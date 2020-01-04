40 Life-Changing Things You'll Use Constantly That Are Less Than $40 On Amazon

When it comes to shopping for things that'll make your day-to-day life easier, it's safe to say that the internet has you covered. Sure, it may take a bit of research to find exactly what you're looking for — but scoring products that you'll use constantly will make the process well worth the time and effort. As luck would have it, there are a lot of life-changing items on Amazon for less than $40 that you'll probably find extremely useful. The best part of it all is that you never have to leave your home to buy them.

As you begin searching for useful products on Amazon that'll totally change your life, it's important to pay close attention to specifications and reviews. That way, you'll know exactly how the products in your cart work. Doing this will ensure that your purchases won't end up stuffed away in a drawer.

To make your overall shopping experience seamless, I've done some research and compiled a list of products that you're never going to want to put down once you have them in your possession. Whether you're looking for a vegetable chopper to help with meal prep or a heated back massager to soothe your muscles at the end of a long day, these brilliant Amazon products offer a little bit of something for everyone.

1. An Alarm Clock That Mimics The Sunrise TITIROBA Wake-Up Light And Sunrise Simulation Alarm Clock $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Wake up feeling rejuvenated and refreshed with this sunrise-simulating alarm clock. It features five natural sound settings along with a gentle light that gradually increases before the alarm goes off (just like the rising sun). The device also comes with an easy-to-read LED time display for simple visibility while you're relaxing.

2. The Wireless Car Charger That Doubles As A Phone Mount Squish Qi Wireless Car Charger $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Mount your phone and keep it powered at the same time with this wireless car charger. The device allows you to charge without wires or cables, and it's compatible with most smart phones. It features a rotating cradle that allows for easy viewing — but it also provides a grip that secures and safeguards your device as you drive.

3. This Bedside Caddy That Keeps Your Personal Items Within Reach Life Is Beautiful Bedside Caddy $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep everything you need right by your side with this bedside caddy. Simply secure it onto your bed frame to store magazines, books, remote controls, and more so they're close and within your reach. Made of durable felt, this caddy comes in a variety of hues to match your bedroom's color scheme and design.

4. The Silicone Flat Iron Mat That Prevents Countertop Damage Milaya Beauty Flat Iron Mat $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Protect your countertops and furniture with this silicone mat that helps prevent heat damage from flat irons, curling irons, and and more. The mat is crafted to withstand hot tools up 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and it's pliable enough to pack while traveling. It also features a grooved design that prevents styling tools from falling off during use. Plus, its durable silicone construction makes it super easy to clean with soap and water.

5. A Funny Set Of Silicone Utensils That Stand On Their Own Centervs Silicone Utensils $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This silicone cookware set offers a fun and functional way to handle all of your cooking needs. Each tool in the rainbow-colored kit is shaped in the form of a human — and per reviews, they can all stand up on their own. The collection comes with a potato masher, a whisk, a spaghetti spoon, a spatula, a brush, and an ice cream scoop. They're all BPA-free and heat resistant up to 392 degrees Fahrenheit, making them great novelty items for any kitchen.

6. This Makeup Brush Cleaner That Spin-Washes Your Bristles Rantizon Makeup Brush Cleaner $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep all of your utensils in clean-and-pristine condition with this makeup brush cleaner. The automatic device — which runs on two batteries — cleans and dries brushes by using 360-degree rotation that removes residue while spinning in the provided container. It offers eight different-sized holders that'll likely fit any makeup brush you own.

7. An Insulated Wine Bag For That Covers Your Picnic Needs KOVOT Wine Travel Bag $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Take your favorite beverages with you wherever you go using this wine travel bag. The portable set comes with two wine glasses, two wine glass stakes, reusable picnic napkins, a corkscrew, and a bottle stopper all packed into one carrying bag. The pack even features an insulated storage compartment to keep your wine bottles at an optimal temperature.

8. This Bag Organizer That Frees Up Tons Of Refrigerator Space HAIM Living Ziploc Bag Organizer $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep things clean and organized in the fridge with this plastic bag organizer. It can be installed without the use of any tools, and it has the ability to hold 11 zippered bags in total. Designed to hold a maximum of 22 pounds, this kit will help create tons of storage space (whether you're saving leftovers or packing snacks).

