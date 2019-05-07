41 Awesome Products On Amazon That Are About To Hit Cult-Favorite Status

Sure, there are tons of things in life that can make you instantly happy — adorable puppies, free pizza, and sunny days being the obvious answers — but an underrated one? Finding the next big thing before your friends do. Maybe I'm just slightly petty, but the satisfaction you get from owning a cool product (mine was the Tubshroom) before you read about it everywhere? It feels fantastic. But how do you find the next big thing? Enter: products on Amazon that have a cult-following.

1. The Coffee Maker That Doesn't Use Messy Filters Bodum Pour-Over Coffee Maker $24 Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever struggled to swap out your coffee filter without leaving a drippy mess across your countertop, then try using the Bodum pour-over coffee maker. This handy coffee maker uses a permanent stainless steel filter that you'll never need to change, and the borosilicate glass is exceptionally durable. It only takes about four minutes for your coffee to be ready to serve, and it helps to preserve the natural oils of the bean — so the coffee will taste better, too.

2. A Handheld Sewing Machine That's Perfect For Quick Fixes Royalsell Handheld Sewing Machine $18 Amazon See On Amazon The hardest part of sewing anything is getting the machine to work properly — but luckily, the Royalsell handheld sewing machine takes all the stress out of stitching up your clothes. Perfect for sewing novices and professionals alike, this machine arrives pre-threaded, and runs using either four AA batteries or a separate power adaptor (which is not included). You can even adjust how tight your stitches are using the built-in tension control, and one Amazon reviewer noted that it "does little stitches with ease."

3. The Dental Floss Made With 100 Percent Silk Dental Lace Silk Floss $14 Amazon See On Amazon Unlike traditional floss that isn't biodegradable, the Dental Lace silk floss is made from silk that's 100 percent compostable. This floss has been waxed with Candelilla wax for a pleasant, refreshing mint flavor — and the packaging container is also 100 percent recyclable. Each order comes with two spools of floss with one refillable container, and the refillable container is made with stainless steel, so it's nice to keep on your vanity.

4. A Set Of Reusable Mesh Produce Bags That Are Super-Durable Purifyou Mesh Grocery Bags (9 Pack) $30 Amazon See On Amazon The plastic vegetable bags they give out at grocery stores ultimately wind up in a landfill — but the Purifyou mesh grocery bags are eco-friendly and reusable. They even have their tare weight printed on the tag, so you know how much produce it can hold. Made with double-stitched cotton, they're breathable: Keep them in the fridge and your produce will stay fresher in your fridge for longer. Each order comes with nine bags: two small, five medium, and two large.

5. The Wet Mop Pads That You Can Use Over And Over Again Xanitize Wet Mop Pads (4 Pack) $20 Amazon See On Amazon Unlike other wet mop pads that you have to throw out once you've used them, the Xanitize wet mop pads are made from a mixture of durable cotton and terrycloth, which allows you to use them over and over again (plus, they'll help you save money in the long-run). These wet mop pads are compatible with the Swiffer sweeper whether they're dry or wet, and many Amazon reviewers noted that there's no shrinkage whatsoever after they've been washed.

6. A Pack Of Reusable Shopping Bags That Prop Open In Your Cart Modern Day Living Reusable Shopping Bags (4 Pack) $29 Amazon See On Amazon Most reusable grocery bags collapse if you try to stand them upright in your cart — but the Modern Day Living reusable shopping bags come with removable rods that you can use to prop them open while you shop. You can also use them as tote bags when you're traveling or heading out for a picnic, and each order also comes with three smaller reusable bags that are perfect for produce, accessories, and more.

7. The Massager That Gets Those Hard-To-Reach Spots All Over Hydas Back Massager $15 Amazon See On Amazon Back, thighs, feet, calves — you name it, and the Hydas back massager can reach it. Not only is this handy tool great for giving yourself a quick massage, but you can also use it to apply sunscreen and other lotions to the spots on your body that you can't reach. The handle has a built-in loop at the end so that you can easily hang this massager when you're not using it, and the handle can disassemble into two pieces for even easier storage.

