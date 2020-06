40 Stylish, Comfy Basics That Look Good On Everyone & Are Up To 65% Off On Amazon Today

With many of us looking at several more months of working from home (and most of us planing to spending more time than ever at home), there couldn't be a better time to stock up on leggings and comfy basics. In other words, Amazon Fashion's Big Style Sale couldn't have come at a better time. From athleisure-chic bottoms to impossibly soft knit tops, there are so many cute-yet-comfy staples being offered at a can't-beat price — and ahead, you'll find a selection of the very best.

A word to the wise: Many of the hottest deals are already selling out fast, so be sure to jump on them while you still can. And if you're interested in more of the best pieces from Amazon Fashion's Big Style Sale, check out this guide to the best dresses under $35, as well as this expertly curated edit of clothes, shoes, and accessories from our friends at The Zoe Report.

So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and check out this collection of leggings and comfy Amazon basics while they're on sale.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

50% Off A Calvin Klein Longline Bralette Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles V Neck Bralette $40 $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Invisible under clothing and so comfortable you'll forget you have it on — this bralette is the next best thing to not wearing one at all. X-Small - 2X

47% Off Of These Basic Capri Leggings That Are Perfect For Runners Amazon Essentials Capri Legging $18 $9.50 | Amazon See On Amazon The beauty of these leggings is in their simplicity. They're high-waisted and come with a reflective logo, making them ideal for running at night. Available in two colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

58% Off A Stretchy Crop Top That's Made With Mostly Cotton American Apparel Women's Cotton Spandex Sleeveless Crop Top $18 $8 | Amazon see on amazon I've recommended this crop top to friends, family, strangers on the bus — why? Because the form-fitting silhouette is not only chic, but the blend of cotton and elastane is also incredibly soft and comfortable. Grab it in three colors: black, grey, or white. Available sizes: X-Small - Large

46% Off A 3-Pack Of Iconic Thongs Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Thong Panty $35 $18.74 | Amazon See On Amazon These thongs feature the iconic Clavin Klein waist band, and at $6 a pop, now it a great time to stock up your underwear drawer. X-Small - X-Large

35% Off A Pack Of No-Show Socks Made From Soft Microfiber PEDS Women's Ultra Low Microfiber Liner with Gel Tab $13 $8.55 | Amazon see on amazon Most no-show socks will gradually slip down your foot throughout the day — but not these ones. Unlike other socks, they feature gel tabs that help keep them in place so that you aren't stuck constantly re-adjusting them. And because they're made from microfiber, they're also incredibly soft. Each order comes with six pairs. Available sizes: 5 - 10

41% Off A Calvin Klein Sports Bra Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Bralette $16.99 $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Stylish enough to wear as a top and so comfortable you can wear it all day long, this bra is a summer-time must-have. And for less than $10, it's a steal. Small - X-Large

52% Off A Pair Of Sneakers That'll Never Go Out Of Style Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker $64.95 $31.42 | Amazon see on amazon Some garments are just so classic that you can almost guarantee they'll never go out of style — like these sneakers. Made with a lining that's 100% breathable cotton, you can wear them with shorts, jeans, skirts, rompers, or even jumpsuits. They're also available in more than 10 colors to match practically any outfit. Available sizes: 5 - 11

40% Off This Boat-Neck Shirt You Can Layer With Practically Anything Lark & Ro Women's Elbow-Sleeve Boat Neck Shirt $15 $9 | Amazon see on amazon Lightweight and wrinkle-resistant, you can pair this boat neck shirt with a cute scarf or even tuck it into a pair of high-waisted jeans for a casual day out. The brand recommends that shoppers order one size up, though reviewers couldn't be happier: "The drape is amazing, material feels great and the sleeve length is perfect." Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

34% Off This Pair Of Sport Sandals With A High-Rebound Insole Skechers Sport Sandals $50 $34.95 | Amazon see on amazon This sporty pair of sandals is made with a high-rebound insole to give your feet some extra support. "Good lord these are like walking on clouds," one reviewer wrote. "As a teacher, these are perfect. They feel like a really comfy tennis shoe." These have adjustable straps for customizable comfort, and they come in four colors. Available sizes: 5 - 12

