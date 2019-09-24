39 Weird-As-Hell Products On Amazon With An Incredibly Loyal Following

We all know that Amazon is packed with basics (hello, paper towels and vitamins), but spend 20 minutes doing a little in-depth exploration, and you'll find that it's also packed with tons of wacky but wonderful items, like all these weird products on Amazon.

Now, I'm all about injecting a little 'weird' into life in order to fend off boredom and keep things interesting, but — and this is important — I'm not into products simply because they're weird. For an item to be worth my hard-earned dollars, they have to strike that perfect balance of being both utterly unexpected and endlessly useful... something I have learned after buying one too many useless products that I had to have just because they were "unusual".

Besides checking off both the unexpected and useful box, all the products on this list also check off a third magical box: they have incredibly loyal followings on Amazon. They're backed up by tons of reviewers who swear that the zany invention you just happened to stumble across while online browsing is actually a legitimate life-changing product.

So if you're in the market for a positive life change (who isn't?) check out these totally weird products hiding among the basics on Amazon.

1. This Clever Tool That Makes It So Much Easier To Fasten Bracelets Miles Kimball Bracelet Tool Jewelry Helper $6 | Amazon See On Amazon One reviewer wrote this bracelet fastener tool "is the perfect item for anyone who doesn't have a third hand," and another wrote: "I have a Tiffany bead bracelet that is very hard to put on, this tool was a game changer for me!" The simple but ingenious tool has tiny jaws that clench one end of the bracelet, so that it doesn't slide off your wrist while you use your other hand to fasten the clasp. Use this with charm bracelets, tennis bracelets, chain bracelets, or anything else with a delicate closure.

2. A Brilliant Hot Dog Toaster So You Don't Have To Fire Up The Grill Nostalgia Retro Pop-Up Hot Dog Toaster $20 | Amazon See On Amazon I laughed when I first saw this hot dog toaster, but only because it's so bizarrely brilliant. The pop-up toaster lets you make up to two deliciously juicy hot dogs, brats, or sausages — replete with toasted buns — without having to fire up the grill or boil a pot of water. Turn the dial to adjust the amount of doneness, use the hot dog cages and tongs to keep hands from burning, and — when you're all done — pull out the drip tray for easy clean-up. The retro-aesthetic toaster comes in two diner-worthy colors: red and aqua.

3. This Way To Give Yourself A Relaxing Cupping Session At Home Lure Essentials EDGE Cupping Therapy Set (4 Cups) $27 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're not super familiar with cupping, here's the deal: it's a traditional practice that uses specialized cups to suction the surface of your skin — this relaxes muscles (it feels a lot like a massage), relieves pain, improves blood circulation, removes toxins, and reduces feelings of stress. It's often performed with glass cups warmed by a fire wand at a practitioner's office (cool — but complicated), but this cupping therapy set uses the suction power afforded by flexible, platinum-grade silicone, making the process simple. The set comes with four cups of various sizes to target muscles small and large.

4. An Exfoliating Foot Scrubber You Can Use In The Shower LOVE, LORI Shower Foot Scrubber $13 | Amazon See On Amazon With this foot scrubber you can deeply clean, massage, and exfoliate your feet in the shower without having to bend down. It's outfitted with hundreds of flexible silicone bristles — including extra-long bristles at the front to reach between your toes —along with non-slip grips on the bottom to keep it firmly in place while you scrub. Choose from four colors: blue, pink, clear, and gray.

5. These Well-Designed Hangers That Triple Your Closet Space Wonder Hangers (10-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If your clothes are crammed into your closet like a can of sardines, these space-saving hangers are for you. Each hanger holds up to 30 pounds and has five descending hooks so you can hang your clothes in vertical descending order — which frees up space on your closet rod. If your closet isn't super crammed and you're just looking to keep your clothes wrinkle-free, you can swivel the other end of the hanger up to hang your clothes horizontally with each garment at an equal distance from the others.