8. A Set Of Reusable Tie Wraps Made From Durable Silicone Trudeau Tie Wraps (8 Pack) $8 Amazon See On Amazon Great for bread bags, computer cables, and more, the Trudeau tie wraps are a great way to keep yourself organized without breaking the bank. Each wrap is made from durable silicone that's both non-slip and extremely durable, and all you have to do is thread the end through the hole in the plastic leaf in order to secure your belongings. If they ever get dirty, you can also toss them into the dishwasher for a quick clean.

9. The Sliding Kitchen Tray That Can Hold Up To 25 Pounds Top Handy Caddy Sliding Tray $13 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you need the extra counter space for a coffee maker, food processor, or even a blender, the Top Handy Caddy sliding tray can do the job with ease. Able to hold up to 25 pounds, this countertop rolling tray is made from durable ABS plastic that won't warp under pressure, and it works on top of your countertops as well as underneath your cabinets. As an added bonus, each order also comes with a bonus eBook with tips on how to keep your home clean AF.

10. A Bar Of Detoxifying Soap Made With Activated Charcoal Art Of Sport Body Bar Soap (2 Pack) $9 Amazon See On Amazon Not only does the activated charcoal in the Art of Sport body bar soap help detoxify your pores, but the added shea butter and tea tree oil are also great for moisturizing any dry areas on your body. Hypoallergenic and made without any sulfates, parabens, or drying alcohols, this soap has a refreshing scent of cedar and vanilla — plus, many Amazon reviewers noted that it doesn't leave any soapy residues on your skin.

11. The Heavy-Duty Strainer Spoon That Can Handle Practically Anything Home-X Pasta Spoon Strainer $7 Amazon See On Amazon Unlike other strainer spoons that can buckle under heavy loads, the Home-X pasta spoon strainer is designed from durable, rugged plastic that's heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, and is sturdy enough that it can handle heavy potatoes. The spoon itself is extra-deep so it holds more in every scoop, and the long handle keeps your hands safely away from any boiling water or steam.

12. A Pack Of Cooking Rings That Are Perfect For Eggs, Meat, And More ABAM Egg Ring (4 Pack) $11 Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for eggs, burgers, fritters, omelettes, pancakes, cookies, and more, the ABAM egg ring ensures that your meal is perfectly round, yet still cooked evenly. These rings are made from non-stick silicone that's also heat-resistant up to 460 degrees Fahrenheit (so you won't have to worry about them melting on your stovetop), and the handle also folds down so that you can still cover your pans with a lid.

13. The Squatting Toilet Stool That Lets You Adjust The Height MallBoo Squatting Toilet Stool $40 Amazon See On Amazon Whereas competing products are made from plastic, the MallBoo squatting toilet stool is made from eco-friendly bamboo that looks classy in any bathroom. You can also adjust its height depending on how deep of a squat you prefer, plus it's compatible with practically any type of toilet for people of all ages. And as an added bonus, there's even built-in foot massage rollers that you can use while you're going — which is the peak of luxury, if you ask me.

14. A Pillow That Attaches To The Side Of Your Bathtub Gorilla Grip Spa Bath Pillow $16 Amazon See On Amazon Sure you could just limit the time you spend in the bath, but why do that when you could relax with the Gorilla Grip spa bath pillow? This pillow features seven powerful suction cups that help keep it securely fastened to the side of your tub, and the padded foam interior is extra-thick so you stay comfortable for hours on end — or until the water gets cold, at least. Designed to fit tubs and jacuzzis of all shapes and sizes, the exterior of this pillow is also waterproof.

15. The Ice Cream Maker That Requires Almost Zero Effort From You Nostalgia Ice Cream Maker $27 Amazon See On Amazon Most at-home ice cream makers require you to shake them until the ice cream is ready, which is unbelievably tiring —whereas the Nostalgia ice cream maker, on the other hand, has a powerful built-in motor that does all the work for you. The lid on this ice cream machine is also see-through so you can keep track of its delicious progress — and the built-in carrying handle makes it easy to take it with you anywhere.

