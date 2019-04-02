40 Products On Amazon That Are Cult-Favorites Because They Effing Work

The age-old phrase "Don't trust everything you see" has evolved a lot over the years. First, it applied to just television. Now, it's "Don't trust everything you read on the internet," but every once in a while, the internet surprises you. Take, for example, these cult-favorites on Amazon that you'll be obsessed with, because they actually do what they say they do.

If you search hard enough amidst the nonsense and useless items, you'll find the products that seem too good to be true, but they actually work. Personally, this is one of my favorite topics to cover, and maybe that's just because (even when it comes to products) I love an underdog. Some of the best purchases I've ever made started out with a whole lot of doubt, but after going out on a limb, I found that my complexion really was smoother or I actually did sleep better. Maybe that's what's so gratifying about them in the first place.

So if you're looking for products that actually live up to the hype, check out these cult favorites on Amazon. The ratings are high, the reviewers can't stop raving, and the before and after pictures are extremely satisfying, so what can you lose?

1. This Natural Mineral Salt Deodorant That Actually Works, According To Reviewers Crystal Deodorant Stick $13 Amazon See on Amazon The crystal deodorant is made with crystallized mineral salts, which create a protective coating on your skin that traps odor-causing bacteria under the surface. It's hypoallergenic and free of perfumes, so it's ideal for sensitive skin. Most importantly? It has no aluminum ingredients, which is great for your health in the long run. This reviewer says, "I would strongly suggest this product because IT WORKS. Unquestionably it works! I am super happy about finding this product and love the natural properties of it. Home Run."

2. A Two-In-One Vacuum That Offers Great Suction With A Compact Design VonHaus Two In One Stick Vacuum $30 Amazon See on Amazon For all messes — big or small — try this VonHaus two-in-one vacuum. Its lightweight stick design is easy to maneuver, but it provides powerful suction for hard floors and carpets. For stairs, upholstery, and small areas, the handle comes off to create a convenient hand-held vacuum with multiple attachments. The HEPA filtration system locks in small particles, and the bagless dust container empties in seconds. No wonder people are saying it "changed [their] life."

3. This Brilliant Pillow Stand To Provide The Best Viewing Angle In Bed IPEVO PadPillow Stand $22 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're reading, watching movies, or surfing Pinterest, the IPEVO PadPillow combines practicality and comfort in a genius design. It feels like a soft pillow, so it's great for resting on your bed or stomach, but it holds your tablet or e-reader at the perfect angle for easy viewing. It even has a back storage pocket and folds out to provide room for a wireless keyboard and wrist support.

4. The Facial Epilator Tool That's Faster Than Tweezing And Way More Convenient Than Waxing Gillette Venus Facial Hair Remover $35 Amazon See on Amazon For long-lasting, smooth skin without the hassle of waxing, the Gillette Venus facial tool is just the thing you need. It has a slim head with 10 micro-openings that pluck the finest hairs on the chin, upper lip, forehead, or between eyebrows. It even has a left or right mode for either side of the face, and since it runs on batteries, you can take it anywhere.

5. These Rose Gold Makeup Brushes That Are "Just As Good" As The Expensive Brands BeautyKate Oval Makeup Brush Set $13 Amazon See on Amazon This BeautyKate brush set has dense synthetic bristles, a toothbrush design for comfortable application, and sleek rose gold finishes. The brushes effortlessly apply and blend liquids, powders, or creams, and since they come in a set of 10 different shapes and styles, you can tackle everything from your primer to your lip color.

6. This Reversible Cast Iron Grill That You Can Use Anywhere For Virtually Anything Lodge Cast Iron Reversible Grill $45 Amazon See on Amazon If you don't have an outdoor barbecue or an indoor electric griddle, no problem — this Lodge reversible grill tackles everything from burgers to pancakes. Its cast iron design offers optimal heat retention and even cooking, and the two different textures (ribbed and smooth) create the perfect place to sear, bake, broil, fry, or grill. Use it in the oven, on the stove, or over a campfire — it's that durable.

7. This Exfoliant Made From Actual Crystals That Leave Your Skin Glowing NeedCrystals Microdermabrasion Crystals $12 Amazon See on Amazon Reduce the appearance of scars, blackheads, and uneven tone with NeedCrystals. It contains nothing but actual aluminum oxide crystals sourced from Brazil and France, and they can be used on their own or mixed with your favorite face wash for invigorating exfoliation that leaves your face "clean, smooth and glowing," according to buyers.

8. The Earplugs Reviewers Call "The Most Comfortable Earplugs So Far" Mack's Pillow Soft Silicone Earplugs $4 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike your typical foam ones, Mack's Pillow Soft earplugs are made out of moldable silicone. Not only does that make them non-toxic, hypoallergenic, and more sanitary, but they also conform to your ear canal for a better fit and seal, whether you're sleeping or swimming.