6. A Wall-Mounted Soap Holder That Prevents Sogginess echohc Mounted Soap Dishes (2-Pack) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep bar soap from getting soggy with this wall-mounted soap holder. The V-shape of the holder promotes water drainage — so your soap dries between showers — and the channel at the bottom is narrow enough to keep holding your soap as it gets smaller. The soap holder is made with eco-friendly wheat fiber and mounts to the wall with just a little waterproof adhesive.

7. A Lower Back Stretcher That Loosens Up Tight Muscles Solid Back Lower Back Stretcher $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Lie on top of this lower back stretcher (it goes right under the curve of your back) to help relieve lower back pain, improve posture, and align your body. The rounded stretcher is made with soft but sturdy foam, along with squared-off ridges on the surface that gently dig into muscles to loosen them and stimulate circulation. One reviewer wrote: "I haven’t felt this good in years. Nursing work kills my back, and I’m on my feet all day. This helps decompress my spine and makes my core feel virtually no pain ... I’m pain-free practically the whole day."

8. This Eyeliner "Stamp" That Creates The Perfect Wing iMethod Wing Eyeliner Stamp (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever attempted a cat eye, you know how tricky it is to get the wing just right. This eyeliner stamp, though, helps you get it right every time. Each dual-ended pen features a traditional tip on one end to line the center of the eyes and a triangle-shaped tip on the other end that allows you to "stamp" the wing on — i.e., you don't have to be a makeup artist to get it right. Each order comes with two pens: one for the right eye and one for the left.

9. This Tool That Strips The Corn Kernels Right Off Of The Cob Chef'n Corn Cob Stripper $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Personally, I like my corn off the cob because I hate making my way through the rest of an evening feeling desperate for floss after eating corn on the cob. Enter this corn cob stripper. All you have to do is insert a cob into the cylinder, then push through while twisting — the sharp, stainless steel blades inside will effortlessly strip the kernels, so you don't have to search for floss later. It's dishwasher-safe and can also be used to strip corn for salads, salsas, or Thanksgiving corn pudding.

10. A Traction Pillow That Realigns Your Neck And Spine REARAND Neck and Shoulder Traction Pillow $12 | Amazon See On Amazon If you deal with tension in your upper back, shoulders, and neck, this traction pillow is a great way to relieve pain without having to go to the chiropractor. Made with sponge-like foam to cradle your head while you use it, the curved device provides gentle pressure to muscles and nerves — all while suspending your head to properly align it with your shoulders and spine. Using it regularly will help prevent future pain, but you can also use it anytime to loosen up tight muscles and pinched nerves.

11. This Sports Bra Stabilizer That Gives You Support Above The Bust Line PINKCLOVER ACTIVEWEAR Sports Bra Stabilizer Band (Sizes S-XL) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Standard sports bras don't always cut it with high-impact workouts like running, aerobics, and interval training, which is why this sports bra support band is so brilliant. The band wraps around the upper part of your bust line, where it provides gentle compression and prevents uncomfortable bounce. Made from soft, breathable, latex-free material, the band comes in four sizes and features three rows of hook and eye closures for an adjustable fit.

12. This Tea Infuser That Works Faster Than The Others Jokari Loose Leaf Tea Infuser $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Brew a single cup of loose leaf tea faster with this uniquely-designed tea infuser. The spoon-shaped infuser features a stainless steel mesh hopper and a plunging device on the handle: To speed up the brewing process and inject more intense flavor into your tea, push in on the plunger. It's totally perfect for those mornings you're rushing out the door.

13. An Intensely Hydrating Cream Originally Formulated For Horse Hooves Healthy Hoof Intensive Protein Treatment $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Okay, so this intensive nail treatment was originally formulated for horses' hooves, hence the name "Healthy Hoof", but the makers eventually figured out it works just as well — if not better — on human nails, hands, and feet. It's made with nourishing ingredients like aloe vera, lavender, and castor oil to strengthen nails, heal cuticles, and hydrate rough skin on your hands and feet. Reviewers wrote the cream is "wondrous," and the "best product EVER for peeling or weak nails."