9. A Key Organizer That Eliminates The Burden Of Heavy Chains PocketPro Smart Key Organizer $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Reduce the size of your clunky keychain by using this smart key organizer. The tool helps eliminate the heavy feeling and noise associated with multiple keys attached to your ring. It can hold up to eight keys in a compact, organized manner — and it comes in a variety of colors for your choosing.

10. The Hydrating Balm That Can Be Used On Your Whole Body Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Whipped Body Balm $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Hydrate and nourish your skin with this whipped body balm by Neutrogena. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, this cream is great for restoring moisture to parched skin. It's extra-lightweight and non-greasy, working to make your skin more soft and supple after each and every use.

11. This Micellar Water That Gently Cleanses Without Soap Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Using a micellar water like this one from Garnier will help you remove makeup, dirt, oil, and other debris while simultaneously moisturizing your skin — and it does so without the use of additional products. It's not only effective, but it's also gentle enough for all skin types. That's because it contains no oils, fragrances, alcohol, parabens, or sulfates.

12. A Foot Scrubber That You Can Easily Use In The Shower Beskar Foot Scrubber $25 | Amazon See On Amazon You can easily exfoliate and clean your feet with this foot scrubber. Great for in-shower use, this spa-worthy product is made with contoured bristles to scrub hard-to-reach places while the included pumice stone helps slough away calluses. Because of its design, it alleviates the need for you to bend over to clean your toes, creating a more comfortable (and effective) way to bathe.

13. The Silicone Facial Cleansing Brush That Vibrates While It Works SOLO Mio Sonic Facial Brush $38 | Amazon See On Amazon Cleanse and exfoliate your skin simultaneously while using this massaging facial brush. Made of durable silicone, this brush uses sonic vibrations to increase blood circulation while it works. The device — which comes with a storage case and USB charging cable — is completely waterproof, so it's great for use in the shower.

14. The Cozy Heated Blanket With An Automatic Shut-Off Feature Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This heated throw blanket will keep you nice and toasty on chilly days and nights. It features three warmth settings, and it has an automatic shut-off function that powers down after three hours of use. Made of 100% polyester "microplush" material, it's soft and available in different colors (such as olive green, royal blue, sand, and more).

15. This Cold Brew Coffee Maker That You Can Use Right At Home Takeya Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Sip on your own homemade drinks with this cold brew iced coffee maker. Made of BPA-free plastic, this pitcher can withstand hot and cold temperatures while brewing up to four servings of coffee at one time. Its airtight lid ensures ultimate freshness, all while the fine-mesh filter keeps grounds out during the brewing process.

16. A Mop That You Don't Have To Wring Out By Hand O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop $30 | Amazon See On Amazon You can clean your floors with ease while using this spin-mop system. The included bucket features its own pedal-operated wringer that spins the mop out while you're cleaning — and the mop itself is made of highly absorbent microfiber. The unit also comes with a splash guard to keep the process neat.

17. The Makeup Sponge Holder That Keeps Everything Organized Makeup Sponge Holder & Organizer $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep all of your beauty tools together with this makeup sponge holder and organizer. Made of durable acrylic, it features layered storage surfaces with cutouts made to hold 11 sponges and blenders of various shapes and sizes. The unit itself is designed to fit on any countertop, and it also includes a bottom layer for smaller cosmetic accessories.

18. A Silicone Brush That's Designed To Easily Clean Cups Rayhee Silicone Bottle Brush Cleaner $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This silicone bottle brush is both durable and flexible enough to clean small crevices of cups, dishes, bottles, and more. It features a 360-degree rotating handle, and it comes with scratch-free bristles that clean without damaging your kitchenware. The brush is also fully-ventilated and made with a rapid-drying design that allows for mildew-free storage.

19. This Cute Door Draft Stopper That Looks Like A Cat Evelots Cat Door Draft Stopper $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep unwanted cold air, light, and noise out of your home with this cat-inspired draft stopper. This functional novelty comes with a cat face that has eyes, a nose, a mouth, ears, a tail, and paws — and it's made to fit snuggly against the bottom of your door or window sill. It's also weighted to stay in place while in use.

