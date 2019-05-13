40 Fascinating Amazon Products That Have Been Bestsellers For A Decade

What makes an item a bestseller? Without the obvious "it sells well" or "thousands of people swear by it," these beloved (and cult-favorite) products either solve a problem, or they lend a helping hand and end up making your life a lot easier. Because if they weren't functional, then why would so many people keep on purchasing them over and over again? And while there are certainly exceptions to the rule (the pet rock was a top-selling toy for years, and was neither creative nor useful), I'd dare say that each and every best-selling Amazon product is in this slideshow because they're genuinely helpful when trying to simplify your life.

From classic rose petal witch hazel, to the Billy Mays-endorsed OxiClean, there are hundreds of thousands of products with four- and five-star reviews on Amazon that have been popular for years: but maybe you've forgotten about a few of them. I can't remember the last time I even thought about a ShamWow, yet here it is, still effective as ever and available for sale just like you were back in 2006.

Whether you're looking for a jade roller that fights inflammation, or a quick trip down memory lane, Amazon has got you covered with both.

1. This Ointment Made From Pure Australian Papaya Lucas Papaw Ointment $9 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it great at soothing burns, cuts, rashes, insect bites, splinters, and more, but the Lucas papaw ointment is made from pure Australian papaya that also makes it great for moisturizing dry, chapped skin. And with 85 percent positive four- and five-star reviews, it's clear that Amazon's reviewers find it effective — many even noted how it's a great way to treat chapped lips.

2. A Hand Cream That's Super Concentrated For Cracked Skin O'Keeffe's Working Hands Cream $7 Amazon See on Amazon Dry, cracked hands can be difficult to mend, which is why the O'Keeffe's working hands cream not only hydrates using a mixture of water and glycerin, but also forms a protective layer on the surface of your skin to prevent any further loss of moisture. It only takes a few days for your skin to become visibly softer, and unlike other intensive creams, this one is also safe for people with diabetes.

3. The Stain Remover With 90 Percent Positive Reviews OxiClean Stain Remover $13 Amazon See on Amazon With over 100 ways to use it, it's no surprise that OxiClean stain remover has been a popular household staple for years. Use it to clean patio furniture, erase carpet stains, freshen up trashcans, and of course, wash your clothes — the unique bubbling formula helps break down stubborn stains in your fabrics, and since there's no chlorine in it you can even use it safely on colors!

4. A Moisturizing Balm That Works On Animals And Humans Bag Balm Original Animal Ointment $8 Amazon See on Amazon The Bag Balm original animal ointment is a great moisturizing ointment is great for treating cuts, scrapes, cracked, dry, and chaffed skin on both humans and animals alike. Enriched with lanolin to help keep your skin soft, and many Amazon reviewers noted how it's also great for preventing your nails from splitting and peeling.

5. The Cleanser That Gets Rid Of Stubborn Rust And Stains Bar Keepers Friend Powdered Cleanser And Polish $10 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you've got tarnished silver or stained ceramic, the Bar Keepers Friend powdered cleanser and polish can easily remove rust, mineral deposits, and other stubborn stains from stainless steel, porcelain, copper alloys, fiberglass, brass, chrome, aluminum, and more. Formulated without any bleach, keep this cleanser for when your kitchen sink gets a pesky stain in the basin, or for when it's time to clean out the grout in your bathroom — the uses are almost endless!

6. A Pain-Relieving Ointment Made With Spruce And Camphor Oil Watkins Medicated First Aid Salve $7 Amazon See on Amazon Spruce oil has natural antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antiseptic properties, and the Watkins medicated first aid salve is positively loaded with it. Camphor oil helps soothe pain and reduce itching from cuts, scrapes, bug bites, and sunburns, and all you have to do for quick relief is gently rub this salve into the irritated area. One Amazon reviewer even raved that her family uses this salve in lieu of Neosporin since it's also great for hydrating dry skin!