14. These Insoles Made From Soft But Supportive Memory Foam EASYFEET Arch Support Insoles $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your feet next level support with these strategically-designed insoles. Made with a memory foam base, the shock-absorbing insoles feature contoured arch support, gel cushioning at the ball of the foot, and a deep heel cradle to stabilize the entire foot and promote balance. The makers recommend wearing the insoles for a few hours a day and then working your way up as you train your feet. The insoles are available in four sizes and can be trimmed for a precise shoe fit.

15. This Refrigerator Deodorizer That Works Better Than Baking Soda NonScents Refrigerator Deodorizer $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your refrigerator from getting funky with this fridge deodorizer. More effective than baking soda, the deodorizer is food-safe, fragrance-free, and lasts for up to six months. It even extends the shelf-life of produce by absorbing excess moisture and preventing mold growth — perfect if you tend to over-buy at the farmers market.

16. A Lengthening Mascara Made From Green Tea Fibers Mia Adora 3-D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Get fuller, longer lashes without having to mess with fake eyelashes and glue — as long as you're using this fiber mascara set by Mia Adora. It's an easy, three-step process: first, apply the magnifying gel with the first tube, then apply the fiber mascara from the second for major va-va-voom volume. Finally, re-apply the first one to seal the results. The fibers are made with gentle, conditioning green tea fibers, and both formulas are waterproof, smudge-proof, non-toxic and hypoallergenic.

17. These Tweezers With Ultra-Fine Points For Precision Plucking Majestic Bombay Precision Tweezers $8 | Amazon See On Amazon These highly-rated tweezers feature skinny needlepoint ends with extra-strong grips that are perfect for precise tweezing jobs: grooming eyebrows, working out splinters, and removing ingrown hairs. The tweezers are ergonomically-designed with a wide body to give your fingers maximum dexterity, and you can choose from three colors: yellow, black, and lime green.

18. These Odd-Looking Socks That Realign Your Toes And Reduce Swelling Bcurb Gel Lined Toe Compression Socks $15 | Amazon See On Amazon These toe separator socks relieve pain caused by overlapping toes, bunions, and narrow shoes by spreading out your toes and realigning your feet. Gentle, ribbed compression on each toe and at the arches stimulates blood flow and speeds up muscle recovery, while the gel lining hydrates and softens feet. Choose from three colors: gray, pink, and white.

19. These Tongue Scrapers Made With Germ-Fighting Copper SoulGenie Copper Tongue Cleaners (12-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon A lot of the germs that cause mouth odors live on the back of your tongue — so if you're not getting that part of your mouth clean, you might be reaching for mints pretty often. Use one of these tongue cleaners to gently scrape those germs off the back of your tongue so your breath stays fresh all day long. The tongue scrapers are made with antimicrobial copper for extra-cleaning power and they're dishwasher-safe.

20. These Hydrating Patches That Brighten And Refresh The Eye Area Petitfee Black Pearl and Gold Hydrogel Eye Patches (60 Patches) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Fake a full night's sleep with these K-beauty hydrogel eye patches. The patches are made with two luxe ingredients: mineral-rich black pearl — which promote skin's water retention — and gold, which stimulates circulation to diminish the appearance of under eye bags. Both ingredients firm the skin by boosting collagen production, and they leave behind a subtle, eye-brightening luminescence.

21. This Mask That Delivers Cold Therapy To Your Temples And Sinuses Optix 55 Gel Eye Mask $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep this cold therapy gel eye mask in the fridge or freezer and strap it on anytime to relieve headache pain, soothe sinuses, or bring down eye puffiness. The latex-free mask is filled with flexible gel beads that mold comfortably to your face, and the adjustable strap means it fits heads of all sizes. Stick in the microwave for 20 seconds for some heat therapy, too.