35% Off The Sleeveless Dress Made With Soft, Stretchy Fabric Daily Ritual Women's Cozy Knit Sleeveless Bateau Neck Midi Dress $30 $19 | Amazon see on amazon Step out of your uncomfortable jeans and into this soft knit dress. Stretchy yet breathable, the sleeveless cut helps keep you cool in the warm weather, and the midi length means you can easily dress it up or down. Choose from six colors, including blue, light peach, grey, olive, and more. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

50% Off This Chic Sports Bra That's Made To Be Worn On Its Own Core 10 Cut-Out Sports Bra $34 $17 | Amazon See On Amazon You won't want to cover this cool sports bra with a workout top. With its high neck and sexy cutout, it works on its own as a top and provides easy ventilation so you don't overheat mid-run. Get it in three different colors. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

50% Off The Black Leggings You'll Live In All Year Core 10 High Waist Leggings $24.83 $12.40 | Amazon See On Amazon These squat-proof black leggings are made from a soft moisture-wicking fabric blend with four-way stretch for total range of motion. They have a high waist and slightly cropped ankle-length inseam without any pockets or sporty compression that makes them great outside the gym, too. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X

35% Off This Cropped Knot-Front Tee That's Perfect For Yoga Core 10 Women's (XS-3X) Soft Pima Cotton Stretch Knot Front Cropped Yoga T-Shirt $19 $12 | Amazon see on amazon Looking to change up your gym attire? This cropped tee is perfect for everything from yoga to weightlifting, and the knot on the front is an adorable detail. It's designed to sit just above the belly button, and you have a ton of rich colors to choose from: pop red, sky blue heather, blush, and more. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large, 1X - 3X

35% Off This Long-Sleeve Dress With A Stylish Silhouette Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Long-Sleeve V-Neck Dress $23 $15 | Amazon see on amazon Unlike other T-shirt dresses, this jersey dress has a flared silhouette that allows it to easily be dressed down for the daytime or dressed up for night. The long sleeves mean you can easily wear it year-round without being too hot or cold, and the rich fabric drapes effortlessly. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

35% Off The Pullover Top With A Slouchy, Relaxed Fit Daily Ritual Women's Slouchy Pullover Top $25 $16 | Amazon see on amazon Available in heather grey, fig, brick, and other rich shades, this pullover top has a relaxed fit that makes it great for everything from evening happy hours to lying around the house. One reviewer even wrote that it's "not snug anywhere, but skims my chest and arms nicely and I'm not swimming in the boxy style of the torso." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

30% Off This Low-Impact Sports Bra With A Minimal Silhouette Core 10 Strappy Sports Bra $28 $19.50 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for yoga and pilates, this low-impact sports bra has a seriously supportive strap that sits just under your breasts. It's low back and strappy top give it a fashion-forward vibe, while its super-soft material is so comfy, you'll want to wear it all day long. Available in five colors. Available colors: X-Small to X-Large

40% Off A Crew Neck Tee With A Soft Ribbed Knit Daily Ritual Women's Ribbed Short-Sleeve Crew Neck Shirt $19 $11 | Amazon see on amazon In my opinion, everybody needs a few basic T-shirts in their closet — and this timeless one is on sale for less than $15. It's true-to-size as well as soft, and one reviewer even wrote that "it fit nicely and I like that the neckline is not low and stays in shape after washing." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

35% Off This Pack Of T-Shirts That's A Total Steal MERAKI Women's Standard Crew Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) $22 $14 | Amazon see on amazon If you're looking to upgrade the basics in your closet, you can grab this two-pack of T-shirts for less than $15. Tuck them into your high-waisted denim, or even toss a cardigan on top when the weather cools down. Choose from three color sets: two black shirts, two white shirts, or a blue and white shirt. Available sizes: 0 - 18