7. The Erasers That Remove Marks And Dirt From Your Walls Mr. Clean Original Magic Eraser $7 Amazon See on Amazon Simply add water to it, and the Mr. Clean original magic eraser will easily get rid of dirt, grime, and other marks on your walls, bathtubs, oven doors, light switches — you name it, this eraser can probably do it (however it should not be used on any glossy or polished surfaces since it's slightly abrasive)! There are no harsh chemicals in it so you won't have to worry about your skin drying out, and you don't need to pair any household cleaners with it in order for it to clean effectively.

8. A Tongue Cleaner Made From Durable Stainless Steel Dr. Tung's Tongue Cleaner $8 Amazon See on Amazon If brushing your tongue doesn't get you the results you're looking for, try the Dr. Tung's tongue cleaner. This scraper is made from durable stainless steel that's heavily resistant to bacterial growth, and it also feels more comfortable on your tongue than competing plastic scrapers. The curved shape allows for precise control when cleaning each and every inch of your tongue, and many Amazon reviewers noted how they were able to use this scraper even with a sensitive gag reflex.

9. A Balm That Helps You Drift Peacefully Off To Sleep Badger Night-Night Balm $11 Amazon See on Amazon Great for kids and adults alike, the Badger night-night balm is made with chamomile and lavender essential oils that help you de-stress after a long day, allowing you to drift peacefully off to sleep without any tossing or turning. Simply rub a little of this balm onto your temples, neck, wrists, or anywhere that you think will help release the scent into the air to help you relax — plus it's also USDA-certified organic as well as formulated from completely natural ingredients!

10. The Lotion That Heals Stubborn Blemishes While You Sleep Mario Badescu Skin Care Drying Lotion $17 Amazon See on Amazon Rub a little Mario Badescu Skin Care drying lotion on a pimple before going to bed, and the salicylic acid, sulfur, and zinc oxide will draw impurities out of your skin to help flatten the blemish while you sleep. And as an added bonus, they've even added calamine to leave you with a soothing, cool feeling as this lotion works to heal your skin.

11. A Mop That Makes It Easy To Wring Out Dirty Water Joe Mangano Miracle Mop $20 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas traditional mops force you to bend down in order to wring out the dirty soap water, the Joe Mangano miracle mop has built-in helix technology that allows for easy wringing without any bending or squeezing required. The mop head is made from soft microfiber that's super absorbent, and since they're also incredibly soft it means you can use this mop while wet or dry.

12. The Exfoliating Foot Peel That Gives You Baby-Soft Feet Baby Foot Exfoliant Foot Peel $16 Amazon See on Amazon Whether your feet are dry, chapped, or peeling, the Baby Foot exfoliant foot peel is a great way to get rid of that dead skin so that all you're left with are two baby-soft feet. There's no painful scrubbing required, and all you have to do is leave the mask on for one hour — after about one week your foot should begin to peel, leaving you with fresh skin.

13. A Balm That Uses Camphor And Cajuput Oil To Soothe Away Pain Tiger Balm Pain-Relieving Ointment $5 Amazon see on amazon Not only is camphor oil great for relieving pain from cuts, scrapes, burns, and other skin irritants, but the cajuput oil in the Tiger Balm pain-relieving ointment also helps soothe away muscle soreness, joint pain, cramps, and more. Safe for use all over your body, all you have to do is rub this ointment in the afflicted area for quick relief — one Amazon reviewer noted that "the balm relief is much quicker than any oral pain meds...and it's not greasy, plus it absorbs quickly!"

14. The Silky-Smooth Top Coat For Your Nails Seche Vite Top Nail Coat $6 Amazon See on Amazon Guaranteed not to yellow over time, the Seche Vite top nail coat is formulated to dry super quickly with a long-lasting high-gloss shine that protects your nails. This top coat requires no UV/LED lights to dry, and has zero parabens, sulfates, or phthalates — one Amazon reviewer even raved how it "completely smoothed out the rough glitter polish" she had on her nails!

