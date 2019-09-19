40 Clever Problem-Solving Products That Are Always On Amazon's Best-Seller List

Life is full of good things: long summer evenings, loyal friends, and the smell of chocolate chip cookies baking. But as I'm sure you're already well aware, it's also filled with frustrations that can bring down your day-to-day, like an invasion of ants next to the stove or the fact that there's never ever have enough storage space in closets, fridges or kitchen drawers. (Ever.) That's why I'm such a fan of these problem-solving products on Amazon that address those aforementioned annoyances and so much more.

Before featuring a product that purports to solve a problem, I always want to make sure it actually works, which is why I spend a lot of time on Amazon's Best Sellers page. The Best Sellers page highlights products that people are snatching up in droves and it's updated hourly — which means it's highly competitive and a product is likely to get knocked down if the reality doesn't live up to the hype.

The products on this list are always on the Best Sellers page, so you know for sure that whatever's in your shopping cart will, indeed, solve your frustrations — so you can get back to concentrating on those chocolate chip cookies.

1. This Massage Roller That'll Feel So Good On Your Feet At The End Of The Day TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager $14 | Amazon see on amazon Run your feet along the individual rollers of this foot massager to soothe sore, achy feet at the end of the day. The ridges on each roller knead the soles of your feet, working to stimulate circulation and release muscle tension, while the acupressure points on the back roller provide deep relief to heels. The massager is contoured so your entire foot gets massaged — including your arches — and non-slip grips keep it firmly in place on the floor.

2. An Ultra-Thin Microfiber Towel That Won't Take Up Space In Your Gym Bag Rainleaf Microfiber Towel $21 | Amazon see on amazon Perfect for taking along to the gym, the beach, or on camping trips, this microfiber towel is ultra-lightweight and thin, so it'll fit into any duffel or tote. The suede-like material is super absorbent and fast-drying, so you don't have to worry about it soaking your things when you repack is — although it does come with a waterproof carrying pouch in case there's no time for drying. Choose from six sizes and various colors like army green, marine, blue, purple, and orange.

3. This Hand-Operated Coffee Grinder That's So Much Quieter Than An Electric Grinder Wheroamoz Manual Coffee Grinder $20 | Amazon see on amazon This manual coffee grinder is 90 percent quieter than electric grinders, which means you won't wake up any sleeping partners or roommates when you make an early morning cup of Joe. It creates consistent, uniform grounds, and you can easy adjust the grind: just turn the crank clockwise for finer grounds and counter-clockwise for coarser grounds. The grinder is compatible with all brewing methods — drip, percolator, pour over, cold brew, espresso, and even Turkish coffee.

4. A Shoe Deodorizer Made With Safe, Natural Ingredients Lumi Outdoors Natural Shoe Deodorizer Spray $13 | Amazon see on amazon Use this natural shoe deodorizer spray to freshen up shoes without the use of any chemicals. Formulated with lemongrass, eucalyptus, tea tree, and peppermint essential oils, the spray actually eliminates odor-causing microbes — instead of just covering up the smell with a pleasant fragrance. Spray this in your gym shoes daily or any other shoes that end up with an odor after wear.

5. A Futuristic Notebook That Digitizes Handwritten Notes And Drawings Rocketbook Everlast Smart Reusable Notebook $20 | Amazon see on amazon With this smart notebook, you can make notes and draw by hand, and then blast whatever's on the page to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, and email. The digitized notebook is also reusable — after writing on it with the included Frixion pen, wipe it clean with a dampened microfiber cloth (also included) for a totally blank page. Until you wipe it clean, though, the writing will remain on the page, so you don't have to worry about it smudging or disappearing when you close the notebook and stash it in your bag.

6. A Giant Water Bottle That Motivates You To Stay Hydrated BuildLife One Gallon Water Bottle $21 | Amazon see on amazon Keep yourself motivated throughout your day — and reach your hydration goals — with this 1-gallon water bottle. The extra-large bottle is emblazoned with encouraging phrases that keep you on your A-game, and the time markings help you keep track of how much water you've had to drink. It's BPA-free and outfitted with a carrying strap and handle for easy travel. Choose from 21 colors.