50% Off These Two-Toned, '80s-Inspired Leggings Core 10 Ballerina Yoga Legging $45 $22.50 | Amazon See On Amazon Get your '80s inspiration on with these super-chic Ballerina leggings. They're two-toned and have leg warmer-inspired ruching at the bottom, giving you an interesting detail to your workout gear. Available in four colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

35% Off A Pack Of Tank Tops That Are Super Comfortable MERAKI Women's Standard Sleeveless (2-Pack) $20 $13 | Amazon see on amazon Made from a blend of cotton and modal, these tank tops look great with a pair of chinos, or even with an A-line skirt during a night out. The wide necks are roomy, and many reviewers wrote about how the loose fit was very comfortable. Available sizes: 8 - 16

33% Off These No-Show Socks That Are Great For Flats Areke No-Show Women's Socks (10-Pack) $9.49 $6.37 | Amazon see on amazon Available in beige or black, these no-show socks are great for flats, boat shoes, or even high-heeled pumps. Unlike other no-show socks, these ones come in "invisible" or "super-invisible" cuts so that you can choose how high they rise up, and the silicone strip on the heel helps prevent slippage. Available sizes: 5 - 12

20% Off A Pair Of Cropped Pants To Keep You Cool In The Heat Meraki Women's Rib Cropped Pants $27 $22 | Amazon see on amazon Looking for a lightweight pair of pants for the summer? These cropped pants are made from a breathable polyester blend, and the drawstring closure ensures they're comfy no matter how you move. Grab them in three colors: black, charcoal, or navy. Available sizes: 0 - 18

35% Off A T-Shirt Dress With An Adorable Scoop Neck Daily Ritual Scoop-Neck Dress $22.34 $14.30 | Amazon see on amazon A cute update to a timeless classic, this T-shirt dress has an adorable scoop neck that pairs great with any type of necklace. The best part? It's versatile enough for the weekend and workday. Choose from four colors: navy, green, fig, or black. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

35% Off This Yoga Tank That Helps You Stay Dry Core 10 Yoga Tank $25 $16.25 | Amazon see on amazon With a fitted cut that moves with you in every direction, this yoga tank is a super-comfortable addition to any wardrobe. The moisture-wicking material helps keep you dry while you sweat, and it's available in four colors: black, grey, lavender, or white. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large, 1X - 3X

59% Off This Pair Of Sandals Made With Soft Memory Foam Skechers Women's Desert Kiss Sandal $50 $20 | Amazon see on amazon If you're looking for a low-heeled pair of sandals that won't leave you feeling sore, this pair from Skechers is a cute pick. The footbed is filled with soft memory foam that contours to the shape of your feet for added support, and the flexible sole moves with your feet — not against them. Grab them in four colors: black, white, off-white, and lavender. Available sizes: 5 - 11

20% Off A Workout Tank With A Chic High Neck Core 10 Women's Tri-Blend Mock Neck Workout Tank $17 $14 | Amazon see on amazon Change up your workout gear with this high-neck tank. The loose fit makes it perfect for everything from pilates to CrossFit, and it's versatile enough that you can pair it with a pair of jeans on any regular day. Pick from six colors, including mauve, violet, marine, and more. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

35% Off A Pair Of Leggings Designed With Pockets Core 10 Yoga Leggings $29 $18.85 | Amazon see on amazon Wear them out and about as you run errands, or wear these leggings to your next yoga session. The pockets are large enough for you to store your keys, phone, or even cash — and the jersey fabric is moisture-wicking to help keep you dry if you wear them to the gym. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large, 1X - 3X

40% Off These Affordable Wide-Leg Sweatpants From Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Wide Leg Sweatpant $49 $29.40 | Amazon see on amazon At 40% off, there's no better day than today to grab this pair of sweatpants from Calvin Klein. They're made from a blend of cotton and polyester, and many reviewers wrote about how comfortable they are; one even raved that the "legs are easy to roll up when enjoying a pedicure or walking on the waterline at the beach." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