15. A Vitamin C Supplement That Helps Boost Your Immune System Airborne Original Immune Support Supplement $12 Amazon See on Amazon Traveling can weaken your immune system, and starting off your vacation with a cold is no fun — so before you step foot on that plane, try the Airborne original immune support supplement. These supplements contain 1,000 milligrams of vitamin C per tablet to help boost your immune system, and the added antioxidants plus zinc, selenium, and manganese help your body fight off any oncoming colds. Each order comes with 30 pills, all of which are gluten-free.

16. The Shoe Inserts That Relieve Pain From Plantar Fasciitis Dr. Scholl's Pain Relief Orthotics For Women $16 Amazon See on Amazon Not only are they great for relieving pain from plantar fasciitis, but Dr. Scholl's pain relief orthotics for women also have a reinforced arch as well as a shock-absorbing cushion to help take stress off your knees and your heels. Designed for sneakers, work boots, and casual shoes, these orthotics prevent your plantar fascia tissue on the underside of your foot from becoming overstretched, which helps give your feet the proper time to heal.

17. A Rice Cooker With A Stainless Steel Exterior Zojirushi Rice Cooker And Warmer $175 Amazon See on Amazon This isn't your college dorm's rice cooker — able to hold up to 5.5 cups of rice, the Zojirushi rice cooker and warmer has a stainless steel exterior that's significantly more durable than its cheaper plastic competitors, and the two different delay timers allow you to start cooking meals when you're not home. There's also an included steam basket that allows you to cook vegetables with half the fat of sautéing, and the cake menu setting allows you to cook sponge and cheesecakes!

18. The Salve That's Great For Giving Your Lipstick A 'Dewy' Effect Rosebud Salve Tin $7 Amazon See on Amazon Formulated to be vegan-friendly and without any animal testing, the Rosebud salve tin can pretty much do it all: use it to hydrate chapped skin, treat blemishes, soothe rashes and burns, or even apply it over your favorite lipstick to give your lips a "dewy" effect. You can also use this salve to smooth your eyebrows while giving them some shine, and it'll even tame flyaways if you dab a small amount into your palms and then rub them through your hair.

19. A Witch Hazel Made With Rose Petals And Aloe Vera THAYERS Rose Petal Witch Hazel $10 Amazon See on Amazon The light rose fragrance in the THAYERS rose petal witch hazel is a welcome change from the usual harsh odor we've all come to expect from witch hazel. The aloe vera in this witch hazel helps soothe irritated skin, and unlike other similar products this one is made without any drying alcohols.

20. The Roller Made From 100 Percent Authentic Jade GingerChi Jade Roller $23 Amazon See on Amazon Made from 100 percent Xiuyan jade and soldered silver nickel, the GingerChi jade roller is a great way to combat tired, puffy under-eyes after a restless night of sleep. You can also keep this roller in the fridge as a way to cool down after a long, hot day, or if you use it regularly it can also help improve the blood circulation in your face, or even refine your pores!

21. A Shammy That Can Absorb 10 Times Its Weight In Water ShamWow Original ShamWow $25 Amazon See on Amazon That's right — after all these years, the original ShamWow is still available on Amazon. Able to absorb up to 10 times its weight in liquid, this shammy can handle cola, pet stains, wine, and other liquids without any drips. It's also non-abrasive so you can use it on any surface, plus they're machine washable and reusable for up to 10 years! Each order comes with four large, and four small towels; the large towels measure in at 20 by 23.5 inches, whereas the small ones are 15 by 15 inches.

22. The Light Therapy Lamp That Gets Rid Of Those Wintery Blues Verilux Bright White Light Therapy Lamp $40 Amazon See on Amazon The Verilux bright white light therapy lamp delivers a full spectrum of UV-free light to help treat your jet lag, insomnia, or sunlight deprivation. The modern tablet design offers more light than traditional therapy lamps, and it also makes it easier to move it around the house or take with you while you travel.