9. The Brilliantly Comfortable Memory Foam Pillow That Supports Your Neck And Spine Sleep Innovations Memory Foam Contour Pillow $28 Amazon See on Amazon Due to its memory foam interior, therapeutic curved design, and adaptive texture, this Sleep Innovations contour pillow makes any sleep position comfortable. It's fitted with a washable cotton cover, and reviewers love that they can flip it upside-down to suit their preferred thickness.

10. This Callous Cream That Actually Transforms Feet When Nothing Else Will O'Keeffe's Foot Cream $8 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does O'Keeffe's foot cream deeply moisturized rough, cracked feet with its concentrated formula, but it actually creates a protective layer that prevents against further damage. The secret is increased levels of Allotoin, which penetrate the thickest callouses. According to reviewers, it creates "thin, soft, rosy skin" when nothing else works.

11. A Stainless Steel Bar That Removes Stubborn Odors From Your Hands Amco Rub-a-Way Bar $9 Amazon See on Amazon Because it's made from stainless steel, the Amco Rub-a-Way bar clings to odor molecules to remove them from your skin. Simply rub it between your hands like you would a bar of soap after working with onions, fish, or garlic. You can even use it with or without water.

12. The Positive Psychology Planner That Boosts Your Happiness, Productivity, And Goal-Setting Abilities The Simple Elephant Planner $18 Amazon See on Amazon With over 900 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, The Simple Elephant planner is one of the best-selling options on Amazon. Yes, it helps you get organized with daily, weekly, and monthly pages, but it also utilizes proven positive psychology techniques to boost your happiness. Tools like mind maps, vision boards, goal-setting activities, and gratitude prompts have reviewers loving this planner.

13. This Crossfit-Approved Jump Rope That's Extremely Fast And Smooth WOD Nation Speed Jump Rope $19 Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers are saying that this is the "best jump rope" they've ever used in their lives — especially when it comes to Crossfit. That's because it's stable, lightweight, and fast, all thanks to its patented swivel bearings, coated cable, and comfortable handles. The WOD Nation Speed jump rope is even adjustable for different heights, and comes in eight different colors with a replacement rope included in each.

14. These Japanese Wash Towels Made From Nylon, So They're Great For Exfoliation Salux Nylon Japanese Wash Towel $9 Amazon See on Amazon Whether they're using it for exfoliation, keratosis pilaris, or a back scratcher, reviewers are loving these Salux Japanese wash towels. They're made from a coarse but skin-friendly nylon material that effortlessly sloughs away rough skin, and they're quick-drying so they stay sanitary in the shower.

15. This Contoured Neck Pillow That Inflates At The Push of A Button Daydreamer Inflatable Neck Pillow $19 Amazon See on Amazon It offers superior ergonomic support, it has a micro-velvet removable cover, and it inflates just by pushing the built-in button. No wonder this Daydreamer travel neck pillow has over a thousand reviews. It's also extra easy to pack because it folds up when deflated, and it has a special shape for contoured neck support in any vehicle.

16. This Plant-Based Nail Polish Remover Smells Like Lavender Organic Lavender Nail Polish Remover $11 Amazon See on Amazon "I LOVE this nail polish remover," one reviewer raves. "It's so gentle and smells so good! It seems to leave my nails healthier rather than drier." Rather than using harsh chemicals, Karma Organic's nail polish remover is totally soy-based and has a soothing lavender scent. It's even packaged with totally biodegradable and recyclable materials.

17. The Tea Tree Cream That Nourishes Skin While Fighting Acne And Blackheads Keeva Tea Tree Acne Cream $14 Amazon See on Amazon Ingredients like shea butter, rosehip oil, and vitamin E deeply nourish skin, while tea tree oil, white willow, and milk thistle fight bacteria and inflammation. Keeva Tea Tree cream is a favorite among reviewers when it comes to treating acne, removing blackheads, and refreshing skin. It also absorbs fast and has a light, cool feel.

18. This Portable Storage Container That Stops Leaks And Keeps Food Fresh Tightvac Storage Container $11 Amazon See on Amazon This Tightvac storage container is great for hiking, car trips, camping, or commuting. It fits in most purses and backpacks and stores both wet or dry foods with a vacuum seal that prevents leaks and spoiling. The container is made with BPA-free plastic and comes in tons of different designs and color options.

19. A Travel-Friendly Handheld Steamer That Zaps Away Germs And Wrinkles PurSteam Elite Travel Fabric Steamer $20 Amazon See on Amazon Using an aluminum heating ball and a 90-second heat-up, the PurSteam fabric steamer tackles germs and wrinkles on upholstery, bedding, clothes, and more. It can be used on virtually any fabric without damage, and since it's handheld, small, and lightweight, it's also great for travel.