22. These Wine Filters That Remove Sulfites And Histamines The Wand Wine Filter (8-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Swirl one of these wine filters in your glass of wine to remove any sulfites or histamines — so you can enjoy sipping without suffering any unpleasant wine-induced reactions, like headaches, stomachaches, and congestion. Compatible with reds, whites, rosés, and sparkling wines, the disposable filters won't affect the nose of flavor profile of your wine, and they're small enough to stash in your purse — so you can take them with you to your next happy hour.

23. This Tiny Vacuum That Cleans Your Computer Keyboard MECO Keyboard Cleaner and Mini Vacuum $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This keyboard cleaner is essentially a miniature vacuum that sucks up the dirt, dust, and crumbs from the spaces between your keys, so you can get back to work without regretting the sandwich you ate at your desk. And it goes beyond your keyboard, too — use it to clean between car seats, in the cracks of furniture, or to quickly remove pet hair from any surface. The cordless vacuum is rechargeable and comes with a brush attachment and a wand attachment, so it even works on wet spills.

24. This Hand Sanitizer That Keeps Working For 24 Hours Nano Pure Next Generation Hand Sanitizers (2-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike other hand sanitizers, you don't have to keep reapplying this hand sanitizer over and over — just one application protects hands from germs for up to 24 hours. The powerful sanitizer kills 99.99% of germs on contact, and then creates a molecular barrier on the surface of your skin to repel bacteria. It's water-based, non-flammable, and each order comes with two travel-size spray bottles: keep one in your purse and one in your glove box.

25. This Toothbrush Holder That Automatically Dispenses Toothpaste Wekity Toothbrush Holder $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This wall-mounted toothbrush holder doesn't just store your toothbrushes, it also automatically dispenses toothpaste for you. Just insert the tube upside-down and vacuum technology will neatly dispense the paste onto your brush. The holder has space for five toothbrushes, two tubes of toothpaste, and it comes with four reusable gargle cups: two that can be stored in the compartments on top and two that attach with magnets to the bottom.

26. This Miniature Dehumidifier That Prevents Mold Growth For Up To 10 Years Eva-Dry Mini Humidifier $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This miniature dehumidifier is filled with silica gel beads that absorb moisture in the air to prevent mold or mildew growth. It's the perfect size for small spaces like closets, bathrooms, under sinks, or storage rooms, and it lasts for up to 10 years — simply plug it into a wall outlet every 20 to 30 days to renew and recharge.

27. These Magical Cloths That Remove Makeup With Just Water Zeppa Makeup Remover Cloths (2 Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Disposable makeup wipes can get expensive, which is why these reusable makeup remover cloths are such a great investment. The plush cloths effortlessly remove all makeup — including waterproof mascara — with just water, so you don't have to spend money on extra cleanser either. They're machine-washable, and each cloth can be used up to 1,000 times.

28. These Car Headrest Hooks That Keep Purses And Grocery Bags Off The Floor IPELY Car Headrest Hooks (2-Pack) $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Free up floorspace and keep purses and grocery bags upright with these car headrest hooks. The hooks clamp onto any headrest rod without tricky installation and hold up to 18 pounds of weight each — perfect if your shopping list included several gallons of milk and a watermelon.

29. These Makeup Eraser Sticks So You Can Fix Small Mistakes Without Having To Start All Over Again Almay Oil-Free Makeup Eraser Sticks (24 Sticks) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon You got distracted while applying your eyeliner and now it's all over your left eyelid — now, you can just snap the tip of one of these skinny makeup eraser sticks to release the right amount of makeup remover, then swipe the cotton swab over the stray eyeliner to effortlessly remove it. The formula is made with a blend of aloe, cucumber, and green tea, and it's hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and cruelty-free.

30. These Microfiber Mitts That Actually Make Washing Your Car Fun AmazonBasics Deluxe Microfiber Car Wash Mitts $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Slip on one of these car wash mitts to scrub the dirt and grime off your car, and then — after rinsing the soap off your vehicle — use the other mitt to polish and dry. Made from super-soft microfiber chenille, each lint-free mitt holds up to seven times its weight in water, and they're totally non-abrasive, so they won't scratch your car.