23. A Pack Of Hand Warmers Perfect For Cold Days HotHands Hand Warmers $7 Amazon See on Amazon Great for skiing, tailgating, fishing, camping, or any outdoor activity where the weather is supposed to be cold, the HotHands hand warmers easily fit into your gloves or pockets to keep your hands toasty in the chilly weather. All you have to do is open up the package, and these hand warmers will instantly begin to produce heat for up to 10 hours.

24. The Detangling Brush That's Safe For Wet Hair Tangle Teezer Original Detangling Brush $11 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike a traditional hair bush that can cause damage to wet hair, the Tangle Teezer detangles hair safely and effortlessly. The two-tiered bristle system has long teeth for brush through knots and short teeth that smooth your hair cuticles, and unlike other brushes this one is also safe to use on extensions and weaves. Plus, it even has an ergonomic design that fits comfortably in the palm of your hand.

25. A Shampoo That Helps Refresh Your Faded Highlights Clairol Shimmer Lights Shampoo And Conditioner $19 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you've got highlights that have faded, or a dull yellow tint in your hair you'd like to tone out, the Clairol shimmer lights shampoo and conditioner is right up your alley. Great for natural and color-treated hair alike, this shampoo and conditioner combo help get rid of the brassy tones that can appear after bleaching hair blonde, and many Amazon reviewers raved that they only had to use it once a week for visible results.

26. The Facial Mask Made With 100 Percent Bentonite Clay Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask $11 Amazon See on Amazon This Aztec Secret Indian healing clay mask is made with 100 percent calcium bentonite clay that reaches deep into your pores to pull out any toxins or impurities, leaving you with cleansed skin and clear pores. Even people with sensitive skin can use this mask (though they should leave it on for less time), and many Amazon reviewers with oily skin noted that it makes their skin super soft.

27. A Lip Balm That Visibly Plumps Your Lips DuWop Cosmetics Lip Venom Plumping Balm $16 Amazon See on Amazon If fuller lips is what you are after, then you should check out this DuWop Cosmetics Lip Venom plumping balm. It has a proprietary blend of cinnamon, wintergreen, and ginger essential oils help increase the blood circulation in your lips to plump them up. It also has jojoba and avocado oils to keep your lips feeling hydrated and moisturized, and a naturally rosy hue.

28. The Pain-Relieving Cream With Over 19,000 Positive Reviews Penetrex Pain Relief Therapy Cream $19 Amazon See on Amazon With over 19,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, it's clear that the Penetrex pain relief therapy cream really works. Formulated to absorb quickly and not stain your clothing, this pain relief cream is safe to use in conjunction with heating pads, ice packs, arthritis gloves, or other complementary therapies, and it's made with vitamin B6 as well as glucosamine so that it delivers quick relief no matter where you rub it on your body.

29. An Oral Rinse That Keeps Your Breath Fresh For Up To 24 Hours TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse $16 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas most mouthwashes will lose their effectiveness after a few hours, the TheraBreath fresh breath oral rinse is formulated to attack bacteria in your mouth for up to 24 hours. There are no alcohols or artificial flavors in this rinse, and the pH is also balanced to help avoid causing any tooth sensitivity or eroded enamel. It's also gluten-free as well as certified vegan and kosher, and the mild mint flavor is gentle on sensitive gums.

30. The Gadget That Uses Water To Floss Your Teeth Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $69 Amazon See on Amazon If you're finally tired of lying to your dentist about whether or not you floss, try the Waterpik Aquarius water flosser. Way more fun than traditional floss, this flosser can produce up to 100 pounds per square inch of pressure for thorough cleaning, and the water tank can hold up to 22 ounces of liquid. Each order comes with seven tips: three classic jet, one plaque-seeker, one pik-pocket, one orthodontic, and one toothbrush tip.

31. A Handy Tool That Can Open Almost Anything Kuhn Rikon Master Opener $16 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you've got a stubborn bottle cap, jar, or can, the Kuhn Rikon master opener can open it in no time at all. Unlike other can openers, the cutting wheel on this one does not come into contact with your food which makes it extra-hygienic, and the ejector button allows for touchless lid removal so there's no risk of cutting yourself on a sharp edge.