20. A Breathtaking Jewelry Box That's Made With Faux Leather Vlando Faux Leather Jewelry Box $40 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll be able to organize all of your accessories and other small items with this attractive faux leather jewelry box. It's made of high-quality synthetic leather, and it has a velvet interior lining that's extremely durable. This design is offered in four different colors, and it'll make a great addition to any dresser or countertop.

21. This Set Of Reusable Makeup-Removing Pads Wegreeco Reusable Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads (16-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This sustainable set includes 16 reusable bamboo makeup-removing pads, along with one carrying case that doubles as a laundry bag for easy storage and cleaning. Each pad is soft, gentle, and made to be used in conjunction with any soap or cleanser to remove eye makeup, foundation, lipstick, and more. As a great solution for the environment (and your budget), these circular pads can be used over and over again.

22. A Vegetable Chopper That Catches Everything As You Go Mueller Pro Vegetable Chopper $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Mince and chop a myriad of food items while using this vegetable chopper. It's made from BPA-free plastic and comes with stainless steel blades that are durable enough to chop through the toughest of vegetables. The device's bottom container has the capacity to catch and hold up to 4 cups of produce — and it also comes with a cleaning brush that helps keep the blades in tip-top shape.

23. This Style Station That Holds Hot Tools As They Cool Down Polder Style Station $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This style station features oversized openings that are large enough to fit all of your favorite styling tools, such as hair dryers, irons, combs, brushes, and more. The heat-resistant construction of mesh and silicone allows it to hold hot tools as they safely cool down. This particular device is compact in size and can even be hung on a towel bar in the bathroom, thanks to the attached loop.

24. These Bluetooth Headphones That Are Waterproof LETSCOM Bluetooth Headphones $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones are both waterproof and sweat proof, making them great accessories for both indoor and outdoor workouts. They can be easily controlled to pause, play, adjust volume, and activate voice controls with the simple use of a button. With just a two-hour charge span, these buds will give you up to eight hours of talk or audio time.

25. The Smart Plug Outlets That Let You Control Electronics Remotely Gosund Smart Plug Outlet $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Take control of your electronics with these smart plug outlets. They're completely compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant — and they can be controlled via most smartphones and devices. The outlets also allow you to set a timer to activate your lights and other devices around your home when you're away (or by voice when you're in the room).

26. A Set Of Silicone Trivet Mats That Are Also Jar Openers Love This Kitchen Premium Silicone Trivet Mats $13 | Amazon See On Amazon These silicone trivet mats will help protect your countertop, but they can also act as jar openers, coasters, and pot holders. They're made of soft and flexible silicone that's heat resistant up to 442 degrees Fahrenheit — and they won't retain odors left behind from food. There are two trivets provided in each set, and they each come in a wide variety of colors to complement your kitchen's decor.

27. A Hanging Closet Rod That's Fully Adjustable To Fit Your Clothes Simple Houseware Adjustable Closet Hanging Rod $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Increase your closet space with this adjustable closet rod. It has a horizontal bar that expands to suit your needs, and it also comes with an adjustable height rod for longer pieces of clothing. Made of stainless steel, it's extremely durable and can act as a sleek addition to any wardrobe.

28. This Pack Of Essential Oil Diffusers, So 2 Rooms Are Covered URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser (2-Pack) $0 | Amazon See On Amazon These essential oil diffusers feature up to six hours of whisper-quiet operation, and they're designed to automatically shut off when the water runs out. They also offer seven color-changing lights and two adjustable mist modes. Great for anyone who loves aromatherapy, they work well to provide relaxation to any home or office. Thanks to this two-pack, you can cover two rooms at once.

29. This Inverted Umbrella That Protects You From Getting Wet Sharpty Inverted Umbrella $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Stay comfortable and dry by using this inverted umbrella. Unlike other umbrellas, it closes inside-out to protect you from residual rain while entering buildings after heavy storms. Available in a variety of colors and patterns, it also features a rounded handle that slides onto your wrist or forearm for hand-free use.