53% Off A Pair Of Sneakers That Come In Dozens Of Colors Superga Women's Platform Sneakers $79 $37.21 | Amazon see on amazon With an extra-tall platform that gives you almost 2 inches of added height, these sneakers are an affordable, on-trend alternative to costly designer brands. Choose from dozens of rich shades, including pink crystal, vintage blue, coffee, grey ash, and more. Available sizes: 5 - 10

20% Off The Comfy Joggers That Come In 6 Relaxing Colors Daily Ritual Jogger Pant $29.50 $23.50 | Amazon see on amazon Need a new pair of comfy pants for laying around the house? This pair of joggers are not only incredibly soft, but they're also available in six fun colors: black, brick, grey, navy, olive, or blue. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

35% Off The Thermal Leggings That Keep You Warm In Cold Weather AURIQUE Thermal Leggings $25.83 $20.14 | Amazon see on amazon Enjoy running in cold weather? This pair of thermal leggings will keep you warm when temperatures dip low, yet they're breathable so that you don't overheat. "Impressed with the quality and warmth," one reviewer wrote. "There are zippers at the leg bottoms plus two zipped pockets (big enough for essentials like key/small phone, etc)." Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

20% Off A Wide-Leg Jumpsuit That You Can Throw On And Go Daily Ritual Jumpsuit $29.99 $23.60 | Amazon see on amazon On days when you can't figure out what to wear, just throw on this jumpsuit. You can style it up or down, depending on the day — and the wide leg gives it a breezy fit that's perfect for hot weather. Choose from five colors, including jade, fig, and navy. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

40% Off A Medium-Impact Sports Bra With Airy Mesh Panels Starter Sports Bra $24.99 $14.99 | Amazon see on amazon With mesh panels that let air flow through to keep you cool, this sports bra is great for anyone looking for a little extra support. The moisture-wicking fabric pulls sweat from your body to help keep you dry — and at 40% off, it's a total steal. Choose from black, gray, and navy. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

35% Off This Sports Bralette Made With Silky-Smooth Fabric Core 10 Yoga Bralette $24 $15.60 | Amazon see on amazon With a high-cut neck and adorable mesh paneling insets, this sports bra is already an absolute steal — and today you can grab it for less than $20. It's made from silky-smooth fabric that won't leave you feeling itchy as you stretch. Choose from three colors: black, pine, or red. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

23% Off This V-Neck Yoga Bra That's Cute And Comfy Core 10 Yoga Bra $22 $17.60 | Amazon see on amazon You don't need to attend yoga class just to wear this cute bra, as it's comfortable enough that you can wear it all day long — regardless of whether or not you plan on exercising. The four-way stretch fabric won't leave you feeling restricted as you move, and the form-fitting cut gives you light support. It's available in four colors. Available sizes: X-small - X-Large

38% Off This Sneaker-Style Loafer ECCO Barentz Loafer Flat $79.95 $49.49 | Amazon See On Amazon This slip-on loafer has a buttery leather upper and sleek lines (it also comes in suede – choose from three colors) with a thick cushioned sole for pounding the pavement. Dress them up with an oversized blazer or pair them with leggings for the weekend. Available sizes: 5 – 11.5

34% Off This Cushy Sneaker With A Heel Cup New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker $79.95 $52.99 | Amazon See On Amazon These lightweight knit sneakers polish off your laidback OOTD in 28 colors, with the brand's signature Fresh Foam insole for walking-on-air comfort all day long. The distinctive heel cup is designed to more fully support your foot in the shoe and adds a kick of style with subtle contrast. Available sizes: 5 – 12

Available widths: 2

28% Off A Pair Of Cycling Shorts That Are Stylish And Functional CARE OF by PUMA Women's Cycling Shorts $25 $18 | Amazon see on amazon Wear them to the gym, or wear these cycling shorts while you're lounging around the house. They're made from soft, lightweight material that won't leave you feeling overheated, and they even wick away moisture to help keep you cool while you sweat. Choose from two colors: black or navy. Available sizes: XX-Small - 3X-Large