31. These Disposable Toothbrushes That Let You Brush Without Water Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Toothbrushes (24-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These disposable miniature toothbrushes don't require water or toothpaste, so you can brush anywhere, anytime: in traffic, after your lunch break, or on that camping trip in the middle of nowhere. The brush features a "freshening bead" (essentially a tiny dollop of toothpaste) built into the bristles that dissolves as you brush, removing surface stains, plaque, and freshening breath. There's even a soft pick at the end of the handle, so you can work out any food stuck between your teeth sans floss.

32. A Tortilla Blanket So You Can Wrap Yourself Up Like A Burrito CASOFU Burrito Blanket $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Wrap yourself up like a burrito in this throw blanket that looks like a delicious tortilla hot off the griddle. Made from super soft and cozy fleece, the blanket is available in eight different tortilla options that resemble white corn, yellow corn, and wheat tortillas in various shades of doneness (because we all have our preferences). The blanket is machine-washable, so feel free to go after your chips and salsa with wild abandon.

33. An Inflatable Travel Pillow That's Perfect For Side Sleepers Travelrest Ultimate Travel Pillow $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Support the the back of your neck and the side of your head with this messenger-style travel pillow. The inflatable pillow criss-crosses the front of your body for full lateral support, and the adjustable strap allows you to loop it around front car seats — although it also works just as well on airplane seats without the strap. When not in use, the pillow deflates and rolls up small, so you can stick it in your carry-on or backpack.

34. A Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard For Easy Typing On Your Tablet Jelly Comb Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard $33 | Amazon See On Amazon One reviewer raved this highly-rated Bluetooth keyboard for tablets is "perfect for taking notes and working on the go." Made from aircraft-grade aluminum, the keyboard connects to your tablet via Bluetooth or USB — and when you're not using it, it folds up in thirds, taking up next to no space in your tote, briefcase, or backpack. A two-hour charge time keeps the keyboard running for up to 560 hours, and the built-in trackpad lets you scroll and click to your heart's content.

35. This Set Of Gua Sha Tools To Soothe Muscles HEARTCANFEEL Gua Sha Tool Set $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Gua sha is a traditional Chinese medicine practice that involves gently scraping the surface of the skin to boost circulation, reduce inflammation, relieve muscle pain, soothe headaches, and promote detoxification. This set of buffalo horn gua sha tools comes with four scrapers of different shapes and sizes that target different parts of the body, like the face, shoulders, neck, arms, and legs. And if you're not exactly sure how to use the tools — the included instructional book will help you get started.

36. These Lacy Thigh Bands That Keep Chafing At Bay Bandelettes Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Slip these anti-chafing thigh bands over your legs when you wear skirts or dresses to keep rubbing and irritation at bay. The stretchy bands come in six different sizes — measure your thighs to get the best fit — and then choose from 14 color and design combinations. One reviewer wrote the bands are "both practical and adorable," and another recollected: "I wore them while walking at least 5 hours at a music festival and they stayed put without me ever needing to adjust them."

37. A Curved Self-Massager To Loosen Up Tight Back Muscles TriggerPoint AcuCurve Massage Cane $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this curved, double-ended massager to loosen up muscles in hard-to-reach places, like your lower back, middle back, and in between your shoulder blades. One end of the massager features a firm tip to target pressure points and work out tight knots, and the other end features two balls that target the muscles on each side of the spine.

38. These Reusable Heat Packs That Warm Up When You Snap Them Hot to Go Reusable Heat Packs (8-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Soothe sore muscles, relieve cramps, or keep hands warm on wintry days with these reusable, pocket-sized heat packs. Just snap the internal disc to activate the heating capabilities, and the pack will reach a temperature of up to 129 degrees Fahrenheit. And unlike other heat packs, they're not one-and-done — just place them in boiling water after each use to reset and reactivate the heating technology.