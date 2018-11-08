4 Fall 2018 Trends That Are Totally Wearable, Whether You're A Fashion Novice Or Total Pro

Fall is the perfect season to jump into fashion, whether you're the group trend-setter making moves on the ground, or the one assessing their next-favorite styles from afar. New fabrics and fits are everywhere, while diving temps provide an excellent excuse to stock up on all the clothing layers.

In partnership with ModCloth, we're pinpointing four fall trends we can't wait to wear, from versatile goes-with-everything staples to festive party-going essentials that make for the perfect ice breakers. All the pieces are easily customized to match your personal style, whether you're a patent-leather-heels wearer or more likely to opt for sneakers. Fashion novice or total pro, these trending looks are sure to be your fall wardrobe favorites.

Trend 1: Classic Dresses

Hannah Chua/Bustle

A classic dress that transcends all trends is the unsung hero of fall wardrobes everywhere. It's the ultimate high-low staple, whether you're headed to date night (just add shimmer tights and a moto jacket!) or a low-key lunch with friends (swap heeled boots for sneakers). We paired ours with sparkly earrings and specs for a pretty, polished edge.

Dress, modcloth.com; Boots, aldoshoes.com; Bag, katespade.com; Earrings, nordstrom.com; Eyeglasses, warbyparker.com.

Trend 2: Wrap Tops

Hannah Chua/Bustle

Another versatile staple that's trending for fall? The wrap top. Whether yours is sporting a floral print or solid pop of color, long sleeves or short, it lends an easy elegance to every outfit — elevating an everyday jeans look with a little help from a layered necklace and woven crossbody bag.

Wrap Top, modcloth.com; Jeans, modcloth.com; Shoes, everlane.com; Necklace, baublebar.com; Bag, stories.com.

Trend 3: Cozy Sweaters

Hannah Chua/Bustle

With the temperatures dipping every day, it's no surprise cozy sweaters are our next favorite fall trend. Instead of pulling one on as an afterthought, though, base your whole look around its colors, patterns, and fit. This crewneck cut called for a coordinating skirt, which we balanced out with fun platform kicks and a mini backpack.

Sweater, modcloth.com; Skirt, aliceandolivia.com; Shoes, adidas.com; Bracelet, madewell.com; Backpack, us.asos.com.

Trend 4: Metallics

Hannah Chua/Bustle

Fall kicks off the holiday festivities with a bang, and our go-to party statement piece is currently anything metallic. Get into the swing of things with a metallic pink pleated skirt and dance-ready heels, topped off with a slogan sweatshirt that keeps the ensemble playful. Now go hit that dance floor!

Skirt: modcloth.com; Sweatshirt, bando.com; Shoes, stevemadden.com; Earrings, baublebar.com; Bag, jcrew.com.

This post is sponsored by ModCloth.