32. The Gel Formulated Especially For Curly Hair DevaCurl Ultra-Defining Gel $29 Amazon See on Amazon Curly hair can be prone to frizz, but the DevaCurl ultra-defining gel helps tame flyaways by giving you a strong, flexible hold that isn't sticky and won't weigh your hair down. This gel is formulated with wheat and soy proteins to help lock in moisture to keep your hair looking shiny and hydrated, and the light starfruit and mango scent is refreshingly tropical.

33. A Dry Shampoo That's Formulated For Dark Hair Batiste Dry Shampoo $19 Amazon See on Amazon Dry shampoo can leave behind a residue when used in darker hair, which is why the Batiste dry shampoo is formulated to blend in with brown and black hair, leaving your roots refreshed without any traces of white powder. This dry shampoo removes oil and grease from your hair so that you can still feel clean between washings, and it'll even add body and texture so you're not left with flat, matted locks.

34. The Fitness Tracker That Gives You Real-Time Stats As You Exercise Fitbit Charge 2 Fitness Tracker $115 Amazon See on Amazon Simply download the free app, and whenever you exercise while wearing the Fitbit charge 2 fitness tracker you'll be able to see real-time statistics on your pace, distance, speed, and more when you exercise. This fitness tracker can also track how long as well as how well you've slept so that you can made adjustments to your schedule as desired, and the OLED display shows you when any calls, texts, or calendar notifications appear on your phone.

35. A Lotion That Uses Magnesium To Reduce Inflammation Ancient Minerals Magnesium Lotion $22 Amazon See on Amazon Magnesium can do it all — it's great for fighting inflammation, soothing sore muscles, or even supporting healthy hair and skin, and the Ancient Minerals magnesium lotion is a great way to add a healthy dose of it into your routine. This topical lotion can also helps with relieving persistent muscle spasms or cramps, and you can even use it on your nails to help prevent them from splitting and chipping!

36. The Beauty Serum That Can Do Practically Anything Weleda Skin Food $13 Amazon See on Amazon You can use it as a face mask to help you get glowing skin, massage it into your hands to smooth your cuticles, or you can even tap the Weleda skin food over your makeup to highlight your cheek and brow bones. This serum helps hydrate dry, chapped skin by using the essential fatty acids in sunflower oil, and unlike other beauty serums this one is free from any synthetic fragrances, colors, or preservatives.

37. A Shaving Cream That Helps Prevent Razor Burn Cremo Original Shave Cream $12 Amazon See on Amazon Razor burn and nicked skin can be painful, which is why the Cremo original shave cream is formulated to help your razor glide over your skin without any accidental cuts. This shaving cream is made with macadamia seed oil, aloe, papaya, and olive leaf extracts to help soothe your skin, and since it's super-concentrated and only takes an almond-sized dollop of cream to work, it'll even save you money over time with how long it lasts!

38. The Makeup Sponge That Saves You Money Over Time Beautyblender Original Makeup Sponge $20 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other makeup sponges, the Beautyblender original makeup sponge has an open cell structure that allows your makeup to sit on top of the sponge rather than be absorbed, which helps you use less product and therefore save extra money over time. Both washable and reusable, this sponge is made without any latex, and the edgeless shape allows for streak-free application and effortless blending.

39. A Potato Ricer Made From Durable Stainless Steel OXO Potato Ricer $25 Amazon See on Amazon Great for making silky-smooth mashed potatoes, the OXO potato ricer is made from durable stainless steel that's both rust-resistant as well as extremely durable. The nonslip knob helps you hold this ricer in place over your bowl or pot as you crush your potatoes, and you can even use it with carrots, cauliflower, yams, and other starchy vegetables. One Amazon reviewer even raved that she was amazed at how "washing it after dinner was a breeze!"