool kit is equipped with all the accessories for carving, engraving, cutting, sanding, and any number of other crafting-related tasks. The variable-speed tool features multiple grip positions and is designed to permit quick accessory changes to make projects speed to completion, while the motor delivers both power and control with precision.

37. The Classic Crew Socks, Because Sometimes Basic Is Best Dickies Men's Multi-Pack Dri-tech Moisture Control Crew Socks (Pair of 6) $15 Amazon See on Amazon Made from a cotton-poly blend with just a touch of spandex to help them keep their shape, these socks are warm and comfortable, and will never go out of style. Designed to wick moisture away from the feet during hot days or when activity makes them sweaty, they're perfect for work or working out, with a touch of cushioning for comfort, and light arch compression to boost circulation.

38. A Stool That Helps Eliminate Problems With Elimination Squatty Potty Toilet Stool $36 Amazon Crafted from 100 percent natural bamboo that's renewably and sustainably-harvested, this stool is designed to keep the body in its most natural position for elimination — a squat. It adjusts between 7 inches and 9 inches to accommodate different leg lengths depending on which way the stool is turned. Created by doctors to optimize colon health, its textured surface keeps the feet in place during the process.