16. An LED Lamp That Can Last For Up To 50,000 Hours Fugetek LED Desk Lamp $25 Amazon See On Amazon With a powerful LED bulb that can last for up to 50,000 hours of regular use, the Fugetek LED desk lamp is the perfect option for someone who's looking to save money on costly bulbs. This lamp features four different lighting modes to choose from (reading, study, relax, and sleep) as well as five levels of brightness — plus there's even a built-in USB charging port where you can power up your devices.

17. The Telescope That Lets You Take Pictures From Far Away Kaiyu Smartphone Telescope $30 Amazon See On Amazon Instead of zooming in and making your pictures fuzzy, try using the Kaiyu smartphone telescope. By attaching your phone using the universal smartphone holder included with each order, you can easily line up your camera lens with this telescope, allowing you to take clear photos from far away. It's also coated with durable rubber that ensures a non-slip grip in your hand if you choose to use it as a regular telescope, and the waterproof design ensures it won't get damaged in damp conditions.

18. A Power Strip Tower Designed With Built-In USB Ports GLCON Power Strip Tower $36 Amazon See On Amazon Isn't it annoying when you can't find a power block for your USB cable? Not when you have the GLCON power strip tower. It features six surge-protected outlets as well as four USB ports, plus there's even a wireless charger at the top that you can use to power-up your phone. The tower itself can rotate a full 360-degrees — depending on what position works best for you — and the ABS plastic construction is fire-proof.

19. The Knife Set That Comes With A Chic Acrylic Stand Utopia Kitchen Knife Set $22 Amazon See On Amazon Even if you have the most expensive knives in the world, you have to admit that the Utopia Kitchen knife set looks super-chic in its acrylic stand. Each set comes with six steak knives as well as six larger knives (including a chef knife, bread knife, paring knife, and more) — and because each knife is made from one solid piece of stainless steel, you won't have to worry about any handles falling off.

20. A Set Of Reusable Grocery Bags That Are Waterproof BeeGreen Reusable Grocery Bags (5 Pack) $14 Amazon See On Amazon Made with rip-stop fabric that won't tear under heavy loads, the BeeGreen reusable grocery bags are incredibly durable — yet light enough that you can fold them down to wallet-size. Many Amazon reviewers noted that they're "easy to clean," and each bag features an extra-long handle that allows you to carry it as an over-the-shoulder tote — plus, they're great for storage, hiking, shopping, and even picnics.

21. The Phone Mount Designed To Fit On Your Bicycle Mongoora Bike Phone Mount $14 Amazon See On Amazon Designed to fit any brand of phone up to 3.7 inches wide, the Mongoora bike phone mount lets you follow your phone's GPS while you ride, and you can even attach it to the handlebars on a motorcycle. This mount allows your phone to rotate a full 360-degrees so that you can also view it horizontally — and the elastic silicone bands ensure that it stays firmly in-place while you bike.

22. A Stainless Steel Slicer That Takes The Work Out Of Preparing Watermelon YUESHICO Watermelon Slicer $5 Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes you just want perfect cubes of watermelon without having to put the work in to chop them yourself, so on days like that, try using the YUESHICO watermelon slicer. This slicer is made from durable stainless steel that easily pierces deep into any watermelon, and since there are zero sharp edges it also works as a fun way to get kids involved in the kitchen. As an added bonus, each order also comes with a melon baller so you can scoop out any extra chunks of watermelon you might've missed.

23. The Insoles That Absorb Shock So Your Knees Won't Have To GAOAG Orthotics Insoles $13 Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever found your knees becoming sore after a long day on your feet, why not try using the GAOAG orthotics insoles to help alleviate some of that pain in the future? These insoles are made with a nylon plate in the arch that helps your feet remain stable as you move, and the air bubbles built into the heel absorb impact as you run, bike, jog, hike, and more. Unlike other insoles, these ones are also exceptionally breathable, so your feet won't become stifled and overly sweaty.

24. A Sponge That Removes Dust And Dirt From Your Electronics Magic Dust Wonder Sponge $8 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you've got a grimy ceiling fan, air vent, computer screen, keyboard, or practically anything else, the Magic dust wonder sponge can easily remove dust and dirt with a quick swipe. Made with natural materials, this sponge is reusable — just wash it with soap and water once it gets dirty, and it won't leave any funky residues on your surfaces once you've finished cleaning your home.