7. An Electric Kettle So You Can Boil Water Without A Stove Mueller Premium Electric Kettle $30 | Amazon see on amazon Make a hot cup of English breakfast tea without having to use a stove with this electric kettle. Just set it on the heating base, plug in, and flip the switch — the heating element will light up blue (yep) and then turn off once the water is at temperature. The kettle is made from BPA-free borosilicate glass, holds up to 1.8 liters of water, and features an automatic shut-off that kicks in 30 seconds after boiling.

8. These Compression Foot Sleeves That Give Feet Next Level Support SB Sox Compression Foot Sleeves (Sizes S-XL) $17 | Amazon see on amazon Reduce swelling, promote muscle recovery, and stimulate circulation with these compression foot sleeves. Targeted ribbing on the arches provide just the right amount of support to relieve pain caused by plantar fasciitis or long hours on your feet, and the lightweight heels allow you to wear the sleeves comfortably with shoes. Moisture-wicking fabric prevents odor, so you can wear the sleeves several times before washing. Choose from nine colors.

9. This Brilliant Way To Dry, Style, And Volumize Your Hair At The Same Time Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Brush $52 | Amazon see on amazon Cut down on the amount of time you spend styling your hair in the morning with this combination hair dryer and volumizing brush. The genius tool releases a hot stream of air to dry hair fast, while the bristles smooth hair and the rounded shape adds maximum volume. Ceramic coating protects your tresses from heat damage while ionic technology promotes shine — and the three heat and speed settings let you tailor your styling routine to your hair type. This reviewer wrote that their "silkier-than-silk style was accomplished by this miracle of a brush in 8 minutes."

10. A Silverware Organizer That Maximizes Space Joseph Joseph Drawer Store Cutlery Organizer $10 | Amazon see on amazon If your silverware drawer is overflowing, use this cutlery organizer to maximize space and keep it neat. The intelligently-designed organizer features five extra deep compartments, that allow you to stack your utensils while still giving you easy access to all of them. And the smaller size ensures there will be space in your drawer for larger utensils, like spatulas, whisks, and mixing spoons.

11. These Collapsible Funnels That Don't Take Up Drawer Space INMAKER Collapsible Funnels (Set of 2) $8 | Amazon see on amazon These funnels help you transfer liquids without any mess, and — because they collapse flat — don't take up any storage space in your kitchen drawers. Made from BPA-free silicone, the funnels are temperature-resistant, top rack dishwasher-safe, and feature handles that give you tight grip while you pour. Each set comes with two funnels to fit bottles and containers of all sizes.

12. This Hot Air Popcorn Maker That Doesn't Use Oil Dash Hot Air Popcorn Popper $16 | Amazon see on amazon Treat yourself to an at-home movie night and put this hot air popcorn maker to work. The maker doesn't require oil and — unlike microwaveable bags — it's preservative-free. It makes up to 16 cups of popcorn at the touch of a button, and the removable tray on top lets you melt a little butter on the popcorn as it pops. The maker is available in three colors: red, white, and aqua.

13. A Can Cooler That Keeps Your Drink 20 Times Cooler Than A Neoprene Sleeve Brümate Hopsulator Insulated Can Cooler $20 | Amazon see on amazon This can cooler keeps your beer or spritzer 20 times cooler than your standard neoprene sleeve, so you can nurse your drink all night long — and it'll remain ice cold. Designed to fit slim 12-ounce cans, the cooler is made with double-walled stainless steel, along with a copper layer for extra-cooling technology. It's condensation-resistant, and the push-lock system ensures a tight grip, so the can won't slide out and hit your teeth when you take an extra big swig.

14. A Shower Curtain With Pockets For Your Shampoo, Conditioner, And Body Wash Maytex Shower Curtain With Pockets $14 | Amazon see on amazon This waterproof shower curtain with pockets is a great way to get more storage space — use it to store washcloths, loofahs, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and bath toys. The nine pockets are made from waterproof mesh, so they're quick-drying and won't fill up with water. This is perfect for showers without a lot of ledge space and anyone sharing a house with lots people — all of whom have different shampoo and conditioner preferences.