20. This Easy Three-Step Process For The Longest Lashes You've Ever Had Simply Naked Beauty 3D Mascara $20 Amazon See on Amazon Forget about trying to steady your hands as you apply false lashes, and check out this 3D Fiber Lash Mascara instead. The set comes with three tubes: a nourishing base that thickens lashes, a fiber mascara that clings to your existing lashes to create length, and a finishing gel mascara. It's long-lasting, waterproof, and smudge-resistant. This reviewer says, "I have considered getting false eyelashes, but the expense and upkeep have kept me from getting them. Now I don’t have to, this mascara, gel, and fiber take my lashes from barely there to falsie status in minutes, it’s amazing!!!!"

21. This Brush With 23 Heated Ceramic Plates To Straighten Hair Fast AsaVea Hair Straightening Brush $39 Amazon See on Amazon Because its bristles reach in between strands to straighten from every angle, the AsaVea brush is way faster (and less damaging) than an iron. It has 23 anti-scald ceramic heating plates that reduce frizz and style just by pulling it through your hair. It also heats up in 60 seconds, stays a constant temperature the whole time, and has a liquid crystal display that lets you customize your temperature settings.

22. These 3-D Sleep Masks Reviewers Say Is Incredible Freshme 3D Sleep Mask $13 Amazon See on Amazon These opaque sleep masks have a contoured, 3-D shape that blocks out light without putting unwanted pressure on your face or smudging eye makeup. They're also lightweight, breathable, and have an adjustable strap so you can fit them comfortably around your head. Each set comes with two sleep masks, two pairs of earplugs, and a travel pouch.

23. This Combination Pack Of Korean Sheet Masks For Any Possible Skin Problem DERMAL Collagen Essence Sheet Masks $11 Amazon See on Amazon Buyers are hooked on these DERMAL sheet masks because they're easy to wear, leave skin hydrated and glowing, and are an awesome value. Each set comes with a combination of different ingredients, like bee venom for acne, rose for inflammation, and milk for brightening, but they all have vitamin E and collagen to nourish skin.

24. This Carbon Air Freshener That Purifies The Room Using Less Energy Than A Light Bulb Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Freshener $15 Amazon See on Amazon The Hamilton Beach TrueAir keeps a room smelling fresh for up to three months, and it uses less energy than a 15-watt light bulb. How? A quiet fan pulls air into the three carbon filters, which soak up odors and allergens and sends fresh air back into the room. It has two different speeds, and reviewers say that despite its compact size, it's really effective.

25. The Activated Charcoal Powder That Actually Whitens Teeth InVitamin Whitening Tooth Powder $10 Amazon See on Amazon "Honestly? I was skeptical," says one reviewer, but the first time they used InVitamin powder, their "teeth were a shade whiter." Rather than abrasive chemicals that hurt sensitive teeth, this stuff uses activated bamboo charcoal alongside plant extracts and oils to absorb odors and stains from the mouth. It's also antiseptic and antibacterial to keep breath fresh, and can handle discoloration from smoking, wine, coffee, and general yellowing.

26. This Unique Hanger To Organize All The Stuff That Ends Up On Your Closet Floor InterDesign Classico Closet Organizer Hanger $13 Amazon See on Amazon Using its eight snag-free rods, this InterDesign Classico hanger helps you organize all the stuff that would otherwise end up on your closet floor — like scarves, belts, shawls, ties, and other accessories. It's made from durable steel and finished with chrome, and since there's no installation required, it's one of the easiest ways to save space in your closet.

27. The Door Stoppers That Work On Any Door And Any Floor In Your House Wundermax Door Stoppers $11 Amazon See on Amazon What's so special about these Wundermax door stoppers? They're made from durable and safe odorless rubber, they work under virtually any door and on any floor, and they have a unique slope design and anti-slip base that won't let you down. "I have heavy steel doors with spring-loaded hinges in my apartment and they haven't budged in the slightest during the two and a half months I've been using them," one reviewer writes.

28. This Portable Pillow That "Feels Like [You're] Paying Someone" For A Professional Massage Gideon Shiatsu Massage Pillow $35 Amazon See on Amazon With four rotating 3-D massage nodes, a handheld control to switch directions, and a heat function for extra relaxation, the Gideon Shiatsu pillow is the next best thing to a professional massage. It has over a thousand reviews because you can use it anywhere on the body, and since it comes with a built-in strap and car adapter, you can use it no matter where you are, too.

29. This Japanese Exfoliating Gel With Gentle, Plant-Based Extracts Cure Natural Aqua Gel $29 Amazon See on Amazon A number one best-seller in Japan, this water-based exfoliating gel uses extracts of rosemary, ginkgo, and aloe to remove dead skin and impurities without harsh ingredients. Reviewers love it because it's "gentle, effective, fast, and easy to use," and they've been getting compliments about their soft and glowy skin ever since they started. Best of all? The dead skin will come off in your hand the moment you start rubbing the gel into your face.