25. The Lid Cover Made From Heat-Resistant Silicone HORSKY Spill Stopper Lid Cover (3 Pack) $20 Amazon See On Amazon If you've got a bunch of pots and pans without corresponding lids, the HORSKY spill stopper lid is the answer to your problems. These lids are made from BPA-free, food-grade silicone that's heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit so that you won't have to worry about burning yourself when you move them, and they also help prevent splatter and spills while you cook. There's a built-in steam release vent that ensures your meals don't become soggy as they cook, and each order comes with three lids: two large, and one medium-sized.

26. A Miniature Fan That's Perfect For Any Office Efluky Mini USB Fan $15 Amazon See On Amazon With three different speeds to choose from, the Efluky miniature USB fan is perfect for those hot days at the office, or even on top of your nightstand when you're sleeping. This fan is rechargeable using the same cable that any Android phone uses (which means it's easy to replace if you lose it), and there's even a built-in LED light on the side that you can use as a flashlight in emergencies.

27. The Scrubber That Reaches Deep Into Tall Bottles Dish Scrubbie Bottle Brush Cleaner Set $13 Amazon See On Amazon Instead of jamming your fingers down into tall bottles to try and get every last bit of grime out, why not use the Dish Scrubbie bottle brush cleaner set? This set comes with three extra-long scrubbers that you can use to easily clean the insides of your tall bottles, and each one is 100 percent non-scratch so you won't have to worry about any accidental damage. Great for baby bottles, fine crystal, stainless steel, and more, these scrubbers also won't bend or rust over time.

28. An Over-The-Door Organizer For Shoes, Accessories, And More Simple Houseware Over-The-Door Organizer $8 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you've got shoes, crafting supplies, accessories, socks, or practically anything else, the Simple Houseware over-the-door organizer can help you keep track of them all in one place. The 24 pockets are clear so that you don't have to dig through each one to see what's inside, and the sturdy metal hooks at the top allow you to hang it over any standard door or closet rod, which saves you precious floorspace in your home.

29. The Shaver That Contours To The Shape Of Your Body To Get Every Last Hair Panasonic Electric Shaver $18 Amazon See On Amazon With three floating, flexible heads that contour to the shape of your arms, thighs, bikini area, and more while you shave, the Panasonic electric shaver won't leave you going over the same area multiple times just to get that one stubborn hair. The high-quality stainless steel blades are hypoallergenic so that you won't have to worry about them irritating your skin, and unlike other shavers, you can use this one both in and outside of the shower.

30. A Oil That Helps Heals Dry, Cracked Cuticles Cuccio Cuticle Oil $7 Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever found your cuticles becoming dry and cracked, the Cuccio cuticle oil is a great way to help heal them while simultaneously moisturizing your skin. This oil has a light, refreshing scent that isn't overpowering, and it won't leave any oily or greasy residue on your fingers after you use it. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "the bottle is unexpectedly huge," and that it makes her manicure "look tidy for a long time!"

31. The Memory Foam Pillow That's Super-Breathable WEEKENDER Memory Foam Pillow $30 Amazon See On Amazon Unlike most memory foam pillows that can leave you feeling sweaty and suffocated while you sleep, the WEEKENDER memory foam pillow is made with temperature-regulating gel so you won't overheat, plus the ventilated design allows air to circulate throughout so that it's exceptionally breathable. The cover is removable — so washing it is easy — and since it contours to the shape of your body it's also great as additional support for back, side, and stomach sleepers.

32. A Personal Blender That Makes Smoothies In A Portable To-Go Container Supkitdin Personal Portable Blender $26 Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it lightweight so that you can keep it with you at the office, but the Supkitdin personal portable blender also creates smoothies, milkshakes, and more directly inside a to-go bottle that you can easily take with you wherever you go. BPA-free and made from baby food-grade materials, this blender runs quietly so you won't disturb your other co-workers, plus the built-in rechargeable batteries are strong enough that they can power through practically any ingredient in just 20 seconds.