15. This Gel That Removes Calluses And Smoothes Rough Feet Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Gel $10 | Amazon see on amazon Restore dry, rough feet to their natural softness with this callus remover gel. After soaking feet in water, apply the gel to your toes and the soles of your feet, and let it soak in for about three minutes — then rinse and scrub with a pumice stone to effortlessly remove dead, dry skin. Reviewers wrote the powerful formula "works like a charm" and leaves skin feeling "baby soft".

16. An Over-The-Door Organizer With 24 Storage Pockets Simple Housewares Over the Door Organizer $8 | Amazon see on amazon This over the door organizer features 24 transparent pockets that are perfectly-sized for storing all types of items; use it in your bedroom for shoes, belts, and scarves, in your bathroom for styling tools, in the kitchen for spices and condiments, or use it to store craft or office supplies. The four hooks keep weight evenly distributed, and the organizer fits onto any standard sized door.

17. A Peeler That Won't Make Your Hand Tired When You Use It Kuhn Rikon Original Swiss Peeler $9 | Amazon see on amazon This Y-shaped peeler is ergonomically-designed to fit comfortably in your hand, so your wrist won't get tired when you're peeling a bunch apples for a pie — or any other fruit or vegetable. The unique design also gives you greater dexterity, so you can peel faster and more efficiently The sharp carbon steel blades cut in both directions and the built-in potato eye remover makes prepping a breeze.

18. A Milk Frother That'll Help You Cut Down On Your Coffee Budget Zulay Kitchen Handheld Milk Frother $14 | Amazon see on amazon Save money on expensive coffee shop trips by making your own drinks at home with this handheld milk frother that steams milk and creates foam. The battery-operated frother features a stainless steel whisk that rotates 200 times per second, and when you're done using it, you can place it on the included stand. And the frother is versatile: use it to blend Bulletproof coffee, mix up collagen or protein powder drinks, or whip up fluffy eggs for a scramble.

19. A Pop-Up Laundry Drying Rack That Pulls Out All The Stops Honey-Can-Do Laundry Drying Rack $31 | Amazon see on amazon Dry all your delicates on this space-maximizing laundry drying rack. The sturdy, fold-out rack has 14 rods for shirts and sweaters, a mesh shelf for garments that need to dry flat, and four hooks at the bottom for freshly-washed canvas sneakers or shoes that are soaked from the rain. When not in use, it collapses flat, so you can store it in your closet or next to the washing machine.

21. A Sturdy And Stackable Egg Container For More Fridge Space Greenco Stackable Egg Storage Bin $8 | Amazon see on amazon This egg holder is a lot less flimsy than a carton, and the sturdy lid on top means you can stack things on top of it, which saves major fridge space. The 14-egg capacity container is BPA-free and the handles give you a tight grip anytime you slide it out of the fridge.

22. These Sticky Dividers With Room To Make Notes Redi-Tag Sticky Note Dividers $5 | Amazon see on amazon These sticky note dividers are an amazing way to stay on top of things when you're reading, studying, or organizing a report or notebook. They're big enough for jotting down in-depth notes, and the index tabs let you quickly reference pages, chapters, and sub-sections. You can even color code everything since each pack comes with six colors.

23. This Memory Foam Seat Cushion Contoured To Support Your Back Side Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Seat Cushion $30 | Amazon see on amazon Give your back side the support it deserves with this memory foam seat cushion. The U-shaped cushion is strategically contoured to alleviate pressure on your bum, while supporting your spine, hips, and legs and promoting good posture. The soft cover is removable and washable, and the non-slip grips mean you can use it on leather and vinyl chairs without sliding around. Use it at work, on road trips, or take it with you to sports games.

24. An Easy-Release Car Phone Mount That's So Much Less Hassle iOttie Easy One Touch Car Phone Mount $25 | Amazon see on amazon The patented one-touch mechanism on this car phone mount allows you to place the phone and release it with just one hand, which makes it a lot less hassle than other mounts. The suction cup keeps it firmly in place on your dashboard, and the pivoting telescopic arm lets you get the best angle possible, so you can get a good look at your map when at you're at a red light. It's compatible with all smartphones and can hold them both vertically and horizontally.