30. This Five-Step Tool That Helps You Fold Your Laundry Uniformly In Seconds MiracleFold Laundry Folder $30 Amazon See on Amazon Believe it or not, people say the MiracleFold actually makes laundry day "easy and fun." It folds shirts and garments evenly and uniformly in just five seconds, so they're way easier to stack in your drawers or closets. It's made from tough but smooth plastic that lays flat for storage, and buyers say the five steps are really simple to get the hang of.

31. These Five-Blade Scissors, So Prepping Herbs Is Ridiculously Easy Jenaluca Herb Scissors $15 Amazon See on Amazon Save time and hassle with these Jenaluca herb scissors, which equal up to ten knife chops in one movement. They snip herbs into confetti-sized pieces, so garnishing and cooking with fresh herbs is a breeze. The TPR handles provide and comfortable grip, and the whole thing is dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up.

32. These Coffee Filters That Reviewers Say Make Coffee Taste Better Melitta Bamboo Coffee Filters $26 Amazon See on Amazon Can coffee filters really change your life? Reviewers say that these Melitta bamboo ones can. In addition to their double-corrugated seam and strong material that won't burst, they're also made with flavor-enhancing perforations and a bamboo construction that makes coffee taste "every bit as good as a French press." They also come in a few sizes to fit every coffeemaker from four cups to 12.

33. This Nourishing Oil That's Great For Lashes, Hair, Skin, And Nails Tropic Isle Living Black Castor Oil $410 Amazon See on Amazon Over 6,000 reviews say that this Tropic Isle Living castor oil is a must-have in all areas of your beauty routine. It strengthens hair follicles, prompts the growth of new skin tissue, makes lashes longer, and protects your nail beds from fungus and breakage. It's also great for parasites, toxins, and all-over moisture. Plus, since it's made from only the highest quality castor beans, it's safe for sensitive skin.

34. This Airspun Setting Powder That Softens Your Complexion Without Caking Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder $7 Amazon See on Amazon No matter what kind of foundation you're wearing underneath, Coty Airspun face powder sets your makeup, minimizes the appearance of blemishes, and softens your complexion. It's made from translucent air-spun particles, can be applied with the included powder puff, and, according to buyers, doesn't cause caking or chalkiness.

35. These Simple Racks To Keep Your Pots, Pans, Boards, And Bakeware Extra Organized SimpleHouseware Organizer Racks $18 Amazon See on Amazon Store up to eight pans, 12 cutting boards, or loads of bakeware with these SimpleHouseware organizer racks. They don't require any installation — just place them upright or horizontally in your drawers or cabinets to save space and prevent clutter. They also protect both your fixtures and your cookware with their rubber feet and elegant chrome finish.

36. The Incredible Frying Pan That Can Handle Absolutely Everything T-fal Thermo-Spot Non-Stick Pan $27 Amazon See on Amazon How advanced can a frying pan really get? This one from T-fal has a stainless steel disc for even heat distribution, a non-stick interior and exterior, and a heat indicator that tells you exactly when the pan is perfectly preheated. It's also dishwasher-safe and has a comfortable silicone handle. According to one reviewer, "If you're looking for just one pan to do pretty much everything, then this is your only pan."

37. This Spiky Ball Feel Like You "Just Got Done With An Actual Foot Massage." Physix Gear Sport Massage Ball $11 Amazon See on Amazon Even though it's just a sphere with spikes on it, people say the Physix Gear Sport massage ball "melts away pain" and "feels like [you] just got done with an actual foot massage." It stimulates pressure points, works out knots, and improves circulation just by rolling your foot along it, and it can be used anywhere else on the body, too.

38. The Brilliant Sponge That Won't Smell, Deteriorate, Or Scratch — But Gets The Job Done Quick The Crown Choice Odor-Free Dish Cloth $15 Amazon See on Amazon Since it's made from water-resistant polyester fibers, this cleaning scrubber won't absorb moisture, smells, or germs. As a result, it lasts so much longer than your average sponge, and can be sanitized in the dishwasher or washing machine. It also won't scratch any surface, whether you're cleaning pans or crystal, and even reviewers who clean houses for a living are in love.

39. The Packing Cubes That Keep Your Suitcase Organized And Space-Savvy Shacke Pak Packing Cubes $23 Amazon See on Amazon Designed with double-stitching, water-resistant nylon material, and see-through mesh panels, these Shacke Pak packing cubes keep your suitcase organized and optimized. Not only do they compress clothing and toiletries so you can fit more, but the four-cube system means you can take one out without disturbing anything else. This set is available in nine colors and even comes with a free laundry bag.