30. A Set Of Foldable Hangers That Are Small Enough To Travel With Trubetter Travel Hangers (10-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon You can use these travel hangers to keep your clothing organized while you're on the road. Each one of them can be folded down to fit into your luggage — and they all feature small grooves and grips to prevent clothing from sliding off while they're expanded.

31. A Slow Cooker That's Large Enough To Feed Your Entire Family Crock Pot Slow Cooker $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Feed your entire family or prep meals for the week with this 8-quart slow cooker. Complete with a manual setting knob, the container comes with a removable stoneware insert and a glass lid that transforms it from cookware to a serving bowl within minutes. It can prepare food for up to 10 people at a time, and it has a "Warm" setting to keep things at an optimal temperature after cooking.

32. A Hanging Purse Organizer With Transparent Windows Geboor Hanging Handbag Organizer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Store your purses safely and compactly using this hanging handbag organizer. It features six transparent PVC compartments that'll fit all of your favorite clutches and bags perfectly. Thanks to its clear design, you'll be able to find things quickly and easily while the device's hanging hook saves you tons of space.

33. This Travel Mug That Keeps Drinks Cold For Up To 10 Hours Ello Stainless Steel Water Bottle $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This travel mug can keep cold drinks cool for up to 10 hours and hot drinks warm for five. Perfect for anyone who's constantly on-the-go, it can fit into any car cup holder and has an easy-grip handle for portability. It's made of durable stainless steel and also features a leakproof sliding lid. Plus, it looks like a standard coffee mug and comes in different sizes.

34. An Activated Charcoal Toothpaste That Whitens While You Brush Cali White Activated Charcoal And Coconut Oil Toothpaste $10 | Amazon See On Amazon You can whiten your teeth while you brush with this activated charcoal and coconut oil toothpaste. Safe for both adults and children, this formula is vegan and gluten-free. Plus, it contains no parabens or fluoride. Instead, it's formulated with food-grade activated charcoal, tea tree oil, coconut oil, and more — and it's naturally flavored with xylitol and peppermint oil.

35. This Portable Back Massager With Heating Capabilities Papillon Back Massager with Heat $39 | Amazon See On Amazon Unwind while relaxing tired, sore muscles with this back massager. It features several massage nodes with adjustable speeds to create just the right amount of pressure. Designed with heating capabilities, it's also programmed with an automatic shut-off feature for safety purposes. It also comes with a car adapter so that it can be used in your vehicle or at home.

36. An Electric Wine Aerator With A Mess-Free Pouring Spout WAERATOR Electric Decanter Wine Pourer $30 | Amazon See On Amazon A great tool for wine lovers, this batter-operated pourer allows you to aerate and pour wine without spills or messes. It's simple to use with a one-touch button feature, and it has a rubber seal that'll help keep wine fresher for longer periods of time. The device fits on top of any standard-sized wine bottle, and it makes the perfect accompaniment to any bar.

37. This Set Of Cotton Bags That Are Eco-Friendly And Reusable Eco Joy Reusable Produce Bags $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Protect the environment and reduce waste by using these unbleached and organic shopping bags. These reusable sacks are made of chemical-free cotton, and they're simple to launder by tossing them into the washing machine. Each bag is also biodegradable and lightweight enough to stash in your purse or handbag for easy portability.

38. The Silicone Baking Mat With Measurement Markings Limnuo Silicone Baking Mat $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Made of 100% food-grade silicone, this stick-resistant baking mat will make cooking and baking easier than ever. Great for kneading, molding bread, measuring pie crusts, and making pizza dough, it comes with numbered markings that guide you as you go. It's also easy to wash and store neatly in a kitchen cabinet and drawer.

39. These Shatterproof Wine Glasses That Glow In The Dark Mofason Silicone Glow in The Dark Wine Glasses $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This set of glow-in-the-dark wine glasses will be tons of fun at your next party. Made of food-grade silicone, they are BPA-free, non-toxic, and completely shatterproof, making them great options for outdoor entertaining. They glow easily after approximately one to three hours of light exposure, and they can be folded or stored away in small spaces after use.