25. This Device That Repels Insects And Other Pests With Ultrasonic Frequencies TBI Pro Ultrasonic Pest Repeller $34 | Amazon see on amazon Plug this pest repeller into the wall and you can fend off rodents, mosquitos, ants, cockroaches, and spiders without having to use traps or potentially harmful chemicals. The repeller releases ultrasonic frequencies that pests are not fond off, which means they'll be more than happy to stay outside your house. The repeller has a range of up to 2,000 square feet and reviewers swear by the results, writing it "works like magic" and gives "immediate results".

26. A Gentle Cleanser For Your Makeup Brushes That's Totally Eco-Friendly EcoTools Makeup Brush Cleansing Shampoo $5 | Amazon see on amazon Your makeup brushes need a good cleaning from time to time, and this makeup brush cleanser from EcoTools is one of the more affordable and effective options out there. The hypoallergenic formula is free of parabens, fragrances, and irritants, and — when combined with water — cleanses bristles of oil, bacteria, dirt, and makeup residue. Even better? The packaging is tree-free, opting instead for cotton and bamboo, which are both eco-friendly, sustainable materials.

27. This Bizarre-Looking Massager That Provides Deep Trigger Point Relief Body Back Buddy Back Massager $30 | Amazon see on amazon The S-shape of this massager allows you to provide trigger point relief to just about any part of your body that may experience tightness: the neck, shoulders, lower back, hamstrings, and feet. The massager is outfitted with 11 knobs to provide direct pressure to muscles: six rounded knobs for soft tissue massaging, three pointed knobs for deep tissue release, and two rounded knobs to soothe lower back tension. Choose from three colors: black, purple, and blue.

28. A Massaging Foot Scrubber You Can Use In The Shower LOVE, LORI Shower Foot Scrubber $13 | Amazon see on amazon This shower scrubber will get your feet squeaky clean, and it'll give them a good massage, too. The scrubber is outfitted with hundreds of flexible bristles that gently exfoliate feet while stimulating circulation, and the extra-long bristles at the front reach right in between toes. Non-slip grips secure it to your shower floor, and — because the massager is made from silicone — it won't harbor bacteria. Choose from pink, blue, and clear.

29. These Healing Acne Patches That Soothe Redness And Inflammation Avarelle Acne Patches (40 Pack) $9 | Amazon see on amazon Get rid of breakouts faster with these acne patches. The totally transparent patches do three things to speed up healing time: they draw out liquid and impurities from the blemish, they protect the blemish from dirt (and picking), and they accelerate healing time. The infusion of three healing ingredients only adds to the quality of the patches: tea tree oil to fight acne-causing bacteria, calendula to disinfect, and tiger grass to soothe redness and inflammation. Put one on before bed and wake up to a clearer complexion in the morning.

30. A Belgian Waffle Maker That Won't Drip Batter All Over Your Counter DASH No Drip Belgian Waffle Maker $40 | Amazon see on amazon If you love a crisp, golden waffle on a Saturday morning, but hate the cleanup afterward, this no-drip Belgian waffle maker is for you. Channels on the sides of the waffle maker catch any batter overflow, so it doesn't end up all over your kitchen counter, making for a big mess. The non-stick plates make up to four waffles at a time, but you can also make just one big one. It's available in both red and silver.

31. A Hair Catcher That Won't Block The Flow Of Water In The Shower TubShroom Hair Catcher $13 | Amazon see on amazon This cylindrical hair catcher traps strands before they have a chance to clog your shower drain, and — here's the genius part — it won't block the flow of water since it's poked through with holes on the top and sides...because no one wants to be standing in 2 inches of water while waiting for the conditioner to sink in. Choose from six colors like orange, blue, green, and white.