33. The Dimmable Bedside Lamp That Lets You Easily Set The Mood AUKEY Bedside Lamp $27 Amazon See On Amazon There's something about having a warm light that just makes any room seem homey, but in the event you're trying to read, the AUKEY bedside lamp can also provide a bright white light, or even cycle along the color wheel for some added fun. You can also adjust its brightness to soft, moderate, or bright by tapping the base of this lamp, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that this lamp is "sleek, well-built, and looks high-end!"

34. A Salad Spinner That Doubles As A Classy Serving Bowl Gourmia Jumbo Salad Spinner $18 Amazon See On Amazon With a built-in drain that lets you get rid of any excess water, the Gourmia jumbo salad spinner sets itself apart from other spinners since the bowl is chic, clear, and can double as a serving bowl so you won't have to dirty up any other dishes. The non-skid base ensures that this spinner won't slide away from you as you turn the rotary crank, and the lid also locks so that the contents won't spill out if you ever accidentally knock it over while in transit.

35. The Balm That Helps Heal Dry Dry Skin, Insect Bites, And More All Good Healing Balm And Ointment $11 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you've got dry skin, insect bites, rashes, cuts, sunburn, or even cracked hands, the All Good healing balm and ointment is a great way to help heal them all. Petroleum- and gluten-free as well as organic, this balm uses olive oil to help moisturize your skin, while the lavender essential oil gives it a refreshing, light scent that isn't overpowering. The calendula in the formula is a natural analgesic, plus it even helps to reduce inflammation and prevent scarring.

36. An Air Fryer That Eliminates The Risk Of Painful Splatter DASH Air Fryer $40 Amazon See On Amazon Using a deep fryer, or even frying something on your stovetop, means that there's a chance you could get burned from splattering oil — but not with the Dash air fryer. This fryer provides the same delicious, crunchy texture you want out of your fried foods, yet only uses a fraction of the oil so that there's almost zero possibility you'll burn yourself. You can use this fryer for fries, chicken, fish, meat, and more, plus the automatic shut-off function prevents your ingredients from overcooking.

37. The Mats That Prevent Your Ingredients From Falling While You Grill Grillaholics Grill Mat (2 Pack) $20 Amazon See On Amazon Instead of letting your bacon, vegetables, skewers, and more fall through the grates in your grill, try using the Grillaholics grill mats to ensure your ingredients stay comfortably within arm's reach. These mats work with any type of grill because they're made with a premium heat-resistant fiberglass coating that can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and they even double as non-stick baking mats that you can use in your oven.

38. A Pair Of Tongs That Give You Extra Control When Flipping Your Food Cooks Innovations Foodie Tongs $10 Amazon See On Amazon I actually own a pair of the Cooks Innovations foodie tongs, and the wired design truly makes it easier to flip eggs, burgers, steaks, or even just to grab pickles out of a jar. You can also use these tongs as a whisk when whipping egg whites or cream, and there's a built-in locking mechanism that keeps them closed flat when you're not using them. One Amazon reviewer even raved that her tongs have lasted for 12 years, which means they're really durable.

39. The Shampoo Brush That Massages Your Scalp As It Cleanses Zenpy Shampoo Brush $7 Amazon See On Amazon Sure you could just scrub your head with your hands for free, but just think about how good the soft, silicone bristles on the Zenpy shampoo brush will feel as they gently cleanse away dirt and dry flakes from your scalp. This shampoo brush is safe for all types of hair (including curly, kinky, thick, and coarse), and it's a great way to help stimulate blood flow in your scalp. The silicone bristles are heat-resistant so you won't have to worry about them absorbing any heat from your shower water, and the entire brush is completely BPA-free.

40. A Tool That Takes The Work Out Of Cleaning Your Brushes Olivia Garden Brush Cleaner $16 Amazon See On Amazon Running a comb through your brush to try and get rid of all the excess hair will ultimately wind up yanking off the soft rubber caps at the ends of your bristles, so try using the Olivia Garden brush cleaner instead. This tool has two sides: a wide-toothed claw that removes excess hair, plus one wiry end that gets rid of lint. And with 92 percent positive four- and five-star reviews, it's clear that Amazon customers are serious when they describe this tool as a "must-have!"