32. These Silicone Baking Cups That Are Endlessly Reusable AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Cups (24 Pack) $10 | Amazon see on amazon Save trees — and save money at the grocery store — by putting these reusable baking cups to work the next time you make a batch of red velvet cupcakes or blueberry muffins. The silicone baking cups are totally non-stick so you don't have to worry about greasing them before pouring in your batter, and they're dishwasher-, freezer-, and microwave-safe.

33. These Eco-Friendly Reusable Foot Storage Bags That Save Big Money In The Long Run Stasher Reusable Food Storage Bag $12 | Amazon see on amazon Here's another way to save the environment, as well as your hard-earned money: a reusable food storage bag. Made from BPA-free silicone, the self-sealing bag keeps food fresh — just like plastic baggies — but instead of being a one-and-done product, you can use it and reuse it for years. The bags come in multiple sizes and colors, and they're dishwasher-, freezer-, and microwave-safe. You can even put them in boiling water for poaching. (Try it with salmon.)

34. These Toe Stretchers That Relieve Pain And Realign Feet Mind Bodhi Toe Separators (1 Pair) $9 | Amazon see on amazon Relieve pain caused by overlapping toes, bunions, or wearing narrow-toed shoes with these toe separators. Made from medical-grade gel, the separators spread your toes and stretch connective tissue to properly realign your feet and reduce tension. They fit feet of all sizes and come in three colors: white, pink, and blue. Bonus: you can also use them while giving yourself a pedicure to prevent nail polish smudging.

35. A Memory Foam Travel Pillow Designed To Keep Your Head From Falling Forward Cabeau Evolution Memory Foam Travel Pillow $40 | Amazon see on amazon A must for frequent flyers, this memory foam travel pillow features low contouring at the back to cradle your neck without pushing it forward, high contouring on the sides to support the sides of your head, and a drawstring closure at the front for a snug fit that keeps your chin upright. The result is a pillow that gives you maximum support and comfort, so you actually wake up well-rested and refreshed at the end of your flight. The removable cover is machine-washable and available in five color options.

36. These Bluetooth Headphones So You Don't Have To Deal With Tangled Cords HSPRO Bluetooth Headphones $14 | Amazon see on amazon Bid farewell to tangled earbud cords and opt for these Bluetooth headphones that wrap around your neck instead. The headphones deliver high-fidelity sound with noise cancellation for up to 10 hours on one charge — and work within a 33-foot range of your phone or tablet. Soft ear hooks make them comfortable to wear and water-resistance means they'll keep working even if you're jogging in the rain. Use the built-in controls on the earpiece to adjust volume, skip tracks, and answer calls.

37. These Knee-High Compression Socks That Reduce Swelling And Promote Muscle Recovery SB Sox Compression Socks (Sizes S-XL) $17 | Amazon see on amazon Athletes, frequent travelers, people who work on their feet, and expecting women can all benefit from these compression socks that offer full lower leg support. The socks offer compression at the arches, ankles, and calves to stimulate circulation, reduce swelling, and accelerate muscle recovery. Reinforced heels and toes provide cushioning and anti-blister protection — and the lightweight, breathable, moisture-wicking fabric keeps feet cool. Choose from 16 colors and four sizes to get just the right amount of compression.

38. An Extra-Long Non-Slip Shower Mat That Won't Gather Water Yimobra Non-slip Bathtub and Shower Mat $12 | Amazon see on amazon Give feet a firm grip while you're soaping up with this non-slip shower mat that features 260 (!) strong suction cups that give it a tight grip. The mat is also extra-long, so you don't have to step off of it when you reach for the shampoo at the other end of the shower, and the perforations throughout allow water to flow through to prevent flooding. The mat is BPA-free and latex-free and available in seven colors.

39. This Really Big Filtered Water Dispenser That You Won't Have To Fill Up Every Two Seconds Brita Ultramax Water Dispenser $37 | Amazon see on amazon Filling up a water filter pitcher can feel like an endless task... with the very welcome exception of this extra-large Brita dispenser that holds up to 18 cups of water. The dispenser features a slim design, so it won't take up too much fridge or counter space and the electronic indicator on the front lets you know when it's time to replace the Longlast filter — about once every six months. The dispenser comes with a filter to get you started, so you can reach your hydration goals ASAP.